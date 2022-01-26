Kyiv Mayor Klitschko: 'We Are Ready To Defend Our City'

Is the Ukrainian capital ready for a possible military attack? Speaking in an interview with Current Time television on January 25, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that city authorities are tasked to ensure that the Ukrainian capital's critical infrastructure is in good working order, and bomb shelters are ready to accommodate people in case of a possible Russian attack. Russia has repeatedly denied it is preparing to invade its neighbor, but has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine, according to Western intelligence. It has also been holding a series of land and sea military exercises, sparking concerns that it may be preparing for a further incursion into the country after illegally annexing Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.