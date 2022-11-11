News
Russia-Installed Official In Ukraine's Melitopol Survives Apparent Assassination Attempt
A Russia-installed official in Ukraine's occupied city of Melitopol in the Zaporizhzhya region has survived an apparent assassination attempt. The city's de facto Deputy Sports Minister Andrei Boiko was hospitalized with bruising and minor injuries after an explosive device detonated when he was leaving his apartment block, Russian media reported on November 11. Since Russia launched its attack on Ukraine in February, several Russia-appointed officials in territories occupied by Russian troops have been killed or wounded in assassination attacks. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
All Of The Latest News
Four Men Get Lengthy Prison Terms In Russia's Tatarstan On Terrorism Charges
A court in Russia's Republic of Tatarstan has sentenced four men to prison terms of between eight years and 18 years on charges of being members of the Islamic State terrorist group and supporting its activities. Tatarstan security officials said the verdicts and sentences were pronounced on November 11. Investigators say the men planned several terrorist acts in Russia before moving to Syria. They were first detained in 2018. To read the original RFE/RL's Idel.Realities story click here.
Kremlin Says It Takes Prisoner Swap Proposals With U.S. Seriously
The Kremlin said on November 11 that it always takes prisoner swap proposals with the United States seriously, when asked whether Russia was ready to intensify negotiations with Washington. "There are existing channels, they should be discreet," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. U.S. President Joe Biden said on November 9 that he expected Russian President Vladimir Putin to talk more seriously about a potential prisoner swap to secure the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner, who was sentenced to nine years in a Russian penal colony on drugs charges. To read the original Reuters story click here.
Russian Regional Lawmaker Flees Country To Protest War In Ukraine
A lawmaker in the southwest Russian city of Krasnodar has left the country to protest against Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Igor Azarov, 30, said on Telegram on November 10 that he is currently in Serbia, adding that he does not support the war in Ukraine and does not want to be mobilized to the armed forces to kill Ukrainians. Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February, many journalists, politicians, and activists have fled the country in protest at the war. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Former FIFA Head Sepp Blatter Says Iran Should Be Barred From World Cup
Former FIFA President Sepp Blatter thinks Iran should be barred from the World Cup amid widespread protests in the Islamic republic sparked by the death of a woman in the custody of morality police, a Swiss paper quoted him on November 11 as saying. "Iran should be excluded from the World Cup," the Blick tabloid reported, saying Blatter at a talk in its publisher's headquarters had demanded harsh consequences and said that he would have removed Iran from competition had he still been in charge. To read the entire Reuters story, please click here.
Six Killed In Strike On Mykolayiv As Ukrainian Forces Advance Toward Kherson
Six civilians were killed in a Russian rocket attack on Mykolayiv overnight, the mayor of the southern Ukrainian city said on November 11, as Ukrainian troops continued their advance in the direction of Kherson amid a Russian retreat from the city on the west bank of the Dnieper River.
The mayor of Mykolayiv, Oleksandr Sienkovych, said on November 11 that the people were killed when Russian rockets hit a residential area of the city, destroying a five-story building.
"As of 10 a.m., six people were killed by the impact of the attack on the residential building," Sienkovych said.
Separately, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said on November 11 that the Russian withdrawal from Kherson was taking place slowly to allow Moscow's forces to reinforce positions on the east bank of the Dnieper River.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's ongoing invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war, click here.
Kherson controls both the only land route to Ukraine's Russian-occupied Crimean Peninsula and the mouth of the Dnieper, which bisects Ukraine.
The General Staff said retreating Russian forces have been looting homes and destroying critical infrastructure, while forcibly evicting residents from the settlements still under their control.
"The Russian invaders continue to loot the settlements from which they are retreating. The enemy is also attempting to damage power lines and other elements of the transport and critical infrastructure of the Kherson region as much as possible," the military said, adding that Russian mines continue to wound civilians.
"In the village of Zelenivka, the enemy forbade residents to move around and is reinforcing the system of defensive lines. In Tyahinka and Kozatskiy, the occupiers mined roads and infrastructure elements, there are instances of detonations [harming] the civilian population," the military reported.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Ukrainian forces have liberated dozens of settlements in the south of the country, but noted the “brutal struggle” and the “lives given for freedom for Ukrainians.”
Fierce fighting continues in Bakhmut and Soledar in the eastern Donetsk region as well as in the adjacent Luhansk region, the military said, adding that heavy Russian shelling pounded about 20 settlements in the Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhya, and Mykolaiyv regions.
In his nightly address late on November 10, Zelenskiy said: "Today we have good news from the south. The number of Ukrainian flags returning to their rightful place within the framework of the ongoing defense operation is already dozens.” He added that 41 settlements have been liberated.
But he said that, even as Ukrainians rejoice, they must remember that "every step by our defense forces represents...lives given for the freedom of Ukrainians. Everything that is happening now has been achieved by months of brutal struggle. It was achieved through courage, pain, and losses.”
Zelenskiy did not specify the number of Ukrainian troops killed in the effort to reclaim the settlements, where he said stabilization measures have begun.
He said Russian troops left behind thousands of landmines and ammunition as they retreated from Kherson.
Presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak said the landmines turned Kherson into a “city of death” and predicted they would shell it from occupied areas across the Dnieper River.
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said it will take Russia at least a week to withdraw from the city of Kherson. He told Reuters in an interview that Russia had 40,000 troops in the Kherson region and that it still had forces in the city, around the city, and on the west bank of the Dnieper River.
"It's not that easy to withdraw these troops from Kherson in one day or two days. As a minimum, [it will take] one week," he said.
Ukrainian army chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy said earlier that Kyiv could not yet confirm whether Russia was indeed pulling out from the southern Kherson region but said that Ukrainian forces were continuing their advance.
"We continue to conduct the offensive operation in line with our plan," he wrote in a post on Telegram.
Ukrainian officials said Moscow’s forces had no choice but to flee Kherson, yet they remained cautious, fearing an ambush.
Recapturing the city could provide Ukraine with a launching pad for supplies and troops to try to win back other lost territory in the south, including Crimea, which Moscow seized in 2014.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and dpa
Zelenskiy Hopes Bipartisan U.S. Support For Ukraine Won’t End After Midterms
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was concerned about recent “mixed messages” from U.S. Republican lawmakers on aid for Kyiv and said his top priority was preserving bipartisan support from the United States. Zelenskiy said support from Washington “sends a very significant, powerful signal.” Zelenskiy and his wife, Olena Zelenska, spoke to CNN in an exclusive interview after the U.S. midterm elections, whose outcome could affect the military aid sent by the United States. Zelenskiy also said that he does not rule out peace talks with “a different Russia” -- one that is really ready for peace. To read the original report by CNN, click here.
U.S. Ends Russia's Market Economy Status In Anti-Dumping Proceedings
The United States has revoked Russia's market economy status in anti-dumping proceedings, a move that could open doors to tougher trade actions amid tense relations between Moscow and Washington. The Commerce Department said in a statement on November 10 that the decision “gives the United States the ability to apply the full force of the [anti-dumping] law to address the market distortions caused by increasing interference from the Russian government in their economy." The move comes after Western nations imposed unprecedented sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
U.S. Announces $400 Million Military Aid Package For Ukraine
The United States will send $400 million more in military aid to Ukraine, the Defense Department announced on November 10, saying the package will include large amounts of ammunition and four highly mobile Avenger Air Defense Systems.
National-security adviser Jake Sullivan said the new aid package includes important air defense contributions.
“This increased air defense will be critical for Ukraine as Russia continues to use cruise missiles and Iranian-made drones to attack critical civilian infrastructure," Sullivan said.
