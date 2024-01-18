News
Cyberattack On Ukraine's Kyivstar Will Cost Parent Veon Almost $100 Million
Veon, the parent company of Ukraine's largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, will take a hit of around 3.6 billion hryvnyas ($95 million) in revenue in 2024 due to a massive cyberattack in December, the Dutch telecoms group estimated. The estimated lost revenue is associated with measures Kyivstar has taken to compensate customers for inconveniences caused by the disruptions, Veon said. The cyberattack was the largest since Russia launched its war on Ukraine in February 2022, knocking out services including mobile phone, damaging IT infrastructure in several regions, and putting people at risk of not receiving air-raid alerts.
More News
Russian Rights Defender Sentenced To Three Years In Prison Over Ukraine War Posts
A court in the northwestern Russian city of Cherepovets on January 18 sentenced a local human rights defender, Gregory Vinter, to three years in prison on a charge of distributing "false" information about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Prosecutors sought more than six years in prison for the 54-year-old activist, who has diabetes. Vinter was charged in August 2022 for posting materials on the Internet about alleged atrocities committed by Russian troops against civilians in Ukraine. The Memorial human rights group has recognized Vinter as a political prisoner. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Amnesty Urges European States To Stop Deporting Minorities From North Caucasus Back To Russia
Amnesty International has called on several European countries to "immediately halt" the transfer of refugees and asylum seekers from the North Caucasus back to Russia, citing the risk of torture and other mistreatment.
"Due to their religious and ethnic identity...entire communities have been branded as 'dangerous extremists' that pose an existential threat to national security, allegedly justifying their return to a region where their rights are at real risk," the rights group said in a statement on January 18.
A recent study cited by Amnesty International found that authorities in Croatia, France, Germany, Poland, and Romania “have or have attempted” to extradite or deport North Caucasian asylum seekers.
Various ethnic groups live in the North Caucasus, which includes the regions of Chechnya, Daghestan, and Ingushetia, and most of them are Muslims.
Nils Muiznieks, director of Amnesty International’s Europe regional office, said European states "must recognize that many individuals of such background would face arrest or abduction, torture, other ill-treatment, or forced conscription on their return."
He said it was "scandalous" for European countries to be "threatening to send people who fled persecution in Russia's North Caucasus back to the very place where those abuses have occurred."
People seeking protection in Europe must have their needs fairly assessed in light of the poor human rights situation in Russia and the ongoing war in Ukraine, Muiznieks added.
Amnesty International also warned that individuals sent back to Russia would be at risk of being sent to fight in the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, and those who refuse or attempt to flee mobilization risk serious human rights violations.
The rights group noted that there are credible reports that ethnic minorities in Russia are "disproportionately mobilized into the armed forces."
The group assessed the human rights situation in the North Caucasus as "dire," with those expressing critical views and members of the LGBT community particularly at risk of "being targeted."
Amnesty International also warned about what it described as "discrimination and stigmatization in Europe of people from the North Caucasus."
Ahead Of 'Artillery Coalition' Meeting, France Says Will Deliver 78 Howitzers To Ukraine
Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu says France will produce and deliver to Ukraine 78 truck-mounted Caesar howitzers by early next year to beef up Kyiv's artillery capability in the face of Russia's ongoing full-scale invasion.
Speaking to Le Parisien newspaper ahead of the launching on January 18 of a so-called "artillery coalition" for Ukraine, Lecornu said the first six Caesars, the flagship gun of French artillery that can strike targets at a distance of more than 40 kilometers, will be delivered in the following weeks.
Ukraine received a first batch of Caesars in May 2022, and has been using them on the front line since.
The "artillery coalition," a U.S.- and France-led initiative consisting of 23 countries, is to be launched by Lecornu at a ceremony in Paris. The initiative is part of the Ramstein Contact Group of more than 50 allies of Ukraine.
Ukraine was to be represented at the ceremony by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov, but his trip to Paris was canceled at the last moment due to unspecified "security reasons," the French government said.
The launching of the "artillery coalition" comes a day after French President Emmanuel Macron said Paris will deliver to Ukraine a fresh batch of about 40 long-range SCALP cruise missiles, as well as "several hundred" bombs.
Macron also announced that next month he will visit Kyiv, where he and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy are to sign a bilateral agreement on security guarantees similar to the agreement agreed between Kyiv and London.
The French Defense Ministry said that the artillery coalition "aims to combine efforts to help Ukraine have an artillery force that meets the needs of its counteroffensive and its army of the future, in the short and long term."
It is also regarded as another crucial step in Ukraine's transition from Soviet-era to Western artillery equipment.
But the transition has faced a main obstacle in the shortage of ammunition for the Western equipment. To deal with the shell shortage, the European Union has pledged to deliver 1 million shells by spring, but so far only some 300,000 have been delivered.
Meanwhile, Russian shelling on January 18 killed one person and wounded two in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram.
Earlier in the day, Russia launched 33 Iranian-made drones and two S-300 guided missiles at Ukrainian targets, the military said, adding that it had shot down 22 of the drones.
Separately, Ukraine's southern command said one person was wounded and material damage was reported after drones attacked the Kherson and Mykolayiv regions. A total of nine drones were downed in the two regions, the military said on Telegram.
