Ukrainian Parliament Passes New Mobilization Law
KYIV -- Ukraine's parliament, the Verkhovna Rada, has passed a law on military mobilization that will boost the number of its troops, two lawmakers reported, as the country struggles with depleted forces in the face of the more than 2-year-old Russian invasion.
The law expands the powers of Ukrainian authorities to issue draft notices -- including via an electronic system -- that is expected to help limit evasion.
The measure was passed with 283 votes in favor in the 450-member parliament early on April 11, lawmakers Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the Voice faction and Oleksiy Honcharenko from the European Solidarity faction reported.
A provision on the demobilization of those currently serving in the armed forces was scrapped from the law -- a move likely to be met with anger by Ukrainian troops and their families.
The draft law was adopted in a first reading on February 7.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on April 2 signed a bill lowering the mobilization age from 27 to 25.
Martial law has been in force in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, the day Russia launched its full-scale unprovoked invasion.
Former army Commander in Chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy said in February that Ukraine needs up to 500,000 new recruits this year to strengthen forces, replace expected losses, and demobilize those who have served for years.
Zelenskiy had resisted the request amid concern over public backlash.
Russia Says It Killed 2 Militants In North Caucasus
Russia's National Anti-Terrorist Committee (NAK) said two alleged militants were killed in a "counterterrorism" operation that started on April 11 in the North Caucasus. Russian law enforcement officers had received information about the “location of armed individuals involved in terrorist activities” in a community in the suburbs of Nalchik, the capital of Kabardino-Balkaria. The two allegedly opened fire on Russian security forces after refusing to surrender and were shot dead, the NAK said in a statement. The incident came a month after more than 140 people were killed in an attack claimed by the Islamic State extremist group outside Moscow. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy In Vilnius To Press For Aid After 'Vile' Russian Strikes
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has again called on Ukraine's allies to give the embattled country more air-defense systems after "vile" Russian strikes on energy infrastructure left hundreds of thousands Ukrainians without electricity.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Zelenskiy, who arrived in Lithuania's capital, Vilnius, for a summit of the Three Seas Initiative on April 11, said he will hold meetings with his counterparts from the other 12 member states to shore up support in the face of intense Russian attacks that are battering his country.
"The main task for now is to make every effort to strengthen our air-defense system, to meet the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, and to consolidate international support so that we can overcome Russian terror," Zelenskiy wrote on X, formerly Twitter, upon arrival in Vilnius.
Zelenskiy earlier said Russia had attacked with scores of drones and missiles that overwhelmed Ukraine's dwindling air-defense systems and ammunition.
"More than 40 missiles and about 40 attack drones. Some of the rockets and Shahed [drones] were shot down. Unfortunately, only a part," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram, calling the latest attack "vile."
Ukraine's Air Force separately said that during the April 11 attack, its air-defense systems destroyed 39 drones, 16 cruise missiles, and two guided missiles.
Zelenskiy made another impassionate appeal to Ukraine's allies to act faster and provide Ukraine with the means to defend itself.
"Air defense and other defense support are needed, not turning a blind eye and long discussions," Zelenskiy wrote, adding that permitting Moscow to bomb Ukraine with impunity ammounted to giving Russia carte blanche to terrorize the world.
"If Russia is allowed to continue to do this, if Russian missiles and 'Shaheds' will strike not only at Ukraine but also at the determination of its partners, this will be a global license for terror," he wrote.
Energy infrastructure was the main target of the Russian missile and drone strikes on four Ukrainian regions early on April 11, Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said.
"Generation facilities and transmission systems in the Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhya, Lviv, and Kyiv regions were attacked. Energy workers are working on eliminating the consequences," Halushchenko said in a message on Facebook.
Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city that is located less that 30 kilometers from the Russian border, was again the main target of Russia's attack in the early hours of April 11, with 10 air strikes reported by local officials.
The strikes cut the energy supply to more than 200,000 consumers in Kharkiv, Oleksiy Kuleba, the deputy head of the Ukrainian president's office, said on Telegram.
"As of now, there are no victims. Information is being updated. We are already fixing power outages," Kharkiv military administration chief Oleh Synyehubov wrote on Telegram, while Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said the strikes caused problems to public transport and electricity lines.