Ammunition for the high mobility artillery rocket systems, known as HIMARS, which Ukraine has been successfully using in its counteroffensive against Russia, is also included in the package.
There also will be Stinger missiles for the HAWK surface-to-air antiaircraft system, 10,000 mortar rounds, thousands of artillery rounds for howitzers, 400 grenade launchers, 100 Humvees, cold weather gear, and 20 million rounds of ammunition for smaller guns and rifles.
Pentagon spokeswoman Sabrina Singh told reporters THAT the addition of the four Avenger systems will help Ukraine protect its troops against drones, cruise missiles, and attacks from helicopters. She said she did not know when the systems will arrive in Ukraine or how long it will take to train Ukrainian troops to use them.
The new package will be a drawdown of existing inventories of U.S. military equipment, the Defense Department said in a news release.
Including the latest aid, the U.S. has committed more than $18.6 billion in weapons and other equipment to Ukraine since Russia attacked on February 24, the Defense Department said.
The Pentagon announced the aid package two days after the U.S. midterm elections, which are likely to result in Republicans winning control of the U.S. House of Representatives.
Some Republicans have called for cutting back assistance to Ukraine, while others have called for greater scrutiny of the assistance. Representative Kevin McCarthy (Republican-California), who could become speaker if Republicans win the House, has said his party will not write a “blank check” for Ukraine.
When asked about ongoing aid to Ukraine, Singh said it has had bipartisan support.
“I think there is, in Congress, on both sides of the aisle, a commitment to Ukraine that we’re in this for the long haul,” she said. “So even with the midterms and the outcomes, I think that Ukraine will still see security assistance and support from the United States in their fight.”
President Joe Biden expressed optimism on November 9 that support will go on even if Republicans take control of one or both houses of Congress.
"I hope we’ll continue this bipartisan approach of confronting Russia’s aggression in Ukraine," Biden told reporters.
With reporting by AP
- By AP
U.S. Charges Dual Russian-Canadian Of Ties To Notorious Ransomware Gang
A dual national of Russia and Canada who authorities say participated in a ransomware campaign that extracted tens of millions of dollars from victims has been charged in the United States, the Justice Department announced on November 10. Mikhail Vasiliev is in custody in Canada and awaiting extradition to the United States on charges of involvement in the Lockbit ransomware operation. No lawyer for the 33-year-old Vasiliev of Ontario, Canada, was listed on the court docket. He faces charges of conspiracy to intentionally damage protected computers and transmit ransom demands. To read the original story from AP, click here. To read the press release from the U.S. Justice Department, click here.
Ukrainian Diplomat Protests Staging Of Russian Opera At Italy's La Scala
A Ukrainian diplomat has written to the head of Milan's La Scala opera house and local political leaders to protest plans to stage the Russian opera "Boris Godunov" next month. Andrii Kartysh, who heads Ukraine's consulate in Milan, said such performances should not be used to support "potential elements of propaganda," Italy's Ansa news agency reported on November 10. "Boris Godunov" was composed by Modest Mussorgsky in the 19th century. Russian singers Ildar Abdrazakov and Anna Denisova are cast in the main roles. The production kicks off La Scala's new season and is a highlight of Italy's cultural calendar. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
More Jailed Kyrgyz-Uzbek Border Deal Critics To Remain In Custody In Bishkek, Court Rules
BISHKEK -- The Bishkek City Court has rejected appeals by several more Kyrgyz politicians and activists against their two-month pretrial detention on charges of planning mass disorder over the government’s border demarcation agreement with neighboring Uzbekistan.
More than 20 men and women were detained in late October after they protested against the deal under which Kyrgyzstan will hand over the territory of the Kempir-Abad water reservoir covering 4,485 hectares to Uzbekistan in exchange for over 19,000 hectares elsewhere.
Those detained include the former Kyrgyz ambassador to Malaysia, Azimbek Beknazarov, well-known politicians, human rights defenders, and other noted public figures and activists.
