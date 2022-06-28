Lysychansk Civilians Under Fire: Ukrainian Police Officer Records Phone Video Of The Dangers

In a phone video, a police officer in the besieged Ukrainian city of Lysychansk recorded his personal account of trying to help civilians under fire with food and support. The city is nearly surrounded and is opposite Syevyerodonetsk, where Russian forces claim control. Vans evacuating people come under constant fire. "All the vehicles moving in and out of Lysychansk are targeted by the enemy, no matter if they are marked as humanitarian aid or medical services," said officer Viktor Levchenko on June 27. "The enemy doesn’t care. They just want to kill Ukrainians." Lysychansk remains the last major city in the Luhansk region controlled by Ukrainian forces.