"The subway will be closed for the next few hours, so plan your routes accordingly," Terekhov wrote on Telegram.
Russian attacks on Kharkiv have intensified in recent weeks. Mayor Ihor Terekhov said recently that S-300 missiles need only 40 seconds to reach Kharkiv from the Russian region of Belgorod.
A $60 billion U.S. aid package has been stalled in the U.S. House of Representatives for months, blocked by a small number of Republicans who believe domestic matters should take priority, despite both the State Department and Defense Department pushing Congress to pass it.
On April 10, the top U.S. general in Europe warned that Ukraine cannot sustain the fight against Russia alone.
General Christopher Cavoli, the commander of European Command, told the House Armed Services Committee on April 10 that the severity of the situation in Ukraine “can’t be overstated” as troops on the battlefield run short of ammunition and as the country’s air-defense capabilities are depleted.
“Ukraine cannot sustain this fight alone. The United States, our allies, and partners must continue to provide Ukraine with munitions, weapons, and materiel,” Cavoli said.
Ukraine's parliament on April 11 moved to boost the number of troops available for duty by approving a law on military mobilization. The law expands the powers of Ukrainian authorities to issue draft notices -- including via an electronic system -- that is expected to help limit evasion.
Former army Commander in Chief Valeriy Zaluzhniy said in February that Ukraine needs up to 500,000 new recruits this year to strengthen forces, replace expected losses, and demobilize those who have served for years.
Zelenskiy had resisted the request amid concern over public backlash.
Freedom House Sounds Alarm As Democracy Plummets Amid Autocratic Surge For 20th Year
Democratic governance in Central Europe and Central Asia declined for a 20th consecutive year, according to rights watchdog Freedom House, driven by Moscow's full-scale invasion of Ukraine and Azerbaijan's "military conquest" of Nagorno-Karabakh.
In a report released on April 11, the Washington-based group said that of 29 "nations in transit" -- a grouping comprised of former Soviet and Warsaw Pact nations -- 10 saw a decline in their democracy scores in 2023, while only five improved over the previous year.
The report singled out Russia and Azerbaijan for their "wars of aggression," calling them the two "most glaring examples of the disdain that today’s autocrats hold for fundamental human rights and pluralist societies."
“Authoritarian regimes are stepping up their attacks and undermining democratic governance across the region,” said Michael J. Abramowitz, president of Freedom House.
“In Ukraine and Nagorno-Karabakh, we’ve already seen the devastating consequences of authoritarian expansion, and there’s no reason to believe it will stop there. Unless democracies act urgently and consistently to uphold their own interests and values, more territory will be lost to dictatorship and repression,” he added.
Russia launched its ongoing full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, while Azerbaijan launched a lightning offensive in September 2023 that ended with Baku regaining control over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh that for three decades had been under ethnic Armenian control.
The report said the countries with the lowest "democracy scores" among the 29 nations were Turkmenistan (1.00), Tajikistan (1.04), Azerbaijan (1.07), and Russia (1.07).
Serbia posted the largest decline in its score among the nations, falling to 3.61 from 3.79. The lower the score, the lower the level of democracy in a country.
"[Serbia's] decline was the result of fraudulent elections, state capture of the media, the weakening authority of municipal governments, and years of waning judicial independence," Freedom House said.
One of the few bright spots in the report was Ukraine.
Freedom House said that gains in the country resulted from the government’s progress in building up judicial and anti-corruption institutions and actively investigating graft, including in the military. Ukraine's score rose to 3.43 from 3.36.
It added that in order to ensure that "Ukraine wins on Ukraine’s terms," governments must sustain and increase "much-needed" military, humanitarian, and budgetary aid to the country while also seizing and repurposing frozen Russian assets to facilitate Ukraine’s reconstruction and support its efforts to build a "durable democracy."
“The fate of European democracy now depends in large part on the willingness of democratic states to adopt a more active approach to security in the region, most urgently by supporting Ukraine,” said Mike Smeltzer, the report's co-author and senior research analyst for Europe and Eurasia.
“Any failure to stand up for democracy during this critical moment will make it more costly to check authoritarian expansion in the future, both in the region and around the world. The United States and Europe must act now to ensure the defeat of Moscow’s invasion and to protect democratic institutions and norms more broadly,” he added.