The court's decision on November 10 upheld the pretrial detentions of politicians Ravshan Jeenbekov, Bektur Asanov, Kubanychbek Kadyrov, and Klara Sooronkulova; former lawmaker Asia Sasykbaeva; human rights defender Rita Karasartova; and activists Marat Bayazov, Perizat Suranova, and Akylbek Aitbaev, who originally had been remanded in pretrial detention until at least December 20.
A day earlier, pretrial detentions of several other politicians and activists detained in the high-profile case were upheld.
Appeals filed by other detained politicians and activists will be considered by the court in the coming days.
Some 20 lawmakers, meanwhile, urged President Sadyr Japarov to release six women detained in the case.
In a statement on October 25, Human Rights Watch urged the government of the Central Asian nation to immediately release the politicians and activists and publish all of the details of the deal on the Kyrgyz-Uzbek border demarcation.
The Kempir-Abad reservoir, which was built in 1983, is located in the fertile Ferghana Valley and represents a vital regional water source. Uzbekistan, whose population of 35 million is five times larger than that of Kyrgyzstan, uses the majority of the water.
Many Kyrgyz civil activists, opposition politicians, and residents living close to the dam that created the reservoir are against the deal.
They say Uzbekistan could continue using the water but the reservoir's land should remain within Kyrgyzstan's border.
Japarov and his allies claim the deal benefits Kyrgyzstan and Kyrgyz farmers will still have access to the water.
Last week Uzbek Foreign Minister Vladimir Norov and Kyrgyz counterpart Jeenbek Kulubaev signed a number of documents on border delimitation in Bishkek, including the agreement on jointly managing the Kempir-Abad water reservoir.
Russian Court Rules To Deport U.S. Woman In Assault Case
A Russian court has ordered the deportation of U.S. citizen Sarah Krivanek, who spent almost 11 months in detention in Russia on charges of assaulting her Russian partner.
A court in the city of Ryazan, some 200 kilometers southeast of Moscow, ruled on November 10 that Krivanek must be deported.
Earlier this week, Krivanek was moved from a prison to a holding cell in Ryazan to await the court's decision on her possible deportation after the end of a 15-month prison term she was handed for assaulting her partner.
Krivanek, who is from Fresno, California, was sentenced last year after she hit her partner, a Russian man, with a knife. The American insists she was defending herself in a domestic violence situation. The man sustained minor injuries.
Krivanek complained that her stay in the prison was harsh, leaving her at times "fearing for my life" because of bullying from inmates and mistreatment from prison guards.
Krivanek is one of two American women known to be imprisoned in Russia. The other is professional basketball star Brittney Griner, who was sentenced in August to nine years in prison on a drug possession charge.
Griner's lawyers said on November 9 that their client had been moved to an unspecified prison days earlier after a Russian court last month rejected her appeal.
The United States has said it is trying to negotiate Griner's release. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement her transfer to a penal colony was “another injustice layered on her ongoing unjust and wrongful detention," and U.S. President Joe Biden said he hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will be more willing to negotiate Griner’s release now that the U.S. midterm elections are over.
Russia has sentenced several U.S. citizens to prison terms in recent years.
Last month, a court in Russia's western city of Voronezh sentenced a former U.S. Marine Robert Gilman to 4 1/2 years in prison for attacking a police officer while drunk.
Paul Whelan, another former U.S. Marine, is serving 16 years in prison on espionage charges, which he denies.
In April, Russia and the United States swapped Trevor Reed for a Russian pilot convicted of drug smuggling. Reed, also a former U.S. Marine, was sentenced to nine years in prison after allegedly attacking police officers while drunk.
With reporting by Reuters and People
Amnesty Says Russia 'Likely' Committing Crimes Against Humanity In Ukraine
Amnesty International has accused Russia of committing war crimes, and "likely" crimes against humanity, through the forcible transfer and deportation of civilians from Ukraine.
The rights group said in a report issued on November 10 that Russian and Russia-imposed authorities forced civilians to go through an "abusive" screening process known as filtration, where some were arbitrarily detained, subject to torture or other ill-treatment, and separated from their children.
The report says it documented cases in which members of specific groups -- including children, the elderly, and people with disabilities -- were forcibly transferred to other Ukrainian regions controlled by Russian troops or unlawfully transferred to Russia.
In one case, a woman was separated from her 11-year-old son during filtration, detained, and not reunited with him, a clear violation of international humanitarian law.
WATCH: Olena Strukalyova says she was forced to remove her clothes and saw a man being brutally beaten at a Russian filtration camp, which civilians from occupied areas of Ukraine had to pass through before being taken to Russia. Ukraine estimates that 1.6 million of its citizens have been through these camps
"Separating children from their families and forcing people hundreds of kilometers from their homes are further proof of the severe suffering Russia's invasion has inflicted on Ukraine's civilians," Agnes Callamard, Amnesty International's Secretary General said in a statement.
"Russia's deplorable tactic of forcible transfer and deportation is a war crime. Amnesty International believes this must be investigated as a crime against humanity."
Amnesty International said it has repeatedly called for occupying Russian troops and officials responsible for the full-scale aggression against Ukraine to be held accountable.
It also called on the world's governments to demand Russia stop the forcible transfer and arbitrary detention of civilians from Ukraine.
"Comprehensive accountability in Ukraine will require the concerted efforts of the UN and its organs, as well as initiatives at the national level pursuant to the principle of universal jurisdiction," Amnesty International said.
Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Armenia Proposes Demilitarized Zone Around Nagorno-Karabakh
YEREVAN -- Armenia has proposed creating a demilitarized zone with international guarantees around Azerbaijan's mostly Armenian-populated breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Speaking at a weekly session of his government on November 10, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian said he voiced this proposal, originally put forth by Nagorno-Karabakh’s de facto authorities, at a meeting on October 31 with the presidents of Russia and Azerbaijan in Sochi, Russia.
"It is proposed to create a demilitarized zone around Nagorno-Karabakh with international guarantees, as a result of which Nagorno-Karabakh may not need a defense army of that scale. This proposal is still valid, I think," Pashinian said.
Pashinian also said an updated proposal on the demilitarization of the Armenian-Azerbaijani border zone was proposed to Azerbaijan, suggesting it withdraw its troops from the border line confirmed in 1991 when both nations gained independence, creating a three-kilometer demilitarized zone on either side.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have accused each other of cease-fire violations along the border in recent days.
A spokesman for Armenia's Defense Ministry said one of its soldiers had been shot and wounded on November 10 along the border in what Yerevan says was a fresh cease-fire violation by Baku.
Aram Torosian said the Armenian soldier was wounded by "an enemy shot" and was in severe condition.
The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry issued a statement denying the report.
"Azerbaijani units did not open fire in the mentioned direction," the statement said, calling the report a "lie."
Baku on November 9 accused ethnic Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh of firing at Azerbaijani military positions in the east of the region the previous night. De facto Armenian authorities in Stepanakert denied the accusation.
Reports of shootings along the Armenian-Azerbaijani border and in Karabakh come days after the latest round of talks focused on a peace deal between the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, Ararat Mirzoyan and Jeyhun Bayramov, that was hosted by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Washington on November 7.
In a statement issued on the results of the talks the Armenian and Azerbaijani ministers said they agreed to expedite negotiations and organize another meeting in the coming weeks.
During the October 31 meeting hosted by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Pashinian and Aliyev pledged not to use force to resolve the conflict.
Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of invading and occupying parts of its territory in the border zone during several incursions since May 2021. Azerbaijan denies any occupation, referring to the fact of the absence of delimitation and demarcation of the nearly 500-kilometer border between the two South Caucasus nations.
Armenia and Azerbaijan have been locked in a conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh for years. Some 30,000 people were killed in a war in the early 1990s that left ethnic Armenians in control of the breakaway region and seven adjacent districts of Azerbaijan proper.
The two sides fought another war in 2020 that lasted six weeks and killed thousands of people on both sides before a Russia-brokered cease-fire, resulting in Armenians' losing control over parts of the region and the adjacent districts.
Under the cease-fire agreement Moscow deployed about 2,000 troops in the region to serve as peacekeepers.
Nagorno-Karabakh is internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan.
With reporting by AFP and RFE/RL's Armenian Service
EU Says It Won't Accept Russian Passports Issued In Ukraine, Georgia
The European Union has announced it won't accept Russian travel documents issued in Ukraine and Georgia. The European Council said in a statement on November 10 that the decision is a "response" to Russia’s "unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine" and Russia's practice of issuing Russian international passports to residents of the occupied regions. "It also follows Russia’s unilateral decision to recognize the independence of the Georgian territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in 2008," it added. The move still needs to be formally signed off by the European Parliament and EU member states. To read the original statement from the European Council, click here.
Iran Hypersonic Missile Claim Raises Nuclear Watchdog Concern
An Iranian general claimed on November 10 that the Islamic republic had developed a hypersonic missile capable of penetrating "all defense systems," raising concerns from the UN nuclear watchdog. The announcement comes after Iran admitted last week it had sent drones to Russia but said it had done so before the Ukraine war. The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, expressed concerns about the announcement. "We see that all these announcements increase the attention, increase the concerns, increase the public attention to the Iranian nuclear program," Grossi told AFP. To read the original story from AFP, click here.
Italian Travel Writer Released From Iran's Notorious Evin Prison
An Italian travel writer held in Iran since late September has been released after "intensive diplomatic work."
Alessia Piperno was taken into custody by Iranian security agents on September 28. She had been held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison since then, but no reason was given for her incarceration.
"After intense diplomatic work, today our compatriot Alessia Piperno was released by the Iranian authorities and is preparing to return to Italy. I want to thank everyone who helped bring Alessia back to her family," Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said in a tweet on November 10.
Iranian security forces have detained thousands of people -- including several foreigners -- since a wave of protests engulfed the country following the death while in police custody of Mahsa Amini.
The 22-year-old was detained while visiting Tehran because she was allegedly wearing a head scarf, or hijab, improperly. Iranian authorities say she died of natural causes but eyewitnesses and her family say Amini was beaten by security agents.
On November 10, the U.S.-based Human Rights Activist News Agency (HRANA) reported two Spanish citizens have been arrested in Iran.
One was identified as Santiago Sanchez, a 41-year-old Spanish soccer fan who was trekking from Madrid to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He was last heard from on October 1 when he sent friends a picture of himself on the Iraq-Iran border with the caption: "Entry to Iran."
HRANA identified the second individual arrested and jailed in Iran as 24-year-old Ana Baneira.
Baneira's whereabouts and the date she was arrested are still unknown. An informed source close to her family told HRANA she was arrested recently.
The two are among more than a dozen foreign nationals or people with dual Iranian citizenship being held in Iran.
The Fars news agency, which is affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), has said those arrested for their alleged involvement in anti-government protests include U.S., U.K., Austrian, and French citizens.
Western countries have repeatedly charged that Iran is trying to take advantage of foreign countries by taking dual and foreign nationals hostage.
