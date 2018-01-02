Ukraine Opens Murder Probe Over Lawyer's Death

KYIV -- Ukrainian authorities say they have opened a murder investigation after the body of a lawyer was found in a river in the Kyiv region.

The Kyiv regional prosecutor's office and the National Police executive said on January 2 that they were closely monitoring the investigation into what they called Iryna Nozdrovska's "murder."

The announcement comes the day after Nozdrovska's body was found in Vyshhorod district.

The lawyer was reported missing on December 29 after she helped to make sure the man convicted of causing the death of her sister was not released from prison.

Hundreds of people rallied in the capital on January 2, calling for a thorough investigation into Nozdrovska's death and demanding the resignation of Interior Minister Arsen Avakov.

The demonstrators also demanded that the probe be conducted by Kyiv city investigators, saying they did not trust the regional law enforcement officers.

WATCH: Protesters gathered in Kyiv to demand justice for a lawyer whose body was found on New Year's Day. (RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service)

Regional police chief Dmytro Tsenov met with the protesters in front of the building of the Kyiv regional police headquarters, and told them that a special team of experts was set up to investigate Nozdrovska's death.

Nozdrovska was the target of threats for her efforts in the case of Dmytro Rossoshansky, who was convicted of causing the death of Nozdrovska's sister, Svitlana Sapatanyska, in 2015 when he hit her while driving his car.

Judges rejected an appeal by Rossoshansky, the nephew of a Kyiv region judge, to overturn under an amnesty his seven-year prison term on December 27, thanks in large part to efforts by Nozdrovska to raise public awareness about the case.

Nozdrovska and others mentioned that the young man's "drug-addict mates" had come to the court to take him home ahead of his expected release. She thanked the judges for what she called "one of the extremely rare just court rulings."

Ukrainian lawmaker Mustafa Nayyem wrote on Facebook on January 1 that Rossoshansky's father had threatened Nozdrovska at the December 27 hearing. According to Nayyem, the threat was "You will end up badly."

In a message on Twitter, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv said on January 2 that those responsible for the lawyer's death must be brought to justice.

"Shocked and saddened by the death of activist Iryna #Nozdrovska. We offer our deepest condolences to her friends and family," it also said.

In Ukraine, relatives of officials often either get away with crimes or manage to get released earlier due to corruption, which observers say harms the country's everyday life and economy and hurts Ukraine's chances of throwing off the influence of Russia.

Moscow illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula in 2014 and backs separatists whose war against government forces has killed more than 10,300 people in eastern Ukraine since April 2014.