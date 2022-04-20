News
European Council Chief Michel Arrives In Ukraine In Show Of Support
European Council President Charles Michel arrived in Kyiv on April 20 in a surprise visit to the Ukrainian capital in a show of support for the Eastern European nation fighting Russia's unprovoked invasion.
"In Kyiv today," Michel tweeted under a photograph of him at a train station. "In the heart of a free and democratic Europe."
Michel, whose European Council represents the European Union's 27 member states, is following in the footsteps of several other European leaders, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula Von der Leyen, who have gone to Ukraine to show their support.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
All Of The Latest News
Preliminary Agreement Reached On Evacuating Women, Children, Elderly From Mariupol, Says Ukrainian Government
Kyiv has reached a preliminary agreement with Russia on creating a humanitarian corridor to evacuate women, children, and the elderly from the besieged city of Mariupol on April 20, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said.
"We managed to pre-agree a humanitarian corridor for women, children and older people," she wrote on Facebook. "Given the catastrophic humanitarian situation in Mariupol, this is where we will focus our efforts today."
Vereshchuk said the attempted evacuation would start at 2 p.m. local time.
The column will move along the Mariupol-Zaporizhzhya route, Vereshchuk said.
Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boychenko said authorities hope to evacuate 6,000 people from the city in 90 buses.
About 100,000 civilians are still in the besieged city, Boychenko said on national television on April 20, adding that tens of thousands have been killed.
A previous agreement to establish a safe corridor to evacuate civilians from Mariupol collapsed on March 5. Since then, repeated attempts to create a humanitarian corridor have failed, with each side blaming the other.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Russia Sets New Ultimatum For Surrender In Mariupol As It Steps Up Offensive In Eastern Ukraine
Russia has issued a fresh ultimatum for Ukrainian defenders holed up in an industrial complex in the besieged port city of Mariupol to surrender as it stepped up its attacks on Ukraine's eastern regions and Western governments pledged to send heavy artillery and work to impose more sanctions on the aggressor.
"Russia's armed forces, based purely on humanitarian principles, again propose that the fighters of nationalist battalions and foreign mercenaries cease their military operations from 1400 Moscow time on 20th April and lay down arms," the Russian Defense Ministry said.
The Ukrainian military said early on April 20 that Russian forces are continuing its assault on the Azovstal steelworks in Mariupol, where Ukrainian troops and civilians are said to be holding out.
A Ukrainian commander in Mariupol's besieged Azovstal power plant issued a desperate plea for help, saying his marines are "maybe facing our last days, if not hours."
"The enemy is outnumbering us 10 to one," said Serhiy Volyna from the 36th Separate Marine Brigade.
The capture of the port would give Russia a key city in the region as it looks for a land bridge between parts of eastern Ukraine already controlled by Russia-backed separatists and Crimea, which Moscow illegally annexed in 2014.
Elsewhere, Ukrainian forces have repulsed 10 attacks by Russian forces in Donetsk and Luhansk over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian military said.
Kyiv and Moscow have not held face-to-face talks since March 29. Each side blames the other for their breakdown.
"It is difficult to say when the next face-to-face round of negotiations will be possible because the Russians are seriously betting on the so-called ‘second stage of the special operation,’" Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said.
U.S. President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting of allies to discuss the Ukraine conflict.
The videoconference brought together the leaders of France, Britain, Germany, Romania, Poland, Italy, Canada, and Japan.
The participants pledged more support to Ukraine after they held the conference call.
"We will continue to provide them more ammunition, as we will provide them more military assistance," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki said, adding that new sanctions were also being prepared.
Artillery will be in the next round of U.S. weapons sent to Ukraine, Biden told reporters.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers that the war "will become an artillery conflict,” meaning Ukraine will need more artillery. “That is what we will be giving them...in addition to many other forms of support,” Johnson said.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz promised that Berlin will finance direct arms deliveries from German industry.
He said anti-tank weapons, air defense equipment, ammunition and equipment that can be used "in an artillery engagement" were among the weapons that could be supplied by Germany.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy complained again that "Ukraine still has to ask for (weapons) which have been sitting for years in the storage depots of our partners."
It is a "moral duty" of those countries that have access to the kind of weapons that Ukraine needs to provide them, he said, adding that these could save thousands of Ukrainian lives.
U.S. Defense Department spokesman John Kirby said Ukraine's military has received additional aircraft as well parts for repairs to get damaged aircraft flying again. Speaking to reporters at the Pentagon, Kirby did not offer details on which countries provided aircraft but said the United States had helped facilitate the transfer of parts.
Kirby acknowledged that Western countries were in a race against time to provide Ukraine with the weapons it needs to fight Russia in the Donbas.
After failing to seize Kyiv and other large and strategic cities in its nearly eight-week war, Moscow now says its aim is to capture the full provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk, which have been the focus of Russia-backed separatists since 2014.
Ukraine’s General Staff said earlier that thousands of Russian troops were fanning out their offensive on the 480-kilometer-long front line in the east in what Zelenskiy said was the start of the "Battle of Donbas."
Ukrainian media reported powerful shelling in the Donetsk region in Maryinka, Slovyansk, and Kramatorsk, and officials said Russian forces were attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses "along almost the entire front line of Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv regions."
Shells and rockets that hit Kharkiv wrecked apartment blocks and other buildings, killing four people and wounding 14, local officials said.
