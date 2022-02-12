News
Thousands Take Part In March Of Unity In Kyiv Vowing To Resist If Russia Invades
KYIV -- Several thousand people took part on February 12 in a march in Kyiv to show unity amid fears of a Russian invasion.
Demonstrators marched behind a large banner reading "Ukrainians Will Resist" and chanted the phrase as they waived Ukrainian flags on their way across the capital in frigid temperatures to Independence Square, where they sang the national anthem.
Other messages seen during the March of Unity included signs that ran the gamut between peaceful resolution and aggression. While the words “War Is Not The Answer” appeared on one sign, another said “Invaders Must Die."
Participants said the main goal of the action was to attract additional world attention to Ukraine and Russia's aggression.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who attended police drills in the southern Kherson region, said a Russian attack could happen at any time but pushed back against what he called excessive amounts of information about a major looming war.
"The best friend of our enemies is panic in our country,” he said. “And all this information is just provoking panic and can't help us. I can't agree or disagree with what hasn't happened yet. So far, there is no full-scale war in Ukraine."
In a separate statement, the head of Ukraine's armed forces said Russia wouldn't take Kyiv, Odesa, Kharkiv, or any other Ukrainian city.
"We have strengthened the defense of Kyiv. We have gone through the war and due preparation. Therefore, we are ready to meet enemies and not with flowers, but with Stingers, Javelins, and NLAW," armed forces chief Valery Zaluzhny said, referring to an array of anti-rocket and antiaircraft weapons received from the West. "Welcome to hell!" he added.
Tension has mounted as Russia has built up more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine. The United States has said an invasion could start any day. Russia denies planning to invade.
Russian President Vladimir Putin held phone calls with U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on February 12 as Western countries continue their efforts to deter Russia from invading.
Summaries of the calls indicate little progress was made to ease the heightened tensions.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Planned Anti-Corruption Event Disrupted In Kazan
A meeting of an anti-corruption project backed by Russian opposition politician Yulia Galyamina in Kazan had to be postponed because of an alleged emergency situation in the facility where it was to be held, according to an organizer of the event.
Representatives of Galyamina and her School of District Anti-Corruption were told that an alarm went off inside the building, the electricity was cut off, and the doors were blocked, the organizers told RFE/RL's Idel.Realities on February 12.
The meeting was to be held at a space provided by Parallel Co-Working, which rents conference rooms and other spaces for events in Kazan, the capital of the Russian Republic of Tatarstan.
A representative of Parallel Co-Working said that the fire alarm went off due to artificial smoke used by the bar downstairs at a party the night before. For this reason, some rooms were blocked in the morning, the representative, who identified herself only as Alina, told Idel.Realities.
Alina confirmed that the situation was unusual. The representative could not say whether the School of District Anti-Corruption would be provided with a space if restrictions inside the building were lifted.
Representatives of the Kazan opposition, who had expressed a desire to participate in the event, told Idel.Realities they had no doubt that Parallel Co-Working found an excuse to refuse Galyamina’s organization after pressure from local law enforcement agencies.
The organizers found a new venue for their meeting at the Regina Hotel but were not able to conduct it undisturbed. Police arrived after the meeting started and said there had been a report of a violation of anti-COVID-19 measures in the classroom.
The police said that if the participants gather again, they will come back to check the event for "compliance with anti-COVID measures."
Opposition politicians in the past have been prevented from holding meetings in Kazan at the last moment.
The Hotel Shushma, where a debate on the need to extend the agreement between Tatarstan and Russia was to be held in 2017, refused to rent a hall to the organizers. And in December 2019, the Nogai Hotel refused to rent a conference hall to the organizers of the Tatarstan Elections 2020 forum.
Lithuanian Prime Minister Warns Against Thinking Kremlin Is Bluffing Over Ukraine
KYIV -- Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrida Simonyte says that if Russia invades Ukraine, the European Union should act as quickly and decisively against Moscow as it did against Belarus when authorities in Minsk diverted a civilian airplane to arrest a dissident blogger and his girlfriend.
Speaking with RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service in an interview broadcast on February 12, Simonyte said that while the window for discussion may appear to be closing as Russia continues to amass troops -- estimated to be well over 100,000 -- in areas near its border with Ukraine, she believes there is still a chance that “diplomacy will prevail.”
And if not, “really tough” sanctions should quickly follow.
“Even the option of having sanctions is a very powerful tool because what the Kremlin must know is that…in a time of need, reaction can be very rapid. I would recall the situation with Lukashenka where the hijack of the Ryanair flight happened and the European Union was very quick to impose quite painful sanctions,” she said.
The EU’s actions “proved that in circumstances that are unprecedented, the European Union can act unprecedentedly quick,” she added.
Simonyte was referring to the forced diversion last May of a Ryanair flight from Athens to Vilnius orchestrated by Belarus’s authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka to arrest journalist Raman Pratasevich and his girlfriend, Sofia Sapega.
In response to the incident, the EU and countries including the United States, Canada, and Britain quickly announced harsh sanctions against Belarus.
Tensions over Ukraine have been rising for weeks over the Russia buildup. The United States warned on February 11 that Russia could attack Ukraine at any time. Moscow denies Western accusations it may be planning an invasion.
Several rounds of diplomacy have failed to calm the situation, though Russian President Vladimir Putin and his U.S. counterpart, Joe Biden, are scheduled to speak by phone on February 12.
Simonyte said that Russia’s past actions in areas such as the Georgian breakaway regions of Abkhazia in 2008 as well as Moscow’s forcible annexation of Ukraine’s Crimean Peninsula in 2014 prompted “quite a significant shift and quite a significant awakening” in the international community to what Moscow is capable of if it is not challenged.
She added that while “many people might take what is happening for bluffing,” Europe and the international community as a whole “all know who the aggressor is in this situation.”
“It is very important that we show our very strong support to Ukraine and make those arguments by the Kremlin that [Putin] uses for his blackmail null and void,” Simonyte said.
Invasion Of Ukraine Would Cause Widespread Suffering, 'Diminish' Russia's Standing, Biden Tells Putin
U.S. President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin in a phone call on February 12 that the United States and its allies will "respond decisively" with "swift and severe costs on Russia" if it undertakes a "further invasion" of Ukraine.
Biden also told Putin that an invasion "would produce widespread human suffering and diminish Russia’s standing," according to a White House statement issued after the call.
The United States remains prepared to engage in diplomacy in coordination with its allies and partners but "we are equally prepared for other scenarios," the statement concluded.
The Kremlin said Putin told Biden that the U.S. response to Russia's main security demands had not taken into account and that Moscow would respond soon.
Moscow is demanding guarantees from the West that NATO will not accept Ukraine and other former Soviet nations as members and that it will halt weapon deployments to Ukraine and roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.
The phone call took place amid "hysteria" in the West about an impending Russian invasion that he said was absurd, Kremlin official Yuri Ushakov said.
Ushakov said that Biden warned Putin of major potential sanctions but did not place special emphasis on them.
The call, which lasted about one hour, produced no fundamental change in the heightened tension over Russia's military buildup near Ukraine, said a senior U.S. administration official who spoke with reporters after the call.
It remains unclear if Russia is willing to pursue a diplomatic path and may proceed with military action, the official said. Russia has consistently denied that it plans military action against its neighbor.
Before talking to Biden, Putin had a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron. A Kremlin summary of the call suggested that little progress was made toward cooling down the tensions.
The Kremlin statement referred to “provocative speculations about an allegedly planned Russian ‘invasion’ of Ukraine.”
Macron’s office said the French president told his Russian counterpart that "sincere dialogue" is incompatible with an escalation of tensions.
Macron, who met with Putin in Moscow earlier this week, and the Russian leader "both expressed a desire to continue dialogue," the French presidency said.
The calls were arranged after U.S. officials said Russia has massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion and urged all U.S. citizens to leave the country within 48 hours. The United States followed up those warnings by announcing on February 12 that it is has ordered nonemergency U.S. Embassy staff to leave Ukraine.
The Pentagon said U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke on the phone with his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, to discuss Russia's troop buildup. Austin also ordered the temporary repositioning of National Guard troops out of Ukraine.
The estimated 150 members of the Florida National Guard were in the country “advising and mentoring Ukrainian forces,” Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said on Twitter
"This repositioning does not signify a change in our determination to support Ukraine's Armed Forces, but will provide flexibility in assuring allies and deterring aggression," Kirby said.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on February 12 told his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, that a diplomatic path to resolving the crisis over Ukraine remains open but that it would require Moscow “to deescalate and engage in good-faith discussions,” the State Department said in a statement.
The statement added that Blinken “reiterated that should Moscow pursue the path of aggression and further invade Ukraine, it would result in a resolute, massive, and united transatlantic response.”
During the call, Lavrov accused the United States of waging a "propaganda campaign" about possible Russian aggression, the Russian Foreign Ministry said. In a readout of the phone call with Blinken, Lavrov also said that Washington and Brussels had ignored key Russian security demands.
Blinken, who is on a trip to Southeast Asia, said the United States continues to see “very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving around Ukraine's borders."
Speaking at a press conference in Fiji, Blinken also expressed hope that Putin would choose diplomacy but said Washington would impose economic sanctions if Moscow invades.
"I continue to hope that he will not choose the path of renewed aggression and he'll chose the path of diplomacy and dialogue," Blinken told reporters. "But if he doesn't, we're prepared."
WATCH: Thousands heeded a call to put aside political differences and unite for the country’s independence. Participants in the March of Unity in Kyiv sang the Ukrainian anthem and carried banners reading “Say No To Putin” and “Ukrainians Will Resist.”
White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said on February 11 that U.S. intelligence now believes Putin could order an invasion before the Winter Olympics in Beijing end on February 20.
Sullivan said a major military operation against Ukraine could begin "any day now” and it is “likely to begin with aerial bombing and missile attacks that could obviously kill civilians."
He said such an air assault would make departures difficult. Therefore, any Americans still in Ukraine should leave as soon as possible. Sullivan spoke after Biden held a video call with transatlantic leaders and sought allied unity in the face of a worsening situation.
Biden also ordered the deployment of an additional 3,000 U.S. soldiers to NATO ally Poland. A statement from the Pentagon on February 11 said the troops should be in place by "early next week," joining some 1,700 soldiers who arrived in Poland at the start of the month.
Moscow insists it has no plans to attack Ukraine but has continued to make provocative military moves while also demanding guarantees from the West that NATO will not accept Ukraine and other former Soviet nations as members, that it halt weapon deployments there, and also roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.
Russia said on February 12 that it, too, has pulled some diplomatic staff out of Ukraine.
"Fearing possible provocations from the Kyiv regime or other countries, we have, indeed, decided to optimize staffing at Russian missions in Ukraine," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.
The Ukrainian government, meanwhile, urged citizens on February 12 not to overreact, saying the country's armed forces are ready to repel any attack.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Turkmen President Hints At Succession, Announces Election For March 12
Turkmenistan will hold an early presidential election on March 12, an official with the Central Election Commission said on February 12, after President Gurbanguly Berdymukhammedov hinted he plans to resign.
"The president...gave us an instruction to prepare for an early presidential election on March 12," a spokesman for the commission, Bezergen Garrayev, told AFP by telephone.
The date was announced a day after Berdymukhammedov told an extraordinary meeting of the upper chamber of parliament that he intends to step aside so that power can be turned over to “young leaders” amid speculation he is preparing to hand the reins of the Central Asian nation to his son.
The 64-year-old authoritarian ruler made the announcement to the Halk Maslakhaty, or People's Council, on February 11 as he marked his 15th anniversary as Turkmenistan’s leader.
"I support the idea that the road to public administration at a new stage of our country's development should be given to young leaders brought up in a spiritual environment and in accordance with the high requirements of modernity,” he said.
Rumors have been swirling for a year that Berdymukhammedov will attempt to transfer power to his son, Serdar Berdymukhammedov, who turned 40 in September, reaching the legal age requirement to become president.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov burst onto the Turkmen political scene last year when he was tapped to be deputy prime minister, one of several official positions he now holds. He is also a member of the State Security Council.
Should he succeed his father, Serdar Berdymukhammedov would take over one of the most secluded and impoverished nations in Eurasia despite its massive energy resources, including natural gas.
Serdar Berdymukhammedov was on hand during the meeting of the People’s Council and presented the nation's economic development plan through 2052. Details of the 30-year plan were not made public.
The elder Berdymukhammedov has mismanaged the nation’s economy as he focused on building a cult following. The country has experienced increases in the prices of fuel, goods and services, and food in recent years, in many cases rising at least 300 to 500 percent as subsidies were stopped and demand overwhelmed supplies.
Berdymukhammedov, who came to power in a rigged election in 2007 following the death of long-serving President Saparmurat Niyazov, did not specify when he intends to step down.
Turkmenistan has never held free and fair elections since becoming an independent state following the fall of the Soviet Union in 1991.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
U.S. To Evacuate Ukraine Embassy Amid Fears Of Imminent Russian Invasion
The United States is set to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv as U.S. intelligence officials warn that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is increasingly imminent, the Associated Press reports.
Unnamed U.S. officials were quoted by AP as saying that the State Department plans to announce early on February 12 that virtually all American staff at the Kyiv embassy will be required to leave ahead of a feared Russian invasion.
The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly, said a small number of U.S. diplomats may be relocated to Ukraine’s far west, near the border with Poland, a NATO ally, so the U.S. could retain a diplomatic presence in the country.
Asked on February 12 during a trip to Fiji about the report, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would have more to say about the embassy in Kyiv in the coming hours.
On January 24, the U.S. State Department ordered the families of diplomats working at the U.S. Embassy to leave Ukraine because of the threat of military action from Russia. But it had left it to the discretion of nonessential personnel if they wanted to depart.
The new move comes as Washington has escalated warnings of a possibly imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine, saying it could happen at any moment.
A major military operation against Ukraine could begin "any day now,” even before the end of the Winter Olympics, White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said on February 11.
He urged all Americans to leave Ukraine right away to avoid a Russian invasion.
“We encourage all American citizens who remain in Ukraine to depart immediately," Sullivan said at a news briefing. “If you stay, you are assuming risk.”
Russia has denied that its buildup of more than 100,000 soldiers and military hardware in areas near the border with Ukraine is a prelude to a new invasion of the former Soviet republic.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Kremlin Says Putin To Hold Calls With Biden, Macron On February 12
The Kremlin says Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold telephone calls with U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on February 12 in a lightning round of diplomacy amid growing fears that Russia may be preparing for an invasion of Ukraine as it masses tens of thousands of troops at the border between the two countries.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on February 11 that the request for a phone call between Putin and Biden came from Washington.
Putin and Biden last spoke by phone in December. Earlier the same month, they held a video conference. The first face-to-face meeting between Putin and Biden as presidents took place in Geneva in June 2021.
The call with Macron, which Peskov confirmed, will come days after the two leaders met in Moscow for more than five hours of talks.
Based on reporting by TASS, AP, and dpa
Biden Orders Another 3,000 Troops To Deploy In NATO Ally Poland
President Joe Biden has ordered the deployment of an additional 3,000 U.S. soldiers to NATO ally Poland as fears grow that a crisis between Ukraine and Russia may turn into a military conflict.
A statement from the Pentagon on February 11 said the troops should be in place by "early next week," joining some 1,700 soldiers who arrived in Poland at the start of the month.
"All told, these 5,000 additional personnel comprise a highly mobile and flexible force, capable of multiple missions. They are being deployed to reassure our NATO allies, deter any potential aggression against NATO’s eastern flank, train with host-nation forces, and contribute to a wide range of contingencies," the Pentagon statement said.
