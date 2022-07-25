Ukraine Says 18 Medical Personnel Killed Since Russian Invasion

Fighting continued unabated as Moscow's invasion of Ukraine entered its sixth month, with Russian troops relentlessly shelling multiple locations amid indications that the Russian military, in addition to its personnel shortage, was also facing difficulties in replacing or repairing hundreds of pieces of equipment damaged in combat.

The Ukrainian armed forces reported Russian shelling in the north, south, and east of the country on July 24 after Kyiv said it would press ahead in its attempts to regain lost territory.

Britain's Ministry of Defense said in its daily intelligence bulletin on July 25 that "inconclusive" fighting is under way in the east and in the Kherson region, which fell to the Russians early in the war, as Russian commanders try to decide whether to beef up the offensive in the east or bolster their defenses in the west.

The ministry added that British intelligence had identified a Russian military vehicle refit and refurbishment facility near Barvinok, in Russia's Belgorod Oblast, which is 10 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.

"At least 300 damaged vehicles were present, including main battle tanks, armored personnel carriers, and general support trucks," the update added.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said Russian troops on July 24 continued attempts to take control of a power plant in Vuhlehirsk, located some 50 kilometers northeast of Donetsk. The plant is Ukraine's second-largest and a strategic infrastructure objective that Russian forces are keen to capture.

The General Staff said Russian forces retreated after another unsuccessful attempt to seize the plant.

"The enemy is losing personnel but stubbornly continues its attempts to establish control over the territory of the Vuhlehirskaya [power plant]," it said.

The General Staff said Ukrainian forces repelled a previous attempt to take control of the plant on July 22.

Yuriy Ignat, spokesman for the Air Force Command of the Armed Forces, said Ukrainian strike aircraft carried out missile attacks on three Russian strongholds, destroying equipment and killing troops.

Speaking on Ukrainian television, Ignat also said anti-aircraft defenses functioned "perfectly," shooting down all four Russian Kalibr missiles flying from the Black Sea toward the Khmelnytskyi region.

The claims could not be independently verified.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in his nightly address on July 24, said his forces were advancing "step by step" into the occupied southern region of Kherson, which sits on a strategic location west of the Dnieper River.



"Even the occupiers admit we will win," he said as he hailed the upcoming day of Ukrainian statehood on July 28, a new annual holiday that Zelenskiy announced last year. "We hear it in their conversations all the time. In what they are telling their relatives when they call them."

In Moscow, the head of Russia's Investigative Committee said Russia has charged 92 members of the Ukrainian armed forces with crimes against humanity.

Aleksandr Bastrykin told the government news site Rossiiskaya Gazeta that more than 1,300 criminal investigations had been launched. Some 96 people, including 51 armed forces commanders, are wanted, he said.

The Ukrainians were involved in "crimes against the peace and security of humanity," he told the site.

Bastrykin's claims could not be independently verified and Ukraine has not commented.

WATCH: A video shot by a Russian soldier captures a military mutiny in Ukraine -- as men from a unit of military engineers defy their commander and refuse to fight. Photos sent by another soldier from the unit showed a basement where they were later detained. Two mothers of men in the unit said that 20 soldiers were being held ahead of a court martial.

Kyiv is also conducting its own investigations. Ukrainian authorities said earlier this month they were examining more than 21,000 war crimes and crimes of aggression allegedly committed by Russian forces since the start of the invasion on February 24.

The International Criminal Court has sent a team of investigators and forensics experts to Ukraine, which it has described as a "crime scene."

The Kremlin denies all war crimes or that it has been targeting civilians.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began a trip to Africa to reassure countries that the international agreement on the export of Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea remains in place.

He told Egyptian leaders in Cairo that Russia "reaffirmed the commitment of Russian grain exporters to meet all their commitments," despite a Russian attack on Odesa that Ukraine said raised questions about Russia's commitment to the deal.

Under the grain deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, exports of Ukrainian grain from three Black Sea ports would be restored to prewar levels of some 5 million tons a month. The deal would also free up exports of Russian grain and fertilizer.

Ukraine is one of the world’s largest exporters of wheat, corn, and sunflower oil, but Russia’s invasion of the country and its naval blockade of Ukrainian ports have halted shipments.

That has caused global food price to spike, leaving millions of people in impoverished countries at risk of hunger and sparking fears of social unrest.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP