Ukraine

Russian Strike On Kyiv Kills At Least 8
Overnight Russian air attacks on the Ukrainian capital killed at least eight people and wounded dozens -- including 10 children -- on July 31, according to the head of the city’s military administration. The missiles and drones rained down on more than 27 locations in Kyiv, officials said, including the Solomyanskiy, Svyatoshynskiy, Shevchenkivskiy, and Holosiyivskiy residential districts. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a message on Telegram calling Russian attackers "terrorists."

