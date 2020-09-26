Ukraine Observes Day Of Mourning After Deadly Plane Crash

A transport plane carrying air force cadets crashed and exploded near a highway in northeastern Ukraine in the evening of September 25. The country’s State Emergency Service said 27 people had been on board -- seven crew and 20 cadets, one of whom survived. The Antonov An-26 aircraft crashed while trying to land during a training exercise, Ukraine's Defense Ministry said, adding that the black boxes with flight data had been found. The State Security Service, a Ukrainian law enforcement agency, said the plane crashed five minutes after the crew commander asked to land after the left engine of the twin-engined plane failed. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy declared September 26 a national day of mourning and called for a prompt investigation.