Russian forces were attacking "on all sides," authorities were trying to evacuate civilians and it was impossible to tally the civilian dead, Luhansk regional Governor Serhiy Haidai said.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Western Leaders Pledge To Send Artillery To Help Ukraine In New Phase Of War
The United States, Britain, and Canada have pledged to send more artillery to Ukraine to help its soldiers defend regions in the east of the country, where Russia has begun an all-out assault.
U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters after a call with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, and other Western leaders on April 19 that artillery would be among the next round of munitions that the United States would send.
Speaking in London, Johnson told lawmakers: "This will become an artillery conflict, they need support with more artillery, that is what we will be giving them...in addition to many other forms of support."
Trudeau said Canada would be sending heavy artillery and promised to provide more details.
Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said the United States is trying to focus on sending systems that Ukrainian forces can put in the field almost immediately along with equipment that does not require lengthy training.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was also on the call with Biden and the other leaders, promised that Berlin will finance direct arms deliveries from German industry.
He said anti-tank weapons, air defense equipment, ammunition and equipment that can be used "in an artillery engagement" were among the weapons that could be supplied by Germany.
Systems from Eastern European nations that could be quickly deployed because they are familiar to Ukrainian troops are also being considered, Scholz said.
Scholz said Germany and its partners in the Group of Seven industrial nations have concluded that it makes more sense to send systems that would be familiar to Ukrainian troops such as the Soviet-era weapons that some NATO partners still have.
Western partners would then help those countries acquire replacements.
The priority has been to deliver what can be supplied and used quickly, he said, starting with equipment from Germany’s own limited supplies and then funding purchases by Kyiv. But he said Germany would not "go it alone" on weapons, and that any decisions would be made in close cooperation with "friends and allies."
Scholz has faced growing pressure at home to authorize sending heavy weapons to Ukraine. He and his center-left SPD party have for weeks argued that doing so would risk a spiral of escalation that could see other countries attacked.
Scholz's government has pledged more than 1 billion euros in financial aid for Ukraine so that the government in Kyiv can buy the weapons it needs to fight back. But reports of atrocities committed against civilians have fueled calls for a tougher stance.
The German chancellor told reporters that Russia's invasion remains a “blatant breach of international law."
"The killing of thousands of civilians as we have seen is a war crime for which the Russian president bears responsibility," he said.
"We feel immense grief for the victims and also, it must be said, great anger toward the Russian president and this senseless war."
With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and dpa
U.S. Senators Urge Serbian President To Impose Sanctions On Russia
A U.S. Senate delegation visiting Belgrade has urged Serbia to join Western democracies in backing sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.
The three-member delegation met Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on April 19 and stressed that Serbia must harmonize its foreign policy with that of the European Union.
“We understand Serbia has a long cultural and economic history with Russia,” said Senator Chris Murphy (Democrat-Connecticut) after meeting with Vucic. “But this is a moment where there is great risk if we, as a democratic community, don’t send a united message about the consequences of Russia’s behavior in Ukraine.”
Speaking at a news conference, he added that Washington hopes to be able to stand with Serbia “in the coming weeks and months to send that clear message to Russia.”
Murphy said the United States continues to support Serbia on its path to EU membership. He was joined on the visit by Senator Jeanne Shaheen (Democrat-New Hampshire) and Senator Thom Tillis (Republican-North Carolina).
Shaheen said the delegation made the case that, as Vucic has said, the future of Serbia lies with the rest of Europe, noting that Serbia has been building trade ties and increasing business investment with the United States.
“And, as we pointed out, if that’s the intent, then certainly looking at the foreign policy that’s currently in place by the EU is very important,” she said.
Serbia depends on Russia almost entirely for its energy supplies. Vucic has said that imposing sanctions against its traditional ally would be disastrous for Serbia.
Although it has not joined international sanctions against Moscow, it voted in favor of three United Nations resolutions condemning the Russian aggression against Ukraine.
The senators also said that, if Serbia really wants to join the EU, it should reconsider rapidly arming itself with Russian and Chinese weapons.
“In in the long run, I think every country needs to make a decision about whether their security interests are best aligned with China,” Murphy said. “If Serbia is intent on being a member of the European Union, then it’s probably not in their long-term interests to have a security relationship with China.”
Earlier this month, China delivered a sophisticated air defense system to Belgrade despite earlier U.S. warnings that, if Serbia wants to join Western integrations, it should align its military with Western standards.
Vucic said Serbia is committed to respecting the principles of international law, territorial integrity, and the political independence of nations as was made clear by its votes on the UN resolutions.
Trade between the United States and Serbia will reach $1.2 billion this year, which shows significant progress in economic relations, Vucic said, adding that Serbia hoped to "further intensify various types of cooperation and implement specific projects of mutual interest."
According to a statement, Vucic thanked the senators for "the continuous support that Washington provides to Serbia on its path to full membership in the European Union," calling EU membership “one of our priority foreign policy goals and Serbia's strategic commitment."
With reporting by AP
Nazarbaev Attends Public Event In Kazakhstan In First Appearance Since Deadly Protests
NUR-SULTAN -- Former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbaev has attended a public event in Kazakhstan for the first time since he and his clan lost political power and influence following deadly anti-government protests in January that left at least 230 people, including 19 law enforcement officers, dead.
