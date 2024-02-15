News
Munich Security Conference Opens With Europe On Edge Over War In Ukraine, Trump's View Of NATO
The Munich Security Conference kicks off on February 16 at a critical time, as the U.S. presidential election campaign heats up with a rematch between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden looking likely and with a major U.S. military aid package bogged down in Congress.
U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris is scheduled to address the conference on its opening day to be followed on February 17 by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who will make his first in-person appearance at the conference since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
He addressed the 2023 conference virtually.
An estimated 50 world leaders are expected to attend the annual event that bills itself as the world's leading forum for debating international security policy. The governments of Russia and Iran have not been invited.
It will be an encore for Harris, who spoke at the conference in 2022 and 2023, but the stakes are different this year.
She faces the task of reassuring allies that Washington remains committed to defending their security after Trump, the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination, questioned defending NATO allies who failed to spend enough on defense from a potential Russia invasion.
Harris plans to pledge that the United States will never retreat from its NATO obligations, and contrast Biden's commitment to global engagement with Trump's isolationist views, a White House official was quoted by Reuters as saying.
"The vice president will recommit to defeat the failed ideologies of isolationism, authoritarianism, and unilateralism...[and] denounce these approaches to foreign policy as short-sighted, dangerous, and destabilizing," the official said.
Harris is expected to meet with Zelenskiy during the conference, according to the White House.
She will be joined by Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who just completed a visit to Albania, where he reinforced what he called an "extraordinary partnership" between Washington and Tirana.
The U.S. vice president will also express confidence that the American people will continue to support the Biden administration’s approach to Ukraine.
Ukraine, which is heavily dependent on economic and military aid from its Western allies, has been facing a shortage of ammunition and military equipment on the battlefield and is now facing intense fighting for the eastern city of Avdiyivka.
Kyiv also is desperate for a replenishment of supplies of air-defense systems to protect its civilians and infrastructure, which are hit almost daily by Russian shelling and drone attacks.
Harris is certain to be asked about a $95.34 billion military-aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan that the Senate, led by Democrats, approved on February 13 but that may never be put up for a vote in the Republican-controlled House of Representative because of Trump's opposition to it.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s European allies have begun increasing their support for Ukraine.
Ahead of his arrival in Munich, Zelenskiy was scheduled to travel on February 16 first to Berlin for talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and then to Paris to sign a security pact with French President Emmanuel Macron, his office in Kyiv and the Elysee Palace in Paris said.
Berlin did not release any details about Zelenskiy's meeting with Scholz, but Germany is also negotiating a security agreement with Kyiv.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
Well-Known Kazakh-Based Karakalpak Activist Detained On Uzbek Request, Partner Says
A well-known Karakalpak activist has been detained by police at his home in Kazakhstan’s largest city Almaty, the activist's partner told RFE/RL on February 15, adding that Uzbekistan had issued the warrant for his arrest.
Aqylbek Muratbai is a well-known figure in Kazakhstan's Karakalpak diaspora and regularly provides interviews to foreign media about the situation in his native Karakalpakstan -- an autonomous region in Uzbekistan's northwest that was the scene of unprecedented protests and a lethal state crackdown in 2022.
Muratbai, an Uzbek passport holder, has also advocated for the rights of fellow diaspora members who were detained by Kazakh police at Uzbekistan's request in the aftermath of the violence.
His partner, Indira Beissembaeva, told RFE/RL that Muratbai was detained by plainclothes Kazakh police at around 10 p.m. local time.
"[Muratbai] just phoned me. He said that he was taken to the Department of Internal Affairs in Almaty. He said that he was detained at Uzbekistan's request in connection to the Karakalpakstan issue," Beissembaeva said in a telephone call.
Beissembaeva said that Muratbai had been invited for questioning by Kazakh police last week but had been unable to go.
At least 21 people were killed and more than 200 injured in July 2022 during a crackdown on protesters and riots fueled by Tashkent's plan to curtail the autonomous region's constitutional right to secede from Uzbekistan.
