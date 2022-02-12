Lithuanian Prime Minister Warns Against Thinking Kremlin Is Bluffing Over Ukraine

In an interview with RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service while on a visit to Kyiv on February 10, Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte called for a more realistic perception of Moscow’s intentions toward Ukraine, which may be part of expansion efforts by the Kremlin. In her words, while the annexation of Crimea by Russia in 2014 was a wake-up call for some, a lot of people might still “take what is happening for bluffing.”