The report said the countries with the highest "democracy scores" were Estonia (6.00), Latvia (5.79), and Slovenia (5.79).
Kara-Murza's Wife Accuses Russia Of Using Punitive Cell To Hasten Prisoners' Illnesses
BRUSSELS -- The wife of Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza said her husband has been held in solitary confinement for the last six months in a jail cell that is just a few square meters with a single stool, a tiny window covered with bars, and a bed that folds into the wall.
Yevgenia Kara-Murza, speaking in an interview on April 10 with Current Time, said Russian prison authorities initially called it a punitive isolation cell but later renamed it an EKPT, an acronym that stands for single-premise punitive cell. Most likely that was because Russian law does not allow an inmate to be held in a punitive cell for more than 15 days, she said.
“Therefore, they just renamed the cell to make it legitimate,” Kara-Murza told Current Time, the Russian-language network run by RFE/RL in cooperation with VOA.
Kara-Murza described her husband’s situation one day before the second anniversary of his arrest for criticizing President Vladimir Putin and his decision to invade Ukraine.
After his arrest on April 11, 2022, he was charged with discrediting the Russian military after Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine. He was later additionally charged with treason over remarks he made in speeches outside Russia that criticized Kremlin policies.
He is serving a 25-year sentence -- the longest jail term handed to a Kremlin opponent in post-Soviet Russia -- in a penal colony in Omsk.
Yevgenia Kara-Murza spoke with Current time about her husband’s detention after appearing at a joint press conference at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, with the relatives of other people held in Russian jails for opposing the regime.
She said that he is given writing tools and allowed to take a walk alone in a tiny yard each day. The only human communication he has is with his lawyer, she added. But in letters to his two children, he always jokes, she said, describing such things as cats sunbathing on the metal mesh over the outdoor space that he walks in.
But on a more serious note, she said Kara-Murza has not received any medical assistance for at least six months. Her husband has a condition called polyneuropathy, which developed after he fell deathly ill on two separate occasions in Moscow -- in 2015 and 2017-- with symptoms consistent with poisoning.
Polyneuropathy is a painful condition in which the nerves in the extremities slowly die. It will continue to progress in the conditions that Kara-Murza currently is in, Yevgenia Kara-Murza said, adding that she believes solitary confinement cells such as the EKPT are used intentionally by the Russian authorities for inmates with medical conditions “to make sure that their health state gets even worse.”
This was the case for former Moscow municipal lawmaker Aleksei Gorinov, who is serving a seven-year prison sentence handed down in July 2022 for his stance against Russia's aggression against Ukraine, and for noted historian Yury Dmitriyev, who is serving a lengthy sentence on charges related to photographs of his foster daughter, she said.
They have been sent to punitive cells many times on “absolutely trumped-up reasons,” Yevgenia Kara-Murza said, adding that opposition politician Aleksei Navalny was treated similarly before he died in February.
Yevgenia Kara-Murza suggested the world should respond to Russia’s treatment of jailed opposition politicians by calling its presidential election in March illegitimate.
“It will be very important if the international community calls the situation what it is, calls Putin what he is: a usurper, dictator, and illegal leader of the Russian Federation, who, of course, did not win the election because all his real rivals either had to leave the country…were put behind bars, or were murdered like Boris Nemtsov and Aleksei Navalny,” she said.
A rejection of Putin as a partner on the international stage also would be an expression of solidarity with the Russians who have been locked up by the regime or who fled the country but continue to work as activists, journalists, and volunteers.
She also called on the European Parliament to appoint a special envoy on the rights of political prisoners in Russia. The envoy would be able to meet with the relatives of the people who are being held and share information about political repression.
She believes that the release of her husband and other opponents of the Kremlin who are held in Russian jails could come when the war in Ukraine ends with a victory for Ukraine. But she warned that there are prisoners in Russia who might not make it until then because they are being held in such "horrible conditions."