The website of Kazakhstan’s first president said on April 19 that Nazarbaev attended an exhibition of artwork by talented Kazakh youths held at the First President's Museum in Nur-Sultan.
Nazarbaev, 81, resigned as president in 2019, picking longtime ally Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev as his successor. But he retained sweeping powers as the head of the Security Council, enjoying almost limitless powers as elbasy -- the leader of the nation. Meanwhile, many of his relatives continued to hold important posts in the government, security agencies, and profitable energy groups.
In January, protests that started over a fuel-price hike spread across Kazakhstan because of discontent over the cronyism that had long plagued the country. Toqaev subsequently stripped Nazarbaev of the Security Council role, taking it over himself.
Just days after the protests, Nazarbaev's two sons-in-law, Qairat Sharipbaev and Dimash Dosanov, were pushed out of top jobs at two major state companies, QazaqGaz and KazTransOil, respectively.
Sharipbaev is widely known to be married to Nazarbaev’s eldest daughter, Darigha. Dosanov is the husband of Nazarbaev's youngest daughter, Aliya.
The National Chamber of Entrepreneurs, Atameken, announced the resignation of its chairman, Timur Kulibaev, who is also Nazarbaev's son-in-law.
In late February, Darigha Nazarbaeva said that she was giving up her parliamentary seat.
Nazarbaev was seen in Turkey on March 8 when he attended a diplomatic forum in Antalya. At the time, Nazarbaev's once powerful nephew Qairat Satybaldy and his wife were arrested on corruption charges.
Days later, Kazakh oligarch Qairat Boranbaev, whose daughter used to be married to Nazarbaev's late grandson, was also arrested for alleged corruption.
Toqaev has said publicly that he wanted Nazarbaev's associates to share their wealth with the public by making regular donations to a new charity foundation.
Citing Impact Of War In Ukraine, IMF Slashes Global Growth Forecast To 3.6 Percent
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has slashed its forecast for world economic growth this year to 3.6 percent, citing a disruption of global commerce caused by Russia's war in Ukraine.
The IMF revised its global growth projection downward by nearly a full percentage point from its January projection in its latest World Economic Outlook released on April 19.
The IMF said the war was the main reason for the downward revision, and its fallout will be felt most acutely in Ukraine, Russia, and the poorest nations in the world.
"The economic effects of the war are spreading far and wide -- like seismic waves that emanate from the epicenter of an earthquake," IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said in the report.
Global economic prospects “have been severely set back, largely because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine,” Gourinchas said.
He cautioned that the outlook is highly uncertain, and things could get drastically worse if the war is prolonged and tougher sanctions are imposed on Moscow.
The 3.6 percent growth forecast represents a steep decline from the 6.1 percent growth in the world economy recorded last year as it rebounded from the economic slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
But the war has caused an increase in oil prices, exacerbated inflation, prompted drastic sanctions on Russia, and sparked a flood of refugees into neighboring countries, the IMF said.
The report projects that the economies of Russia and Ukraine will experience steep contractions. Russia’s is expected to shrink 8.5 percent this year and Ukraine’s 35 percent, it said.
The 19 countries in the euro zone will grow but by just 2.8 percent in 2022, down sharply from the 3.9 percent forecast by the IMF in January and down from 5.3 percent growth last year.
U.S. economic growth is expected to drop to 3.7 percent this year from 5.7 percent in 2021.
The IMF expects the growth of the Chinese economy to decelerate to 4.4 percent this year from 8.1 percent in 2021. The latest lockdowns in China to control the spread of the coronavirus are likely to cause new bottlenecks in global supply chains, the IMF said.
The IMF also sharply downgraded its growth estimate for Britain to 3.7 percent this year, down a full percentage point from an estimate of 4.7 percent in January.
The World Economic Outlook also mentions reduced supplies of oil, gas, and metals produced by Russia, and wheat and corn produced by both Russia and Ukraine.
The result has driven up prices sharply in Europe, the Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, and sub-Saharan Africa, and hurt lower-income households around the world.
The IMF forecasts a 5.7 percent jump in consumer prices in the world’s advanced economies this year and 8.7 percent in developing nations.
The price pressures have prompted central banks in many countries to raise interest rates, but that will hurt highly indebted developing nations, especially if the U.S. Federal Reserve and others move more aggressively on interest rates, the report noted.
"Even prior to the war, inflation had surged in many economies because of soaring commodity prices and pandemic-induced supply-demand imbalances," Gourinchas said.
Now, shortages caused by the war "will greatly amplify those pressures, notably through increases in the price of energy, metals, and food," he said.
The crisis will be the focus of finance officials from around the world who are gathering in Washington this week -- virtually and in person -- for the spring meetings of the IMF and World Bank.
With reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
Moldovan President Signs Law Banning Symbols Of Russia Aggression; Lithuanian Parliament Passes Similar Ban
Moldovan President Maia Sandu has signed into law a bill banning the ribbon of St. George, a black and orange military symbol of Russian patriotism and aggression against Ukraine, as well as the signs "Z" and "V" used by Russian armed forces to mark their vehicles and equipment during Moscow's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Sandu endorsed the law, which envisions punishment by a fine of at least 900 lei ($49) for making, wearing, or displaying the banned symbols, on April 19, five days after Moldovan lawmakers approved it.
Russian military vehicles in Ukraine are marked with the letter Z, and it has started appearing on social media and on clothing elsewhere in support of the war.