With reporting by AFP
Retaliatory Pakistani Strikes On Iran Kill At Least 9, Including 4 Children
Pakistani warplanes launched air strikes early on January 18 on alleged militant targets in neighboring Iran, an attack that Tehran said left at least nine people dead, including four children and three women.
Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi told reporters that none of the people killed were Iranian.
The strikes in Sistan-Baluchestan Province came after Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) attacked targets in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan Province on January 16, killing two children.
They also marked the first attack by another country on Iranian soil since the end of the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq War.
Pakistan's Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the strikes targeted "terrorist" bases.
"This morning Pakistan undertook a series of highly coordinated and specifically targeted precision military strikes against terrorist hideouts in Sistan-Baluchistan Province of Iran. A number of terrorists were killed during the Intelligence-based operation codenamed Marg Bar Sarmachar," the statement said.
In a very brief statement on Telegram, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Kanani condemned the attack and said Pakistan's charge d’affaires "was in the process of being summoned" to the ministry.
An official in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan Province told the conservative Mehr news agency that the strikes hit a border village and the victims were women and children.
"At 4:50 a.m., several explosions were heard in the area of Saravan city, and after investigations, we found out that Pakistan targeted one of Iran's border villages with a missile," Sistan-Baluchistan official Alireza Marhamati told Mehr.
In Beijing, a Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said China was ready to mediate between Iran and Pakistan.
"The Chinese side sincerely hopes that the two sides can exercise calm and restraint and avoid an escalation of tension," Mao Ning said.
"We are also willing to play a constructive role in de-escalating the situation if both sides so wish," she said.
A state television correspondent reporting from Sistan-Baluchistan said the Mirjaveh border crossing between the two countries was open, suggesting that the strikes had not impacted Iranian-Pakistani trade.
The retaliatory strike came hours after Islamabad recalled its ambassador from Iran in protest at the IRGC attack, and said that it "reserves the right to respond" to Iran's "illegal attack."
The statement also said that Iran bears responsibility for the "consequences" of the attack.
The IRGC claimed that its January 16 strike targeted sites in Balochistan that were linked to the Sunni Baluch militant group Jaish al-Adl.
Following the IRGC strikes, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian told his Pakistani counterpart on a call that Tehran "strongly respects" Islamabad's territorial integrity and sovereignty and described Pakistan as a "brother."
The porous, 900-kilometer-long border between Iran and Pakistan has proved difficult to control, allowing various militant groups, particularly those who harbor Baluch nationalist ideologies, to operate in the area.
On January 16, Iraq also recalled its envoy from Tehran after civilians were killed in an IRGC missile strike in Irbil in Iraq's autonomous Kurdistan region. Iranian missiles also struck Idlib in Syria.
The IRGC said the attacks in Iraq and Syria had targeted "spy headquarters" and "terrorist" targets.
The exchange of strikes is likely to further strain relations between Iran and nuclear-armed Pakistan while also raising the prospect of wider conflict in the Middle East amid the ongoing war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
Iran has also been accused by the United States of sponsoring the Huthi rebels in Yemen.
The United States on January 16 condemned Iran's attacks, and Britain urged Iran to stop supplying weapons to the Huthis.
"We've seen Iran violate the sovereign borders of three of its neighbors in just the past couple of days," State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said.
British Foreign Secretary David Cameron said he urged Tehran to stop backing the Huthi rebels in a meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian.
"Iran must cease supplying the Huthis with weapons and intelligence and use its influence to stop Huthi attacks in the Red Sea," said Cameron, who is attending the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
"Iran must also stop using the regional situation as cover to act recklessly and violate others' sovereignty. I made this clear to FM @Amirabdolahian," he said on X, formerly Twitter.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Turkmenistan's President Fires Chief Prosecutor
Turkmenistan's president fired the country's chief prosecutor for failing to properly fulfill his duties, the official daily reported on January 17. President Serdar Berdymukhammedov announced the dismissal of Prosecutor-General Serdar Myalikguliyev on January 16, according to the government daily Neutralni Turkmenistan. Myalikguliyev, appointed in 2022, oversaw investigations into illegal grain deals, a corrupt scheme of air-ticket sales, and other high-profile cases. Begmurat Mukhamedov, who previously served as justice minister and is head of the parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee, succeeded Myalikguliyev, the daily reported.
Iran's Supreme Court Denies Retrial For Four Kurds Facing Death Sentences
Iran's Supreme Court has rejected a request for a retrial for four Kurdish political prisoners facing death sentences after being convicted of cooperating with Israel, charges they denied, lawyer Masud Shamsnejad said.
In a statement posted on social media on January 16, Shamsnejad said the court dismissed the retrial request, citing the absence of initial and final verdict documents in the cases of the four -- identified as Vafa Azarbar, Mohammad (Hajir) Faramarzi, Mohsen Mazloum, and Pejman Fatehi -- even though in such cases security issues are cited for keeping such crucial documents from defense lawyers.
Throughout the case, Shamsnejad has complained that both he and his clients were denied their rightful legal protections. He described his efforts as "unavailing" and "merely nominal."