With reporting by Olena Abramovych
- By dpa
Russia Ranked Top Of Global Cybercrime Index, With Ukraine Second
Russia, Ukraine, and China have been named as the world’s cybercrime hotspots in a new study ranking the most significant sources of cybercrime threats. The World Cybercrime Index, published in the journal PLOS One, said Russia housed the greatest cybercrime threat, followed by Ukraine, China, the United States, and Nigeria. The ranking -- compiled by academics with the University of Oxford and the University of New South Wales Canberra -- was based on surveys of almost 100 cybercrime experts who were asked to identify the most significant sources of five major types of cybercrime.
Kazakh Journalists Banned From Courtroom At Murder Trial Of Former Cabinet Minister
Judge Aizhan Qulbaeva on April 10 banned journalists from the high-profile murder trial of former cabinet member Quandyq Bishimbaev after several members of the jury were shown on a television program a day earlier. The judge reiterated her previous statement, saying that photos and videos showing jury members are illegal as they can be used to influence the jury's final decision in the trial. Bishimbaev was arrested in November on suspicion of viciously beating his wife, Saltanat Nukenova, to death in a restaurant. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Top U.S. General Tells Congress Ukraine 'Cannot Sustain Fight Against Russia Alone'
WASHINGTON -- The top U.S. general in Europe has warned that Ukraine cannot sustain its fight against Russia alone as a major spending bill languishes in the House of Representatives, blocked by a small number of Republicans who believe domestic matters should take priority.
General Christopher Cavoli, the commander of European Command, told the House Armed Services Committee on April 10 that the severity of the situation in Ukraine “can’t be overstated” as troops on the battlefield run short of ammunition and as the country’s air-defense capabilities are depleted.
“Ukraine cannot sustain this fight alone. The United States, our allies, and partners must continue to provide Ukraine with munitions, weapons, and materiel,” Cavoli said.
Ukrainian troops have been rationing ammunition as Russian forces outfire them at a rate of about 5-to-1, he told the committee.
“That will immediately go to 10-to-1 in a matter of weeks. We are not talking about months. We are not talking hypothetically…. We are talking about weeks,” Cavoli said.
Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned Ukraine’s military position was weakening amid a shortfall of ammunition and weapons, especially air defenses, caused by the halt in U.S. military aid. Russia has stepped up air and ground attacks against Ukraine since the start of the year in an attempt to deplete Kyiv’s weapons stockpiles ahead of an expected offensive later this spring.
Cavoli stressed that the U.S. contribution is critical, particularly in artillery munitions and air-defense interceptors, which he said are the most critical elements of the fight.
“The biggest killer on the battlefield is artillery…. Should Ukraine run out, they would run out because we stopped supplying…the lion’s share. Likewise, the air-defense interceptors,” Cavoli said.
He noted in his opening statement that Russia relies on “the mass and quantity available to a large country” to maintain military production, including at new factories to make artillery shells and tanks.
In its full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s tactic has been to launch large scale attacks every few days, in keeping with its production rate, he said.
“They produce, they save up, they launch a big attack,” he said. “Those attacks would absolutely cripple the economy and the civil society as well as the military of Ukraine if they were not defended against. Without U.S. provision of interceptors, that will happen.”
The House of Representatives has not scheduled a vote on a bill to provide $60 billion in military assistance to Ukraine. The bill passed the Senate in February, and the White House has been urging Speaker Mike Johnson (Republican-Louisiana) to call a vote.
The bill has the support of many Republicans in Congress, but several hard-liners who also back former President Donald Trump, the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, have blocked military support for Ukraine because they believe matters affecting the United States, such as border security and crime, should take priority over such spending.
They also say European governments should increase their own defense spending and do more to help Ukraine.
To that end, NATO allies agreed a week ago to initiate planning on long-term military support for Ukraine, even though a proposal by the alliance's secretary-general, Jens Stoltenberg, to do so via a 100 billion-euro ($107 billion) five-year fund drew mixed responses.
Under the plans, the military alliance would assume some coordination work from a U.S.-led ad-hoc coalition known as the Ramstein group. Such a move, analysts and diplomats say, would help guard against any cut in U.S. support if Donald Trump wins the presidential election in November and returns to the White House.
The presumptive Republican nominee for president has been opposed to the aid package.
Russia Issues Arrest Warrant For Ex-Chief Of Memorial's Branch In Perm
A court in the Russian city of Perm on April 10 issued an arrest warrant for Robert Latypov, the self-exiled former chief of the Nobel Prize-winning Memorial human right group's branch in the city. Latypov is accused of "attempting to smuggle cultural artifacts" -- namely, to transfer Memorial's archives to Germany last year. Last week, the ex-chief of Memorial's Center of Historic Memory, Aleksandr Chernyshov, was handed a three-year suspended prison term on the same charge. The authorities ordered Memorial's archives to be transferred to Moscow after the group was liquidated in February 2022. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Idel.Realities, click here.
Siberian Court Sends Man To Prison For Attempt To Join Pro-Ukrainian Militia
A court in the Siberian city of Nizhnevartovsk on April 10 sentenced a 20-year-old man to nine years in prison for attempting to join the so-called Russian Volunteers' Corps (RDK) that has fought alongside Ukraine's armed forces against occupying Russian troops. Magomed Magomedov was arrested near the Russian-Belarusian border in June 2023. In November, a Moscow court sentenced in absentia Denis Kapustin (aka Nikitin), a commander of the RDK, to life in prison on a high treason charge. The RDK has claimed several attacks on Russian military sites in Russia's Belgorod region in recent months. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities, click here.
Former Pro-Russia Lawmaker Detained During Attempt To Leave Ukraine
The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said on April 10 that its officers had detained a former regional lawmaker of the banned pro-Russia Party of Regions as he tried to leave the country. Media reports identified the man as Vladyslav Lukyanov. The 60-year-old is suspected of justifying and supporting Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. He was elected as a lawmaker in the city of Bakhmut in the eastern region of Donetsk in 2020. The SBU says Lukyanov publicly supported Russia's full-scale invasion, launched in February 2022, and collaborated with occupying Russian authorities. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Imprisoned Kazakh Activist Launches Hunger Strike Over Medical Assistance
Imprisoned Kazakh activist Aigerim Tileuzhanova has launched a hunger strike to protest against what she called a "violation of her rights" in a correctional colony in the Almaty region, her colleague Marat Turymbetov said on April 10. Tileuzhanova's mother told Respublika.kz that her daughter’s hunger strike is linked to a refusal by penitentiary officials to provide her with medical assistance. Tileuzhanova was sentenced to four years in July on a charge of "organizing mass unrest at Almaty airport" during unprecedented anti-government protests in January 2022 that turned deadly. She pleaded not guilty. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Igor Girkin, Imprisoned Russian Nationalist, Plans To Join Troops Invading Ukraine
Russian nationalist Igor Girkin (aka Strelkov), who was sentenced to four years in prison in January on a charge of making public calls for extremist activities, will apply to join Russian troops invading Ukraine, his lawyer told the RBK news agency on April 10.
Igor Molokhov said that at the moment his client is working on the cancellation of his sentence. The former leader of Kremlin-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine has appealed against his imprisonment. A hearing is scheduled for May 15 in a Moscow court.
According to Molokhov, a written consent of a Russian military unit to make Girkin a commander of one of its platoons has been attached to his client's appeal papers.
Girkin's wife, Miroslava Reginskaya, confirmed that her husband plans to join Russian troops invading Ukraine, adding that a military unit's consent to have him had been obtained in January.
Russian law does not allow persons convicted of extremism to have contracts with the Defense Ministry. However, Girkin's defense team hopes that either Girkin's conviction will be canceled or President Vladimir Putin will grant him clemency.
The 53-year-old was arrested in July 2023 after strongly criticizing Putin in online statements for his handling of the Ukraine invasion. He accused the Kremlin leader of “cowardly mediocrity” and described him as a “nonentity.”
He has also called out Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu for making "mistakes" in the invasion and accused him and Putin of “incompetence.”
Girkin last year even called on Putin to transfer power to “someone truly capable and responsible.”
A former officer of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), Girkin has also argued for a total military mobilization to ensure Russian victory in the war.
Girkin was a key commander of Russian-backed separatists in Ukraine's eastern Donbas region in 2014 and helped Russia annex Ukraine's Crimea that year.
In November 2022, a court in the Netherlands sentenced Girkin and two other defendants to life in prison in absentia in the case of the 2014 shooting down of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over Ukraine. All 298 people onboard died in the attack.
