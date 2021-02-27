Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Supporters Of Jailed Ukrainian Activist Rally In Kyiv

Supporters Of Jailed Ukrainian Activist Rally In Kyiv
Embed
Supporters Of Jailed Ukrainian Activist Rally In Kyiv

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:01 0:00

Over 1,000 supporters of Ukrainian activist Serhiy Sternenko marched through central Kyiv and rallied at the Prosecutor-General’s Office calling for his and the interior minister’s resignation on February 27. Earlier this week, Sternenko, a former leader of the ultranationalist Right Sector in Odesa, was convicted of kidnapping and beating a newly elected local council member in 2015. He has been handed down a seven-year prison sentence and is a suspect in a murder investigation. His supporters claim he has been convicted for speaking out against corruption and that he is a political prisoner. Opposition politicians, including former President Petro Poroshenko and former Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, as well as several regional councils, have called for a review of the sentence.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG