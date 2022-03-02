Ukraine In The Crosshairs
Shots Fired In Ukrainian City As Locals Protest Against Russian Occupation
Residents of Melitopol, a city in southern Ukraine, gathered to protest the arrival of Russian troops on March 2 as Moscow continues its military invasion for the seventh day. Shots can be heard in the background of an amateur video shot by a protester who says, "They are trying to intimidate us." The shots appear to be fired into the air by Russian forces in an attempt to disperse the protest, while demonstrators remain defiant.