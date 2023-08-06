Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Ukrainian Soars High To Tear Down Soviet Symbols Amid Russian Invasion

Ukrainian Soars High To Tear Down Soviet Symbols Amid Russian Invasion
Embed
Ukrainian Soars High To Tear Down Soviet Symbols Amid Russian Invasion

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:53 0:00

Ukraine has completed the installation of its trident coat of arms on the shield of a 102-meter Soviet-era statue that dominates the Kyiv skyline, replacing the Soviet sickle-and-hammer emblem. Construction workers completed the change on August 6 as part of the country’s ongoing effort to remove reminders of Russian and Soviet rule. The monument of a woman brandishing a sword and shield was erected in 1981 to commemorate the Soviet contribution to victory in World War II.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG