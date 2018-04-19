KYIV -- Ukrainian lawmakers have backed President Petro Poroshenko's appeal to the worldwide head of the Orthodox Church to recognize the Ukrainian Orthodox Church's independence from Moscow.

The vote in the Verkhovna Rada came days after Poroshenko met with the archbishop of Constantinople, the Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, during a trip to Istanbul.

The resolution was supported by 268 lawmakers -- more than the minimum 226 votes needed.

In a speech to parliament on April 19, Poroshenko called the move an act of "restoring historical justice."

Poroshenko said earlier on April 17 that the issue of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church's getting autocephalous status may be considered by the Council of Constantinople by July 28.

Kyiv has been trying to abolish the Moscow Patriarchate's control and obtain autocephalous status for the Ukrainian Orthodox Church since 2016.