The arrests also come as negotiations between Iran and world powers on a revamped version of the 2015 nuclear deal have hit a dead end.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Former Pro-Russia Ukrainian Lawmaker Dies In Traffic Accident In Russian-Annexed Crimea
Former Ukrainian lawmaker Aleksei Remenyuk, who was known for his pro-Russia stance, has died in a traffic accident in Ukraine's Russia-annexed Crimea. Russian media reports said on November 10 that Remenyuk died two days earlier after his car collided with a truck as he was being chased by traffic police. On November 9, a top Russia-installed official in Ukraine's Kherson region, Kirill Stremousov, died in a traffic accident. To read the original story from RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Belarus Adds Historic Slogan Used By Opposition To Outlawed Nazi-Symbols List
Belarus has added to the list of outlawed Nazi symbols the historic patriotic slogan "Zhyve Belarus!" (Long live Belarus!) that has been widely used by opposition activists and politicians. The authorities said on November 10 that the slogan was used by Belarusians who collaborated with Nazi Germany in the 1940s. However, the greeting was actually introduced in 1905-07 by Yanka Kupala, a prominent Belarusian poet and writer. Exiled opposition leader Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Twitter called the November 10 move "another attack on our identity." To read the original story from RFE/RL's Belarus Service, click here.
Iranian Actress Alidoosti Posts Picture Without Head Scarf To Support Protests
In an act of defiance showing the broadening support for protesters in Iran, popular actress Taraneh Alidoosti has published a photo of herself without a head scarf holding a sign with the slogan "Woman, life, freedom."
Alidoosti is one of the most prominent Iranian actresses and the star of the Oscar-winning 2016 film The Salesman, directed by Asghar Farhadi.
Soon after Alidoosti's picture came out on social media, two other Iranian actresses, Khazar Masoumi and Donya Madani, also published their pictures without a hijab.
The moves come amid a brutal crackdown by the government on weeks of unrest -- one of the deepest challenges to the Islamic regime since the revolution in 1979 -- that erupted following the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly wearing her hijab improperly.
The hijab -- the head covering worn by Muslim women -- became compulsory in public for Iranian women and girls over the age of 9 after the revolution. The publication of pictures of actresses without a hijab can lead to the cancellation of their work permits.
Since the start of daily protests that have rocked Iran since Amini's death, several Iranian cinematographers and prominent public figures have been summoned or arrested, including Jafar Panahi, Mohammad Rasulof, and Mostafa al-Ahmad.
Several celebrities, including actor Hamid Farrokhnejad, have been interrogated and had their passports confiscated after showing support for the protests.
Meanwhile, reports indicate that the pressure on protesting students is increasing.
The Iranian student union council reported on November 10 that Tehran University officials have asked some protesting students to vacate and hand over their dormitory rooms.
The day before, security agents attacked the dormitory for medical students in Kerman in central Iran. Three students were taken to the hospital after being hit by rubber bullets fired by police.
Since Amini's death, more than 300 people have been killed in the police crackdown, according to rights groups. Several thousand more have been arrested, including many protesters, as well as journalists, lawyers, activists, digital rights defenders, and others.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
EU Proposes Cyber-, Armed Forces Plans Amid Security Concerns
The European Commission has proposed two action plans to address the deteriorating security situation following Russia's invasion of Ukraine to bolster cyber-defense and to allow armed forces to move faster and better across borders. The policy proposed would boost EU cyber-defense capabilities and strengthen coordination and cooperation between the military and civilian cyber-communities. The commission said Russian cyberattacks on European Union countries and their partners were a "wake-up" call. To read the original Reuters story, click here.
Croatia Gets Green Light For Schengen Admission From European Parliament
The European Parliament has cleared the way for the admission of Croatia to the bloc's passport-free Schengen area, leaving the final decision in the hands of the EU's government leaders. With a 534-53 majority, the parliament voted in favor of lifting the remaining border controls between the Schengen area and Croatia. A final decision will now have to be made by the EU Council, consisting of the EU's 27 government leaders, which in December 2021 already confirmed that Croatia had met all criteria to apply for access to the Schengen area. EU members Bulgaria and Romania are also hoping to be approved. To read the original story from Reuters, click here.
