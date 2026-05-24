Russia Batters Kyiv With Huge Missile, Drone Attack; At Least 2 Killed, Dozens Wounded

KYIV -- Russia pounded Kyiv with a barrage of drones and missiles, in one of the biggest attacks on the Ukrainian capital in recent memory. At least two people were reported killed and the death toll was expected to climb.

Firefighters struggled to douse flames at buildings in multiple parts of the capital on May 24, and rescuers dug through the rubble of apartment buildings looking for survivors.

Ukraine's military said nearly 700 drones and ballistic missiles were used in the Russian attack. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitshcko said more than 44 people were wounded.

The assault followed warnings by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy -- and unusually, by the US Embassy in Kyiv -- saying a massive attack was possible, and urging people to take shelter.

Unconfirmed reports said Russia may have fired a new hypersonic, nuclear-capable missile called the Oreshnik. If confirmed, it would be the third time the missile has been fired at a Ukrainian target and the first time used against Kyiv.