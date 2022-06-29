Situation In Lysychansk 'Very Difficult' As Ukrainian President Accuses Russia Of Intentionally Targeting Civilians

Russian forces have been pounding Lysychansk indiscriminately, with regional officials describing the situation as "very difficult" in the last Ukrainian holdout in the east as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of intentionally targeting civilians in Kremenchuk, where at least 18 people were killed and dozens are still missing after a missile attack on a crowded commercial center.

"Russian missile hit this location precisely. De-li-be-ra-te-ly.... It is clear that Russian killers received those exact coordinates," Zelenskiy said in his regular evening video address. "They wanted to kill as many people."

Separately, Zelenskiy called for the United Nations to send a special representative or the secretary-general to the site of the missile strike. He made the comment on June 28 in a virtual address to an emergency session of the UN Security Council that Kyiv requested after the missile strike.

Authorities said around 36 people were still missing after the June 27 strike. Russia has denied it targeted the shopping mall, saying its missiles were fired at a weapons depot.

Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on June 29 that there is a "realistic possibility" the missile strike on the Kremenchuk shopping center was intended to hit a nearby infrastructure target.

It said that Russia’s lack of accuracy in conducting long-range strikes has previously resulted in mass civilian casualty incidents, including at the Kramatorsk railway station on April 9.

The British report said it was "highly likely" that Russian strikes will continue to cause further civilian casualties given Russia’s shortage of more modern precision-strike weapons and the professional shortcomings of their targeting planners.

In Lysychansk, a key battleground in Moscow's attempt to conquer Ukraine's industrial heartland of Donbas, Russian forces are trying to surround the city, Ukraine's armed forces general staff said on June 29.

British intelligence said that Russian troops continue to make progress in their efforts to encircle Lysychansk.

It said that, since June 25, Russian forces have advanced a further 2 kilometers near the Lysychansk oil refinery, south of the town.

The head of the military administration in Luhansk, where Lysychansk is situated, also reported increased military action.

"The Russians are using every weapon available to them...and without distinguishing whether targets are military or not -- schools, kindergartens, cultural institutions," Serhiy Hayday said.

He added that the situation in Lysychansk resembles that in its twin city Syevyerodonetsk where Russian forces started destrorying building after building. Syevyerodonetsk fell to Russia on June 25.

"The situation in Lysychansk is very difficult," Hayday said on television.

"Everything is being destroyed. This is a scorched-earth policy."

The mayor of the southern city of Mykolayiv, Oleksandr Senkevych, said a multistory residential building had been hit on June 29 in the morning and rescuers were working there.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, toward Ukraine's east, the head of the regional administration, Valentyn Reznychenko, said the bodies of a man and a woman had been found buried under the rubble of a building that had been hit by a Russian missile the previous day..

He had earlier said that Russia had fired six missiles on June 28 in the region, three of which were shot down.

Separately, Russian-installed officials said their security forces had detained Kherson city mayor Ihor Kolykhayev on June 28 after he refused to follow Moscow's orders. A local official said the mayor was kidnapped.

Kherson, a port city on the Black Sea, is located northwest of the Russian-annexed Crimean peninsula.

With reporting by Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa, CNN, and the BBC