Joana Teymasi, the wife of Mazloum, posted a video on social media on January 13 in which she asked people to "take all necessary measures to save the lives of these four prisoners."
The United States has publicly condemned the execution orders for the four, adding an international dimension to the ongoing human rights discourse in Iran.
Iran's Intelligence Ministry has identified the group as operatives from the Komala Party of Iranian Kurdistan, but the party has denied the claim. It has said previously that several of its members have been arrested.
In December, Iran executed four people -- three men and one woman -- accused of working for Israel's Mossad intelligence agency.
Iran and Israel have been engaged in a yearslong shadow war. Tensions have been exacerbated by the ongoing war in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Hamas, which has been declared a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union.
Meanwhile, the rate of executions in Iran has been rising sharply, particularly in the wake of the widespread protests triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini in police custody in September 2022 after she was arrested for wearing a hijab improperly.
Iran Human Rights said that as of December 2023 more than 700 people had been executed in Iran, with a marked increase in recent months.
Amnesty International says the regime in Tehran executed more people than any other country in the world other than China last year.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
RFE/RL Correspondent Wounded In Shelling In Southern Ukraine
Dmytro Yevchyn, a correspondent for the Crimea.Realities project of RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, was wounded after he and a colleague were caught in a Russian artillery attack while reporting in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhya.
Yevchyn was filming a video report along with cameraman Mykyta Isayko near the town of Robotyne in the Zaporizhzhya region on January 17 when the attack occurred.
He sustained a shrapnel wound to his leg and received medical assistance from Ukrainian soldiers before being transported to a hospital in the regional capital, Zaporizhzhya.
Medical personnel told RFE/RL that Yevchyn underwent successful surgery on his leg, though he remains in intensive care.
Ukrainian troops from the 10th Army Corps accused Russian forces of targeting the journalists, who had special jackets with "Press" clearly written on them.
"In modern wars, artillery attacks are almost never carried out without the assistance of drones. Meanwhile, the armed forces of the Russian Federation targeted and attacked a person who wore a jacket with a clear "Press" inscription on it, which guarantees that such a person is under the protection of international humanitarian law," the unit said in a statement.
Yevchyn has worked with the Crimea.Realities project since 2018. His work often covers the life of Ukrainian citizens under Russian occupation in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Yevchyn, along with Isayko, have reported on battles and military developments along the front lines.
According to Ukraine's Institute of Mass Media, since Russia launched its invasion, 70 journalists have been killed, of whom 10 lost their lives while carrying out their journalistic work. According to the institute, 25 journalists have been wounded.
- By AFP
Swiss Government Websites Hit By Pro-Russian Hackers After Zelenskiy Visit
Switzerland said on January 17 that a cyberattack claimed by a pro-Russian group temporarily disrupted access to a number of government websites after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's visit to Davos. The government said that the Russian-linked hacker group NoName claimed responsibility for the attack, citing Zelenskiy's attendance at the World Economic Forum. The government's National Cybersecurity Center stressed that the cyberattack was promptly detected and specialists "took the necessary action to restore access to the websites as quickly as possible." It added that an "attack of this kind had been expected, and appropriate security measures were in place."
Bosnian Serb Leader's Trial Postponed For Third Time
The trial of Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik, who is accused of defying the rulings of an international peace envoy, was postponed for a third time on January 17 after a decision by the judge to hear a co-defendant's case separately.
Dodik and Milos Lukic, the acting director of the Official Gazette of Republika Srpska, are charged with failing to execute the decisions of High Representative to Bosnia-Herzegovina Christian Schmidt. Dodik faces a sentence of six months to five years in prison and a ban on public duties.
Lukic has been hospitalized due to high blood pressure, and his defense requested a postponement of the opening of the main hearing on January 17. Judge Mirsad Strika rejected the request and went on with the hearing, but only managed to rule on separating the proceedings.
Dodik's defense responded by requesting the disqualification of Strika, arguing that the judge is biased, leaving Strika with no option but to postpone the main hearing for the third time. A new hearing is scheduled for January 30.
Dodik spoke to journalists outside the courthouse after the postponement, saying the proceedings against him and Lukic were unjustifiably separated and the move showed that the trial was just a "political process."
He also said he would sue Bosnia and predicted that he would not go to prison as a result of the trial.
He asserted that he "respected the constitution of Bosnia-Herzegovina" and claimed that the Republika Srpska Constitution was "harmonized" with the Bosnian Constitution and the Dayton agreement that ended the 1992-95 Bosnian War.
"Nowhere does it say that the constitution of the [Republika Srpska] should be adapted to a 'false' high representative," Dodik said, referring to Schmidt.
Since the Dayton agreements, Bosnia has been administered under a Bosniak and Croat federation and the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska. It is overseen by a civilian high representative with UN backing and sweeping powers, the position currently held by Schmidt.
Dodik, who has close relations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has been charged over two laws he signed in July that allow the Bosnian Serb entity to bypass or ignore decisions made by Schmidt.
One of the laws blocks the publication of decisions made by the high representative in the Official Gazette of Republika Srpska, effectively meaning the entity can disregard them. The other law concerns the nonimplementation of decisions by the Bosnian Constitutional Court in the territory of the entity.
