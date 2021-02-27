Supporters Of Jailed Ukrainian Activist Rally In Kyiv

Over 1,000 supporters of Ukrainian activist Serhiy Sternenko marched through central Kyiv and rallied at the Prosecutor-General’s Office calling for his and the interior minister’s resignation on February 27. Earlier this week, Sternenko, a former leader of the ultranationalist Right Sector in Odesa, was convicted of kidnapping and beating a newly elected local council member in 2015. He has been handed down a seven-year prison sentence and is a suspect in a murder investigation. His supporters claim he has been convicted for speaking out against corruption and that he is a political prisoner. Opposition politicians, including former President Petro Poroshenko and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, as well as several regional councils, have called for a review of the sentence.