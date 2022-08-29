News
Former Ukrainian Lawmaker Who Became Russia-Appointed Official In Kherson Region Found Dead
Former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Kovalyov, who joined the Russia-imposed Kherson regional government after Russian armed forces took over parts of Ukraine's southeast, has been found dead.
An adviser to the Kyiv-controlled regional administration, Serhiy Khlan, said on August 29 that Kovalyov was found dead a day earlier in his house in the town of Hola Prystan.
Ukrainian media reports said Kovalyov was found with a gunshot wound to his head and a Mossberg pump firearm that was officially registered to the former member of Ukraine's ruling Servant of the People party. The reports also said Kovalyov's girlfriend sustained a stabbing wound and was hospitalized.
Russia-imposed authorities did not comment on the reports, but pro-Russian Telegram channels confirmed them.
Several officials appointed by Moscow to areas of Ukraine have died in recent weeks after being attacked.
Last week, Russia-imposed authorities in parts of Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya region said the Moscow-appointed mayor of the Russia-occupied town of Mykhaylivka, Ivan Sushko, was killed by a car bomb.
On August 6, Vitaliy Hura, a Russia-appointed deputy mayor of the Ukrainian city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson region, was shot dead by an unidentified assailant while leaving his home while a car bomb in Kherson killed the Russia-appointed head of the directorate for youth policies at the Kherson region's administration, Dmytro Savluchenko, in late June.
All Of The Latest News
Ukrainian Military Launches Southern Offensive In Bid To Retake Kherson Region
Ukraine's armed forces have started offensive action on several fronts in the south of the country, the military announced, launching a much-anticipated counteroffensive to regain the Kherson region from Russian invading forces.
"Today we started offensive actions in various directions, including in the Kherson region," Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne cited southern command spokeswoman Natalya Humenyuk as saying. She confirmed the news minutes later at a briefing.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Russia captured swathes of southern Ukraine in the first phase of its February 24 invasion. Ukraine has been pledging for weeks to launch a major counteroffensive to retake land and has used Western-made long-range weapons to hit Russian supply lines.
Humenyuk said Ukraine's recent strikes on Russia's southern logistical routes had "unquestionably weakened the enemy," adding that more than 10 Russian ammunition dumps had been hit over the past week.
However, she declined to disclose more details about the new offensive.
"Any military operation needs silence," she said, adding that Russia's forces in the south are "rather powerful" and have been built up over a long time.
Ukrainska Pravda and Suspilne quoted Ukrainian official Volodymyr Litvinov as saying Ukrainian forces hit the Beryslav Machine-Building Plant in the Kherson region, where Russian troops had concentrated equipment and manpower.
Litvinov did not provide details but said a fire had broken out at the site. The report could not immediately be verified.
Russian-installed officials in the region on August 29 announced the evacuation of residents of nearby Nova Kakhovka, a city frequently targeted by Kyiv's forces, to bomb shelters from their workplaces. The officials citied Ukrainian rocket strikes on the city.
The Moscow-appointed regional leader of Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, dismissed the Ukrainian assertion of a counteroffensive in the Kherson region as false, claiming the Ukrainian forces have suffered heavy losses in the south and elsewhere.
In Mykolayiv, regional military administration chief Vitaliy Kim said Russian troops had shelled the center of the strategic southern city about 60 kilometers northwest of Kherson.
"They are shelling the city center…. Missile launches are still occurring," he said.
“There are dead passersby and civilians in the houses. Stay in shelters," Kim urged, without providing casualty figures.
Mykolayiv has been regularly shelled by Russian forces throughout the conflict, although Moscow has denied it targets civilian areas.
With reporting by RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service, Reuters, dpa, and AFP
Iran Approves Cryptocurrency Regulations, Raising Fears Of Skirting Sanctions
Iran's government has approved a set of regulations for trading with cryptocurrencies, a move that potentially allows the country to skirt some U.S. financial sanctions imposed over Tehran's nuclear program.
This news was announced on August 29, just weeks after Iran's Trade Development Organization approved its first official import order -- worth $10 million for the import of cars -- using cryptocurrency.
Trade Minister Seyed Reza Fatemi Amin said the resolution "specifies all issues related to cryptocurrencies, including how to provide fuel and energy for mining them, and how to grant licenses."
The new regulations allow for the import of any goods to the country, a move that could enable Iran to circumvent U.S. sanctions that have crippled the economy and severely weakened the national currency, giving rise to demand in cryptocurrencies, which are less regulated and can be used in transactions by Iranians where Western currencies are banned.
Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies are created through a process known as mining, where powerful computers compete to solve complex mathematical formulas or puzzles. The process requires vast amounts of electricity.
Last year, a Reuters report suggested 4.5 percent of global bitcoin mining was taking place in Iran, partly as a result of the country's cheap electricity, where it is heavily subsidized. U.S. sanctions that bar Iran from accessing the international financial system reportedly have contributed further to the increase in mining activities and the use of cryptocurrencies.
The blockchain technology used in digital currencies allows financial transactions to be made quickly and securely while avoiding large banks.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russian Group Concludes Treason Charges Against Journalist Safronov 'Baseless'
The Russian investigative group Proyekt (Project) has concluded that high treason charges against Ivan Safronov, a prominent former journalist on trial for allegedly giving secret materials to foreign agents, are "baseless."
Proyekt's conclusion was based on official accusation papers against Safronov, who faces up to 25 years in prison if convicted, that the group published on August 29.
Investigators accuse Safronov of handing secret materials to Czech secret-service agent Martin Laris about Russian arms sales in the Middle East to the Czech Republic, a NATO member, in 2017, and of handing unspecified classified information to German secret-service agent Dmitry Voronin.
Safronov has repeatedly denied the accusations and his supporters have held pickets in Moscow and other cities demanding his release.
Proyekt studied the accusation papers from investigators and concluded that they had not found a single Russian official who could have handed Safronov any materials or information that could be defined as classified. Furthermore, Proyekt said it also could not find any evidence proving Czech journalist Laris and German political analyst Voronin have any links to the secret services of the two European Union nations.
Even if Laris and Voronin were secret-service agents, there is no proof that Safronov could be aware of that, Proyekt said, adding that investigators failed to prove Safronov had received money from the two named persons while the information mentioned by investigators as secret is publicly available online.
Safronov, who was arrested in July 2020, went on trial behind closed doors in early April and faces a penalty of up to 25 years in prison if convicted.
The 32-year-old journalist, who covered the defense industry for the newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti, is also a former adviser to the head of Russia's space agency, Roskosmos.
Human rights organizations have issued statements demanding Safronov’s release and expressing concerns over an intensifying crackdown on dissent in Russia.
Activists In Four Kazakh Cities Protest Government's Move To Raise Retirement Age For Women
Female activists in four major cities in Kazakhstan have taken to the streets to protest the government’s ongoing program to gradually raise the retirement age for women in the Central Asian nation.
Dozens of activists in Nur-Sultan, the capital; Kazakhstan's largest city, Almaty; as well in the northwestern city of Aqtobe and southern city of Shymkent rallied on August 29, holding posters saying: "Targeting Women's Retirement Age Only Violates The Constitution," "Get Back To 58 As The Retirement Age For Women," andm "You Raise The Retirement Age, What About Jobs?"
The Kazakh government is moving to gradually raise the age of retirement for women from 58 to 63 -- which is the retirement age for men – by 2027.
Right now, the retirement age for women has been bumped up from 58 to 60 1/2.
In Nur-Sultan, where an estimated 100 gathered for what was the largest of the rallies, representatives of the Aq Zhol (Bright Path) party and The People's Party of Kazakhstan met with protesters and promised to raise the issue at an upcoming session of parliament.
The rallies, organized by the Women's Movement of Kazakhstan, were officially sanctioned by local authorities. Similar actions were held earlier this year in several other cities across the country.
The government’s 2018 move to gradually bring the retirement age of women to that of men's has been extremely unpopular in Kazakh society.
In May, amid growing protests over the move, Deputy Prime Minister Eraly Toqzhanov said publicly that the government was working on lowering the retirement age for women working in specific sectors of the economy.
Tajik Biochemist In Australia Handed 42-Month Prison Term On Charge Of Inciting Terrorism Abroad
A Tajikistan-born former researcher at the University of Western Australia has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to inciting terrorism abroad.
Australian news agencies reported over the weekend that Abdusalom Odinazoda, officially known in Australia as Abdussalam Adina-Zada and considered by the authorities in Western Australia to be one of the state’s most dangerous people, will be eligible for release on parole in August 2023.
The 54-year-old biological chemist was arrested in December 2020 and charged with advocating the commission of a terrorist act overseas.
Earlier this month, Odinazoda admitted at a court hearing to inciting extremist attacks in Tajikistan.
Odinazoda was due to stand trial on three charges in 2023. However, prosecutors said earlier this month that they had dropped two of the charges after Odinazoda agreed to plead guilty to one count of inciting terrorism. The charge stems from his online activities between January and March 2019.
Odinazoda, who worked at the University of Western Australia from 2009 to 2012 as a research associate, has been in custody since his arrest.
With reporting by Perthnews and The West Australian
Germany's Scholz Backs EU Expansion To Include Western Balkans, As 'Center Of Europe Is Moving Eastwards'
PRAGUE -- German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he is “committed” to the enlargement of the European Union to include the six countries of the Western Balkans, as well as Ukraine, Moldova, and ultimately Georgia, declaring that the “center of Europe is moving eastwards.”
“Their EU accession is in our interest,” Scholz said on August 29 in a speech at Charles University in the Czech capital in which he laid out his future vision of an expanded Europe.
Albania, Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro, North Macedonia, and Serbia are all seeking EU membership but have voiced frustration over their stalled bids, especially after the bloc’s expedited decision to grant Ukraine and Moldova candidate status in late June.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Faced with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Scholz urged the EU's 27 members to "close ranks, resolve old conflicts, and find new solutions," adding that Germany would keep up its support for Kyiv "for as long as it takes."
However, "in this expanded union, the differences between the member states will grow as far as political interests, economic clout, and social security systems are concerned," he said.
"Where unanimity is required today, the risk of an individual country using its veto and preventing all the others from forging ahead increases with each additional member state," Scholz added.
"I have therefore proposed a gradual transition to majority voting in common foreign policy, but also in other areas, such as tax policy -- knowing full well that this would also have repercussions for Germany," he said.
European Union countries Croatia, Romania, and Bulgaria all meet the requirements to become full members of the bloc's passport-free Schengen area, Scholz said in Prague.
"Schengen is one of the greatest achievements of the European Union, and we should protect and develop it. This means, incidentally, closing the remaining gaps," he said.
Scholz accused Russian President Vladimir Putin of seeking “to redraw boundaries with violence” and said that Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was “an attack on Europe’s security order.”
“We will not stand idly by and watch women, men, and children being killed or free countries being rubbed off the map and disappearing behind walls or iron curtains. We don’t want to go back to the 19th or 20th century with their wars of occupation and totalitarian excesses,” Scholz declared.
“It is precisely this united Europe that is such anathema to Putin. Because it doesn’t fit into his worldview, in which smaller countries are forced to submit to a handful of major European powers,” the German leader added.
Germany will send weapons to Kyiv in the coming weeks, Scholz announced.
“In the coming weeks and months, we will, moreover, be sending Ukraine new, state-of-the-art weapons -- such as air-defense and radar systems and reconnaissance drones. Our most recent package of arms deliveries alone is worth 600 million euros. Our objective are modern Ukrainian armed forces that are able to defend their country on a permanent basis,” Scholz said.
Germany could assume special responsibility in terms of building up Ukraine's artillery and air-defense capacities, Scholz added.
With reporting from Reuters
Iran's Raisi Sees No New Nuclear Pact If Probe By UN Inspectors Isn't Abandoned
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi says there can be no revival of a nuclear deal with global superpowers unless the UN's nuclear watchdog drops its probe into the origins of nuclear material found at three undeclared Iranian sites.
In a news conference in Tehran to mark his first year in power on August 29, Raisi also said that he still sees no reason to meet with U.S. President Joe Biden, even though the two will be at the UN General Assembly next month.
“Without the settlement of the safeguards issue, speaking about an agreement [on a revamped nuclear pact] has no meaning,” Raisi said.
The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has referred to the traces of nuclear materials as a "safeguards" issue.
Raisi succeeded two-term president Hassan Rohani after winning an election in August 2021.
Upon his election, Raisi responded to a question on whether he would meet Biden, who succeeded Donald Trump, the U.S. president who unilaterally pulled his country out of the 2015 nuclear deal, by simply answering, "No."
Asked the same question on August 29, Raisi added a few more words to his answer, though the bottom line remained the same.
“There is no benefit for a meeting between us and him,” Raisi said. “Neither for the Iranian nation nor for the interests of our great nation.”
Since the United States withdrew from the pact in 2018 and started reimposing crippling sanctions on Iran, Tehran has progressively rolled back its own commitments to the deal.
The deal was designed to prevent Iran from building a nuclear bomb. Tehran insists its nuclear program is for civilian purposes only.
With reporting by ISNA and IRNA
Sweden Promises More Military Aid To Kyiv During Visit By Ukrainian Foreign Minister
Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson has promised to provide a further 500 million crowns ($46.75 million) in military assistance to Ukraine to help it defend itself against Russia's ongoing invasion.
Speaking to journalists after meeting in Stockholm with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on August 29, Andersson said that a total additional aid package to Ukraine will reach about 1 billion crowns ($94 million), when funds for the armed forces and the reconstruction of the country are combined.
"Borders must never be changed by force or war," Andersson said.
Kuleba thanked Sweden for its support since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February, adding that the best way to save Ukrainian lives is to supply it with weapons such as howitzers and shells.
"As long as the war continues, we will be asking for more weapons"," Kuleba said at the press conference.
Based on reporting by Reuters, Goteborg-Posten, and Svenska Dagbladet
UN Team To Inspect Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant Amid Radiation Fears
A mission from the UN's nuclear safety agency is due later this week to visit the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, where increased fighting is sparking fears of a possible massive radiation leak.
Rafael Grossi, head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), said in a post on Twitter on August 29 that the "day has come" and that a team of IAEA experts was “now on its way” to the nuclear power plant, which Russian forces have controlled since shortly after the invasion began on February 24, sparking nuclear safety fears.
"We must protect the safety and security of #Ukraine's and Europe's biggest nuclear facility. Proud to lead this mission which will be in #ZNPP later this week," Grossi said.
The IAEA's experts were set to assess physical damage to the plant, determine the functionality of safety and security systems, evaluate staff conditions, and perform urgent safeguards activities, the agency said.
Neither he nor the agency specified when they would arrive at Zaporizhzhya.
Ukraine's energy ministry said it would not comment on the IAEA mission "for security reasons."
The United Nations and Ukraine have called for a withdrawal of military equipment and personnel from the plant to ensure it is not a target in the conflict.
That message was reiterated on August 29 by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, adding in comments on a visit to Stockholm that Russia was putting the world at risk of a nuclear accident.
Kuleba said that the IAEA mission will be the agency's "hardest in its history" due to the active combat activities by Russian armed forces and Moscow’s "very blatant" way of trying to legitimize its presence at the facility.
The G7's Non-Proliferation Directors' Group welcomed news of the IAEA's trip and again voiced concerns about the safety of the plant under the control of Russian armed forces.
"We reaffirm that the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant and the electricity that it produces rightly belong to Ukraine and stress that attempts by Russia to disconnect the plant from the Ukrainian power grid would be unacceptable," it said in a statement issued on August 29.
Russia's permanent representative to international organizations in Vienna, Mikhail Ulyanov, said Moscow welcomed the IAEA mission and said Russia had made a significant contribution to the visit, the RIA Novosti news agency reported.
Safety fears at the facility have escalated in recent weeks as Kyiv and Moscow have traded blame for rocket strikes around the facility in the southern Ukrainian city of Enerhodar.
Attacks were reported over the weekend not only in Russian-controlled territory adjacent to the plant along the left bank of the Dnieper River, but along the Ukraine-controlled right bank, including the cities of Nikopol and Marhanets, each about 10 kilometers from the facility.
Ukraine’s atomic energy agency, Enerhoatom, issued on August 28 a map forecasting where radiation could spread from the power plant in the event of an accident, showing that based on wind forecasts for August 29 a nuclear cloud could spread across southern Ukraine and southwestern Russia.
Authorities last week began distributing iodine tablets to residents who live near the Zaporizhzhya plant in case of radiation exposure.
Much of the concern centers on the cooling systems for the plant’s nuclear reactors. The systems require electricity, and the plant was temporarily knocked offline on August 25 because of what officials said was fire damage to a transmission line. A cooling system failure could cause a nuclear meltdown.
Periodic shelling has damaged the power station’s infrastructure, Enerhoatom said on August 27.
The IAEA reported on August 28 that radiation levels were normal, that two of the Zaporizhzhya plant's six reactors were operating, and that while no complete assessment had yet been made, recent fighting had damaged a water pipeline, since repaired.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Bulgarian Police Detain 141 Afghan Migrants Near Burgas
Bulgarian authorities said police detained 141 migrants attempting to enter the country without permission, all of them believed to be men originating in Afghanistan.
Police on August 28 said they would boost security along the Eastern European EU nation’s border with Turkey because of rising illegal migrant crossings.
Authorities said a group of 88 Afghan migrants was traveling by bus registered in North Macedonia when it was stopped in the Black Sea port city of Burgas.
Burgas police said the driver of the truck was a 60-year-old man from North Macedonia who will be charged with trafficking in migrants.
A second group of 53 Afghans was found while apparently awaiting transport in a forest area near Burgas.
The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan a year ago stoked fears of a repeat of Europe's 2015 migration crisis, when more than 1 million people fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East arrived in the European Union. Many migrants crossed from Turkey and took the so-called Balkan route to wealthier EU countries.
Based on reporting by dpa and Novinite
U.S. Says Non-Proliferation Treaty Strong Despite Russia's 'Cynical Obstructionism'
WASHINGTON -- The United States said the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) remains strong despite Russia’s “cynical obstructionism” after Moscow blocked the adoption of the final document of a monthlong review of the UN pact, complaining it was “blatantly political in nature.”
“After weeks of intensive but productive negotiations, the Russian Federation alone decided to block consensus on a final document at the conclusion of the Tenth Review Conference of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty,” the State Department said in a statement on August 28.
“Russia did so in order to block language that merely acknowledged the grave radiological risk at the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine, the very kind of challenge the conference is called upon to address,” the statement added.
Concerns have been raised around the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear facility, with Moscow and Kyiv both accusing the other side of shelling the plant, increasing the possibility of a nuclear disaster.
The West and Ukraine have demanded that Russian authorities allow UN inspectors into the site. Russia has said it will allow inspections but has not yet set a time frame.
The UN’s nuclear watchdog, the IAEA, said it has assembled a team and is waiting for clearance to visit the plant.
The NPT document blocked by Moscow included criticism of Russia’s occupation of the Zaporizhzhya plant, the largest in Europe.
The 191 signatories of the 50-year-old treaty, which aims to prevent the spread of nuclear weapons and promote complete disarmament, must review the pact every five years. The current review was postponed in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The draft statement referred to Zaporizhzhya four times and expressed “grave concern for the military activities” near the plant. It also lamented the IAEA’s inability to ensure security there and prevent the possible diversion of nuclear materials.
The State Department said that “for the Russian Federation to not accept such language in the face of overwhelming international consensus underscores the need for the United States and others to continue urging Russia to end its military activity near [the plant] and return control of the plant to Ukraine.”
“The NPT remains and will remain the fundamental cornerstone of the nuclear nonproliferation regime and essential to advancing nuclear disarmament and the peaceful uses of nuclear energy,” the statement said.
“Russia’s actions reflect only on Russia. It is clear that the rest of the NPT’s States Parties recognize the Treaty’s role as an essential pillar of the international rules-based order.”
Opposition Party, Rights Groups Assail Serbian Government's Move To Cancel EuroPride Event
Opposition parties and global rights groups on August 28 blasted the Serbian government’s decision to cancel an international LGBTQ EuroPride event scheduled for next month.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on August 27 acknowledged that the rights of sexual minorities are threatened in Serbia but said the government had come under intense pressure from right-wing groups and representatives of the Serbian Orthodox Church to cancel the event.
“It is not a question of whether [those pressures] are stronger,” Vucic said. “It’s just that at some point you can’t achieve everything, and that’s it.”
Vucic allowed for the possibility that the event could be held at a later date.
EuroPride promotes lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex pride at the pan-European level and is hosted by a different European city each year. The event includes a Pride Parade.
The UN’s Belgrade office said it was concerned about the cancellation, saying it would jeopardize “the right to freedom of assembly as guaranteed by the Serbian Constitution.”
“The EuroPride is also an opportunity to celebrate the foundations of a strong and progressive society based on social equity, equality of all rights, solidarity, friendship, and love,” UN Resident Coordinator in Serbia Francoise Jacob said.
The Civic Democratic Forum opposition party accused Vucic of “playing dictator” and modeling himself after Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Forum leader Zoran Vuletic said Vucic “cannot cancel an event that he did not schedule and he cannot, according to the constitution, prohibit the gathering of people.”
Kristine Garina, president of the European Pride Organizers Association which licenses EuroPride, issued a statement saying the event would not be canceled despite Vucic’s remarks.
“The right to hold Pride has been ruled by the European Court of Human Rights to be a fundamental human right,” Garina said.
European Pride Organizers Association three years ago chose Belgrade to host the annual event, hoping it would represent a major breakthrough for a Slavic country that is traditionally conservative and under strong influence from the Orthodox Church.
Also on August 28, right-wing groups and political parties, church representatives, and others gathered in Belgrade in support of the cancellation of the EuroPride parade.
Many carried crosses, icons, and church symbols, with some displaying banners supporting Putin and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
On the same day that Vucic announced the cancellation of the parade, he also proposed extending the term of Serbia’s prime minister, Ana Brnabic, who is a lesbian but who has been accused by Serbia’s gay rights groups of not doing enough to help their status in the country. She joined Vucic in supporting the canceling of the EuroPride event.
“No matter how you turn it, from any angle you look at it, the first inviolable thing is to ensure peace and stability in the country,” Brnabic said.
Serbia held its first gay-pride parade in 2001 and the event was met by violence and angry counterprotests by far-right and nationalist groups. At the next Belgrade pride parade, in 2010, more than 100 people were injured.
However, a third gay-pride parade was organized in 2014 and the event passed without serious incident. Since then, annual pride parades have been held peacefully in Belgrade each year, except for 2020 when the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
With reporting by RFE/RL's Balkan Service and AP
EU Ministers Reportedly Set To Back Suspension Of 2007 Visa-Facilitation Deal With Moscow
European Union ministers are set this week to support the suspension of a 2007 agreement with Moscow that gave preferential treatment to visa requests by Russians, the Financial Times reports, citing anonymous officials involved with the talks.
The August 28 report comes as Eastern EU member states have threatened to unilaterally close their borders to Russian tourists in the face of the Kremlin’s unprovoked and ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
EU ministers plan to give political support to suspending the EU-Russia visa-facilitation agreement at a two-day meeting in Prague that begins on August 30, three officials involved in the talks told The Financial Times.
“It is inappropriate for Russian tourists to stroll in our cities, on our marinas,” a senior EU official involved in the talks said. “We have to send a signal to the Russian population that this war is not OK; it is not acceptable.”