The violence forced President Shavkat Mirziyoev to make a rare about-face and scrap the proposal.
Mirziyoev accused "foreign forces" of being behind the unrest but gave no further explanation before backing away from the proposed changes.
In January of last year, an Uzbek court sentenced 22 Karakalpak activists to prison terms on charges including undermining the constitutional order for taking part in the mass protests in Karakalpakstan in July 2022.
The following March, another 39 Karakalpak activists accused of taking part in the protests in the region's capital, Nukus, were convicted, with 28 of them sentenced to prison terms of between five and 11 years. Eleven defendants were handed parole-like sentences.
The state crackdown significantly weakened the flow of information out of Karakalpakstan, but RFE/RL journalists were recently able to speak to multiple students from the region who provided details of an intensifying government campaign targeting Karakalpak youth, as authorities seek to avert further unrest.
Ukraine Withdraws Some Units From Avdiyivka After Deploying Advanced Brigade To 'Hellish' Battle
Ukrainian troops are withdrawing from the eastern town of Avdiyivka after months of heavy fighting for control of the city, a Ukrainian military spokesman said on February 15 as Kyiv's hold on the city appeared increasingly shaky.
"In Avdiyivka a maneuver is under way in some places to withdraw our units to more advantageous positions, in some places to force [the Russians] out of positions," Dmytro Lykhoviy said.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
"Therefore, the key announcement with regards to all this is that supplies to Avdiyivka and evacuations from there are difficult."
Likhoviy added that an alternative supply route that had been prepared in advance was still available to the Ukrainian military.
The Ukrainian military said earlier on February 15 it was deploying the 3rd Assault Brigade, one of its most experienced infantry units, to Avdiyivka.
"The 3rd Assault Brigade confirms that it was urgently redeployed to strengthen Ukrainian troops in the Avdiyivka area," the brigade said on Telegram.
"The situation in the city...is extremely critical.... The enemy's forces on our section have approximately seven brigades," the message said.
Maksim Zhorin, deputy commander of the 3rd Assault Brigade, wrote on Telegram that the soldiers must perform combat tasks in conditions that "were difficult to imagine."
"The battles in Avdiyivka are many times more hellish than the hottest battles of this phase of the war, which were in Bakhmut," he noted.
At the White House, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said Avdiyivka was at risk of falling to Russian forces, citing Ukrainian troops' lack of artillery ammunition.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Kyiv was sending as much support as possible to troops in the region. "We are doing everything we can to ensure that our warriors have enough managerial and technological capabilities to save as many Ukrainian lives as possible," Zelenskiy said in his evening address.
Earlier this week, Ukrainian sources and Russian pro-war bloggers said the Russian military managed to reach the main supply route for the Ukrainian garrison as they try to cut the city's defenses in half.
Russia has been trying to capture Avdiyivka since October and now appears on the verge of achieving a battlefield victory. President Vladimir Putin said in late January that Russian troops had reached the city's outskirts, leading some analysts to speculate that he wants to announce the conquest of the city before the Russian presidential election next month.
Before Russia launched its full-scale invasion almost two years ago, the industrial city had a population of more than 30,000. Now the authorities say there are only a few hundred civilians still living among the ruins.
The battle for the industrial hub has been one of the bloodiest of the war, drawing comparisons with last year's grinding fight for Bakhmut. Should Russian forces seize it, it would be the most significant territorial gain for Moscow since it took Bakhmut last May.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and dpa
U.S. Justice Department Says It Disrupted Russian-Intelligence Hacking Network
The U.S. Justice Department said on February 15 it disrupted a Russian-intelligence hacking network. U.S. Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said in a statement that the action prevented state-sponsored hackers from launching cyberattacks behind the cover of compromised U.S. routers. The Justice Department said that a court-authorized operation "neutralized" the network of hundreds of small office and home-office routers controlled by Russian intelligence and used to enable a variety of crimes. Attorney General Merrick Garland said Russian intelligence services turned to criminal groups to help them target home and office routers, "but the Justice Department disabled their scheme."
