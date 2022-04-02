Red Cross Heads Again For Mariupol as Zelenskiy Warns Russia Is Creating A 'Disaster' With Mines

A Red Cross convoy travelling to the Ukrainian city of Mariupol will try again to evacuate civilians from the besieged port on April 2 as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned that Russian forces were creating a complete “disaster” outside the capital as they leave mines across “the whole territory.”

The port on the Sea of Azov has been devastated by some of the heaviest urban fighting of the war; thousands are believed to have been killed, and many thousands more have fled.

Tens of thousands there are trapped with scant access to food and water.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) sent a team on April 1 to lead a convoy of about 54 Ukrainian buses and other private vehicles out of the city, but they turned back, saying conditions made it impossible to proceed.

"They will try again on Saturday to facilitate the safe passage of civilians," the ICRC said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Zelenskiy said retreating Russian forces were leaving mines leave mines outside of Kyiv, including around homes and corpses.

“They are mining the whole territory. They are mining homes, mining equipment, even the bodies of people who were killed,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address to the nation. “There are a lot of trip wires, a lot of other dangers.”

Zelenskiy warned of difficult battles ahead as Russia redeploys troops. “We are preparing for an even more active defense,” he said.

He did not say anything about the latest round of talks, which took place on April 1 by video.

Russian officials, meanwhile, accused Ukraine of mounting a helicopter attack on a fuel depot in the Russian city of Belgorod, not far from the border early April 1. Ukrainian defense officials declined to comment directly on reports.

If confirmed, the attack would be a bold offensive move by Ukraine, which has been under assault from multiple directions since February 24, and it would be the first military attack on Russian soil by a foreign force since World War II.

