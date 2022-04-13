News
Kremlin Rejects Kyiv's Offer To Swap Captured Pro-Russia Politician For Prisoners Of War
The Kremlin has rejected Kyiv's offer to swap arrested pro-Russian Ukrainian politician Viktor Medvedchuk for Ukrainian soldiers captured by Russian troops during Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said late on April 12 that Medvedchuk was apprehended while trying to flee Ukraine in a military uniform. Zelenskiy, who posted a photo of Medvedchuk with his hands cuffed on social media, proposed swapping Medvedchuk for prisoners of war.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the major developments on Russia's invasion, how Kyiv is fighting back, the plight of civilians, and Western reaction. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
In an address early on April 13, he said it was important for security and military forces to consider such a possibility.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on April 13 that "Medvedchuk is not a Russian citizen and has nothing to do with the special military operation [in Ukraine]."
"We do not know at all if he wants Russia's involvement in resolving this libelous situation he faces," Peskov said, adding that Russia will continue following the situation around Medvedchuk.
According to Peskov, Medvedchuk's arrest and the criminal cases launched against him are politically motivated.
Medvedchuk, who led the Opposition Platform -- For Life party, which advocated close ties with Russia, was arrested last year on charges of treason and terrorism financing.
The 67-year-old Medvedchuk denies the charges and calls them politically motivated.
Medvedchuk, who owns energy assets in Russia, is one of Ukraine's wealthiest individuals with a fortune estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
On April 13, Britain imposed sanctions against Medvedchuk and several Russian citizens over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Ukraine sanctioned Medvedchuk in February 2021, freezing his assets, and took three television stations off the air that it said belonged to him and had been promoting Russian propaganda.
He was later charged and put under 24-hour house arrest pending trial. However, the judge in the case allowed Medvedchuk to be released from house arrest by posting bail.
Medvedchuk was sanctioned by the United States in 2014 for undermining democracy in Ukraine.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
U.S. Treasury Secretary Appeals To China To Use 'Special Relationship' With Russia To Help End War
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has appealed to China to help end Russia's war in Ukraine and warned against any attempts to undermine sanctions against Moscow.
In a speech in Washington on April 13, Yellen said she hopes China will make something positive out of its recently affirmed "special relationship" with Russia to help end the war and said Beijing's standing in the world will suffer if it fails to do so.
"The world’s attitude towards China and its willingness to embrace further economic integration may well be affected by China’s reaction to our call for resolute action on Russia," Yellen said in her speech to the Atlantic Council, a nonpartisan U.S. think tank.
Yellen also stressed that the Biden administration is resolute in its commitment to hold Russia accountable for its "horrific conduct" and its violations of international law, warning that those who seek to undermine Western sanctions face consequences.
"The unified coalition will not be indifferent to actions that undermine the sanctions we’ve put in place," she said, adding that experts around the world are “carving new paths in our technical work to target, monitor, and enforce sanctions.”
Biden's multilateral approach has enabled the Group of Seven (G7) advanced economies to impose significant costs on Russia, Yellen said, making clear that the G7 countries acted on behalf of a rules-based global order, which protects peace and prosperity.
Until Russian President Vladimir Putin ends his “heinous war of choice,” she said the Biden administration will work with its partners to push Russia further toward economic, financial, and strategic isolation.
“The Kremlin will be forced to choose between propping up its economy and funding the continuation of Putin’s brutal war,” Yellen said.
Yellen’s speech comes as Washington and its allies seek to pressure India, China, and other countries to take a clear stance opposing Russia.
President Joe Biden recently warned India, which has not imposed sanctions on Moscow, that buying more oil from Russia was not in India's interest and could hamper the U.S. response to the war in Ukraine.
The U.S. Treasury secretary also acknowledged that the war had caused a spike in prices for food, energy, and some metals, fueling inflationary pressures.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine and how world powers should manage its economic impact are expected to take center stage next week when finance ministers and central bank governors convene in Washington for the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank Group.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Court Rejects Custody Appeal By Kazakh Opposition Figure Zhanbolat Mamai
ALMATY, Kazakhstan -- Leading Kazakh opposition figure Zhanbolat Mamai has has lost an appeal and been remanded in custody by a court in the Central Asian nation's largest city, Almaty, on charges of insulting law enforcement officers and distributing "false information," accusations he and his supporters call politically motivated.
The Almaty City Court on April 13 rejected an appeal filed by Mamai's lawyers against his pretrial detention. About a dozen of his supporters rallied in front of the court building during the hearing.
The 33-year-old leader of the unregistered Democratic Party of Kazakhstan was arrested in mid-March on the charges and sent to pretrial detention for at least two months.
Mamai, known for his harsh criticism of the nation's authoritarian government, has been trying to register the Democratic Party of Kazakhstan, but claims he is being prevented from doing so by the government, which he says only permits parties loyal to the political powers to be legally registered.
Kazakhstan has been run by authoritarian President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his successor, Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev, since gaining its independence from the Soviet Union in 1991.
Over the past three decades, several opposition figures have been killed and many jailed or forced to flee the tightly controlled former Soviet republic.
Toqaev recently broadened his powers after Nazarbaev and his clan left the tightly controlled oil-rich nation's political scene following unprecedented deadly anti-government protests in January.
Nazarbaev, 81, resigned as president in 2019, but retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying almost limitless powers as elbasy -- the leader of the nation. Meanwhile, many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
In January, protests that started over a fuel price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country.
Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of the Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Presidents Of Poland, Baltic States Visit Kyiv, Meet With Zelenskiy In Show Of Support
The presidents of Poland and all three Baltic states visited the town of Borodyanka, northwest of Kyiv, on April 13 in a show of support for Ukraine.
Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said the town was "permeated with pain and suffering" after civilians were murdered and tortured there and residential homes and other civilian infrastructure were bombed.
"It is hard to believe that such war atrocities could be perpetrated in 21st-century Europe, but that is the reality. This is a war we must win," Nauseda said in a statement.
Nauseda also posted a photo of all four presidents with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
"We will continue advocating for Ukraine's membership in the European Union & helping this heroic nation overcome the horrors of war," Nauseda said on Twitter. "Unity is our strength. We will stand with #Ukraine until victory."
Poland announced earlier that Nauseda and his fellow heads of state -- Polish President Andrzej Duda, Estonia's Alar Karis and Latvia's Egils Levits -- met in the Polish city of Rzeszow near the Ukraine border before boarding a train for Kyiv.
The goal is to show support to Zelenskiy “and the defenders of Ukraine in a decisive moment for this country," Polish presidential adviser Jakub Kumoch said in a statement.
The visits of the leaders of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia come a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to continue his bloody offensive.
All four countries worry they may face Russian attack in the future if Ukraine falls.
Ukraine on April 12 rejected a visit from the leader of another NATO country. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said he had planned to go on to Ukraine but was turned down.
"I was prepared to do this, but apparently, and I must take note of this, this was not wanted in Kyiv," he told reporters.
Steinmeier, a former foreign minister, is facing criticism for his detente policy toward Moscow, which he has since admitted was a mistake.
With reporting by AFP and Reuters
Russian Artist Sent To Pretrial Detention For Using Price Tags At Store To Distribute Anti-War Slogans
ST.PETERSBURG, Russia -- A court in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, has sent artist Aleksandra Skochilenko to pretrial detention for using price tags in a city store to distribute information about Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The court ruled on April 13 that Skochilenko, who was charged with discrediting the Russian Army, must stay in pretrial detention until at least May 31.
She is accused of replacing price tags in a supermarket with fragments of paper containing "knowingly false information about the use of the Russian armed forces" on March 31.
Skochilenko told the courtroom that her actions were about propagating peace, while at the hearing, people wanted to persuade her that she did something wrong.
"But seeing that so many people came to support me, I feel that [what I did] was not wrong, it was important," Skochilenko said.
A day earlier, police in St. Petersburg detained activist Andrei Makedonov, who also used price tags to send an anti-war message.
The use of price tags for anti-war messages has also been seen in recent days at several stores in Kazan, the capital of Russia's Republic of Tatarstan.
On March 5, President Vladimir Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine.
The law envisages sentences of up to 10 years in prison for individuals convicted of an offense, while the penalty for the distribution of "deliberately false information" about the Russian Army that leads to "serious consequences" is 15 years in prison.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison. The same provision applies to calls for sanctions against Russia.
Kazakhstan Cancels Victory Day Military Parade Again
Kazakhstan will not hold a traditional Victory Day military parade marking the anniversary of the Nazi defeat in World War II next month.
The Defense Ministry did not give any explanation in its statement released on April 13, but the country has not held a May 9 parade since 2019 due to the coronavirus epidemic.
Victory Day for decades was one of the most important national holidays in the Soviet Union, marking the surrender of Nazi Germany in 1945.
Under Russian President Vladimir Putin, the celebration in Moscow has become more grandiose, with officials using it as a way to showcase the latest military hardware and extoll the sacrifices of the millions who died in the war.
Many former Soviet republics like Kazakhstan have traditionally also held Victory Day celebrations, though they have tended to be more low-key.
About 125,000 Soviet troops of Kazakh origin are believed to have died in the war, with an unknown number of others missing in action.
According to the ministry, some 50 public events to honor World War II veterans and the country's armed forces will be held across the country instead.
The ministry also said it was suspending parades for another military holiday, -- the Day of Defenders of the Fatherland, which occurs on May 7.
Kazakh attitudes toward the armed forces have turned negative since January when military troops were involved in breaking up anti-government protests, resulting in at least 230 people being killed.
President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev gave army forces a shoot-to-kill order at the time.
With reporting by Tengrinews, KazTAG, Kazinform, and Vlast.kz
Number Of Russian Citizens Applying For Permanent Residence In Kazakhstan Rising
NUR-SULTAN -- The number of Russians seeking permanent residence in Kazakhstan is rising as Moscow's war against Ukraine continues.
Kazakh Deputy Interior Minister Marat Qozhaev said on April 13 that, in the first quarter of 2022, the number of Russian nationals who applied for permanent residence in Kazakhstan reached 1,055 people, almost triple the number in an average quarter. Russia launched its unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24.
Qozhaev also said that, in addition to permanent residence applicants, about 10,000 Russian citizens have applied for a Kazakh individual identification number (IIN), which allows people, including foreigners, to open accounts in Kazakhstan’s banks as international sanctions have blocked foreign operations at many financial institutions in Russia.
Qozhaev said that, at the moment, there are around 130,000 Russian citizens and almost 3,500 Ukrainian citizens residing in Kazakhstan, of whom 170 Russians and seven Ukrainians had applied for Kazakh citizenship since January 1.
Tens of thousands of Russian citizens have been leaving the country, mostly for other parts of Europe, since the beginning of Russia's wide-scale attack against Ukraine. Some Russians have chosen to leave for Kazakhstan and other former Soviet republics, which are still seen as close to Moscow.
Britain Broadens Sanctions, Targets Scores Of People Including Russia-Backed Separatists In Ukraine
Britain has announced new sanctions against scores of Russians, including family members of Russian oligarchs and the wife of Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. They also target the leaders of two separatist regions in Ukraine.
A total of 206 Russian individuals, including the 178 "separatists," six oligarchs, close associates and employees, and an additional 22 individuals were put on the sanctions list through an "urgent procedure,” the British Foreign Office said in a statement on April 13.
The list included Aleksandr Ananchenko and Sergei Kozlov, which the office described as the "self-styled prime minister and chair of government of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics” -- territories of Ukraine recognized by Russia as independent and controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.
The sanctions were also broadened to include Russian businessmen Pavel Ezubov, a cousin of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, and Nigina Zairova, the executive assistant to banker Mikhail Fridman.
Maria Lavrova, the Russian foreign minister's wife, was also subjected to a travel ban and asset freeze.
"In the wake of horrific rocket attacks on civilians in Eastern Ukraine, we are today sanctioning those who prop up the illegal breakaway regions and are complicit in atrocities against the Ukrainian people," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.
The United States, the United Kingdom., the European Union, and many of their allies have imposed crippling sanctions on Moscow since it invaded Ukraine on February 24.
As evidence of atrocities mounts, sanctions have been tightened and broadened to push Russia toward the negotiating table.
The British Foreign Office said in its statement that sanctions imposed on Russia "are having deep and damaging consequences for Putin’s ability to wage war," and the office predicted that Russia was heading for its deepest recession since the collapse of the Soviet Union with almost $360 billion, or 60 percent of its foreign currency reserves, currently frozen.
Russian Political Cartoonist Sergei Yolkin Flees For Bulgaria
A popular Russian political cartoonist and satirist has left Russia amid the ongoing crackdown on media and civil society over coverage of Russia's war in Ukraine.
Sergei Yolkin wrote on Facebook on April 13 that he is currently in Bulgaria.
"The future is foggy," he wrote.
Yolkin has been well known since 1999 for sharp and popular cartoons mocking political decisions and moves by the Russian government, as well as targeting social problems in Russia and other former Soviet republics. His drawings are published regularly by RFE/RL and Deutsche Welle.
Many journalists and activists have left Russia since the Kremlin launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Authorities have ordered local media and bloggers to only publish information about the war that is provided by official sources.
As part of the guidelines, the conflict cannot be referred to as a war or an invasion, and instead must be called a "special military operation."
Mother Of Fugitive Belarusian Anarchist Sentenced On Disruption Of Social Order Charge
A court in Minsk has sentenced the mother of a fugitive Belarusian anarchist to three years of open prison for taking part in unsanctioned rallies against the regime of authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka.
The Frunze district court in the Belarusian capital sentenced the 57-year-old Hayane Akhtiyan on April 12 after it found her guilty of taking part in activities that disrupt social order, the Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said.
The open prison system is known across the former Soviet Union as "khimiya" (chemistry), a name that goes back to the late-1940s when convicts were sent to work at dangerous facilities, mainly chemical factories, and allowed to live in special dormitories instead of being incarcerated in penitentiaries.
These days, a "khimiya" sentence means that a convict will stay in a dormitory not far from their permanent address and work either at their workplace as usual or at a state entity defined by the penitentiary service.
Akhtiyan was arrested in November after police searched her home. She was then sentenced to 10 days in jail on a charge of disobedience to police.
She was not released after she served the 10-day jail term and instead handed a new charge of taking part in activities that disrupt social order as a result of her participation in an unsanctioned anti-government rally.
At the time, pro-government Telegram channels showed Akhtiyan on her knees in front of police officers pleading guilty. A caption accompanying the posts said: "Parents are responsible for their children."
Akhtiyan's son, well-known anarchist Raman Khalilau, left Belarus in 2019 fearing for his safety. Belarusian authorities launched two probes against him and several other anarchists last year accusing them of extremism.
The criminal cases were linked to the activities of Khalilau and his colleagues abroad who were critical of Lukashenka and his government.
Russian Scientist At German University Convicted Of Spying, Handed Suspended Sentence
A German court has handed a Russian scientist a one-year suspended sentence for spying after he admitted to supplying publicly available information on a European rocket program to an employee of the Russian Consulate General in Munich.
The 30-year-old researcher at the University of Augsburg, who has been identified only as Ilnur N., has denied he is an agent of the Russian secret service, saying he did not intentionally do anything wrong as he knew nothing about the activities of the man he spoke with and that the information was already public.
But the presiding judge at the Higher Regional Court in Munich said on April 13 that nonetheless the researcher had "come to terms with the fact that he had done research for a Russian secret service."
The convicted man allegedly received a total of 2,500 euros ($2,700) in cash in exchange for the information he provided.
Based on reporting by Reuters and dpa
With Eye on Russia, Finland, Sweden Move Toward NATO Membership
Finland's prime minister says Helsinki is moving toward a decision on applying to join NATO "within weeks" against the backdrop of Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"I think it will happen quite fast. Within weeks, not within months," Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters in Stockholm on April 13.
Marin's Swedish counterpart, Magdalena Andersson, also signaled a major policy shift for her Nordic nation as a result of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, saying at the same press conference that the current security situation would be discussed amid reports that Stockholm is also seeking to join the Western security alliance.
Andersson said the assessment of Sweden’s security needs would be “thorough but quick.”
One or both countries joining NATO would be a tectonic change for Europe’s security, and an indication of just how rattled many European nations are by the Russian invasion.
Both Sweden and Finland have steadfastly neutral, though they have often cooperated or held joint exercises with NATO in the past.
“The European security architecture has changed fundamentally as a result of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” Marin told reporters at a news conference.
The Svenska Dagbladet newspaper and other Swedish media reported earlier that Andersson and her political allies would formally seek NATO membership in June, when the alliance is set to hold its next summit. Andersson did not comment on the reports.