In February, international investigators said there were "strong indications" that Putin was personally involved in the incident.
The Boeing 777 flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur was blown out of the sky on July 17, 2014, amid a conflict between Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian armed forces. The victims came from more than a dozen countries, although more than two-thirds were Dutch.
Russia has denied any involvement in the downing of the plane.
With reporting by RBK
'Very Tense': Anger Rises To Surface Over Government Response To Kazakh, Russian Floods
Floodwaters continue to submerge large areas of southern Russia and northern Kazakhstan with officials predicting the worse is yet to come as a massive snowmelt amid unseasonably warm temperatures forced tens of thousands from their homes.
Dozens of towns, villages, and cities near the Ural River, Europe's third-longest, which burst its banks sending water cascading through the Russian city of Orenburg and the Kazakh city of Oral to the south.
The Orenburg regional administration said in a statement on April 10 that more than 7,700 residents and hundreds of domestic animals have been evacuated from districts affected by the floods, while about 13,000 private houses and about 15,000 households remain under water.
While the water level in the city of Orsk, where at least five people died during the floods after a local dam ruptured three times since last week, has started to go down, the region's government said the situation will remain complicated until at least April 25.
WATCH: Kazakh officials say nearly 100,000 people have now been evacuated due to flooding in the Central Asian country. Drone footage captured by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service captured the scale of the devastation to communities and property, while a social media video captured the joy of an evacuee reunited with his dog.
The Kremlin gave a starker outlook on the situation, saying it was "very, very tense" and likely to worsen.
"The water is continuing to rise. Large [amounts of] water are coming to new regions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.
In Kazakhstan, floods continue in several regions in the north that border Russia.
Officials said on April 10 that just over 96,000 people had been evacuated since the start of the floods last week, an increase of 10,000 from a day earlier.
Anger over the government's response has started to build, with residents of the Zhylyoi district in the western Kazakh region of Atyrau picketing the local government building in the town of Kulsary, demanding financial assistance to cover damages caused by the high waters.
The protesters said they are skeptical of the local government's decision to postpone mortgage payments for two months for residents whose houses have been damaged by the floods.
"The postponement of the mortgage payment for two months means we'll have to pay it back later with a higher interest rate. This is what exactly we faced during the COVID period. Forgive our home loans completely as we all are drowning not only in water but in debt, as well," one of the picketers, Zhanar Shudabaeva, told RFE/RL.
Local pensioner Quttybai Aiteshov told RFE/RL that although his house is debt free, he is afraid that due to the scale of the floods, he will be unable to repair his house since his monthly pension is too low to cover the costs.
The governor of the North Kazakhstan region, Ghauez Nurmukhambetov, issued a statement on April 10 warning that "a huge amount of water is coming" to the region via the Esil River and will reach the regional capital, Pertropavl, and dozens of local towns and villages in "a day or two."
Compounding the situation for those who are seeking shelter, cold weather is forecast in several regions for the rest of the week.
One resident said they were concerned over health conditions after the flood waters recede.
"We saw the bodies of buried people washed out of their graves. Many people who died of COVID were buried there. What about the tap water we use now? The local administration has not told us if it is safe to use the tap water. After the floods are over, will it be safe from a sanitary point of view to stay in the districts affected by the floods? I have a 2-month-old daughter," the young man said.
With reporting by Tengrinews
Russia Investigates Online Post By Journalist In Exile
The Russian government-linked Baza Telegram channel said on April 10 that the Investigative Committee had launched a probe against Zalina Marshenkulova, a self-exiled activist journalist, on a charge of justifying terrorism. The charge stems from Marshenkulova's online post last year in which she called the death of pro-Kremlin blogger Vladlen Tatarsky, who was killed in a blast in a restaurant in St. Petersburg after an explosive device in a gift handed to him detonated, "appropriate." Marshenkulova, a native of Russia's mostly Muslim Kabardino-Balkaria region, has a Telegram channel, Women's Power, with around 30,000 subscribers. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Romania Cancels Showing Of 2 Russian Movies
Romania's Culture Ministry has canceled the showing of two Russian movies in Bucharest cinemas after RFE/RL publicized an initiative by the Russian Center -- an institution that ostensibly promotes Russian culture in NATO member Romania -- to show films dedicated to a celebration of Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin's first flight into space on April 12, 1961. "It's unacceptable that such obvious propaganda productions sponsored by the Russian state be shown in public cinemas," Culture Minister Raluca Turcan said on April 10. The movies, The Challenge (2023), and Spacewalk (2017), are considered Russian propaganda vehicles by critics. To read the original stories by RFE/RL's Romanian Service, click here and here.