Azerbaijani Envoy Hands Letter To Taliban On Opening Embassy In Kabul
Afghanistan's Taliban-led government says Azerbaijan has officially reopened its embassy in Kabul, following through on a pledge made last year.
A spokesman for the Taliban-led government's Foreign Ministry, Abdul Qahar Balkhi, wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on February 15 that Azerbaijani Ambassador to Afghanistan Ilham Mammadov arrived in the Afghan capital and handed an official letter on opening the oil-rich South Caucasus state's embassy in Kabul to Taliban Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.
"This meeting discussed the beginning of diplomatic relations between Afghanistan and Azerbaijan, economic cooperation and many other issues," Balkhi wrote, adding that Muttaqi called the opening of the embassy and the sending of ambassador-level diplomats "an important development in bilateral relations."
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev signed a law on opening an embassy in Kabul in January 2021. In July the same year, Mammadov was appointed the ambassador to Kabul.
In December, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Ceyhun Bayramov said Azerbaijan would open its embassy in Kabul in 2024.
Azerbaijani armed forces took part in the international anti-terrorist operation in Afghanistan. They left the country along with the U.S.-led international forces in August 2021, after which the Taliban, which is internationally recognized as a terrorist organization, returned to power.
Mammadov's trip to Kabul comes three days before UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to host an international meeting in Doha, Qatar, to discuss joint efforts to assist the people of Afghanistan.
The Taliban confirmed earlier this month that it had received an invitation to the meeting and was considering "meaningful participation" in it.
The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan drove millions into poverty and hunger after foreign aid stopped almost overnight.
Sanctions against the Taliban rulers, a halt on bank transfers, and frozen billions in Afghanistan's currency reserves have cut off access to global institutions and the outside money that supported the aid-dependent economy before the withdrawal of U.S. and NATO forces.
U.S. Offers Rewards Worth Millions For Info On Russian Ransomware Group
The United States on February 15 announced a reward of up to $10 million for information leading to the identification or location of any of the leaders of the Russian-based criminal group known as BlackCat.
The group, which also uses the names ALPHV and Noberus, has targeted the computer networks of more than 1,000 victims and caused harm around the world, including to networks that support critical U.S. infrastructure, the State Department said.
The announcement said that in addition to the $10 million reward for information leading to the identification of the gang's leaders, the State Department was offering up to $5 million for information leading to the arrest or conviction of anyone participating in or attempting to participate in a ransomware attack using the ALPHV/Blackcat variant.
The Justice Department said in December that ALPHV/Blackcat had emerged as the second-most-prolific ransomware-as-a-service variant in the world, based on the hundreds of millions of dollars in ransoms paid by victims.
The FBI said it had infiltrated the Russian-based group and disrupted its operations through a decryption tool that it developed. The tool was distributed to victims of the ransomware and helped them restore affected computer systems, saving them from ransom demands totaling approximately $99 million, the FBI said in December.
The ransomware-as-a-service model involves developers who create and update ransomware and maintain the illicit Internet infrastructure used. Affiliates are responsible for identifying victims and attacking them with the ransomware. After a victim pays, developers and affiliates share the proceeds.
The affiliates who identify and hack into the targeted entities steal sensitive data, then seek a ransom in exchange for decrypting the data.
ALPHV/Blackcat actors attempt to target the most sensitive data in a victim's system to increase the pressure to pay, the Justice Department said. Victims who refuse to pay risk their data being published on the Internet.
The scale of the crimes has triggered parallel investigations by law enforcement agencies around the world, the State Department said.
The reward offer announced on February 15 complements the Justice Department and FBI's announcement of cooperation with law enforcement agencies in Britain, Australia, Germany, Spain, and Denmark, to launch a disruption campaign against ALPHV/Blackcat.
Former Belarusian Law Enforcement Officers Sentenced To Lengthy Prison Terms In Absentia
The Minsk City Court on February 15 handed lengthy prison terms to six former Belarusian law enforcement officers who backed protests in 2020 challenging the official results of the presidential election that gave authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka a sixth term in office.