Earlier on February 11, White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said Russia now has enough forces at its border with Ukraine to conduct a major military operation, adding that if a Russian attack on Ukraine proceeds, “it is likely to begin with aerial bombing and missile attacks that could obviously kill civilians."
Russia has denied that its buildup of more than 100,000 soldiers and military hardware in areas near the border with Ukraine is a prelude to a new invasion of the former Soviet republic.
Moscow denies Western accusations it may be planning an invasion, saying it has the right to station troops anywhere it wants on Russian soil.
With reporting by AP and dpa
Ukrainian Athlete Flashes 'No War' Sign After Competing In Skeleton At Winter Olympics
A member of Ukraine’s men’s Olympic skeleton team flashed a sign reading “NO WAR IN UKRAINE” after completing his third run at the Beijing Games, but has avoided any penalty after officials ruled the move did not violate rules prohibiting political protests.
Vladyslav Heraskevych, 23, flashed the small sign in the blue and yellow colors of the Ukrainian flag to cameras on February 11 in a gesture referring to the tense situation on Ukraine's border with Russia.
"It's my position, like any normal people I don't want war. I want peace in my country, and I want peace in the world, so nobody wants it. That's my position, I fight for that, I fight for peace," he told reporters.
"At home in Ukraine it's really nervous now, a lot of news about guns, about weapons, about some armies around Ukraine so it's not OK. Not in the 21st century.
“Before it all starts, I wanted to show my position to the world."
Russia has massed more than 100,000 troops near Ukraine, stoking fears that Moscow is planning an invasion. Russia insists it has no such designs but at the same time has demanded that the West agree to several security guarantees, including that Ukraine and other former Soviet countries never be allowed to join NATO.
The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Rule 50 originally prohibited athletes from any form of political protest at the Games.
A revision ahead of the Tokyo Summer Olympics in 2021 opened some space for competitors to express political views, though they are still banned on the podium during medals ceremonies.
The IOC said that, given the rules, there would be no repercussions for Heraskevych.
“We have spoken with the athlete. This was a general call for peace,” the IOC said in a statement. “For the IOC the matter is closed.”
Heraskevych, who was not a medal contender, said earlier he was not concerned about any possible repercussions.
He said he hoped Olympic organizers would support him because he said he believes the Olympics “also fights for peace, for united countries not for wars.”
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Date Set For Preliminary Hearing In Case Against Former Khabarovsk Governor
A Russian court on February 21 will start a preliminary hearing into the case against Sergei Furgal, the former governor of the Far Eastern Khabarovsk Krai whose arrest in 2020 caused monthslong protests in the region.
Judges with the Lyubertsy City Court in the Moscow region will travel to the Russian capital, where they will start the hearings in the building of the Moscow City Court, the Lyubertsy City Court said on February 11.
During the preliminary hearings, the court is expected to set a date for the start of jury selection for the high-profile trial and decide on restrictions that will apply during proceedings for Furgal and other suspects in the case.
The hearings will be held behind closed doors.
Furgal was charged with attempted murder and ordering two killings in 2004 and 2005. He and his supporters have rejected the charges as politically motivated.
Furgal, of the nationalist Liberal Democratic Party of Russia, was elected in 2018 in a runoff that he won handily against the region’s longtime incumbent from the Kremlin-backed ruling United Russia party.
His arrest on July 9, 2020, sparked mass protests in the Khabarovsk Krai's capital, Khabarovsk, and several other towns and cities in the region.
The protests were held almost daily for many months, highlighting growing discontent in the Far East over what demonstrators see as Moscow-dominated policies that often neglect their views and interests.
President Vladimir Putin's popularity has been declining as the Kremlin tries to deal with an economy suffering from the coronavirus pandemic and years of ongoing international sanctions.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Kyiv Court Leaves Poroshenko's Pretrial Restrictions Unchanged
KYIV -- A court in Kyiv has upheld a decision to allow former President Petro Poroshenko to remain free during a treason case that he and his supporters reject as politically motivated.
The Court of Appeals in the Ukrainian capital on February 11 upheld last month's decision by the Pechera district court that Poroshenko not be held in custody while the case against him is investigated.
The court ruled at the time that Poroshenko did not need to be remanded in custody, though he should appear before prosecutors and investigators when requested to do so. Poroshenko was also ordered to stay in Kyiv and had to hand over his passport.
The ruling was appealed by both the presidential office, which sought Poroshenko's arrest, and by the former president's lawyers who demanded the lifting of all pretrial restrictions.
The case against Poroshenko, one of the richest men in Ukraine, has caused international concern, with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken appealing to Ukrainians to “stick together” as the country “faces the possibility of renewed Russian aggression."
The accusations against Poroshenko are linked to the alleged sale of coal to help finance Russia-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine in 2014-15, while he was in office.
The billionaire businessman has already had his assets frozen as part of the investigation. He faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted.
Poroshenko, who is now a lawmaker and the leader of the opposition European Solidarity party, accuses his successor, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, of political persecution.
The former president and his supporters say the case was cooked up by allies of Zelenskiy, and accuse him of promoting political division at a time when the country is bracing for a possible Russian military offensive.
Poroshenko was elected as the head of a pro-Western government after popular protests in 2014 ousted Russia-backed former President Viktor Yanukovych.