Russia Says First Launch Of Angara A5 Rocket Successful After Delays
Russia's space agency successfully launched a heavy-lift rocket from a new facility on April 11 after two days of delays. The Roskosmos space agency said the Angara A5 rocked was launched with a test payload and had worked "normally," with the upper section separating and putting the test payload into orbit. The launch of the Angara A5 rocket was the first from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, whose construction has been plagued by cost verruns and corruption. The Angara, which has flown three previous test missions, is intended to replace an older Soviet-designed rocket in use since the 1960s.
Russia Seeks To Recruit 400,000 Contract Soldiers This Year, U.K. Says
Russia is aiming to sign up 400,000 contract soldiers this year to beef up its forces that have suffered huge losses in the Ukraine war, Britain's Ministry of Defense said in an intelligence update on April 10. Russian troops in Ukraine consist of contract soldiers and some reservists who were mobilized in late 2022, it said. Conscript soldiers, who are not legally involved in the war, are pressured to sign up as contract soldiers, thus becoming eligible to be sent to the front line. Losses among contract soldiers, or volunteers, are likely more tolerable for the Russian public, it said. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
At Least 5 Iranian Officers Dead In Clash With Militants In Restive Southeast
At least five Iranian law enforcement officers were killed in clashes with the Jaish al-Adl militant group in the southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan amid a surge of violence across the restive region.
The state-run IRNA news agency reported on April 9 that along with the death of the five officers, the confrontation left several wounded. The agency added that Jaish al-Adl claimed responsibility for the attack.
The Telegram channel of the Baluch Activists Campaign and Haalvsh said the armed confrontation followed an attack on three military vehicles in the cities of Sib and Suran.
The Tasnim news agency, which is close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps, has put the death toll of law enforcement personnel at six.
Sib and Suran, the location of the clash, is situated in the southeast of Iran bordering Pakistan, a region that has been troubled by insurgency and cross-border violence. It has seen an uptick in recent weeks, with a surge of assaults on military and law enforcement sites leading to the deaths of dozens of individuals.
Jaish al-Adl said in a statement it was responsible for the incident, claiming it targeted "an operational intelligence unit along with special forces." The group has been declared a terrorist organization by Iran and several Western countries, including the United States, due to its militant opposition to the Iranian government.
According to the Baluch Activists Campaign, sources indicated that Jaish al-Adl militants used silencers during the attack to try and avoid alerting security officers in the area that a clash was taking place.
On April 4, Jaish al-Adl launched attacks in Chabahar and Rask resulting in the death of 16 military forces, one of the deadliest clashes in recent months. Local media reported the battle lasted over 14 hours and also resulted in at least 18 casualties among Jaish al-Adl members.
Members of the Baluch minority, many of whom are Sunni Muslims in Shi'ite-majority Iran, have long faced disproportionate discrimination and violence at the hands of the authorities.
The area has also long been a key transit route for narcotics smuggled from Afghanistan to the West and beyond.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Russia Accuses Ukrainian Gas Company Linked To Biden’s Son Of Financing Terror
Russia's top investigative body said it had opened a probe into a Ukrainian company that formerly had ties to the son of U.S. President Joe Biden, in what likely is an effort to spread disinformation in the midst of the heated U.S. presidential election campaign.
The Investigative Committee said on April 9 that it was launching its investigation into Burisma Holdings and its alleged involvement in the financing of terrorist activities in Russia by "senior officials of the United States and NATO countries." The committee said several Russian lawmakers had requested the probe.
Burisma Holdings is a Ukrainian oil and gas company whose board of directors included Hunter Biden between 2014 and 2019.