In Finland, which shares a 1,340-kilometer border with Russia, lawmakers are expected to hold a formal debate later this week after the release of a government-commissioned report on NATO membership.
Alexander Stubb, a former Finnish prime minister, has said he believes a membership application is "a foregone conclusion."
Even before Russia’s February 24 invasion, public opinion in Finland was shifting toward supporting NATO membership.
Any membership bid must be accepted by all 30 NATO members, a process that could take four months to a year to complete.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned that Russia would take measures to "rebalance the situation" in the event of Finland joining the alliance.
With reporting by AFP
Tajik Soldier Wounded In Latest Violence Along Kyrgyz Border Dies
DUSTI, Tajikistan -- A Tajik soldier wounded in the latest shootout at a disputed segment of the border with Kyrgyzstan has died at a hospital.
The governor of the Dusti district in Tajikistan's southern Khatlon region, Davron Nishonzoda, told RFE/RL on April 13 that 27-year-old Zoir Saidumarov died shortly after surgery overnight and has been buried in his native district.
Saidumarov was wounded a day earlier when two shootings occurred on the Tajik-Kyrgyz border. A Kyrgyz border guard and a Kyrgyz civilian were also wounded.
The governor of Kyrgyzstan's southern region of Batken, Abdikarim Alimbaev, said on April 13 that Kyrgyz-Tajik talks on the situation ended overnight with an agreement to withdraw additional armed forces from both sides.
"It was agreed that the two sides' police will take joint control over the border segment crossing the Konibodom-Khujand highway. Special explanatory works will be held among locals residing close to the border area to ensure they are aware of the situation," Alimbaev said.
The clashes took place just weeks after border guards from the two sides exchanged fire on March 10. No casualties were reported then.
In late January, clashes erupted along a segment of the two countries’ poorly demarcated border in a standoff over a blocked road.
Tajikistan’s State Committee for National Security said at the time that two civilians were killed and 10 other people -- six security force members and four civilians – were wounded.
Kyrgyz authorities said 12 Kyrgyz nationals were seriously wounded and more than 24,200 Kyrgyz citizens were evacuated from the area because of the fighting in January.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence after the breakup of the Soviet Union more than three decades ago.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan meet.
In April last year, clashes involving military personnel along the Tajik-Kyrgyz border left dozens of people dead on both sides.
Lucrative Tashkent Land Plot Sold To Relative Close To Uzbek President
A lucrative plot of Tashkent land belonging to a major Uzbek steel plant has been sold to a company close to President Shavkat Mirziyoev’s son-in-law, at a fraction of its market value, documents showed.
The findings are the latest in a series of revelations about shady business deals that have plagued the privatization campaign by the Mirziyoev government, which has sought to modernize Uzbekistan’s economy and attract private investment.
The process has been troubled by persistent reports of sweetheart deals that have benefited government insiders and even relatives of Mirziyoev and his family.
In early February, the Agency for State Property, which is overseeing the entire privatization process, announced that a 6-hectare property in Tashkent belonging to the Uzmetkombinat steel mill had been sold to the Golden House Development group for 74 billion som ($6.9 million).
Uzmetkombinat is a major steel producer, one of the largest in Central Asia.
The buyer, Golden House Development, is controlled by Orient Group, which is owned and controlled by the younger brother of Mirziyoev’s son-in-law. The son-in-law, Otabek Umarov, married Mirziyoev’s daughter, Shahnoza, in 2007.
After Mirziyoev became Uzbekistan’s president in 2016, Orient Group started receiving significant amounts from the country's Sovereign Welfare Fund.
An earlier RFE/RL investigation found that between 2016 and 2020, Orient Group companies, businesses, and projects received about $161 million in funds from the Sovereign Welfare Fund through a company called Uzbek Oman Investment.
Officials close to the government told RFE/RL that the price for the Tashkent land was "ridiculously" low and the real valuation of the territory was more than 10 times that amount,
According to the officials, it was not clear what was the initial price offered at the tender, which was not transparent.
A representative of the Agency for State Assets defended the auction, telling RFE/RL it had been held in an open manner and none of the participants offered more than 74 billion som for the lot in question.
Separately, documents obtained by RFE/RL show that Uzmetkombinat's steel production has been sold to companies controlled by Bakhtiyor Fazylov, the de-facto owner of the steel mill itself and a tycoon close to Mirziyoev's inner circle.
According to the documents, instead of being sold through public commodity auctions, the mill’s steel products -- isolator pads used in construction projects and pipes for heating systems – have been sold at lower prices to Fazylov-controlled companies.
A company spokesman told RFE/RL that direct purchase contracts to Fazylov-controlled companies had ended in October, but the government is authorized to make exceptions.
“But I am not sure if any company is now given such a privilege”, he said.
Russia Says 1,000 Ukrainian Marines Surrender In Mariupol; No Confirmation From Ukraine
Russia's Defense Ministry said more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines have surrendered to Russian forces in the besieged port of Mariupol, but Ukrainian officials said they could not comment or confirm the claim.
If verified, the surrender would be a major blow to Ukrainian efforts to hold Mariupol, which has been the site of brutal, street-to-street fighting since Russia launched its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
"In the city of Mariupol...1,026 Ukrainian servicemen of the 36th Marine Brigade voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement on April 13.
Russian state news television channel Rossiya-24 showed video of soldiers marching with their hands up that it said were Ukrainian marines who had surrendered. Similar video footage was circulating on the social media accounts of pro-Kremlin bloggers.
The videos could not be independently verified.
The office of Ukrainian President Volodymy Zelenskiy did not immediately respond to queries seeking comment, nor did the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Reuters quoted a ministry spokesman as saying he had no information on whether the reports were true.
Vadym Denysenko, an aide to the Ukrainian interior minister, rejected the Russian claim, telling Current Time that it hadn't been confirmed by the Ukrainian military.
Oleksei Arestovych, another aide to Zelenskiy, posted acontradictory statement on Facebook, claiming instead that the 36th Marine Brigade had broken fighting lines and had joined units from the Azov Battalion, another military unit that has been battling to defend the city.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the surrender occurred at the Illiych Iron and Steel Works and that 151 wounded troops were treated on the spot and taken to Mariupol's city hospital.
Earlier on April 13, Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen strongman whose soldiers have been at the vanguard of the Russian assault on Mariupol, also said that more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines had surrendered in the city.
U.S. Rights Report Warns Of Global 'Backsliding,' As Blinken Slams Russia Over Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has decried an “alarming recession of democracy” and respect for human rights in many parts of the world over the past year, with governments growing “more brazen” in reaching across borders to threaten and attack critics.
“In few places have the human consequences of this decline been as stark as they are in the Russian government’s brutal war on Ukraine,” Blinken said in remarks on the release of the U.S. State Department’s 2021 global human rights report.
“Governments are locking up more critics at home…. We’ve also seen a rise in governments arbitrarily detaining individuals to try to gain leverage in bilateral relationships, to use them as human pawns,” he added.
Blinken also denounced rights violations in China, which he accused of perpetrating "genocide" against Uyghur Muslims, and in Afghanistan, where he said the Taliban is increasing the "arbitrary detentions of women, protesters, and journalists" since it regained power in August 2021.
While the report looks at almost 200 countries around the world, Blinken also noted that the United States faces “challenges” on human rights as well.
But he rejected criticism from human rights organizations who say the administration of President Joe Biden, which has said it centers its foreign policy around human rights, has failed to put enough pressure on some U.S. allies.
"Whether a country is a friend or one with which we have real differences, the measuring stick we apply is the same," he said. "That reflects a core principle of human rights: they're universal."
Russia Claims 1,000 Ukrainian Marines Surrender; Polish, Baltic Leaders Head To Kyiv To Bolster Zelenskiy
Russia’s Defense Ministry says more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines have surrendered to Russian forces in the besieged port of Mariupol, a claim Ukrainian officials said they could neither comment on nor confirm.
If verified, the surrender would be major blow to Ukrainian efforts to hold Mariupol, which has been the site of brutal, street-to-street fighting since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24.
With convoys of Russian equipment moving in multiple directions toward the eastern Donbas region ahead of an expected offensive there, a top Ukrainian official said there would be no humanitarian corridors for the evacuation of civilians in several locations on April 13.
In a statement on Telegram, Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk accused Russian troops of not adhering to the terms of agreements reached to allow the evacuations.
"In the Zaporizhzhya region, the [Russians] blocked evacuation buses, and in the Luhansk region, they are violating the cease-fire," she said.
In Mariupol, Russian state TV on April 13 showed video of troops marching with their hands up that it said were Ukrainian marines who had surrendered. Similar video footage was circulating on the social media accounts of pro-Kremlin bloggers. The videos could not be independently verified.
"In the city of Mariupol...1,026 Ukrainian servicemen of the 36th Marine Brigade voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered," the Russian Defense Ministry said earlier.
Zelenskiy’s office did not immediately respond to queries seeking comment, nor did the Ukrainian Defense Ministry. Reuters quoted a ministry spokesman as saying he had no information on whether the reports were true.
Vadym Denysenko, an aide to the Ukrainian interior minister, rejected the Russian claim, telling Current Time that it hadn't been confirmed by the Ukrainian military.
Oleksei Arestovych, another aide to Zelenskiy, posted a contradictory statement on Facebook, claiming instead that the 36th Marine Brigade had broken fighting lines and had joined units from the Azov Battalion, another military unit that has been battling to defend the city.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the surrender occurred at the Illych Iron and Steel Works, and that 151 wounded troops were treated on the spot and taken to Mariupol's city hospital.
Earlier on April 13, Ramzan Kadyrov, the Chechen strongman whose soldiers have been at the vanguard of the assault on Mariupol, also said that more than 1,000 Ukrainian marines had surrendered.
Mariupol has also been the site of alleged chemical weapons use, something that international experts voiced concern about.
In his nightly address on April 12, Zelenskiy highlighted the unconfirmed reports, saying that while experts try to determine what the substance might be, “the world must react now.”
Hanna Malyar, Ukraine's deputy defense minister, said it was possible phosphorus weapons -- which are not classified as chemical weapons -- had been used in Mariupol.
Poland’s president, and the leaders of the three Baltic nations, headed to Kyiv on April 13 in a trip to bolster Zelenskiy’s government. They are the latest in a growing number of European leaders who have trekked to Ukraine in a show of support.
Russian forces were thwarted in the first phase of the war, failing to take Kyiv or other major Ukrainian cities, amid fierce defense from the Ukrainians, who have been increasingly well-armed with Western weaponry.
Russian military commanders are now shifting forces and gearing up for a new offensive in the Donbas region, where war has been ongoing since 2014. The region borders Russia, meaning it will be easier to supply and replenish troops.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin vowed to press on with the campaign, which has been met with punishing Western economic sanctions that are expected to push Russia’s economy into deep contraction this year.
Speaking on April 12 alongside Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, Putin asserted that the Russia “had no other choice” than to invade, saying the campaign was aimed to protect people in parts of eastern Ukraine and to “ensure Russia’s own security.”
He pledged it would “continue until its full completion and the fulfillment of the goals that have been set.”
In the United States, Biden on April 12 characterized Russia's war as "genocide" and accused Putin of trying to "wipe out the idea” of being Ukrainian.
Pressed later by reporters, he clarified the comment, saying he called it genocide "because it has become clearer and clearer that Putin is just trying to wipe out the idea of being able to be Ukrainian and the evidence is mounting."
He added that lawyers can decide whether it qualifies as genocide, "but it sure seems that way to me."
In Washington, a senior U.S. defense official said the Biden administration was preparing yet another package of military aid, possibly totaling up to $750 million.
U.S. media reported that the Pentagon was also set to convene a meeting of leading U.S. arms manufacturers on April 13, to discuss way to speed up the production of existing weapons and develop new ones to help Ukraine.
Among the U.S. and NATO weapons that experts say have greatly helped the Ukrainians are Javelin anti-tank missiles, Stinger antiaircraft missiles, and drones, including new so-called "kamikaze" Switchblade drones. Ukrainian forces have also received ammunition, flak jackets, night-vision goggles, first-aid kits, and other equipment.
In his nightly speech, Zelenskiy said evidence of “inhuman cruelty” toward women and children in Bucha and other suburbs of Kyiv continued to surface, including alleged rapes.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and RFE/RL’s Ukrainian Service
Chief UN Envoy In Bosnia Asserts Power In Suspending Serb Entity's Property Law
The top international official in Bosnia-Herzegovina has suspended a law seen as an attempt by Republika Srpska to transfer state property from Bosnia to the Serb entity.
On April 12, Christian Schmidt, who heads the UN Office of the High Representative (OHR) in Bosnia, declared the law passed in February in the Bosnian Serb assembly unconstitutional.
It is the first time that Schmidt has used the power of the OHR to change a law. His decision, published on the OHR website, takes effect immediately.
“Only the state of [Bosnia] can dispose of state property," Schmidt told a news conference in Sarajevo, adding that he suspended the application of the law until the Constitutional Court’s assessment.
He called on Bosnian politicians to sit down and discuss the future of state property and reach a reasonable solution.
"Everyone in this state will get their fair share, whether it's the entities or the cantons. But there must be no unilateral decisions," Schmidt said.
Those who do not respect his decisions will bear the legal consequences, he said, adding that he had used his executive powers “to lead the country forward and bring some people to their senses."
Bosnian Serb politician Milorad Dodik rejected Schmidt's decision, saying the property of Republika Srpska “remains the property of Republika Srpska.”
Dodik, the Serb member of Bosnia's tripartite presidency, has repeatedly called for the separation of the Serb entity from the rest of Bosnia.
"The best sons of the Republika Srpska did not die so that the unelected German Christian Schmidt would spend what they gave the most for," Dodik told the Bosnian Serb news agency Srna.
But Sefik Dzaferovic, chairman of the Bosnian presidency, said the OHR's decision was "important for preserving the peace and stability that Milorad Dodik has seriously questioned over the past six months."
Republika Srpska is threatening Bosnia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity with their “secessionist decisions,” Dzaferovic said.
The U.S. Embassy in Sarajevo said Republika Srpska’s refusal to participate "in good faith" in state-level institutions and in state property negotiations left the international community no choice but to act.
"It is unfortunate that Republika Srpska entity leaders have refused to engage constructively on state property and have instead decided to take anti-Dayton, unconstitutional, unilateral action," the embassy said on Twitter.
Bosnia's government consists of two highly autonomous entities -- Republika Srpska and the Bosniak-Croat federation -- that share some joint institutions and has a central government that ties both together in a fragile state. The structure was established by the U.S.-brokered Dayton peace accords that ended the 1992-95 ethnic war.
Under the Dayton accords, the UN High Representative has the authority to suspend laws and officials viewed as violating the peace deal.
Britain slapped Dodik and Bosnian Serb President Zeljka Cvijanovic with sanctions on April 11 for attempting to undermine the legitimacy of Bosnia-Herzegovina by pushing policies that amount to "de facto secession." Dodik was sanctioned by the United States earlier this year.
Mladen Bosic, delegate in the Bosnian parliament, told RFE/RL that the developments on the property law made it “obvious” that the United States, Britain, and Germany “have embarked on a more concrete activity in the Western Balkans” due to Russia’s influence in the area.
It is “very possible that all this has to do with what is happening in Ukraine,” Bosic said.
With reporting by AP
Ukrainian Politician Medvedchuk, Close Putin Friend, Captured After More Than Month On The Run
Ukrainian special forces have captured the leader of a pro-Russian political party who fled in late February while out on bail, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced.
Zelenskiy on April 12 posted a photo on Facebook of a disheveled Viktor Medvedchuk, who has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, in handcuffs as he announced his capture.
Zelenskiy later proposed swapping Medvedchuk for prisoners of war being held by Russian forces. In an address early on April 13, he said it was important for security and military forces to consider such a possibility.
Medvedchuk, who led the Opposition Platform -- For Life party, which advocated closer ties to Russia, was arrested in 2021 on charges of treason and financing terrorism.
The 67-year-old Medvedchuk denies the charges and calls them politically motivated.
Medvedchuk, who tapped Putin to be the godfather of his child, is one of Ukraine's wealthiest people, with a fortune estimated in the hundreds of millions of dollars.
He owns energy assets in Russia, which launched an unprovoked attack on Ukraine on February 24.
Ukraine placed sanctions on Medvedchuk in February 2021, freezing his assets, and took off the air three television stations it said belonged to him for promoting Russian propaganda.
He was later charged and put under 24-hour house arrest, pending trial. However, the judge in the case allowed Medvedchuk to post bail and be released from house arrest.