EU Announces $250 Million Package To Help Moldova Tackle Harsh Energy Crisis
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has paid an official visit to Moldova, where she announced a 250 million-euro ($250 million) financial package to help one of Europe's poorest countries overcome a severe energy crisis amid Russia's war in Ukraine.
Von der Leyen said on November 10 that Moldova was to receive 100 million euros in grants and the same amount again in loans from the European Union to help it meet its gas needs this winter, starting on January 1.
An extra 50 million euros will help the country's most vulnerable citizens, von der Leyen said at a joint news conference with Moldova's pro-Western president, Maia Sandu.
"European solidarity with the Republic of Moldova is unshakable," von der Leyen said. "We assure you that we will do our best to help you through this crisis."
The chief of the 27-member bloc's executive said that a donors meeting will be held in Paris later this month to help Moldova purchase energy resources.
Moldova has received hundreds of thousands of refugees in the wake of Russia's unprovoked invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Von der Leyen said that the EU will come to Moldova's aid the same way Moldovans came to the aid of Ukraine.
"Moldova is part of our European family. And family must stick together when the times are getting tough and difficult," she said.
Moldova has been invited to open membership talks with the European Union together with Ukraine in the wake of the invasion.
Sandu has condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while Russia has threatened to cut off gas supplies to Moldova in an ongoing dispute over energy payments. Moldova is heavily dependent on Russia for its natural gas.
WATCH: A volunteer in the central Moldovan village of Gidighici is helping elderly residents to apply online for government subsidies for those who heat their homes with coal or wood.
Sandu has said that Moscow is using gas as "political blackmail" in the country, where household energy tariffs have increased six-fold in the past year amid skyrocketing inflation.
"We are facing the worst energy crisis in three decades," Sandu said on November 10. "A crisis in which energy resources are being used as weapons against democracy."
On November 11, European Parliament President Roberta Metsola will also pay an official visit to Moldova.
Fears of a spillover from the Ukraine conflict have persisted since the Russian invasion amid concerns that Moscow could attempt to create a land corridor through southern Ukraine to Moldova's breakaway region of Transdniester.
Russia maintains some 1,500 soldiers in Transdniester who are said to be guarding a huge Soviet-era arms depot.
Besides the troops ostensibly guarding the depot, Russia has another 400-500 soldiers in Transdniester that have been labeled as peacekeepers since the end of a 1992 war between Moldova and the separatists that ended in a tense cease-fire enforced by Russian troops.
With reporting by AP
Iran Warns Germany: Our Response Will Be 'Proportionate And Decisive'
Tehran says German criticism of the country's crackdown on protests shows Berlin is choosing confrontation over diplomacy. Reacting to statements by Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock that Germany supports protesters across Iran who have taken to the streets over the death of a young woman while in police custody, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Twitter on November 10 that Berlin's "provocative, interventionist, and undiplomatic attitudes do not show sophistication and wisdom." To read the original story from RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Editors' Picks
Top Trending
Satellite Images Show A Russian Buildup In Belarus. Experts Say It May Be A Bluff.2
Why The Dutch Are Blocking Schengen Entry For Bulgaria And Romania3
The Female Ukrainian Soldier Behind Iconic Invasion Photos4
Settlements Liberated In Southern Ukraine, Zelenskiy Says, As Russia Begins Retreat From Kherson5
Russia Working Fast To Restore Blown Bridge To Crimea6
Russia Launches 'Massive' Drone Attack On Dnipropetrovsk As Heavy Fighting Under Way In East, South7
'I Didn't Think I'd Survive': Russian Volunteer Soldier Who Quit Ukraine War Recalls His Ordeal8
Top Russian-Installed Official In Ukraine's Kherson Region Reportedly Dies In Car Crash9
Bad News Politically, Shrewd Move Militarily? What Russia's Kherson Retreat Means -- And What It Doesn't.10
EU Says It Won't Accept Russian Passports Issued In Ukraine, Georgia
Subscribe