Both laws were adopted in June by the assembly of Republika Srpska in which Dodik's Alliance of Independent Social Democrats (SNSD) has a majority.
Schmidt on July 1 annulled both laws and used his so-called Bonn powers to impose changes to the Criminal Code of Bosnia, stipulating that an official who does not respect the decisions of the high representative can be punished with a prison sentence of six months to five years and banned from all public duties.
Earlier this week, a new criminal complaint against Dodik and his accomplices was filed by Ramiz Salkic, a member of the Republika Srpska National Assembly, in connection with the celebration of the unconstitutional Republika Srpska Day on January 9.
January 9 marks the date in 1992 when Bosnian Serbs who opposed an independent Bosnia after the breakup of Yugoslavia declared a separate state, triggering the interethnic Bosnian War.
The leadership of Republika Srpska persists with celebrations on January 9 despite Bosnia's Constitutional Court twice having declared the holiday unconstitutional.
Yemen's Huthis Say U.S.-Owned Ship Hit With Missiles As U.S. Redesignates Them Global Terrorists
Yemen's Huthi movement on January 17 targeted a U.S. ship with missiles resulting in a "direct hit," the group's military spokesman said, even as the United States will put the Huthis back on a list of "specially designated global terrorist groups" due to their repeated attacks on international shipping. "The naval forces will not hesitate to target all sources of threat in the Red and Arabian sea within the legitimate right to defend Yemen and to continue supporting the oppressed Palestinian people,” spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement that identified the ship hit as the U.S. Genco Picardy bulk carrier. "These attacks against international shipping have endangered mariners, disrupted the free flow of commerce, and interfered with navigational rights and freedoms," U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a January 17 statement, adding that the Huthis "must be held accountable for their actions." The designation takes effect in 30 days.
Moldova Says Trade Duties For Separatist Transdniester Will Not Be Scrapped
Moldovan Minister for Reintegration Oleg Serebrian said on January 17 after meeting with Vadim Krasnoselsky, the leader of Transdniester, that the newly introduced import and export duties for the separatist region will remain in place. Krasnoselsky on January 5 had protested the central authorities' move, saying it was violating fundamental rights and crushing business in the Russian-backed region and appealed to Chisinau to reconsider. The status of Transdniester, which declared independence from Moldova in 1990, has come under the spotlight again after the European Union agreed to launch accession talks with Moldova's pro-Western government. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service, click here.
Jailed Kazakh Opposition Party Leader's Appeal Against Sentence Denied
A court in Astana on January 16 rejected an appeal filed by Nurzhan Altaev, the leader of Kazakhstan's unregistered El Tiregi (People's Pillar) party, against a 10-year prison term he was handed in November on a bribe-taking charge, which the former lawmaker denies and calls politically motivated. Altaev, who quit the ruling Amanat (then Nur-Otan) party in 2021 and has accused the Justice Ministry of refusing to register his party, was arrested in June 2023. In April last year, a court in Astana sentenced Altaev to 15 days in jail on a separate charge of violating regulations for holding public gatherings. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Romanian Truckers, Farmers Continue Protests Over High Costs, Block Traffic At Ukraine Border
Hundreds of Romanian haulers and farmers on January 17 continued protests for an eighth day over high taxes and insurance rates, EU environmental policies, and cheaper Ukrainian produce flooding the domestic market. Transporters and farmers with tractors jammed traffic at the northeastern Siret border crossing with Ukraine, causing a 20-kilometer backup, and blocked the incoming lane on one of the main access roads into the capital, Bucharest, police said. They demand a moratorium on loan repayments, faster subsidy payments, and separate lines at border crossings and the Romanian Black Sea port of Constanta for non-EU trucks, including Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here.
On Third Anniversary Of Arrest, Navalny Says Putin's Power Structure 'Built On Lies'
Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, marking the third anniversary of his incarceration on charges widely believed to be politically motivated, said the model of power created by President Vladimir Putin in Russia "is inviable because it is built on lies."
Navalny's associates read a statement on YouTube explaining why he decided to come back to Russia on January 17, 2021, when he was arrested after returning from Germany, where he was treated for poisoning with what European labs concluded as Novichok-like Soviet-style nerve agent.
"I have my country and my beliefs. And I do not want to give up my country and my beliefs. I cannot betray either the former or the latter. If your beliefs are worth something, you must be ready to stand up for them. And if necessary, to be ready for sacrifices," Navalny's statement said.
"By returning I kept my promise given to my voters.... Those who do not lie must appear at last in Russia. It turned out that I have to pay by being incarcerated in solitary confinement for my right to have and proclaim my beliefs. And of course, I do not like to be imprisoned. But I will not give up my ideas and my motherland," the statement said.
Navalny, who nearly died from the poisoning, which he blames on Russian security operatives acting at Putin's behest, was initially handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March 2022, Navalny was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement through fraud that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and his network of regional offices were designated "extremist" organizations and banned after his arrest, which led to another case against him on extremism charges. In August 2023, a court extended Navalny's prison term to 19 years and sent him to a harsher "special regime" facility from the maximum-security prison where he was held.
Last month, Navalny was transferred to such a prison in Russia's Arctic region.