Former Moldovan President Igor Dodon criticized Sandu for signing the law, accusing her of what he called "fighting symbols instead of poverty."
Dodon also vowed to organize a Victory March on May 9 that has been marked in Russia and several other former Soviet republics on that day each year, but in recent years turned into a tool of the Russian propaganda to justify its aggression against Ukraine, namely Moscow’s illegal annexation of Crimea and its support for pro-Russian separatists in eastern Ukraine since 2014.
Last month, Sandu signed a formal application for Moldova to join the European Union, hastening its planned pro-Western course in the wake of Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine.
Lithuania's parliament approved a similar bill that outlaws the ribbon of St. George, as well as thw"Z" and "V" signs, on April 19.
Last week, Ukrainian lawmakers also banned the Russian symbols in public places, commercials, clothes, media, and social networks.
On April 19, Lithuania's parliament approved a bill similar to the one signed by Sandu to ban public displays of the letter Z, the ribbon of St George, and other symbols seen as expressing support for the invasion.
The Lithuanian law says fines for breaching the ban should be raised to 900 euros ($827) for people and up to 1,500 euros for companies.
Lawmakers in Vilnius added the provision to an earlier ban on "the symbols of totalitarian or authoritarian regimes used in the past or currently used to promote military aggression, crimes against humanity, and war crimes committed or perpetrated by them."
Last week, Ukrainian lawmakers also banned the Russian symbols in public places, commercials, clothes, media, and social networks.
With reporting by Current Time, Adevarul, Delfi, and Stir
Ukrainian Troops Brace For Battle As Russia Launches Donbas Offensive
Ukrainian soldiers have dug in and are bracing for battle in the eastern Luhansk region as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said that Russian forces have launched their offensive in the Donbas. RFE/RL reporter Maryan Kushnir visited the Ukrainian trenches outside the town of Kreminna on April 18.
Deputy At Belarusian News Agency Gets Prison Term For Cooperating With Opposition
MINSK -- A deputy director at Belarus's leading state-run news agency, BelTA, has been sentenced to five years in prison for sharing information with opposition groups as he looked to avoid repercussions for cooperating with the authorities when it appeared authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka would be pushed from power.
The Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said on April 19 that Judge Alyaksandr Vouk of the Soviet district court in the Belarusian capital sentenced Syarhey Adzyarykha on January 10 after finding him guilty of abuse of duty.
Details of the trial only became available now even though the Minsk City Court rejected Adzyarykha's appeal on March 15, which means that he will soon be taken to a penal colony to begin serving his term.
Investigators accused Adzyarykha of providing information to the opposition People's Anti-Crisis Leadership group and the Nik & Maik opposition Telegram channel in an attempt to distance himself from Lukashenka's regime amid mass protests following a disputed August 2020 election.
Months before the election, which Lukashenka claimed to win but opposition leaders said was rigged, Adzyarykha was awarded with a special prize from the president for his "high professionalism and personal contribution to the development of the state's information policy."
The court determined that he had abused his duty as a journalist by then leaking information to discredit Lukashenka and distance himself from the regime if and when it fell.
Hundreds of Belarusians have faced trials linked to the protests against Lukashenka over the results of the election, which handed him a sixth consecutive term.
Much of the opposition leadership has since been jailed or forced into exile. Several protesters have been killed and there have also been credible reports of torture during the widening security crackdown.
Romanian Court Rules To Extradite To Russia Chechen Woman Who Fled Ukraine Amid War
A court in Romania's northeastern city of Suceava has ruled to extradite to Russia a Chechen woman, 36-year-old Amina Gerikhanova, who fled the fighting in Ukraine after Moscow invaded the country in February.
Gerikhanova's relative, Amrudi Bakharchiev, told RFE/RL on April 19 that Gerikhanova is wanted in Russia for allegedly taking part in military operations with the Islamic State terrorist group in Syria, which the woman and her relatives have denied.
Bakharchiev added that Gerikhanova appealed the court's ruling and has asked for political asylum in Romania.
Gerikhanova, who fled Russia five years ago and was in Kyiv as a refugee, left the Ukrainian capital for Romania along with hundreds of thousands of others after Moscow launched its war against Ukraine on February 24.
Romanian authorities detained her on March 13 at Russia's request after she crossed the border.
On March 23, thousands rallied in front of the Romanian Embassy in Vienna protesting Gerikhanova's arrest.
On April 18, the Sweden-based Vaifond human rights group, which focuses on the rights of ethnic Chechens abroad, said that Ukraine's presidential office had promised to take Gerikhanova back to Ukraine if Romanian authorities decided to deport her to Kyiv.
- By Current Time
Russia Expels 36 Belgian, Dutch Diplomats In Tit-For-Tat Move
Russia says it is expelling 36 diplomats from two EU countries in retaliation for similar steps taken against Moscow's foreign envoys over the Kremlin's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on April 19 that it had declared 21 diplomats from Belgium and 15 from the Netherlands "personae non gratae," giving them two weeks to leave the country.
The ministry also summoned Luxembourg's ambassador to Moscow, warning him that Russia may decide to take reciprocal measures for the tiny European state's recent expulsion of Moscow's envoy.
European countries have expelled more than 300 Russian Embassy staff since Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Russia has responded by expelling diplomats from the Czech Republic, Bulgaria, and the European Union in the past week, as well as the Dutch and Belgians.