Medvedchuk was placed under sanctions by the United States in 2014 for undermining democracy in Ukraine.
UN Watchdog 'Concerned' Over Reports Of Chemical Weapons Use In Ukraine
The UN's chemical-weapons watchdog says it is "concerned" about unconfirmed reports of the use of chemical weapons in the Ukrainian port of Mariupol.
The Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) is closely monitoring the situation, it said.
"The Technical Secretariat of the OPCW...is concerned by the recent unconfirmed report of chemical weapons use in Mariupol, which has been carried in the media over the past 24 hours," the OPCW said in a statement.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said it would not be possible to draw firm conclusions about whether Russian forces have used chemical weapons in Mariupol.
Members of the U.S. Congress who have also been monitoring the situation said during a trip to Poland on April 12 said that the United States and its allies would not stand by if chemical weapons were used in Ukraine.
The United States is investigating reports that a poisonous substance has been dropped in Mariupol, the lawmakers said, but they cautioned that determining the nature of any attack in Mariupol could take time.
"We're taking those reports seriously and I know the United States government and others are trying to determine if that did indeed occur," Representative Jason Crow (Democrat-Colorado) said.
Crow said the administration "has been very clear that the use of chemical weapons will not be tolerated."
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken also addressed the reports about chemical weapons coming from Mariupol.
"We're not in a position to confirm anything, I don't think Ukrainians are either," Blinken told reporters.
He added that Washington had "credible information" that Russian forces may use a variety of riot-control agents, including tear gas mixed with chemical agents. These would be aimed at causing symptoms to weaken or incapacitate Ukrainian fighters and civilians in Mariupol, he said.
"We share that information with...Ukraine and other partners," Blinken said. "And we're in direct conversation with partners to try to determine what actually is happening."
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Latest Shoot-Out Along Kyrgyz-Tajik Border Increases Tensions
Kyrgyzstan's Border Guard Service says some guards have been withdrawn from an area along the Kyrgyz-Tajik border where shooting broke out on April 12 and talks have begun to de-escalate the situation.
The service reported late on April 12 that the situation was relatively stable as the head of the border service in Batken Oblast, Kiyalbek Tolonbaev, and the head of Tajikistan's Sughd branch of the border service, Hikmatullo Pirakov, held talks at the Ovchi-Kalacha checkpoint in Tajikistan.
Two shootings occurred earlier on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border. According to Kyrgyz officials, the first was a shoot-out between Kyrgyz and Tajik border guards near the village of Maksat in Leilek district, and a Tajik border guard was reportedly wounded.
It was later reported that Tajik border guards, who arrived during the talks, opened fire. A Kyrgyz border guard was wounded in the shoot-out, which lasted 30 minutes. His condition is reported to be critical.
A 27-year-old Tajik soldier was wounded and was operated on, RFE/RL's Tajik Service reports, citing unidentified sources.
The Tajik side reportedly fired mortars at the village of Dostuk in Kyrgyzstan.
Tajik officials have not confirmed the clashes, which took place just weeks after border guards from the two sides exchanged fire on March 10. No casualties were reported then.
In late January, clashes erupted along a segment of the two countries' poorly demarcated border in a standoff over a blocked road.
Tajikistan's State Committee for National Security said at the time that two civilians were killed and 10 other people -- six security force members and four civilians – were wounded.
Kyrgyz authorities said 12 Kyrgyz nationals were seriously wounded and more than 24,200 Kyrgyz citizens were evacuated from the area because of the fighting in January.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence after the breakup of the Soviet Union more than three decades ago.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan meet.
In April 2021, clashes involving military personnel along the Tajik-Kyrgyz border left dozens of people dead on both sides.
Batken regional authorities said a meeting of a bilateral delegation headed by Batken Governor Abdikarim Alimbaev and the head of Tajikistan's Sughd region, Rajabboy Ahmadzoda, took place on April 12.
The officials discussed the prevention of conflicts on the Kyrgyz-Tajik border, recent events in the border areas, and ways to resolve them.
The delegates signed an agreement on reducing the involvement of additional armed forces in the Kyrgyz-Tajik border area.
Ukrainians Discouraged From Returning To Kyiv, Areas Near Capital
It is too early for people who left their homes in Kyiv and surrounding areas to return, Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar has said, even as the border service said it has seen an uptick in the number of people returning to the country.
The Kyiv region is still facing difficult times, Maylar said, describing the situation as dynamic.
"It is too early to return, even to Kyiv," she said, speaking to reporters by phone.
The governor of the Kyiv region, Oleksandr Pavlyuk, also said it was not yet recommended that residents of the Kyiv region return home. He suggested that the end of May was a more realistic time for their safe return.
The Kyiv region, including the communities of Irpin, Bucha, and Hostomel on the outskirts of Kyiv, was liberated early this month.
The comments came as Ukraine's border force said between 25,000 and 30,000 people return to Ukraine each day.
Andriy Demchenko, a spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, told journalists that people who return say they see that the situation is safer, especially in the western regions, and they can no longer stay abroad.
There are more women, children, and elderly people returning than in the early days of the conflict, when those arriving were almost exclusively men, Demchenko added.
The shift comes after Russian forces retreated from near Kyiv in preparation for an expected offensive in the east of the country.
The UN says that more than 4.6 million Ukrainians have fled abroad since Russia launched the attack on February 24. About half crossed into Poland, and the rest went to Romania, Hungary, Slovakia, and Moldova.
Even though the number of people crossing the borders has declined, those who have been crossing have been in a more vulnerable state, have lesser means, and have also had less of a plan as to where they might go, UN refugee agency spokesman Matt Saltmarsh said in Geneva.