Navalny's associates announced earlier that they plan to organize rallies in dozens of cities across the world demanding Navalny's release and Putin's resignation.
The European Union issued a statement on January 17 calling Navalny's incarceration politically motivated and expressing concerns over his health and life.
The EU statement also urged the Kremlin to immediately release Navalny and other political prisoners in Russia, including among others Ilya Yashin, Vladimir Kara-Murza, Yury Dmitriyev, Aleksei Gorinov, and Lilia Chanysheva.
Iranian Lawyer Who Defended Activists Gets 2-Year Ban From Practicing Law
Iranian lawyer Khosrow Alikordi, known for representing activists and their families, has been handed a two-year ban from practicing law amid increased pressure from the government on legal professionals involved in high-profile political cases.
The ruling, issued by the fourth branch of the Khorasan Bar Association's Disciplinary Court, centers on Alikordi's dissemination of information about his clients, including Fatemeh Sepehri and relatives of Abolfazl Adinehzadeh.
Adinehzadeh was killed during nationwide unrest following the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in the custody of Iran's morality police for an alleged violation of the hijab law.
In June, Adinezadeh's father and sister, represented by Alikordi, were charged with "anti-government propaganda" for their comments during media interviews and social-media posts over Abolfazl Adinehzadeh's death.
Another client of Alikordi, Fatemeh Sepehri, is an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and has publicly called for his resignation. Her activism led to her arrest last year during the nationwide protests sparked by Amini's death.
Alikordi has been convicted in two separate cases over the past two months on charges that include "spreading false information through computer systems and failure to maintain confidentiality" and "engaging in propaganda activities benefiting groups in opposition to the regime."
The convictions led to a one-year prison sentence, a two-year exile to Nehbandan city, and fines.
Several Iranian lawyers -- including Nazanin Salari, Bahar Sahraian, Mahmud Taravatroy, and Amin Adel Ahmadian -- have been arrested or interrogated after representing people detained during the unrest.
Anger over the death of Amini prompted thousands of Iranians to take to the streets to demand more freedoms and women's rights in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
More than 500 people have been killed in the crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Kosovar Serbs Launch Petition To Dismiss Local Ethnic Albanian Mayors
Ethnic Serbs in northern Kosovo have begun signing a petition to dismiss Albanian mayors in two of the four Serb-majority cities who were elected in snap polls last year amid a boycott of the vote by local Serbs.
Kosovo, after facing punitive measures from the European Union, pledged to reorganize the elections in the four Serb-majority municipalities in the north -- North Mitrovica, Zvecan, Zubin Potok, and Leposavic -- but said it would do so only through an administrative instruction that enables the residents of each city to dismiss their mayors through a petition signed by at least 20 percent of registered voters.
The four cities are currently led by ethnic Albanian mayors who took office amid very low voter turnout in the April snap polls prompted by a Serb boycott spearheaded by the dominant ethnic Serbian party, Srpska Lista (Serbian List), which has close ties with neighboring Serbia.
The snap polls had been called after the ethnic Serbian mayors of the four cities resigned in November 2022 to protest a cross-border dispute between the central Kosovar government and Serbia over vehicle registrations.
Hundreds of people gathered to sign the petitions after the lists were opened at 9 a.m. on January 17 in North Mitrovica and Leposavic, RFE/RL correspondents reported. In the other two cities, Zvecan and Zubin Potok, the petition will be opened for signatures next week.
Serbian List representatives were among the first to sign the petitions.
In North Mitrovica, at least 3,640 signatures out of the 18,199 registered voters are needed for the mayor to be dismissed, while in Leposavic, at least 2,689 out of 13,441 voters must sign the petition to oust the current mayor.
If all the required administrative steps are met, then a vote can be held on the departure of the mayors and new elections announced.
In May, dozens of NATO-led KFOR troops were injured in Zvecan in clashes with ethnic Serbs who were attempting to prevent the installation of the ethnic Albanian mayor.
Ethnic Serbs, concentrated in the north, compose some 1 to 2 percent of Kosovo's population of around 2 million people.
Fifteen years after the mostly ethnic Albanian former province declared independence from Serbia, Belgrade continues to oppose recognition of Kosovo.
Many ethnic Serbs in Kosovo continue to lean heavily on support from Serbia and nationalist President Aleksandar Vucic.
Controversial Icon With Stalin's Image Removed From Tbilisi Cathedral
TBILISI -- A controversial icon of St. Matrona of Moscow with an image of Soviet dictator Josef Stalin has been removed from the Holy Trinity Cathedral in the Georgian capital, Tbilisi, following a public outcry and an attempt to deface the work.
The icon featured a painting of St. Matrona of Moscow on its main panel, which is surrounded by scenes of her life on smaller panels, including one showing Stalin, an avowed atheist, standing next to the mystic and saint of the Russian Orthodox Church who died in 1952.
David Tarkhan-Mouravi, the leader of the right-wing populist Alliance of Patriots of Georgia, who donated the icon to the church, told RFE/RL on January 17 that it will be repainted to remove Stalin's image and replace it with a picture of a woman cured of cancer.