Parts of the 2007 visa-facilitation deal with Moscow relating to free movement of government and business officials were suspended shortly after the February invasion.
The FT said a wider suspension of the accord would remove preferential treatment for Russians when applying for all EU visas. Russian applicants would then need to provide additional documents, making visas more expensive and significantly increasing waiting periods, the report said.
“We are in an exceptional situation and it requires exceptional steps. We want to go beyond suspending the visa facilitation,” the senior EU official told the FT, adding that even stricter requirements could be introduced by the end of the year.
Some member states have demanded action to prevent ordinary Russians from traveling to the EU on tourist visas to punish Moscow.
The Czech Republic and Poland stopped issuing visas to Russian tourists shortly after Russia’s February 24 invasion.
They have been vocal in demanding that the EU enact a complete ban, something Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has pleaded with the bloc to do.
Poland and the Baltic countries along the Russian border have suggested they are prepared to stop allowing Russians with tourist visas to enter their territories, citing the Schengen agreement’s national-security exceptions.
Finland, which as a 1,335-kilometer border with Russia, this month said it will reduce the number of Russian tourist visas it issues by 90 percent as of September 1.
“Tourist visas will not stop completely, but their number will be significantly reduced," Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto told reporters. "This means that other types of visas -- visits to relatives, family contacts, work, study -- will be given preference and more time."
Finland processes around 1,000 Russian visa applications a day, according to the public broadcaster Yle.
However, there has so far been no consensus among the 27 union members, and some EU nations have continued to grant tourist visas, allowing Russians to travel anywhere in the Schengen free-movement area.
The EU’s top diplomat, Josep Borrell, said late on August 28 that he did not believe that an outright ban on Russian visas would have the unanimity required for an EU move.
"I don't think that to cut the relationship with the Russian civilian population will help, and I don't think that this idea will have the required unanimity," Borrell told Austrian TV.
"I think that we have to review the way that some Russians get a visa, certainly the oligarchs not. We have to be more selective. But I am not in favor of stopping delivering visas to all Russians."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz agreed that it is important to sanction those close to Russian President Vladimir Putin, but he said Europeans should “also understand that there are a lot of people fleeing from Russia because they disagree with the Russian regime.”
Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis said that “I do look forward to finding a joint European solution on how to significantly limit the flows of Russian tourists to Europe. [But] if a joint solution is not found, we do not rule out a regional agreement among the countries most affected by the huge flows of Russian tourists abusing European hospitality.”
With reporting by the Financial Times and CNN
Ukrainian Forces Continue To Repel Russian Attacks On Key Donbas City Of Bakhmut
Ukrainian military forces have continued to foil Russian attempts to break through around the strategic city of Bakhmut to extend control over the Donbas region.
Having taken Syevyerodonetsk and Lysychansk weeks ago, Russian forces have focused on the key city of Bakhmut.
The town -- which had an estimated 70,000 residents before Russia launched its unprovoked full invasion on February 24 -- was shelled again on August 27, as were nearby Soldedar and Zaitseve, according to a Ukrainian military report.
It said Ukraine halted advances near two other major towns, Slovyansk and Kramatorsk.
An RFE/RL correspondent reporting from Slovyansk posted video of the aftermath of the overnight Russian shelling, showing destroyed and charred balconies and shattered windows of a five-story apartment building. Nearby buildings also suffered damage as well.
No casualties were reported in the Slovyansk attack, our correspondent reported.
The Ukrainian military also said its forces holding out in the coal-producing town of Avdiyivka had managed to repel a Russian assault despite enemy artillery and air strikes.
Near the key southern city of Kherson, which has been occupied by Russian forces since early in the war, Ukrainian troops said they attacked three Russian command posts and at least two ammunition depots in the region.
The Ukrainian Army said its forces killed 11 Russian soldiers and destroyed 11 rocket launchers, three armored vehicles, and a self-propelled howitzer.
Details could not immediately be verified, but Russian-appointed administration chief Volodymyr Leontyev confirmed the Ukrainian attacks to Russian news agencies, saying the city of Nova Kakhovka had been shelled four times.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Shelling and heavy artillery fire near towns and a city near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant were also reported, as fears persisted that fighting in the vicinity could damage Europe’s largest nuclear power plant and cause a radiation leak.
Heavy firing during the night left parts of Nikopol without electricity, said regional Governor Valentyn Reznichenko.
Reznichenko said that a 67-year-old woman was killed and four people were injured by Russian shelling and that houses, power lines, and gas pipelines had been damaged.
Rocket strikes damaged about a dozen residences in Marhanets, according to Yevhen Yevtushenko, the administration head for the district that includes the city of about 45,000.
The city of Zaporizhzhya, about 40 kilometers upriver from the nuclear plant, also came under fire during the night, wounding two people, city council member Anatoliy Kurtev told AP.
Ukrainian authorities began distributing iodine tablets to residents near the Zaporizhzhya plant to provide protection against potential radiation poisoning in the event of a disaster at the facility.
Elsewhere, the Ukrainian mayor of occupied Melitopol said Ukrainian military forces shelled a Russian military base in the city overnight.
Meanwhile, the British Defense Ministry has cast doubt on how Russia will be able to increase its armed forces or whether any such beefed-up force will increase its combat power in Ukraine.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree last week to increase the size of Russia's armed forces to 2.04 million from 1.9 million as the war in Ukraine enters its seventh month.
In its regular update on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the British Defense Ministry said that it was not clear if this would be achieved by recruiting more volunteers or by increasing conscription.
Either way, it would likely not have a big impact on the war in Ukraine given "Russia has lost tens of thousands of troops; very few new contract servicemen are being recruited; and conscripts are technically not obliged to serve outside of Russian territory," the ministry said on Twitter on August 28.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba is scheduled to travel to Sweden on August 29, then head to the Czech Republic the following day as Kyiv looks to solidify international support and to press for additional sanctions to pressure Moscow.