Women and children account for 90 percent of those who have left Ukraine, according to the UN.
With reporting by AFP
Government Seizes Large Kazakhtelecom Stake From Nazarbaev's Nephew
NUR-SULTAN -- A large stake in Kazakhstan's communications monopoly, Kazakhtelecom, owned by former President Nursultan Nazarbaev's nephew has been seized by the government.
The government said on April 12 that the almost 25 percent stake in Kazakhtelecom controlled by the Skyline Investment Company was nationalized, but provided no explanation beyond that.
The Skyline Investment Company was co-founded and controlled by Qairat Satybaldy, Nazarbaev's nephew, who was arrested last month on charges of embezzlement and abuse of power.
The government' statement on April 12 also said the almost 4 percent stake in Kazakhtelecom controlled by the Alatau Capital Investment company was also taken over by the government.
The announcement comes as President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev continues to broadens his power following the removal of Nazarbaev and his clan from the tightly controlled oil-rich country's political scene following the unprecedented anti-government protests in January.
Nazarbayev, 81, resigned as president in 2019, picking longtime ally Toqaev as his successor.
But he retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying almost limitless powers as "elbasy" -- the leader of the Central Asian nation.
Meanwhile, many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
In January, protests that started over a fuel-price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country. Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of his Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Just days after the protests, Nazarbaev's two sons-in-law, Qairat Sharipbaev and Dimash Dosanov, were pushed out of top jobs at two major state companies, QazaqGaz and KazTransOil, respectively.
Sharipbaev is widely known to be married to Nazarbaev's eldest daughter, Darigha. Dosanov is the husband of Nazarbaev's youngest daughter, Alia.
The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Atameken, announced the resignation of its chairman, Timur Kulibaev, who is also Nazarbaev's son-in-law.
In late February, Darigha Nazarbaeva said that she was giving up her parliamentary seat.
Toqaev has said publicly he wants Nazarbaev's associates to share their wealth with the public by making regular donations to a new charity foundation.
Four Former Doxa Editors Sentenced Over Video Questioning Teachers
MOSCOW -- Four former editors of the Doxa student magazine in Moscow have been sentenced to two years of correctional labor each over a video questioning whether it was right for teachers to discourage students from attending rallies protesting opposition leader Aleksei Navalny's incarceration.
The Dorogomilovsky district court sentenced Armen Aramyan, Natalya Tyshkevich, Alla Gutnikova, and Vladimir Metyolkin on April 12 after finding them guilty of engaging minors in activities that might be "dangerous."
According to Russian legislation, those handed correctional labor sentences must pay the State Treasury a portion of their wages if they are employed. If they are unemployed, they must work at jobs assigned by the Federal Penitentiary Service during the term of their sentence.
The four journalists were detained in mid-April 2021 for questioning at the Investigation Committee after their homes and the magazine's offices were searched after the video was posted online in January 2021.
The video questioned teachers' motives for warning students about the repercussions they could face for participating in two unsanctioned rallies in January 2021 in protest of Navalny's arrest.
Doxa editors say the video was deleted from the magazine's website following a demand from Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor to remove it.
More than 10,000 Navalny supporters were detained across Russia during and after the January rallies.
Many of those detained were either fined or handed jail terms of several days. At least 90 were charged with criminal offenses, and several have been fired by their employers.
Human rights groups have called on Moscow repeatedly to stop targeting journalists because they cover protests or express solidarity with protesters, since both are protected under the right to freedom of expression.
Navalny was detained at a Moscow airport on January 17, 2021, upon his arrival from Germany, where he had recovered from a poisoning in August 2020 that several European laboratories concluded was from a military-grade chemical nerve agent.
Navalny has insisted that his poisoning was ordered directly by President Vladimir Putin, which the Kremlin has denied.
In February, a Moscow court ruled that while in Germany, Navalny had violated the terms of his parole from an old embezzlement case that is widely considered to be politically motivated.
Navalny's 3 1/2-year suspended sentence from that case was converted into a jail term, though the court said he will serve 2 1/2 years in prison given the amount of time he had been held in detention.
Last month, a court sentenced Navalny to nine years in prison after finding him guilty of embezzlement and contempt charges in a separate case that Navalny and his supporters also rejected as politically motivated.
Ukraine Says Russian Hackers Tried To Attack Ukrainian Power Grid Again
Ukraine says Russian hackers sought to attack and disable Ukraine's electricity grid for a second time last week but were thwarted.
Government spokesman Victor Zhora said on April 12 that the attack was carried out by "a military hacking team," whose aim was "to disable a number of facilities, including electricity substations."
"They did not succeed, and we're investigating," Zhora said, adding that the attack was likely carried out to support Russia's current military activities in eastern Ukraine.
The Computer Emergency Response Team of Ukraine said in a statement on April 12 that the hacking group, which has been dubbed Sandworm in the past, had deployed data-wiping malware on computers that control high-voltage substations in Ukraine.
The organization, which is one of the government's main cyber-divisions, said hackers succeeded with an "initial compromise" in February.
"The disconnection of electrical substations and the decommissioning of the company's infrastructure was scheduled for Friday evening, April 8, 2022," it said.
Officials managed to prevent the attack from taking place, the organization said.
The statement did not say which Ukrainian energy provider was targeted.
Russia has consistently denied accusations it has launched cyberattacks on Ukraine.
The Slovak cybersecurity firm ESET, which was involved in the investigation, described the malware as an upgraded version of a malicious program that caused power blackouts in Kyiv in 2016.
Sandworm is a hacking group that Western experts and intelligence services assert is linked to Russia's military intelligence service.
With reporting by Reuters
Subscribe