Zelenskiy crushed Poroshenko in a 2019 election on a campaign to fight corruption and curb the influence of oligarchs.
Kremlin Says Macron Sat At Long Table With Putin After Refusal To Take COVID-19 Test
MOSCOW -- Russia says French President Emanuel Macron was made to sit at the opposite end of a long table for his talks earlier this week with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin due to his refusal to take a Kremlin-administered COVID-19 test.
Macron was in Moscow on February 7 amid Western efforts to deescalate tensions amid fears Russia is planning a further invasion of Ukraine amid a massive buildup of troops on Ukraine's borders.
The table drew much ridicule online, and raised more eyebrows when Putin sat at a tiny table with Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, a close ally, three days later.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on February 11 that the decision to subject Macron to the huge table was made after the French leader refused to take a coronavirus test performed by Kremlin medics.
Other visiting officials, including Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi have also been placed at a distance from Putin over COVID protocols.
"Talks with some are being held at a long table, the distance (across the table) is about 6 meters," Peskov said.
"It is linked to the fact that some follow their own rules, they don't cooperate with the host side," he said.
In such cases, he said, the Kremlin has to take "additional sanitary protocol on protecting the health of our president and his guests."
He said the decision on who is subjected to the long table was not political.
"There are no politics here and this in no way interferes with negotiations," Peskov said.
A source in Macron's entourage told AFP that the French president "did everything as he had to as always when he travels."
A French presidential official, also quoted by AFP and who requested not to be named, confirmed that the issue had come about over the "conditions of the PCR test demanded by the Russian side."
The table's size was mocked on the French magazine Liberation's cover and turned into numerous memes on the Internet.
With reporting by Interfax, Reuters, Liberation, and The Moscow Times
Two Killed In Plane Crash In Russia's Far East
Two pilots have been killed in a plane crash on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia's Far East.
The Emergency Situations Ministry in Kamchatka said on February 11 that a private An-2 single-engine biplane crashed overnight near the village of Koryaki while transporting cargo to the village of Tymat.
It said firefighters and rescue teams worked for several hours to extinguish the fire caused by the crash.
"Rescue groups that arrived at the site to search for possible survivors discovered the bodies of the two crew members," the ministry said.
Accidents involving ageing planes are common in Russia's Far East.
All 28 people on board an An-26 aircraft died in a crash in Kamchatka in July.
In September, another An-26 plane crash in the Far East region of Khabarovsk killed six crew members.
Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax
Explosion At Hospital In Uzbekistan Leaves At Least One Dead
ANDIJON, Uzbekistan -- An explosion at a hospital in Uzbekistan's eastern region of Andijon has killed at least one person.
The Emergency Ministry said in a statement that a 57-year-old woman, a patient at the hospital in the Shahrixon district, was killed in the explosion at the medical facility on February 11.
According to the ministry, seven people were hospitalized with injuries sustained in the explosion that was caused, according to preliminary investigations, by a gas leak.
The ministry said it will be issuing updates on the situation. Rescue groups continue to work at the site.
Deadly explosions caused by gas leaks are common in the Central Asian country, especially during winter, when many households use natural gas for heating.
Russian Court Sentences Two Crimean Tatars To Lengthy Prison Terms
ROSTOV-ON-DON, Russia -- A court in Russia has sentenced two Crimean Tatars to lengthy prison terms on charges of being members of a banned Islamic group amid an ongoing crackdown on the ethnic group.
The Southern District Military Court in the southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don on February 11 sentenced Zekirya Muratov and Vadim Bektemirov to 11 1/2 and 11 years in prison, respectively, after finding them guilty of being members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir group.
The two pleaded not guilty.
Muratov and Bektemirov were arrested in July 2020 in Crimea, which Russia has illegally annexed from Ukraine, along with five other Crimean Tatars. They were charged with being linked to Hizb ut-Tahrir, an Islamic group banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
Ukrainian Ombudswoman Lyudmyla Denisova wrote on Telegram that Russian police had detained three Crimean Tatar journalists -- Amar Abulgaziyev, Rustem Useynov, and Ali Suleymanov -- who came to the trial of Muratov and Bektemirov on February 11.
Denisova condemned the sentencing and detainment of Ukrainian citizens by Russia.
"By its activities, the country-occupier, the Russian Federation, is violating norms of international law, the [European] Convention on Human Rights, and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights," Denisova wrote, calling on the international community to "force Russia to stop unfounded detentions and rigged trials of illegally jailed Ukrainian citizens."
Two days earlier, four Crimean Tatars were arrested in Crimea on a charge of organizing the activities of Hizb ut-Tahrir.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to the Islamic group.
Moscow's takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia under the Soviet dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Putin To Hold Calls With Biden, Macron After U.S. Says Russia Could Attack Ukraine 'Any Day'
Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold telephone calls with U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron on February 12 amid growing fears Russia may be preparing for an invasion of Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on February 11 that the request for a phone call between Putin and Biden came from Washington. A White House official confirmed that the call will take place, according to Reuters. The call with Macron, which Peskov confirmed, comes days after the two leaders met in Moscow for more than five hours of talks.
The calls were arranged after U.S. officials said Russia has massed enough troops near Ukraine to launch a major invasion and urged all U.S. citizens to leave the country within 48 hours.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he would speak to his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, on February 12 in a last-ditch attempt to head off a possible invasion.