Tarkhan-Mouravi added that it was not him who removed the icon, adding that he "connected" the Georgian Patriarchate with the author of the icon.
It is not clear if the repainted icon will be returned to the Holy Trinity Cathedral.
Last week, the Georgian Patriarchate issued a statement saying the donors of the icon must change the panel portraying Stalin, warning that if they don’t, the Georgian Orthodox Church will make the change itself.
The patriarchate said on January 11 that "due to the lack of evidence proving that J. Stalin and St. Matrona ever met, such a meeting has not been included in the canonic text about her biography."
Because a meeting has not been recognized by the Russian Orthodox Church, the patriarchate added, it is "necessary to change the depiction of the mentioned episode."
On January 10, an angry mob in Tbilisi swarmed the house of activist Nata Peradze after she posted a video online showing blue paint splattered on the icon in question in the cathedral. The crowd threatened to "carry out what the state and law failed to."
But police prevented a possible attack on Peradze, who later told RFE/RL that she was the person who threw the paint on the icon, though the panel where Stalin was depicted was unharmed.
Photos of the icon that started circulating on the Internet in early January sparked outrage among many Georgians, who condemned the appearance of the image in one of Georgia's main churches of a Soviet dictator who brutally oppressed clerics and religion in general while in power.
Despite massive campaigns of political killings and the destruction of churches during his rule from 1924 until his death in 1953, Stalin, who was an ethnic Georgian, is still viewed with pride by many Georgians. Several public monuments to the communist dictator remain standing across the former Soviet republic.
Rights Groups Urge Kyrgyzstan To Stop Crackdown On Independent Media
Eight international human rights groups have called on the Kyrgyz government to stop its crackdown on independent media after 11 journalists were detained in a move the watchdogs said was aimed at "intimidating and harassing" journalists to keep them from carrying out their work.
In a statement dated January 16, Civil Rights Defenders, Human Rights Watch, the International Partnership for Human Rights, the Norwegian Helsinki Committee, People in Need, the Helsinki Foundation for Human Rights, the International Federation for Human Rights, and the World Organization Against Torture urge the Kyrgyz authorities to respect freedom of the press and cease their repressive actions.
The statement came the same day Kyrgyz police detained 11 former and current reporters of Temirov Live investigative group and its Ait Ait Dese project after searching their homes and offices on a charge of "calls for disobedience and mass riots" over the group's reporting. A court decision on the journalists' pretrial restrictions is pending.
The day before that, the State Committee for National Security (UKMK) briefly detained for questioning the director and two editors of the independent 24.kg news agency after searching their homes and offices in a case of "propagating war" because of the outlet's coverage of Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
Kyrgyzstan's civil society and free press have traditionally been the most vibrant in Central Asia. But that has changed amid a deepening government crackdown.
The searches and detentions took place as Kyrgyz lawmakers prepare to discuss a draft media law that has been criticized by journalists and right activists who say that if adopted, the law would increase government control over the media and allow it to obstruct journalists' activities and shut down media outlets.
The joint statement by the human rights groups calls on the Kyrgyz authorities "to take immediate and decisive steps to bring the country's respect for press freedom in accordance with its international obligations, in particular the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights."
Kyrgyz authorities "should immediately cease their repressive actions against independent media outlets and journalists and allow them to report on events in the country and the rest of the world without fear of retribution," the joint statement says.
"The authorities should also refrain from pursuing the draft media law in its current format. The Kyrgyz authorities' respect for freedom of expression should be an important consideration by the EU and other actors seeking closer engagement with the country," it added.
Large Fire Hits Polyester-Producing Plant In Russia's Rostov Region Bordering Ukraine
A large fire broke out at a polyester-producing plant in the city of Shakhty in Russia's Rostov region that borders Ukraine. Regional Governor Vasily Golubev wrote on Telegram that two people were injured in the January 17 fire, adding the blaze was not caused by a drone attack. The Baza Telegram channel, which is linked to the Russian government, reported that nine people suffered injuries including burns, contusions, and bone fractures. Some media reports quoted witnesses as saying they heard explosions before the fire started. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Ukraine Looks To Regain Control Of Skies Amid Nationwide Air-Raid Alert
Ukraine's priority this year is to regain control over its skies, the country's foreign minister said, as Russia continues to use aerial attacks to pound its neighbor as the Kremlin's full-scale invasion nears its third year.
Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 17, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on Ukraine's Western backers to provide advanced weaponry, including long-range missiles and F-16 fighter jets, to help Kyiv "throw Russia out of the sky."
Ukraine has been subjected to a series of unusually intense Russian air strikes since the start of the year that has put its air defenses under massive pressure amid dwindling stocks of ammunition and equipment.
"In 2024, of course the priority is to throw Russia from the skies," Kuleba said during a panel discussion. "Because the one who controls the skies will define when and how the war will end."
Kuleba's comments echoed remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who said a day earlier at the forum that his country “must gain air superiority.”
"Just as we gained superiority in the Black Sea, we can do it. This will allow progress on the ground.... Partners know what is needed and in what quantity," Zelenskiy said.
Russian missiles later on January 17 struck a town outside Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, killing one person and damaging an educational institution, the regional governor and the military said.