Crimean Tatar Handed Lengthy Prison Term In Russia On Extremism Charge
A court in Russia has sentenced Crimean Tatar activist Emil Ziyadinov to a lengthy prison term after convicting him of organizing activities of a banned Islamic group amid an ongoing crackdown on the ethnic group, which has been critical of Moscow's illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014.
Russia's Southern District Military Court in the city of Rostov-on-Don on April 19 sentenced Ziyadinov, a 37-year-old sports teacher at a school in Crimea, to 17 years in prison.
His brother, Selim, told the human rights group Crimean Solidarity that the court ruled that Ziyadinov, who pleaded not guilty, must serve the first four years of his term incarcerated in a prison facility, with the rest of the term to be served in a maximum-security penal colony. Once the sentence is completed, he will be subject to parole-like restrictions for another 18 months.
Ziyadinov was arrested in July 2020 along with several other Crimean Tatar activists after their homes in Crimea were searched by Russia-imposed authorities. They were later charged with being members of the Hizb ut-Tahrir Islamic group that is banned in Russia but not in Ukraine.
The Moscow-based Memorial Human Rights Center has recognized Ziyadinov as a political prisoner.
Since Russia seized Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have prosecuted dozens of Crimean Tatars for allegedly belonging to Hizb ut-Tahrir.
Last month, the same court sentenced seven Crimean Tatars on extremism charges that they and human rights organizations in Ukraine call politically motivated.
Moscow’s takeover of the peninsula was vocally opposed by many Crimean Tatars, who are a sizable minority in the region.
Exiled from their homeland to Central Asia by Soviet authorities under the dictatorship of Josef Stalin during World War II, many Crimean Tatars are very wary of Russia and Moscow's rule.
Rights groups and Western governments have denounced what they describe as a campaign of repression by the Russian-imposed authorities in Crimea, who are targeting members of the Turkic-speaking Crimean Tatar community and others who have spoken out against Moscow's takeover of the peninsula.
Russia took control of Crimea from Ukraine in March 2014 after sending in troops, seizing key facilities, and staging a referendum dismissed as illegal by at least 100 countries.
Uzbekistan Rejects Claim By Islamic State Affiliate In Afghanistan Over Rocket Assault
Uzbekistan has rejected claims by a regional affiliate of Islamic State that it carried out a rocket attack on the Central Asian nation from neighboring Afghanistan.
The Islamic State-Khorasan (IS-K) said on April 18 that it had fired 10 rockets at an Uzbek military base in the border town of Termiz, according to SITE Intelligence Group, which tracks terrorist propaganda.
But Uzbek presidential spokesman Sherzod Asadov denied the claim on April 19, calling on Uzbek citizens to disregard what he called "provocations."
"The information distributed by some Telegram channels about a so-called rocket attack from the territory of Afghanistan at units of Uzbekistan's armed forces near the town of Termiz absolutely do not correspond to the reality. According to the Defense Ministry and Uzbekistan's border guard troops, there are no active military developments along the Uzbek-Afghan border, the situation is stable," Asadov said in a statement placed on Telegram.
IS-K, meanwhile, claimed that it fired the rockets from the Afghan town of Hairatan near the Uzbek border.
IS-K has increased attacks in and around Afghanistan following the U.S.-led military withdrawal from the country in August after 20 years.
The terrorist group has conducted several attacks in neighboring Pakistan, including a deadly suicide bombing of a Shi'ite mosque in the northwestern city of Peshawar last month.
In February, the United States offered a $10 million reward for information that helps identify and locate the leader of IS-K in Afghanistan, Sanaullah Ghafari, also known as Shahab al-Muhajir.
The U.S. State Department says Ghafari was appointed to lead IS-K in June 2020 and that he is responsible for approving all IS-K operations throughout Afghanistan and arranging funding for activities.
The State Department has designated Ghafari and two other leaders of the extremist group’s affiliate in Afghanistan as global terrorists.
With reporting by VOA
Greece Seizes Russian Tanker As Part Of EU Sanctions Over Ukraine
Greek authorities say they have seized a Russian oil tanker in the Aegean Sea as part of European Union sanctions imposed against Russia for its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The Russian-flagged Pegas, with 19 Russian crew members on board, was seized on April 19 near the coastal city of Karystos on the southern coast of the island of Evia.
"It has been seized as part of EU sanctions," a shipping ministry official said.
The coast guard said the seizure order concerned the ship itself and not its cargo.
The vessel had experienced mechanical issues and was being escorted by a tug to the Peloponnese so that its cargo could be transferred to another ship. However, rough seas forced it to Karystos.
The European Union, of which Greece is a member, has adopted a wide range of sanctions against Moscow over its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, designed to cripple the Russian economy and pressure President Vladimir Putin into ending the war against Ukraine.
The sanctions include import and export bans for a wide array of goods and a ban on access to EU ports by Russian-flagged ships.
Based on reporting by Reuters and AP
Russia Restricts Access To HRW Website Over Statements On War In Ukraine
Russia's communications regulator says it has restricted access to the website of Human Rights Watch (HRW) as a result of the group's statements over Russia's ongoing invasion of Ukraine.
A Roskomnadzor official said on April 19 that the move was made at the request of the Prosecutor-General's Office, adding that the restriction was imposed only on one of the items published on HRW's website about the war in Ukraine. That report -- titled Ukraine: Russian Air-Dropped Bombs Hit Residential Area -- is now inaccessible in Russia.