The six officers, all of whom left the country after the demonstrations, were sentenced in absentia.
Former officer Alyaksandr Azarau received the longest sentence, 25 years. Four others -- Matsvey Kupreychyk, Aleh Talerchyk, Ihar Loban, and Uladzimer Zhyhar -- were sentenced to 12 years each, and Andrey Astapovich was sentenced to 11 years in prison.
The Crisis In Belarus
Read our coverage as Belarusian strongman Alyaksandr Lukashenka continues his brutal crackdown on NGOs, activists, and independent media following the August 2020 presidential election.
Judge Dzina Kuchuk of the Minsk City Court sentenced the defendants after finding them guilty of inciting social hatred, plotting to forcibly seize power, and the creation of an extremist group. The judge also ordered the defendants to pay hefty fines.
The charges stem from the defendants' role in the creation while abroad of ByPol, a group that united former law enforcement officers who support opposition politicians.
In August 2022, ByPol was declared a terrorist organization by Belarus's Supreme Court.
A year later, ByPol split into two groups -- ByPol and BelPol -- following disagreements within the organization and with the Belarusian opposition in exile led by Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya.
Thousands were detained during and after the 2020 protests, and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka, who has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1994, has refused to negotiate with the opposition, and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
Also on February 15, a court in the town of Luninents in the country's west started the trial of a local resident Alyaksandr Paliuka on charges of insulting Lukashenka, libeling Lukashenka, insulting a representative of the authorities, calls for activities compromising the country's national security, and taking part in an extremist group's activities.
The charges stem from Paliuka's online posts and comments.
Russia Adds Former Lawmaker Gadzhiyev To Wanted List
The Russian Interior Ministry has added former member of parliament Magomed Gadzhiyev to its wanted list on unspecified charges. In May 2023, the Justice Ministry added Gadzhiyev to its "foreign agents" registry over publicly supporting Ukraine and saying while out of Russia that he is "ready to cooperate with Western nations' secret services in exchange of foreign citizenship." Gadzhiyev was then expelled from the ruling United Russia party. While a lawmaker in the State Duma from 2007 to 2021, Gadzhiyev supported Kremlin policies. He left Russia last year for an unspecified country. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russian Warrant Issued For Navalny's Two Lawyers Abroad
The Basmanny district court in Moscow said on February 15 it issued arrest warrants for the self-exiled lawyers of imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny -- Olga Mikhailova and Aleksandr Fedulov -- on extremism charges over their association with Navalny and his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK). In October, Navalny's other lawyers -- Vadim Kobzev, Igor Sergunin, and Aleksei Lipster -- were arrested on the same charge. Mikhailova on Facebook again rejected all charges against her, her colleagues, and Navalny, calling them politically motivated. The FBK and Navalny's other groups were declared extremist and banned in Russia in 2021. To read the original story by Current Time, click here.
Russia Summons Uzbek Ambassador Over University Rector's Comments
Russia's Foreign Ministry said on February 14 that it summoned the Uzbek ambassador to Russia, Botirjon Asadov, over a recent statement by Sherzod Qudratxoja, the rector of the University of Journalism in Tashkent, who called Uzbek citizens who speak Russian but do not know Uzbek "either occupiers or idiots." The Russian ministry described Qudratxoja's statement as "extremely offensive and absolutely unacceptable." Russian does not have an official status in Uzbekistan but the language is widely used in the country. The language issue has turned into a sensitive matter across former Soviet republics since Russia launched its ongoing invasion of Ukraine almost two years ago. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Uzbek Service, click here.
Kyrgyz Journalist Sentenced To House Arrest Amid Media Crackdown
A Kyrgyz court on February 15 confined independent journalist Ali Ergeshev to house arrest until at least March 13 on a hooliganism charge. Ergeshev was detained two days earlier at the Manas airport in Bishkek amid an ongoing crackdown on independent media in the country that once had the most vibrant media space across the region. Last month, 11 former and current reporters of the Temirov Live investigative group were arrested on a charge of "calling for disobedience and mass riots" over the group's reporting. Other Kyrgyz media and reporters have been under pressure in recent months. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kyrgyz Service, click here.