The company has been at the center of unproven allegations for years by Republican lawmakers in the United States and others, who have claimed that then-Vice President Joe Biden pressured Ukrainian officials to fire Ukraine's prosecutor-general as a way to protect Burisma's principal owner.
The allegations have been repeatedly debunked, and outright refuted by some of the shady U.S. businessman who played a key role in spreading the original claims.
Donald Trump's first impeachment as president in 2019 was sparked by a phone call between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in which Trump appeared to condition U.S. military aid on Zelenskiy ordering a criminal investigation of Biden.
The U.S. ambassador to Ukraine at the time told Democratic lawmakers that Trump's allies had pushed Zelenskiy to "publicly commit to investigations of Burisma."
Republican lawmakers who now control the House of Representatives made Burisma central to a push to try and impeach Biden. That effort all but collapsed in February when a key witness who claimed Joe and Hunter Biden had each accepted bribes of $5 million from Burisma was charged with making up the claims and lying to the FBI.
The allegation that "senior officials of the United States and NATO countries" were involved in financing terrorism inside Russia echoes a string of eyebrow-raising claims from Russian officials in the aftermath of the terror attack on Crocus City Hall last month, in which more than 140 people were killed.
A branch of Islamic State (IS) extremist group has claimed responsibility, but Russian officials have repeatedly asserted, without evidence, that Ukraine and the United States were involved.
Asked about the Investigative Committee report on April 10, White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan called it "nonsense."
"Russia knows that it was ISIS that carried out the terrorist attack in Moscow," he said.
2 Russians Jailed For Attempting To Join Legion Fighting For Ukraine
A military court in Russia on April 10 sentenced two men to nine years in prison each in separate cases for their plans to join the Freedom of Russia legion fighting with Ukraine against Russian forces. Vsevolod Kulikov, 19, from the western city of Lipetsk, was convicted of attempted arson on a military airport and attempted high treason. Vyacheslav Kuznetsov, from Tatarstan, was found guilty of attempted high treason. Almost 100 investigations on treason charges were launched in Russia in 2023 -- the highest number in post-Soviet Russia. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Russian Helicopter Downed In Crimea, Ukrainian Navy Says
A Russian Ka-27 helicopter was destroyed in Ukraine's Moscow-occupied Crimea region, Ukrainian Navy spokesman Dmytro Pletenchuk wrote on Facebook on April 10. "Minus [one] Russian Ka-27 in Crimea. Been looking for something. Found it," Pletenchuk wrote without giving further details. "I am not yet ready to provide verified information on this matter," Pletenchuk later told RFE/RL. Russia did not comment on the Ukrainian claim, which could not be independently verified. The Ka-27 is an anti-submarine helicopter developed during Soviet times. In February, the Ukrainian military reported the destruction of a Russian K-52 attack helicopter in the Avdiyivka area of Donetsk. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
Former Russian Anti-War Lawmaker Reportedly Wanted In Murder Case
The Kommersant newspaper quoted sources on April 10 as saying that Magomed Gadzhiyev, a self-exiled former member of Russia's State Duma, is wanted on a charge of ordering the assassination of Maksud Sadikov, the rector of the Institute of Theology and International Relations, and his driver in Daghestan in 2011. In February, the Interior Ministry added Gadzhiyev to its wanted list on unspecified charges. In May 2023, the Justice Ministry added Gadzhiyev to its "foreign agents" registry over publicly supporting Ukraine and saying that while outside of Russia, he is "ready to cooperate with Western nations' secret services in exchange for citizenship." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
EU Court Says Bloc Failed To Justify Inclusion Of Russian Tycoons Fridman, Aven On Sanctions List
The Court of Justice of the European Union has ruled that Russian billionaires Mikhail Fridman and Pyotr Aven should not have been included on a sanctions list for the period of February 2022 to March 2023. The two tycoons, who founded Russia's Alfa Bank, were placed on the bloc's sanctions list for being close to President Vladimir Putin and for financing the Kremlin's ongoing aggression against Ukraine. The court said none of the reasons given by the European Council for the inclusion of the two men on the list were "sufficiently substantiated." In March 2023, the EU reimposed the restrictive measures on the two men. They have lodged a separate legal appeal against that action.