On April 8, Russia revoked the registration of HRW and 14 other foreign organizations that had worked in the country for decades, including Amnesty International and the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, due to "violations of the current legislation of the Russian Federation."
Further details on what those "violations" were have not been released by the Justice Ministry.
Russian authorities have blocked a number of independent media outlets and publications as Moscow tries to control coverage of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.
After Russia launched its invasion on February 24, Roskomnadzor ordered all media outlets and other organizations to only use data and information provided by official Russian sources when covering the war.
It also directed media outlets and other groups to describe events in Ukraine as a "special military operation" and forbid the use of the words war and invasion with regard to the conflict.
Several Russian media outlets have chosen to suspend operations rather than face heavy restrictions on what they can report. The Kremlin has also blocked multiple foreign news outlets, including RFE/RL, for their independent coverage of the war.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
Ukraine Defiant As Russia Launches Massive Offensive In East
The Ukrainian military says Russian forces have launched "aggressive actions" along almost the entire front line in eastern Ukraine, in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said was the start of the long-anticipated offensive in the eastern Donbas region.
Ukraine says Russian forces have launched attacks along the entire front line in the east as Moscow opens a new phase in its unprovoked invasion while blaming the West for prolonging the conflict by supplying weapons to Kyiv.
Ukraine’s General Staff said on April 19 that thousands of Russian troops are fanning out their offensive on the 480-kilometer-long front line in the east in what President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said was the start of the "Battle of Donbas."
Ukrainian media reported powerful shelling in the Donetsk region in Maryinka, Slovyansk, and Kramatorsk, and officials said Russian forces were attempting to break through Ukrainian defenses "along almost the entire front line of the Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv regions."
After almost two months of unsuccessful attempts at seizing large and strategic cities despite intense and indiscriminate shelling, which has killed numerous civilians and caused widespread destruction, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov announced on April 19 that “another phase of this operation is starting now.”
Russia has avoided calling its invasion of Ukraine a war, using instead the term "special military operation."
In Moscow, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said the Russian military has “consistently implemented the plan to fully liberate" eastern Ukraine and accused the United States and other Western nations of supplying Ukraine with weapons so that the fighting continues “until the last Ukrainian.”
Shoigu was shown on Russia's state Rossiya 24 TV channel, but it was not clear whether the footage was broadcast live or prerecorded. If confirmed, this would be 66-year-old Shoigu's first public appearance in days, amid reports he might have serious health problems.
In a video address on April 18, Zelenskiy vowed to repel the Russian troops despite their overwhelming advantage in manpower and weaponry.
The Russian Defense Ministry claimed on April 19 that its forces struck 1,260 targets in Ukraine overnight and downed a Ukrainian MiG-29 jet in the Donetsk region. The claim could not be independently confirmed.
On April 18, a series of Russian missile strikes on military infrastructure in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv killed at least seven people.
A hotel sheltering Ukrainians who had fled fighting in other parts of the country was among the buildings badly damaged, Lviv Mayor Andriy Sadoviy said.
Russia said the strikes on Lviv destroyed a large depot of foreign weapons recently delivered to Ukraine and an ammunition storage facility in the Kyiv region.
Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said on April 19 that no humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon with Russia for a third successive day, leaving thousands trapped in several cities, including the besieged port of Mariupol.
“Unfortunately, there are no humanitarian corridors. Intense shelling continues in the Donbas,” Vereshchuk said in a statement posted on her Telegram channel on April 19.
“We continue difficult negotiations on the opening of humanitarian corridors in the Kherson and Kharkiv regions,” she added.
The continuing siege of Mariupol in Ukraine’s southeast has caused “significant” civilian casualties and destroyed “large areas of infrastructure," Ukraine's Defense Ministry said.
An estimated 100,000 people remained in city -- out of its prewar population of 450,000 -- trapped without food, water, heat or electricity, Ukrainian officials say.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said Ukrainian forces defending Mariupol will fight to the end against Russian troops and denied that the city has fallen.
Russia's military says it controls almost all of Mariupol, while Ukraine's Azov Battalion is still holding out in the vast Azovstal steel plant.
Meanwhile, Western nations and their allies continue to discuss ways to ratchet up the pressure on Moscow to end its aggression.
U.S. President Joe Biden convened a virtual meeting of allies on April 19 to discuss the Ukraine conflict, the White House said.
The videoconference brought together the leaders of France, Britain, Germany, Romania, Poland, Italy, Canada, and Japan. NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg also took part in the call, as well as the presidents of the European Commission and the European Council.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced Russia's fresh offensive in eastern Ukraine and called for a four-day truce to mark Orthodox Holy Week.
"Instead of a celebration of new life, this Easter coincides with a Russian offensive in eastern Ukraine," Guterres told reporters at the UN in New York.
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire announced on April 19 that an embargo on Russian oil at a European Union level was in the works, adding that President Emmanuel Macron favors such a move.
"I hope that in the weeks to come we will convince our European partners to stop importing Russian oil," Le Maire told Europe 1 radio.
Ukraine's leaders have pushed for an embargo on Russian energy saying money paid by European countries for Russian oil and gas is financing Moscow's war machine.
Germany, a major importer of Russian gas and oil, has so far resisted an immediate shutoff but says it plans to phase out Russian oil by the end of the year and most Russian gas by mid-2024.
