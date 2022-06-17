Aerial footage captures contrasting images of the city of Mariupol before and after February 24, when Russia launched its military invasion of Ukraine. The once vibrant industrial seaport has since become a symbol of utter and indiscriminate devastation inflicted by Russian bombardment, which forced residents to hide for almost two months in the basements of apartment buildings and factories without water, electricity, or heating. Mariupol’s last defenders surrendered on May 16. The precise number of civilian casualties is unknown, with estimates in the thousands. Many bodies are thought to remain beneath the ruins.