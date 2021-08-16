Mayor Of Ukrainian City Found Shot Dead

Police have launched an investigation after the mayor of the central Ukrainian city of Kryviy Rih was found dead at his home over the weekend.

Ukrainian police say the body of 48-year-old Kostyantyn Pavlov, a leading member of the Russian-friendly Opposition Bloc -- For Life party, was found on August 15 after he apparently died from a gunshot wound at his house in the village of Vilne.

Police said a gun was found at the scene and that they were investigating the incident as both a possible murder or a suicide.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who is a native of Kryviy Rih, issued a statement on Telegram saying that he had taken the investigation into Pavlov's death under his personal control.

With reporting by Ukrayinska Pravda and UNIAN