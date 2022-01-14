Ukraine Hit By Massive Cyberattatck Targeting Ministry Websites

Ukrainian government websites have been targeted in a massive cyberattack amid heightened tensions between the West and Russia, which has massed troops and military equipment near the border with Ukraine.

The news was first reported early on January 14 by the Ukrainian Ministry of Education on its Facebook page.

"Due to the global attack on the night of Jan. 13-14, 2022, the official website of the Ministry of Education and Science is temporarily down," the ministry said.

The website of the Foreign Ministry was also down and for a time displayed a message in Ukrainian, Russian and Polish that said "be afraid and expect the worst." The websites of the cabinet and the Emergency Ministry were also down.

On some of the websites a text appeared in the three languages saying all data of Ukrainians uploaded to the network had become public.

No further details were immediately available.

With reporting by AFP and Reuters