At least 12 people were killed in continuing overnight Russian strikes throughout Ukraine on May 25, with scores of residents wounded. In what Ukrainian authorities said was the largest Russian air assault since the start of the war, numerous cities and regions were hit during hours of attacks, including Kyiv, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskiy, Ternopil, Dnipropetrovsk, Mykolayiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Sumy and Poltava.