"We continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving around Ukraine's borders," Blinken said at a press conference in Fij on February 12. He expressed hope that Putin would choose diplomacy but said Washington would impose economic sanctions if Moscow invades.
"I continue to hope that he will not choose the path of renewed aggression and he'll chose the path of diplomacy and dialogue," Blinken told told reporters. "But if he doesn't, we're prepared."
A major military operation against Ukraine could begin "any day now,” even before the end of the Winter Olympics, White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said on February 11 as he urged Americans to leave the country within 48 hours.
Speaking to reporters at the White House, Sullivan also said that if a Russian attack on Ukraine proceeds, “it is likely to begin with aerial bombing and missile attacks that could obviously kill civilians."
Sullivan said such an air assault would make departures difficult, therefore any American still in Ukraine “should leave as soon as possible, and in any event in the next 24 to 48 hours."
Echoing comments earlier on February 11 by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Sullivan said U.S. intelligence now believes Russian President Vladimir Putin could order an invasion before the end of the Winter Olympics in Beijing. He also said a rapid assault on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is a possibility.
It remains unclear, Sullivan said, whether Putin has definitively given an order to start an invasion. Thus far, Russia has denied it plans to invade Ukraine.
Sullivan spoke after President Joe Biden held a video call with transatlantic leaders and sought allied unity in the face of a worsening situation.
Biden also ordered the deployment of an additional 3,000 U.S. soldiers to NATO ally Poland. A statement from the Pentagon on February 11 said the troops should be in place by "early next week," joining some 1,700 soldiers who arrived in Poland at the start of the month.
"All told, these 5,000 additional personnel comprise a highly mobile and flexible force, capable of multiple missions. They are being deployed to reassure our NATO allies, deter any potential aggression against NATO’s eastern flank, train with host-nation forces, and contribute to a wide range of contingencies," the Pentagon statement said.
On February 11, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it had received "no substantive reaction" from the EU and NATO over its demands for guarantees on European security, including a legally binding commitment that NATO will not accept Ukraine and other former Soviet states as members, that the alliance will halt weapon deployments there, and also roll back its forces from Eastern Europe.
"Simply put, we continue to see very troubling signs of Russian escalation, including new forces arriving at the Ukrainian border," Blinken told a news conference in the Australian city of Melbourne on February 11.
"As we've said before, we're in a window when an invasion could begin at any time, and to be clear, that includes during the Olympics," he said, adding that Washington was continuing to "draw down" its embassy staff in Kyiv and repeated a State Department call to U.S. citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately.
Russia denies Western accusations it may be planning an invasion. But it is also holding military drills in Belarus involving some 30,000 troops, a move the West has called provocative. The Winter Olympics are being hosted by Beijing until February 20 and countries traditionally, though not always, adhere to a truce to stop all hostilities through the course of the Games.
The U.S. State Department previously urged Americans in Ukraine to leave immediately and the Associated Press said the United States is set to evacuate its embassy in Kyiv.
The West has said Moscow's main demands are nonstarters, with the EU and NATO delivering joint responses this week saying their members had agreed to speak as one.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said Russia would respond in the "nearest future" to counterproposals on European security made by the United States and NATO.
He made the remarks after talks with British Defense Minister Ben Wallace, who arrived in the Russian capital earlier on February 11.
Shoigu urged the West to stop supplying arms to Ukraine and said Russia was not the one to blame for the rising tensions in Europe, according to Interfax. He also said he wanted to know why London was sending special forces to Ukraine.
Wallace described his talks with Shoigu as constructive and frank. He said he took Russian assurances that Moscow will not invade Ukraine seriously, but that he wanted to see accompanying action.
He reaffirmed that a Russian invasion would have “tragic consequences” and emphasized the need to maintain contacts between military forces to prevent incidents.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and dpa
Polish Couple Sentenced In Germany For Inhumane Transport Of Migrants Through Belarus
A Polish couple has been sentenced by a German court to jail terms for stuffing 16 Kurdish migrants into a van and driving them to Germany from Belarus under inhumane conditions.
"You have made yourselves guilty of inhumane and degrading treatment of people," the judge said on February 10.
The judge imposed a three-year sentence on the 39-year-old man, who was found to lack a driver's license.
The woman received a sentence of two years and four months.
The couple had admitted transporting the Iraqi Kurdish group -- 12 adults and four children -- from the city of Bialystok on Belarus's border through Poland to Germany, where they were discovered by police in what were called inhumane conditions.
The two were to receive about $860 for their work.
German investigators said the Iraqi migrants had paid a total of about $112,000 to a trafficking ring, which took them to Belarus by air and then to the Polish border.
Based on reporting by dpa
U.S. State Department Issues New Advisory Urging Americans To Leave Ukraine
The U.S. State Department has issued a new advisory urging Americans in Ukraine to leave the country at the earliest possibility, strengthening earlier warnings that urged U.S. citizens to "consider" such action.
"Do not travel to Ukraine due to the increased threats of Russian military action and COVID-19," the February 10 advisory states.
"Those in Ukraine should depart now via commercial or private means," it adds.
"If remaining in Ukraine, exercise increased caution due to crime, civil unrest, and potential combat operations should Russia take military action. Some areas have increased risk."