While in Prague, he is set to attend an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers to discuss new sanctions on Russia and a possible EU-wide visa ban for Russian tourists, a move receiving growing support from member states such as Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and Finland, all of which have a border with Russian territory.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Firework Display Lights Up Budapest After Postponement; Top Meteorologists Fired
A massive fireworks display took place on August 27 under calm skies in Budapest after an inaccurate rain forecast caused a postponement last week -- leading to the firing of Hungary’s top meteorologists.
The rescheduled event -- billed as Europe’s largest fireworks show -- was originally planned for Hungary’s national holiday a week earlier.
Hungary's top two weather officials were fired on August 22 after a mistaken rain forecast prompted the postponement and caused a political uproar.
Weather service chief Kornelia Radics and her deputy Gyula Horvath lost their jobs.
The dismissals followed harsh criticism of the meteorological service in Hungary's government-aligned media.
The planned display was to depict “a condensed chronicle of a thousand years from the birth of Christian Hungary to the present day, focusing on the lessons of national values,” according to the event’s website.
It was billed as a “tableau of the great periods and significant moments of Hungarian history, emphasizing the important national values that can also provide a moral lesson for everyday life.”
Right-wing populist Prime Minister Viktor Orban has sought to promote an image of Hungary as a bastion protecting what he called Christian values and national traditions, and built a wall at its southern border in 2015 to prevent the transit of hundreds of thousands of refugees fleeing conflict in the Middle East.
But Orban's government has also been accused by the European Union of corruption, nepotism, and antidemocratic tendencies.
Climate Without Borders, an international group of weather presenters, issued a letter signed by 76 members from 48 countries expressing support for the fired forecasters.
With reporting by AP and BBC
U.S. Computer Firm Dell Ceases Russia Operations
Dell Technologies on August 27 said it had ended all operations in Russia after shutting its offices earlier this month, becoming the latest Western company to leave Russia in the face of Moscow’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.
Dell, a U.S. computer company, is a key supplier of servers in Russia.
It suspended sales in Ukraine and Russia in February as it monitored the situation to determine its next moves.
"Back in February, we made the decision to not sell, service, or support products in Russia, Belarus, and the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine, in addition to the already embargoed Crimea," Dell spokesman Mike Siemienas told Reuters.
State-run TASS news agency quoted Deputy Industry and Trade Minister Vasily Shpak as saying, "We are monitoring the development of the situation.”
"According to our data, the vast majority of Dell's R&D center specialists and support engineers in St. Petersburg and Moscow have already received job offers with competitive pay from Russian producers," he added.
Hundreds of mainly Western companies have said they were ending or suspending their operations in Russia after the West announced a series of crippling sanctions on Moscow over its unprovoked war in Ukraine.
Based on reporting by Reuters
EU's Borrell Says Kosovo, Serbia Reach Deal On Exit-Entry Documents
Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, said Serbia and Kosovo have reached a compromise deal over the distribution of exit and entrance documents, an issue that has helped raise tensions along the two countries’ border.
“We have a deal,” Borrell said in a Twitter posting on August 27.
“Under the EU-facilitated Dialogue, Serbia agreed to abolish entry/exit documents for Kosovo ID holders and Kosovo agreed to not introduce them for Serbian ID holders,” he said.
“Kosovo Serbs, as well as all other citizens, will be able to travel freely between Kosovo & Serbia using their ID cards. The EU just received guarantees from [Kosovo] PM [Albin] Kurti to this end.
“This is a European solution. We congratulate both leaders on this decision & their leadership,” Borrell added.
In a video message, Borrell thanked Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic for the agreement to allow freedom of movement of the countries' citizens.
Word of the agreement came after the U.S. special envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, who is on a visit to the region, and EU envoy Miroslav Lajcak both met with Vucic in Belgrade on August 25 after holding talks in Kosovo with Kurti and ethnic Serb leaders as part the efforts to ease tensions.
Kurti said in a Facebook posting that citizens of Kosovo “with identification documents issued by our country, will be able to cross the border with Serbia at all border crossings without obstacles, burdens, or delays.
“The same will apply to the opposite direction in the case of entering Kosovo with identification documents issued by the authorities of Serbia.”
Kosovar President Vjosa Osmani thanked the EU and Washington in a Facebook posting and said that “freedom of movement is the foundation of democratic societies and European values.”
“We will unstoppably continue our commitment to mutual recognition,” she said.
The move appears to be a major concession by Serbia's Vucic, who previously had refused to accept Pristina-issued documents, which could be seen as Belgrade's recognition of Kosovar national documents.
Kosovo and Serbia fought a bloody war in the late 1990s, with Kosovo eventually declaring independence from Serbia in 2008.
Belgrade -- as well as Russia, China, and five EU member states -- has not recognized its former province's independence and accuses Pristina of suppressing the rights of minority Serbs, who account for 5 percent of Kosovo's 1.8 million population, which is 90 percent Albanian.
For the past several years, the EU has mediated negotiations between Kosovo and Serbia to normalize relations, seeking to kickstart their efforts to join the European Union.
Tension between Kosovo and Serbia resurfaced late last month when Pristina declared that Serbian identity documents and vehicle license plates would no longer be valid on Kosovar territory.
Serbs, who live mostly in northern Kosovo, reacted with fury, putting up roadblocks and firing their guns into the air and in the direction of Kosovar police officers. No one was injured.
Kurti postponed the implementation of the measure for a month, to September 1, after apparent pressure from the West.
Borrell, in his video message, said the problem with the license plates must still be solved and he urged leaders of both countries to find a solution.
Vucic said earlier in the day that he hoped an agreement on entry documents could be reached and that the EU would provide guarantees for it. He said he had little hope for an accord on license plates.
Ethnic Serbs in the north of Kosovo have been using car plates issued by Serbian institutions since the war in 1999 with acronyms of Kosovar cities, such as KM (Kosovska Mitrovica), PR (Pristina), or UR (Urosevac).
The government in Kosovo regards the plates as illegal but until now has tolerated them in four northern municipalities with Serb majorities.
