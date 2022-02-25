Kyiv Shaken By Blasts As 'Aerial Vehicle' Shot Down

Residents of Kyiv witnessed large explosions above their city in the early hours of February 25, a day after Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Several amateur videos showed the skies light up as loud explosions shook the capital. The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said the country's air defenses had shot down a Russian aerial vehicle. It was unclear if it was an aircraft or a missile. Debris landed on an apartment block and emergency crews scrambled to put out a fire in the heavily damaged building.