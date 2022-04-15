As Key Russian Ship Sinks, Zelenskiy Praises Ukrainian People's Resolve

On a day when Russia suffered a symbolic defeat with the loss of its Black Sea fleet flagship, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy hailed his people for their resolve since Russia invaded in February and for making “the most important decision of their life -- to fight.”

Zelenskiy told Ukrainians late on April 14 that they should be proud of having survived 50 days under Russian attack when the invaders “gave us a maximum of five.”

Zelenskiy noted “those who showed that Russian warships can sail away, even if it’s to the bottom” of the sea in a reference to Russia's guided-missile cruiser Moskva, the flagship of Russia's Black Sea fleet, which sank in the Black Sea after being damaged in disputed circumstances.

The Russian Defense Ministry said the vessel sank while being towed to port in a storm after it was heavily damaged by fire. Ukrainian officials said their forces hit the vessel with a Neptune anti-ship missile earlier in the day.

The United States said it did not have enough information to determine whether the Moskva was hit by a missile.

"[But] certainly, the way this unfolded, it's a big blow to Russia," U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan said.

The ship's loss comes as Russia's navy continues its bombardment of Ukrainian cities on the Black Sea nearly 50 days after it invaded the country.

Powerful explosions were heard in Kyiv on April 15, according to local media, and fighting raged in the east.

Explosions were also heard in the southern city of Kherson, the eastern city of Kharkiv, and in Ukraine's western city of Ivano-Frankivsk, media reported.

Ukrainian authorities continue to expect an imminent, stepped-up offensive by Russian forces in the eastern part of the country.

Russian forces are currently focusing their attacks in eastern Ukraine in an attempt to capture the towns of Popasna and Rubizhne in the Luhansk region, a Ukrainian military assessment said on April 15.

However they have not succeeded, according to the Ukrainian General Staff's military situation report.

With reporting by AP, Reuters and dpa