Governor Oleh Synyehubov said on Telegram there were two strikes on the town of Chuhuyev. A female employee of a heating and power plant was killed and another person was injured. A military source, also reporting on Telegram, said the attack involved S-300 missiles.
Russian troops attacked Kharkiv with two S-300 missiles on January 16, wounding 17 people, including 14 who have been hospitalized.
The Ukrainian military also said it destroyed six Iranian-made Shahed drones over the Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions late on January 17.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on January 17 said the Biden administration was "working very hard" to secure additional funding for Ukraine from Congress, warning that failure to do so would be a "real problem."
"If we don't get that money, it's a real problem. It's a real problem for Ukraine. I think it's a problem for us and our leadership around the world," he said.
President Joe Biden convened top congressional leaders at the White House to underscore Ukraine's security needs.
House Speaker Mike Johnson (Republican-Louisiana) and other Republicans used the meeting with Biden to push for tougher border security measures.
"We understand that there's concern about the safety, security, and sovereignty of Ukraine," Johnson told reporters after the meeting "But the American people have those same concerns about our own domestic sovereignty and our safety and our security."
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (Democrat-New York) stressed that Biden had repeatedly said he is willing to compromise on certain border measures. He told reporters that there was a "large amount of agreement around the table" on both funding for Ukraine and border security.
The German parliament meanwhile rejected a motion put forward by the conservative opposition that called for the government to send long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine. Nearly all lawmakers from the three-party governing coalition -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD), the Greens, and the Free Democrats (FDP) -- opposed to the motion on January 17.
The Greens and the FDP have been pushing Scholz for months to send the missiles, but lawmakers from the two parties said they voted against the proposal because the conservative opposition had linked it to a debate on the annual report on Germany’s military.
As Kuleba made his comments in the Swiss ski resort, Ukrainian authorities were declaring an air-raid alert for the whole country.
The Ukrainian Air Force warned on Telegram that a Russian MiG-31 fighter jet had taken off from the Mozdok airfield in Russia's North Ossetia, while Telegram monitoring channels reported that an Il-78M refueling plane was also airborne.
Earlier on January 17, a Russian drone attack on Odesa wounded three people and caused damage to civilian residential infrastructure, prompting the evacuation of 130 people, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram.
The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine said separately that it shot down 11 Iranian-made drones during the attack on Odesa, with the vast majority of the debris falling into the sea.
"Air-defense units worked for almost three hours.... The main efforts of the enemy were concentrated on attacks on Odesa," the military said in a statement.
The latest Russian attacks came as the United Nations said the past several weeks have seen a steep increase in civilian victims in Ukraine due to unusually intense missile and drone strikes.
In December alone, 101 Ukrainian civilians were killed and 491 were wounded in Russian strikes, amounting a 26.5 percent month-to- month increase in verified casualties, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine said in a report published on January 16.
In Brussels, the chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Bob Bauer, said on January 17 that the alliance would keep supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes.
“Today is the 693rd day of what Russia thought would be a three-day war. Ukraine will have our support for every day that is to come because the outcome of this war will determine the fate of the world,” Bauer said at the start of a two-day meeting of NATO defense ministers.
“This war has never been about any real security threat to Russia coming from either Ukraine or NATO,” Bauer added. “This war is about Russia fearing something much more powerful than any physical weapon on Earth: democracy. If people in Ukraine can have democratic rights, then people in Russia will soon crave them too.”
Bauer also urged a fundamental overhaul in the conflict readiness of the 31-member alliance.
“In order to be fully effective, also in the future, we need a war-fighting transformation of NATO,” he said.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Police Violently Disperse Thousands Protesting Russian Bashkir Activist's Jailing
Thousands of demonstrators have been violently dispersed by police in the town of Baimak in Russia's Bashkortostan region as they protested against the sentencing of noted activist Fail Alsynov to four years in prison on a charge of inciting hatred, which he and his supporters reject.
The protesters, who were participating in one of the largest demonstrations in Russia since Moscow launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, were angry after a court on January 17 jailed Alsynov for a speech he made in April 2023 at a rally over plans to mine for gold in Bashkortostan, which is located in Russia's southern Ural Mountains near the border between Europe and Asia.
Alsynov, the former leader of the banned Bashqort group, which for years promoted the Bashkir language and culture, was immediately handcuffed and taken away by guards.
He told his supporters that he "did not expect" such a harsh sentence, stressing that prosecutors had asked the court to sentence him to four years in a dormitory-like penitentiary located near an industrial facility where convicts work alongside regular employees.
Instead, the court sentenced him to four years in a more strict prison. Alsynov added that he will appeal the sentence.
"I do not accept guilt. I have always fought for justice, for my people, for my republic, so we will see each other again.... I will appeal. I do not understand the policies of [Bashkortostan’s head Radiy] Khabirov. The people came to support me, and I do not know what is going to happen. We did not want this," Alsynov said.
Alsynov's lawyer, Ilnur Suyundukov, said the court's ruling "has nothing to do either with law or with morals."
The announcement of the sentence sparked angry confrontations between security forces and Alsynov's supporters, with police in riot gear firing tear gas and stun grenades as they pushed people away from the courthouse.
