Russia Hits The Ukrainian Capital With Missiles On New Year’s Eve

Russian cruise missiles damaged residential buildings in Ukraine's capital, Kyiv, and several other cities on December 31. At least one person in Kyiv was killed and more than a dozen injured in what one official described as "terror on New Year's Eve." President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said casualties would have been much higher if not for Ukraine’s air defenses. The missiles that managed to hit their targets left behind large craters, blew out windows, and forced residents out of their destroyed property in the middle of winter, hours before New Year’s celebrations.