One sticking point has been Hungary, where right-wing Prime Minister Viktor Orban has a friendly relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Officials in Budapest on April 19 reiterated that their country will not support sanctions on Russian oil and gas claiming it would hurt the country.
With reporting by AP, AFP, Reuters, and the BBC
Ukraine Rejects Serbian Claim That It Is Behind Threats Against Flights To Russia
Ukraine has rejected accusations made by Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic that Ukraine’s secret service is behind a series of hoax bomb threats against Air Serbia flights to Russia.
Vuvic has claimed, without providing evidence, that the foreign intelligence services of Ukraine and an unidentified European Union nation are behind the threats.
“[Vucic’s] statements about Ukraine’s alleged involvement in bomb threats to Serbian air carriers flying to Russia are false,” Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko said in a statement.
Other Serbian officials have alleged that the threats had been sent from either Ukraine or Poland.
The Serbian national carrier is the only European airline that has not joined EU flight sanctions against Russia over its war in Ukraine.
Several Air Serbia flights to Moscow and St. Petersburg have been delayed or had to return to Belgrade after receiving anonymous bomb threats.
Vucic said that although the flights to Russia are not making a profit because of frequent returns to their base in the Serbian capital, the flights will continue “as a matter of principle.”
Serbia voted in favor of three UN resolutions condemning Russia’s war against Ukraine but has rejected joining international sanctions against Moscow.
Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesman expressed disappointment that Serbia, a candidate to join the EU, has not yet supported the bloc’s sanctions against Russia.
“Tough sanctions and unity of the democratic world can stop this war,” Nikolenko said in a statement. “We call on Belgrade to stand up for the truth and fully join in supporting Ukraine and upholding the values on which a united democratic Europe has been founded.”
With reporting by AP and Reuters
German Employers, Unions Oppose Immediate Ban On Russian Natural Gas
Groups representing German employers and unions have joined together in opposing an immediate ban on natural-gas imports from Russia, saying such a move would lead to factory shutdowns and the loss of jobs.
Rainer Dulger, chairman of the Confederation of German Employers' Associations (BDA), and Reiner Hoffmann, chairman of the German Trade Union Confederation (DGB), issued a joint statement on April 18 as European Union leaders discuss possible new energy sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.
“A rapid gas embargo would lead to loss of production, shutdowns, a further de-industrialization, and the long-term loss of work positions in Germany,” Dulger and Hoffmann said, according to dpa.
Ukraine's leaders have pushed for an embargo on natural gas, saying money paid by European countries for Russian oil and gas is financing Moscow's war against Ukraine. Europe earlier this month banned Russian coal imports beginning in August.
Dulger and Hoffmann said they worry that in the current embargo debate not enough care is being put into making sure that any sanctions are targeted and prevent harm to the economies implementing the sanctions.
The two said current proposals would harm the German economy and employment levels more than it would those same factors in Russia. The way to help Ukraine, they argued, is to make sure Germany has a stable economy and labor market.
The EU's executive commission has outlined steps to cut the consumption of Russian gas by two-thirds by year's end through using more pipeline gas from Norway and Azerbaijan, importing more liquefied natural gas, accelerating the deployment of wind and solar projects, and intensifying conservation efforts.
The EU's 27 nations get around 40 percent of their natural gas from Russia and around 25 percent of their oil. Natural gas would be the most difficult do without, energy analysts say, since most of it comes by pipeline from Russia and supplies of liquefied gas, which can be delivered by ship, are limited amid strong demand worldwide.
Germany, a major importer of Russian gas and oil, has so far resisted an immediate shutoff but says it plans to phase out Russian oil by the end of the year and most Russian gas by mid-2024.
With reporting by AP and dpa
U.S. Treasury Secretary To Call For Increased Pressure On Russia At IMF-World Bank Meetings
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen this week will call on her counterparts to ramp up the economic pain on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine, a Treasury Department official told reporters on April 18.
The conflict "has demonstrated the need for the world's largest economies to stand together to defend international order and protect peace and prosperity," the official said.
Yellen is “deeply concerned” about the impacts that the war will have on the global economy, including rising food insecurity in developing countries, the official said ahead of the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Washington.
Yellen is due to hold a bilateral meeting with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, the department said in a news release. The war in Ukraine is expected to be a central focus of the annual meetings.
Yellen will “reiterate the Biden administration’s firm support for the people of Ukraine as they defend their lives and their country,” the news release said. “The secretary will also underscore our shared resolve to hold Russia accountable and provide Ukraine necessary aid.”
The official who briefed reporters about Yellen’s schedule said she will not take part in meetings with her global counterparts if Russian officials are included. Russian Finance Ministry officials are expected to participate remotely in a Group of 20 meeting on April 20.
U.S. President Joe Biden has said Russia should be removed from the G20, and the United States has made clear that it cannot be business as usual, the official said.
Yellen is expected to use the meetings to work with allies on efforts to increase economic pressure on Russia while mitigating spillover effects, to call for the implementation of a global minimum tax deal, and to address food security issues.
Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo is also set to meet with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko this week.
Adeyemo on April 18 reiterated the U.S. position that China has a chance to pressure Russia to end its invasion of Ukraine and would thereby avoid subjecting itself to secondary sanctions.