Moldova's Sandu Condemns Russia, Presses EU Bid In Independence Day Speech
CHISINAU -- Moldovan President Maia Sandu marked the 31st anniversary of the small nation’s independence following the collapse of the Soviet Union with a speech that included a condemnation of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and a push for the country's eventual EU membership.
“Russia's unjust war against Ukraine clearly shows us the price of freedom," she told a crowd on August 27 at the Great National Assembly Square in the capital, Chisinau.
"The war will end, and we will be able to get out of these crises stronger, more resilient," she said, speaking alongside Prime Minister Natalia Gavrilita and Igor Grosu, the speaker of the parliament.
Moldova, one of Europe's poorest countries, has a long border with Ukraine and has been hosting hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees since the start of Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Russia has some 1,500 troops in Moldova's Moscow-backed separatist region of Transdniester, a sliver of land sandwiched between Moldova proper and Ukraine.
In recent months, Transdniester separatists claimed that Kyiv had orchestrated what they claimed were shootings, explosions, and drone incursions, raising fears that Moldova could be drawn into the conflict in Ukraine.
Moldova's parliament voted on July 28 to extend a state of emergency for 60 days after the government said it still needed special powers to deal with the fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Gavrilita told lawmakers that there are continuing risks to energy and border security and the need to manage the flow of refugees from Ukraine.
"The risks for Moldova due to the war in Ukraine remain high. The government needs additional powers," Gavrilita said at the time. The extension came into force on August 8 and will continue through October 8.
In June, the European Union formally agreed to take the “historic” step of making Moldova and Ukraine candidates for EU membership amid Moscow’s bitter denunciations of the two countries’ intensions to join the bloc.
In her Independence Day speech, Sandu, a pro-Western, U.S.-educated former World Bank official, said that "this year, Moldova became a candidate country for accession to the European Union. Moldova can become truly strong, able to defend its citizens only in the family of European countries.”
"If some ask what freedom and democracy are used for when prices rise, we will answer them: Our freedom makes us stronger, gives us voice, dignity, and power, makes us stand upright, not fearful, and judge by our own interest, not by the dictate of someone outside," she told the crowd.
Czech Republic, Poland Agree To Protect Slovak Airspace Until Delivery Of U.S.-Supplied F-16s
The Czech Republic and Poland signed an agreement to protect the airspace of neighbor and fellow NATO member Slovakia as Bratislava ceases use of its old Soviet-made MiG-29 fighter jets at the end of this month.
The protection agreement signed on August 27 is scheduled to run until Slovakia receives an order of new F-16s from the United States, expected sometime in 2024.
Defense Ministers Mariusz Blaszczak of Poland, Jana Cernochova of the Czech Republic, and Jaroslav Nad of Slovakia signed the agreement at a Slovak air base.
“Polish fighters will preferably be taking off from a base located on Polish territory. Czech fighters will also provide airspace protection tasks from a base located on the territory of the Czech Republic and will return to their home bases once the task is completed,” the spokeswoman for the Slovak Defense Ministry said.
Nad last month said Slovakia may consider offering its current fleet of 11 MiG-29s to Ukraine in a possible swap of some kind as Kyiv battles against Russia’s invasion.
The 11 MiG-29s are worth an estimated $300 million.
Since Russia's February 24 invasion, Ukraine -- which is not a member of NATO -- has called on Western allies to provide it with warplanes in the face of Russian air superiority in the war.
Based on reporting by AP and Euractiv
Serbian President Asks Prime Minister Brnabic To Form New Government
Serbia’s president has tapped Prime Minister Ana Brnabic to head the country’s next cabinet.
At a press conference in Belgrade on August 27, President Aleksandar Vucic said the decision was “complex.”
He added that Brnabic will not serve a full four-year term because there will be unspecified changes to the government in 2024.
Brnabic “now has important tasks,” Vucic said.
“It is important that she remains prime minister so that we can continue to solve problems,” Vucic said.
Brnabic, who is the deputy head of the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), became the first woman and the first openly gay person to hold the premiership when Vucic gave her her first mandate in 2017.
Brnabic must now submit a proposed cabinet to the parliament for approval. The SNS and its traditional partner, the Socialist Party of Serbia, hold a majority in the legislature.
Vucic also picked Novi Sad Mayor Milos Vucevic to be a deputy prime minister. He said SNS head Ivica Dacic will also serve as a deputy prime minister and will oversee the security services.
Serbia's Vucic Cancels EuroPride Event In Belgrade, But Organizers Vow To Push On
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic has canceled the international EuroPride event that was scheduled to be held in Belgrade from September 12-18, while organizers of the event have vowed that it will proceed as planned.
At an August 27 press conference in Belgrade, Vucic acknowledged that the rights of sexual minorities are threatened in Serbia but said the government had come under intense pressure from right-wing groups and representatives of the Serbian Orthodox Church to cancel the event.
“It is not a question of whether [those pressures] are stronger,” Vucic said. “It’s just that at some point you can’t achieve everything, and that’s it.”
Vucic allowed for the possibility that the event could be held at a later date.
EuroPride promotes lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and intersex pride at the pan-European level and is hosted by a different European city each year. The event includes a Pride Parade.
Kristine Garina, president of the European Pride Organizers Association that licenses EuroPride, issued a statement saying the event would not be canceled, despite Vucic’s remarks.
“The right to hold Pride has been ruled by the European Court of Human Rights to be a fundamental human right,” Garina said, adding that any ban would violate the European Convention on Human Rights. “EuroPride in Belgrade will not be canceled and will bring together thousands of LGBTI+ people from across Europe.”
Garina urged the Serbian authorities to “stand firm against these bullies and protect the event.”
Marko Mihailovic, an activist with Belgrade Pride, posted on Twitter that Vucic’s decision to cancel the parade was “a clear violation of the constitution, as well as the verdict of the Constitutional Court declaring the bans of the Pride in 2011, 2012, and 2013 unconstitutional.”
He vowed that the parade would proceed as scheduled on September 17.
