Ukrainian Unit Recounts Up-Close Fighting To Liberate Eastern Town Of Klishchiyivka

Sharing battle footage recorded on their body cameras, Ukrainian soldiers recounted their role in liberating Russian-occupied Klishchiyivka in the Donetsk region. Speaking to RFE/RL's Maryan Kushnir, they described chaos among the enemy as some tried to surrender while other Russian troops fought to the end. The costly victory allowed Ukraine to keep control of the route from Horlivka to Bakhmut, marking another move forward on the country's eastern counteroffensive against occupying Russian forces.