“China has in the past -- and we expect them to continue to follow -- the sanctions regimes that have been introduced by us and the coalition" of sanctioning countries, Adeyemo said at the Peterson Institute for International Economics.
“China's business with the rest of the world is greater than its business with Russia," he added.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
No Runners From Russia, Belarus In This Year's Boston Marathon
The Boston Marathon is being held in the northeastern U.S. city on April 18 with no runners from Russia or Belarus among the 28,000 participants.
The two countries were disinvited in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while runners from Ukraine who were unable to make it to Boston were offered a deferral or refund.
“Like so many around the world, we are horrified and outraged by what we have seen and learned from the reporting in Ukraine,” Boston Athletic Association President Tom Grilk said in a statement announcing the decision to disinvite Russians and Belarusians. “We believe that running is a global sport, and as such, we must do what we can to show our support to the people of Ukraine.”
The association said it would not recognize the country affiliation or flag of Russia or Belarus "until further notice" but would attempt to refund athletes from Russia or Belarus who were barred. The policy allows Russian and Belarusian citizens who are not residents of either country to compete.
Grilk was quoted on April 18 as saying that Ukrainian athletes who could not make it to this year's event can run next year if they wish, adding that the association is willing to assist them in whatever way they need.
“There is no group we want to be more helpful to,” Grilk said.
With reporting by AP
Russian Brigade Accused Of Bucha War Crimes Awarded Honorary Title
Russian President Vladimir Putin has bestowed an honorary title on a brigade accused by Ukraine of committing war crimes in the town of Bucha.
A decree signed by Putin on April 18 gave the 64th Motor Rifle Brigade the title of Guards for their defense of the "motherland and state interests" and praised the "mass heroism and valor, tenacity, and courage" of its members.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry said the unit committed war crimes during its occupation of Bucha, a town northwest of Kyiv, and has vowed to seek justice for the victims.
A majority of the civilians killed in Bucha died from gunshot wounds, Ukrainian police said last week. Some of the victims had their hands tied behind their back.
Russian authorities claim that Russian forces have not attacked civilians in Ukraine and said videos from Bucha showing the bodies of civilians lying in the streets were staged in order to justify new Western sanctions and disrupt cease-fire negotiations.
The announcement of the honorary title was made as Russia continues its war against Ukraine, which has killed thousands of people, uprooted millions of Ukrainians from their homes, and resulted in massive sanctions against Moscow.
Ukrainian Paramedic Braves Shelling To Comfort Kharkiv Wounded
Instead of running for cover, a Ukrainian paramedic comforted a wounded civilian as shells rained down on the eastern city of Kharkiv. At least five people were killed and a dozen were wounded on April 17 when apartment blocks were bombarded by Russian forces. The paramedic told people to "stay on the ground" as he refused to leave the side of a terrified woman who had been hit by shrapnel. (WARNING: Viewers may find the content of this video disturbing.)
Two Captured Britons, Pro-Kremlin Ukrainian Oligarch Appear In Separate Videos Suggesting Swap
Two British fighters captured in Ukraine by Russian forces appeared on Russian state TV on April 18 and asked Britain to negotiate their exchange for a pro-Kremlin Ukrainian oligarch and politician who is being held by Ukrainian authorities.
It’s not clear how freely the two men -- Shaun Pinner, 48, and Aiden Aslin, 28 -- were able to talk.
Speaking separately, the two men asked British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to help bring them home in exchange for Ukraine releasing Viktor Medvedchuk, the former leader of a pro-Russian opposition party with personal ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Moments later, Ukraine's security services posted a video of Medvedchuk, 67, asking to be exchanged for Ukrainian civilians and soldiers trapped in the besieged city of Mariupol.
It was unclear how freely Medvedchuk was speaking in the video.
Medvedchuk was detained last week in a special operation carried out by Ukraine’s state security service. Medvedchuk had escaped from house arrest several days before Russia attacked Ukraine on February 24.
He is facing between 15 years and a life sentence on a treason charge. Ukrainian officials have said Kyiv wants to try Medvedchuk and ultimately exchange him for Ukrainian prisoners.
Both Pinner and Aslin fought on the Ukrainian side in Mariupol, which is now almost entirely under Russian control.
Pinner’s family called on Russian authorities to treat the two men as prisoners of war in accordance with international rules.
“Our family is currently working with the [British] Foreign Office along with the family of Aiden Aslin, who is also being held by the Russian Army, to ensure their rights as prisoners of war are upheld according to the Geneva Convention,” the family said in a statement.
Based on reporting by Reuters, AFP, AP, and dpa
Moscow Mayor Says 200,000 Jobs At Risk In City As Western Companies Leave
Some 200,000 people risk losing their jobs in the Russian capital because Western companies have suspended operations over the invasion of Ukraine, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on April 18.
Authorities had last week approved a $41 million program to support employment in Moscow by providing training and temporary "socially important work," Sobyanin wrote on his blog.
Hundreds of mainly Western companies have said they were suspending their operations in Russia after the West announced a series of crippling sanctions on Moscow over its unprovoked war in Ukraine.
Sobyanin said the newly approved program plans to support more than 58,000 people who have lost their jobs in foreign firms. Around 12,500 of them will undergo retraining, the mayor added.
He said people in between jobs will be offered involvement in public works projects in a number of city organizations, parks, and elsewhere.
Experts predict that the worst economic impact of Western sanctions is still to come and expect Russia to plunge into a deep recession.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
