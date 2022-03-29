'It's Hell': Ukrainians Describe Harrowing Escape From Besieged City Of Mariupol

Ukrainian civilians who have escaped from the besieged port city of Mariupol have described scenes of "hell" and say those who remain in the ruins are on the brink of starvation. Russian forces have surrounded the city and have been pounding it with artillery and rocket fire. Some civilians have been allowed to flee during breaks in the shelling. Speaking to Current Time in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on March 24, those who fled Mariupol said conditions were "shocking" and that food and water have all but run out.