Tensions are high in the region amid a flurry of diplomatic activity involving Western leaders and Russia following moves by Moscow to mass at least 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine.
Western leaders have expressed concerns of a possible new invasion by Russia of Ukraine. Russia already invaded Ukraine in 2014, seizing the Crimea region and aiding separatists in the eastern portion of the country.
Russia denies it is planning to invade Ukraine, even as it holds massive military maneuvers with ally Belarus involving some 30,000 troops.
On February 1, the State Department warned American travelers to avoid nearby Belarus due to the "arbitrary enforcement" of laws, the risk of detention, and the "unusual and concerning" Russian military buildup along Belarus's border with Ukraine.
That advisory came as Canada told its citizens to avoid all travel to Ukraine citing "ongoing Russian threats and the risk of armed conflict."
On January 26, the U.S. Embassy in Kyiv issued an alert urging Americans in Ukraine to considering leaving the country given the "unpredictable" situation amid heightened tensions with Russia over its troop buildup near the border, surrounding Ukraine from the north, east, and south.
"The security situation in Ukraine continues to be unpredictable due to the increased threat of Russian military action and can deteriorate with little notice," the embassy said in a statement at that time.
"The U.S. Embassy urges U.S. citizens in Ukraine to consider departing now using commercial or other privately available transportation options," it added.
Bosnian Serbs Move Forward With Bid To Establish Separate Judiciary
Deputies in the parliament of the Serbian-majority entity in Bosnia-Herzegovina have adopted the draft version of a law to create a separate judicial system from the rest of the country, a move outside officials say is illegal and which has faced strong opposition from the United States and European Union.
Members of the National Assembly of Republika Srpska in Banja Luka voted on February 10 in favor of forming a high judicial and prosecutorial council.
The action is being pushed by Milorad Dodik, the ethnic Serbian member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, and is part of moves to separate the entity's military, police, and tax administration from the central Bosnian government, actions that contravene 1995 Dayton accords that ended the Bosnian wars.
The draft text will enter a 60-day public-discussion process, after which deputies will again discuss the final version before it is put into effect.
The law stipulates that the proposed council will be in charge of electing judges and prosecutors in the entity, as well as determining their powers and jurisdictions.
Currently, the High Judicial and Prosecutorial Council of Bosnia-Herzegovina -- formed in 2004 after being agreed upon by the governments of the country's two entities -- elects judges and prosecutors in the entire country.
Under the 1995 Dayton accords, Bosnia consists of two entities -- the Republika Srpska (Serb Republic) and the Bosniak-Croat Federation -- and has a central government that ties both together in a fragile state.
The latest action is another step in moves by the ruling parties in the Republika Srpska to transfer power from the state level to the entity level.
Under terms of the Dayton accords and other agreements, such changes cannot be made unless agreed upon by state members of the steering board of the Peace Implementation Council (PIC) of the Office of the High Representative.
The PIC includes 55 states and different international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund, the Council of Europe, and the International Committee of the Red Cross .
Christian Schmidt, the high representative for Bosnia-Herzegovina, was quoted by German news agency dpa as saying ahead of the parliament vote that setting up an independent judicial council of this kind contravened the law.
Lawmakers and politicians from the Republika Srpska claim that they are only "taking back" competencies they say were unconstitutionally taken from them in the past.
Last month, the EU threatened the Republika Srpska with sanctions and a reduction in assistance if its leadership continued to fuel political paralysis and division in Bosnia.
"Should the situation further deteriorate, the EU disposes of a wide toolbox, including the existing EU sanctions framework, and a review of the overall EU assistance," EU spokesman Peter Stano said in a January 10 statement.
With reporting by dpa
Britain Details Sanctions Related To Possible Russian Invasion Of Ukraine
Britain has published a new set of laws that widen the scope of those linked to Russia who could be hit by sanctions should the Kremlin invade Ukraine, as Western allies move to outline the consequences that Moscow could face.
Britain on February 10 vowed that the legislation will allow it to impose tough penalties on those close to the Kremlin and involved in destabilizing Ukraine.
The legislation includes the power to place sanctions on people who are or have been involved in "destabilizing Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty, or independence of Ukraine."
Also subject to sanction are those involved in "obtaining a benefit from or supporting the government of Russia" in the event of an invasion.
Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near its border with Ukraine, raising concerns that Moscow could be planning a new invasion of its neighbor and rival.
Russia denies it plans to invade Ukraine.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned earlier on February 10 that Russia's military buildup near Ukraine had triggered Europe's most serious security crisis in decades.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Russian Journalist Safronov's Appeal Against Extension Of Detention Denied
MOSCOW -- A court in Moscow has rejected an appeal against the extension of the pretrial detention of Ivan Safronov, a prominent former journalist accused of high treason in a case widely considered to be politically motivated.
The first court of appeals of common jurisdiction in the Russian capital ruled on February 10 that the Moscow City Court's December decision to extend Safronov's pretrial detention until at least April 7, 2022, cannot be changed.
The 31-year-old journalist, who covered the defense industry for the newspapers Kommersant and Vedomosti, is also a former adviser to the head of Russian space agency Roskosmos, Dmitry Rogozin.
Safronov was arrested on July 7, 2020, amid allegations he had passed secret information to the Czech Republic in 2017 about Russian arms sales in the Middle East.
If convicted he faces up to 25 years in prison.
