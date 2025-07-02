Accessibility links

'Really Bad News': Kyiv Residents React To US Decision To Cut Weapons Shipments

The United States has announced plans to halt some supplies of weapons it previously provided to Ukraine, citing its own dwindling stockpiles. The White House statement on July 1 followed a massive aerial attack by Russia across Ukraine over the weekend. In Kyiv, residents said they feared being even more vulnerable to attack without US air-defense systems, while some said they hoped Ukraine and its other allies would be able to make up for the shortfall.