4 Killed In Montenegro Romany Settlement Fire
Four people were killed in a fire that broke out early on February 15 in a makeshift Romany settlement in the southern Montenegrin town of Bar, authorities said. "We found four burnt shacks and four charred bodies at the site. Three victims are minors, one is an adult," prosecutor Mirjana Tankosic Vucinic told RFE/RL. Vucinic said preliminary findings indicated the fire was caused by a wood-burning stove. Romany settlements in Montenegro and across the Balkans are often made up of carboard and wood shelters prone to catching fire from improvised heating during winter months. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
White House Confirms Russia Has 'Troubling' Anti-Satellite Capability But Says It Poses No Threat
The White House on February 15 confirmed that Russia has obtained a "troubling" emerging anti-satellite "capability" but said it had not yet been deployed and poses no immediate threat.
"I can confirm that it is related to an anti-satellite capability that Russia has developed," White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters at the White House.
Kirby said that while Russia's "pursuit of this particular capability is troubling, there is no immediate threat to anyone’s safety," adding that it was not a weapon that can be "used to attack human beings or cause physical destruction here on Earth."
The White House confirmation came a day after the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, Representative Mike Turner (Republican-Ohio), urged the Biden administration to declassify information about what he called a serious national security threat.
Kirby said that the process of reviewing and declassifying information about the Russian capability had been under way when Turner "regrettably" released his statement.
Russia downplayed the U.S. concern, saying the claims were a ploy intended to make the U.S. Congress support aid for Ukraine.
"It's obvious that Washington is trying to force Congress to vote on the aid bill by hook or by crook," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in remarks carried by Russian news agencies. "Let's see what ruse the White House will use."
President Joe Biden has pushed the House of Representatives to approve a $95 billion bill passed by the Senate that would supply aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.
Some far-right Republicans in the House have rejected the aid package, saying they would support the package only if it were tied to deep changes to border policy to stem a record flow of migrants.
Kirby's comments came as U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan was set to hold a briefing with a select group of senior congressional leaders amid media reports about the new intelligence.
While Turner's statement on February 14 gave no specifics, U.S. media reports quoted unnamed sources as saying the issue revolves around new capabilities Russia is attempting to develop in space-based weapons.
Turner said he was asking Biden to declassify "all information relating to this threat so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond."
Sullivan told a news conference that the meeting had been called prior to Turner's statement and that ultimately, it is Biden's decision on whether to declassify any information.
"But in the meantime, the most important thing is we have the opportunity to sit in a classified setting and have the kind of conversation with the House intelligence leadership that I, in fact, had scheduled before Congressman Turner [spoke]," Sullivan said of the meeting scheduled for February 15.
Reports in The New York Times said that the intelligence Turner referred to was related to Russia's attempts to develop a space-based, anti-satellite nuclear weapon. This would potentially violate an international space treaty, to which more than 130 countries have signed onto, including Russia.
ABC News quoted current and former officials as saying the nuclear weapon was not currently in orbit.
With reporting by Reuters, AP, ABC, AFP, and The New York Times
Blinken Visits NATO Ally Albania
U.S. Secretary of State Tony Blinken on February 15 arrived on a one-day visit to NATO member and staunch U.S. ally Albania, where is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Edi Rama and meet with Afghan refugees who are expecting U.S. visas after fleeing their country as the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Blinken was welcomed upon arrival by Albanian Foreign Minister Igli Hasani. "Albania's strategic partnership and cooperation with the U.S., our long-standing ally, will only grow stronger, built on a solid foundation between our countries and people," Hasani wrote on X, formerly Twitter. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Balkan Service, click here.
Russian Anti-War Presidential Hopeful's Appeals Denied
Russia's Supreme Court on February 15 rejected two appeals filed by anti-war presidential hopeful Boris Nadezhdin related to a decision by election officials not to register him for next month's election.
