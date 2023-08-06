Ukrainian Soars High To Tear Down Soviet Symbols Amid Russian Invasion

Ukraine has completed the installation of its trident coat of arms on the shield of a 102-meter Soviet-era statue that dominates the Kyiv skyline, replacing the Soviet sickle-and-hammer emblem. Construction workers completed the change on August 6 as part of the country’s ongoing effort to remove reminders of Russian and Soviet rule. The monument of a woman brandishing a sword and shield was erected in 1981 to commemorate the Soviet contribution to victory in World War II.