Investigators have set February 11 as the deadline for Safronov and his defense team to get acquainted with the materials of the case.
Safronov's lawyers have complained that they do not have enough time to get acquainted with the case as investigators allocated just two hours per day to work with the case materials and do not allow them to take any notes, saying that the case materials are classified.
Safronov has repeatedly denied the accusations and his supporters have held pickets in Moscow and other cities demanding his release.
Human rights organizations have issued statements demanding Safronov's release and expressing concerns over an intensifying crackdown on dissent in Russia.
One of Safronov's defenders, noted lawyer Ivan Pavlov, fled to Georgia last year after Russian authorities launched a probe against him, accusing him of disclosure of data from the journalist's case.
Pavlov was also included to the Russian registry of "foreign agents," which he vehemently condemned, calling it politically motivated.
On February 10, Pavlov wrote on Telegram that the Chamber of Attorneys in St. Petersburg concluded that he cannot legally represent Safronov because he himself is under investigation and his name was added to the country's wanted list.
Russian Teenager Gets Five Years In Prison In Minecraft 'Terrorism' Case
KANSK, Russia -- A court in Siberia has sentenced a 16-year-old boy to five years in prison in a high-profile terrorism case prompted by plans he had with two friends to add the building of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) to the popular video game Minecraft to allow players to blow it up.
The First Eastern District Military Court in the Krasnoyarsk region sentenced Nikita Uvarov on February 10 after finding him guilty of illegal weapons possession and passing through training for implementation of a terrorist act, charges he has rejected since his arrest in fall 2020.
Two other defendants in the case were convicted of illegal weapons possession and handed suspended prison terms of three years and four years, Vladimir Ilkov, the lawyer for one of the two other defendants, told RFE/RL.
Prosecutors had sought nine years in prison for Uvarov and six years in prison for the other defendants.
The three boys were 14 when they were arrested in 2020 while distributing leaflets to support Azat Miftakhov, a mathematician, who was in custody at the time and later sentenced to six years in prison in January 2021 on terrorism charges that he and his supporters called politically motivated.
After their arrest, investigators confiscated their telephones and said later they found chats in the phone that "had proven" that the trio planned to add the FSB building to the Minecraft game and blow it up there.
The investigators also said that the boys criticized the FSB in the chats, read banned books, fabricated firecrackers, and blew them up in abandoned buildings in their native city of Kansk.
Uvarov refused to cooperate with investigators and spent 11 months in pretrial detention before he was released last year to finish the ninth grade at school, while his two co-defendants pleaded guilty and fully cooperated with the investigation.
In his final statement at the trial on February 9, Uvarov reiterated his previous comments rejecting the charges and added that if he is imprisoned, he "will serve the sentence with a clean conscience and dignity."
"It was painful for me to see how my country oppresses people, civil rights activists, who want the best for the country and stand for its well-being. Now, unfortunately, I am experiencing myself the despotism of the unfair collaborators of the system," Uvarov said.
Russia, Belarus Begin War Games Amid Outcry From Ukraine, West
Russia and Belarus have launched major war games in an already tense region, intensifying concerns about Moscow’s military intentions and sparking denunciation from the West and Ukraine.
The maneuvers, which began on February 10, are taking place in southern Belarus, near its border with Ukraine. They are scheduled to last for 10 days, the countries' military officials have said.
The drills take part amid a flurry of diplomatic activity as U.S. and European leaders seek ways to tamp down tensions that have soared following Russia's move to amass more than 100,000 combat-ready troops near its border with Ukraine, raising concerns it could launch an invasion.
Moscow insists that it does not plan to invade Ukraine. Russia did invade Ukraine in 2014, seizing the Crimea region, and has also aided separatist forces in eastern regions of the country.
The Russian Defense Ministry said activity will take place at five military training areas, with troops focusing on what officials called "the suppression of and defense against external aggression."
Both countries' military leaders have insisted that the drills are only for training purposes and are not a threat to other countries.
Belarus, a former Soviet republic, has moved closer to Moscow following a spate of mass protests against strongman ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
Lukashenka, in power since 1994, claimed a landslide reelection victory in the August 9, 2020, presidential poll that was immediately dismissed as rigged by the opposition and its supporters, who took to the streets in protest.
Russia has moved military equipment into Belarus in recent weeks, although Moscow claims the hardware will be returned to Russian bases following the military drills.
Military officials have not disclosed how many troops are involved in the drills, but U.S. experts say about 30,000 soldiers have been deployed to Belarus from locations in Russia.
Russia is also planning to conduct navy drills in the Black Sea, angering Ukraine.
Kyiv said the naval drills had made shipping in the Black Sea "virtually impossible" and denounced the maneuvers in Belarus as "psychological pressure."
French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the "extremely massive" drills "a very violent gesture."
"Every country of course has the right to organize military maneuvers, but here there is a very significant buildup of exercises on the border with Ukraine," he told French broadcaster Inter.
According to the Pentagon, the top U.S. general spoke by phone with his Belarusian counterpart on February 10 in an effort to reduce the possibility of a "miscalculation."
"The phone call facilitated communication between both leaders to reduce chances of miscalculation and gain perspectives on current European security," said a spokesman for General Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
NATO has bolstered its troop deployments to allies in Eastern Europe and the Baltic region in response to Russia's actions and has indicated a willingness to send more.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