Serbia held its first gay-pride parade in 2001, and the event was met by violence and angry counterprotests by far-right and nationalist groups. At the next Belgrade pride parade, in 2010, more than 100 people were injured.
However, a third gay-pride parade was organized in 2014, and the event passed without serious incident. Since then, annual pride parades have been held peacefully in Belgrade each year, except for 2020, when the event was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In 2019, Belgrade was selected to host EuroPride in a landslide vote.
“I have seen for myself the violence and protests that Belgrade Pride has experienced in the past,” said Garina following the 2019 selection. “Our members’ votes for Belgrade show that we want EuroPride to have maximum impact.”
UN Coordinator Says More Ukrainian Grain Must Be Shifted To Provide Space For New Harvest
The UN coordinator for a Black Sea grain deal said that millions of tons of food needs to be moved out of Ukrainian silos to make room for the next harvest.
Amir Abdulla, UN coordinator for the Black Sea Grain Initiative, said on August 27 that the grain deal has “started creating some space, but much more grain needs to shift to make space for the new harvest."
A day earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a late-night address that Ukraine has exported more than 1 million tons of agricultural products by sea over the past month.
“The grain-exporting initiative has been working for almost a month and, during this time, our three seaports…have exported the first million tons,” Zelenskiy said.
Grain exports via the Black Sea were halted in the days after Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24. In July, Russia and Ukraine reached a UN-brokered agreement to resume the exports.
Zelenskiy said that since the agreement took effect, 44 ships had left Ukrainian ports bound for 15 foreign countries.
“The goal is to reach a volume of 3 million tons per month,” Zelenskiy said. “This is extremely important for Africa, Asia, and Europe.”
Earlier this month, the head of the UN’s World Food Program warned that even with the resumption of Ukraine’s exports, “we’re talking about a global food crisis at least for another 12 months.”
Separately, Britain's Ministry of Defense said it is sending six underwater drones to aid Kyiv’s efforts to clear its coastline of mines and allow food supplies to be safely transported out of Ukrainian ports.
British defense officials said efforts to get food out of Ukraine are still being hampered by mines left in coastal waters by Russian forces.
Officials said dozens of Ukrainian naval personnel will be trained in Britain on how to use the underwater drones.
"Through the expert skills being taught here, our Ukrainian allies will be able to clear their own waters of mines,” said Admiral Ben Key, the chief of the naval staff.
With reporting by dpa and Reuters
Russia Suspends Issuance Of Biometric Passports For 'Technical' Reasons
The Russian Foreign Ministry has suspended the issuance of biometric foreign passports for “technical reasons,” the ministry said in an August 26 statement.
The ministry did not give a reason for the decision, but earlier Russia stopped issuing biometric internal documents because of a deficit of the required chips due to sanctions imposed against the country following its unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine in February.
In June, the state-controlled Sberbank savings bank announced it was “recoding” old chips in order to use them for newly issued bank cards.
Ukrainian Authorities Hand Out Iodine As Tensions Remain High Near Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Plant
Ukrainian authorities have begun distributing iodine tablets to residents near the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant to provide protection against potential radiation poisoning in the event of a disaster at the facility.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
The move on August 27 comes as Ukraine and Russia traded accusations of shelling around the site and one day after Russia blocked the adoption of a key UN statement over its language about the plant.
Experts expressed concerns about the cooling systems for the plant's nuclear reactors after the facility was temporarily knocked offline on August 25, endangering the power needed to run the systems.
A failure of the cooling system could cause a meltdown at Europe’s largest nuclear plant.
On August 27, Ukraine said Russian forces fired on towns across the river from the facility, while Russia claimed Ukrainian troops shelled a building where nuclear fuel is being stored.
The claims could not independently be verified.
The UN's International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said it has assembled a team of inspectors and is prepared to visit the site but that it remains unclear when they will be granted permission by the Russian side.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy stressed that it was crucial for the IAEA to inspect the plant as soon as possible and to allow it to return it to "Ukrainian control.”
Ukraine’s state Enerhoatom nuclear power company wrote on Telegram that “the infrastructure of the station has been damaged” by Russian shelling, adding that there was a risk of “sputtering of radioactive substances” and fires.
Late on August 26, Russia blocked the adoption of the final document of a monthlong review of the UN’s Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty, complaining that parts of the draft were “blatantly political in nature."
The conference’s president, Gustavo Zlauvinen of Argentina, said the conference was “not in a position to achieve agreement after Russia took issue with the text.”
The draft criticized Russia’s occupation of the Zaporizhzhya plant early after Moscow’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February. The move has raised global concerns of a possible nuclear disaster.
While Russian forces have occupied the plant, Ukrainian workers have maintained its operation.
Elsewhere in Ukraine, fighting and killing continued in disparate areas of the country, including near Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.
Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Sinegubov said Russian forces fired on two towns in the Kharkiv region, with at least one person, a 52-year-old woman, being killed in Zolochiv.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said Russian troops shelled the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city, although no injuries were immediately reported.
Authorities in the southern city of Mykolayiv said one person was killed and another injured in Russian firing in the region.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
German Leftists Unveil Marx Statue Alongside Lenin2
Six Months Into The Ukraine War, Putin Ordered An Increase In Troops. It's Not Exactly What You Think.3
The Week In Russia: Sovereignty And Suffering4
Serbia's Vucic Cancels EuroPride Event In Belgrade, But Organizers Vow To Push On5
Iranian Women, Allowed Into Stadium To Watch National Soccer Match, Pay Tribute To Female Fan Who Set Herself On Fire6
Ukrainian Forces Continue To Repel Russian Attacks On Key Donbas City Of Bakhmut7
Ukrainian Military Launches Southern Offensive In Bid To Retake Kherson Region8
Bulgarian Version Of Cards Against Humanity, The Provocative Party Game, Denied A License For Offending 'Ancient Values'9
Hungary Approves Construction Of Russian-Built Nuclear Reactors10
Satellite Images Pinpoint Fires Near Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant In Ukraine
Subscribe