The Central Election Commission (TsIK), which routinely refuses to register would-be opposition candidates on the pretext that they submitted an insufficient number of valid signatures, disqualified thousands of signatures Nadezhdin's representatives gathered across the country to reach the 100,000-signature threshold needed to be registered as a candidate.
The first appeal was related to the TsIK's justifying its decision by the fact that many of Nadezhdin's representatives who collected the signatures had power-of-attorney papers certified by notary offices in regions other than the ones they were collecting the signatures in.
Nadezhdin insists that the TsIK abused its powers because no Russian law says signature collectors' powers of attorney must be certified in the same regions where the signatures are collected.
In his second appeal, Nadezhdin questioned the TsIK's documents on checking his supporters' signatures, saying that the TsIK failed to add the written conclusions of handwriting experts to its signature-inspection protocols.
The Uzbekistan-born 60-year-old academic and former lawmaker, who was proposed as a presidential candidate by the Civic Platform party, vowed to appeal both Supreme Court rulings and file a third appeal with the Supreme Court challenging the TsIK's final decision to bar him from the election.
"I am not giving up and I will not give up," Nadezhdin wrote on Telegram.
Nadezhdin is the only politician with presidential ambitions who has publicly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine and criticized incumbent Vladimir Putin. The poll will be held on March 15-17.
Russian elections are tightly controlled by the Kremlin and are neither free nor fair but are viewed by the government as necessary to convey a sense of legitimacy.
They are mangled by the exclusion of opposition candidates, voter intimidation, ballot stuffing, and other means of manipulation.
Meanwhile, the Kremlin's tight grip on politics, media, law enforcement, and other levers nationwide means Putin, who has ruled Russia as president or prime minister since 1999, is certain to win, barring a very big, unexpected development.
But the surprising show of support for the little-known Nadezhdin, whose platform says the invasion of Ukraine was a "fatal mistake" and accuses Putin of dragging Russia into the past instead of building a sustainable future, is complicating the Kremlin's more aggressive ambition of boosting the perception of Putin's legitimacy.
Opposition voices expected to be Putin's main challengers are currently either incarcerated or fled the country, fearing for their safety.
Kazakhstan Releases Activist Early, Apparently To Avoid Rally By Supporters
ASTANA -- Kazakh opposition activist Erkin Qaziev was released from prison hours ahead of schedule in an apparent move by authorities to avoid possible rallies by his supporters at the prison gates to greet him.
Qaziev's wife, Roza Kumakova, told RFE/RL that prison guards transported her husband from the penitentiary to a destination he had chosen several hours before he was expected to leave the correctional institution near Astana, the capital.
Qaziev was sentenced to two years in prison on a charge of taking part in the activities of the banned Democratic Choice of Kazakhstan (DVK) movement and assaulting a law enforcement officer.
Qaziev and his supporters have rejected the accusations as politically motivated, while Kazakh human right groups have recognized him as a political prisoner.
Qaziev is among dozens of Kazakh activists arrested in recent years for taking part in rallies organized by the DVK's leader, Mukhtar Ablyazov, a vocal critic of Kazakhstan's government who lives in self-imposed exile in France.
Ablyazov is wanted by Kazakhstan for alleged embezzling some $5 billion, which he vehemently denies. His DVK movement was labeled as extremist and banned in Kazakhstan in March 2018.
Also in 2018, a Kazakh court sentenced Ablyazov in absentia to life in prison for murder, a charge he also has denied and labeled politically motivated.
That ruling came after another Kazakh court had sentenced Ablyazov to 20 years in prison in absentia after convicting him of organizing and leading a criminal group, as well as abuse of office, embezzlement, and financial mismanagement.
Ablyazov has called all of the charges and accusations against him politically motivated.