"What are you doing? Why are you beating me?" one protester screamed as police used shields and batons to push her away.
The SOTA Telegram channel quoted an ambulance worker as saying some 22 people turned to them for injuries sustained during the clashes with police, adding that two people needed to be taken to a hospital.
SOTA also reported that National Guard troops were sent to Baimak to back up police.
The Vyorstka Telegram channel said police had detained dozens of protesters.
Several Telegram channels that have covered Alsynov's trial and the protests, such as RusNews, Kushtau Bairam, Tot samy Bashkort, Ruslan Gabbasov, became inaccessible on January 17. A day earlier, Telegram blocked several opposition channels in Bashkortostan, but activists set up new ones in their place.
Internet access also became difficult and restricted in Baimak on January 17.
Alsynov's supporters vowed to block all highways around Baimak and roads in the town to prevent Alsynov's transportation to a detention center.
On January 16, police detained several noted activists across Bashkortostan in an apparent attempt to prevent the protest from taking place.
The charge against Alsynov stemmed from a speech he gave at a rally in late April 2023 in the village of Ishmurzino. In it, he criticized the local government’s plans to start gold mining near the village as it would bring in migrant laborers.
Investigators said Alsynov's speech "negatively assessed people in the Caucasus and Central Asia, humiliating their human dignity."
The investigation of Alsynov was initiated by Bashkortostan head Khabirov, who accused the activist of "inciting ethnic hatred" as well as "calling for anti-government rallies and extremist activities" and "discrediting Russia's armed forces."
In the end, Alsynov was charged only with inciting hatred.
Bashkortostan's Supreme Court banned Alsynov's Bashqort group, which for years promoted equal rights for ethnic Bashkirs, in May 2020, declaring it extremist.
Bashqort was banned after staging several rallies and other events challenging the policies of both local and federal authorities, including Moscow's move to abolish mandatory indigenous-language classes in the regions with large populations of indigenous ethnic groups.
Macron Announces Missiles, Bombs For Ukraine, Suggests He Could Work With Trump
French President Emmanuel Macron announced plans on January 16 to deliver more long-range cruise missiles as well as bombs to Ukraine and suggested that he'd find ways to work with Donald Trump if he again wins the White House. “I take the leaders that the people give me,” the French leader said at a news conference. He cautioned that regardless of who wins the U.S. presidential election, Europe should brace for the possibility that U.S. priorities may lie elsewhere. While the United States shares France’s values, its “first priority is itself” and its second is China, he said.
UN Says Recent Wave Of Russian Strikes Caused Steep Increase In Ukrainian Civilian Casualties
Russia's massive wave of missile and drone strikes on Ukraine over the past several weeks has caused an abrupt rise in civilian casualties, reversing a downward trend observed earlier last year, the United Nations says in a new report.
The report by the United Nations Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU) said that in December alone, 101 Ukrainian civilians were killed and 491 were wounded in Russian strikes, amounting a 26.5 percent month-on-month increase in verified casualties. HRMMU said the actual figure is believed to be higher, as many reported cases are still pending verification.
"The December increase in civilian casualties was mainly due to intensified missile and loitering munitions attacks by Russian armed forces across Ukraine on 29 and 30 December. Attacks with these types of weapons accounted for 34 percent of civilian casualties in December compared with 16 percent in November," the report said.
Danielle Bell, the head of the HRMMU, said the wave of attacks in late December and early January have reversed a downward trend observed in 2023.
"These attacks sow death and destruction on Ukraine's civilians who have endured profound losses from Russia's full-scale invasion for almost two years now," Bell said.
The intensified wave of missile and drone strikes caused the largest number of casualties among civilians on December 29 and January 2, with the HRMMU saying it is currently verifying reports that 86 people may have been killed and 416 being wounded during that interval.
Heavy Russian strikes continued after January 2, the UN mission said, highlighting a missile attack on the small town of Pokrovsk and nearby Rivne village on January 6 in the eastern region of Donetsk close to the front line.
The attack left two families -- six adults and five children -- buried under the rubble after their homes were struck. Some of the bodies are still missing, despite days of frantic efforts by rescue teams, the UN said.
In another incident, in Novomoskovsk in the Dnipropetrovsk region, a Russian missile strike on January 8 wounded 31 civilians, including eight passengers of a minibus during the morning commute, the UN said.
Since the start of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, the total number of verified civilian casualties has risen to 29,330 -- 10,191 people killed and 19,139 wounded, the HRMMU report said.
The UN humanitarian office’s operations director, Edem Wosornu, told the UN Security Council on January 10 that at least 575 children have been confirmed killed since the start of the invasion.
With reporting by AP
Russia Attacks Odesa With Drones, Several Wounded, More Than 100 Evacuated
A Russian drone attack early on January 17 on Ukraine's southern Black Sea port of Odesa wounded three people and caused damage to civilian residential infrastructure, prompting the evacuation of 130 people, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said on Telegram. The Defense Forces of Southern Ukraine said separately that it shot down 11 Iranian-made drones during the attack on Odesa, with the vast majority of the debris falling into the sea. "Air-defense units worked for almost three hours.... The main efforts of the enemy were concentrated on attacks on Odesa," the military said in a statement.
