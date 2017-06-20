Ukrainian Lawmakers Tell Lviv Mayor To Solve Garbage Problem Or Resign

Ukrainian lawmakers have stepped up pressure on Lviv's mayor to resolve the western city's garbage problem.

The parliamentary faction of the Bloc of Petro Poroshenko asked Andriy Sadovyy on June 20 to immediately address the issue or step down.

Problems linked to the city's overloaded dump site have been developing for more than a year.

Four people died there in May 2016 after being trapped under a huge wave of falling garbage triggered by a fire that lasted for several days.

The tragedy was followed by protests against Sadovyy in Lviv.

Also on June 20, the acting director of the Lviv regional department for internal and information policies, Olha Berezyuk, started a hunger strike demanding that Sadovyy immediately start removing garbage from the dump site.

Based on reporting by UNIAN and Ukrinform