Latvian Law Allowing Confiscation Of Vehicles With Russian License Plates Takes Force
A law that allows authorities to confiscate vehicles with Russian license plates came into force in Latvia on February 15. Owners of such cars were instructed last year that by February 14 they had to either replace the license plates with Latvian ones or remove the vehicles from the Baltic nation. Only vehicles of diplomatic missions and cars crossing through Latvia in transit are now allowed in the country with Russian plates. Latvia and several other EU nations have banned cars with Russian license plates on their territories over Russia's invasion of Ukraine. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Russian Court Issues Arrest Warrant In Absentia For Self-Exiled Kremlin Critic
Noted Russian lawyer and outspoken Kremlin critic Ilya Novikov, who resides in Ukraine, said on February 14 that Russian authorities had issued an arrest warrant for him. Novikov is wanted in Russia on charges of high treason and distributing "false" information about Russian armed forces involved in Moscow’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. Novikov has openly criticized Russia's full-scale aggression against Ukraine. In June 2022, the Moscow Chamber of Attorneys annulled Novikov’s license to practice law. He was later added to the registry of "foreign agents." Novikov continues to work as a lawyer in Kyiv. To read the original story by RFE/RL's North.Realities, click here.
Stoltenberg Hopeful U.S. Will Unblock Aid As NATO Ministers Discuss Ukraine Support
NATO defense ministers met in Brussels on February 15 to discuss continued military aid for war-wracked Ukraine as Kyiv's forces, exhausted and lacking sufficient ammunition and heavy weapons, face an increasingly aggressive Russian assault in the east while civilians across Ukraine are being pounded relentlessly by Moscow's missiles and drones.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
Ahead of the talks, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg expressed hope the United States will continue to support Ukraine as a $95.34 billion military aid package that includes $61 billion for Kyiv and was approved by the U.S. Senate still has to clear the hurdle of a vote in the Republican-controlled House of Representatives.
Depleted Ukrainian forces say they are conserving dwindling ammunition stocks as they struggle to stave off Russia's increasingly intense attacks on the battlefield and missile and drone strikes on civilians and infrastructure.
"We see the impact already of the fact that the U.S. has not been able to make a decision, but I expect the U.S. to be able to make a decision, that the Congress and the House of Representatives will agree continued support to Ukraine," Stoltenberg told journalists.
The bill passed the U.S. Senate on February 13 but has not yet been taken up by the House of Representatives.
If adopted, it would allow the immediate restart of shipments of weapons and ammunition for Ukrainian forces that have been suspended since December.
However, it remains unclear when or if the House will take up the funding to restart regular shipments.
House Speaker Mike Johnson, who criticized the package even before the vote in the Senate because it lacks provisions to stem a record flow of migrants across the U.S.-Mexico border, has indicated that it could be weeks or months.
“The Republican-led House will not be jammed or forced into passing a foreign aid bill,” Johnson said late on February 14 after a closed-door meeting with fellow Republicans -- many of whom are aligned with former President Donald Trump, the expected candidate for the party in November's presidential election. He reiterated that the aid package must also include border-protection measures.
Johnson has gone on the record as saying he personally supports aid for Ukraine, but the far-right wing of the Republican House caucus is more closely allied with Trump's isolationist ideology.
As NATO discussed more support for Ukraine and increases in the military spending of the bloc's 31 members countries, Ukraine's military deployed reinforcements to the embattled city of Avdiyivka in the east, where Russian forces have been mounting a monthslong assault that has become increasingly intense in recent days.
The Third Assault Brigade, one of Ukraine's most experienced infantry groups, said on February 15 that it had been sent to Avdiyivka.
"The Third Assault Brigade confirms that it was urgently redeployed to strengthen Ukrainian troops in the Avdiyivka area," the brigade said on Telegram.
"The situation in the city...is extremely critical.... The enemy's forces on our section have approximately seven brigades," the message said.
At the same time, military spokesman Dmytro Lykhoviy said on February 15 that the Ukrainian military is withdrawing some troops from Avdiyivka to "more advantageous positions."
With reporting by AP and Reuters
U.S. Must Support Ukraine, Stop Russia Threatening Other Countries, Yellen Says
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on February 14 said it is "critically important" that the United States fulfill its promises to support Ukraine, warning that failing to do so would embolden Russian President Vladimir Putin to attack other countries. Yellen, speaking to reporters in Detroit, blasted former President Donald Trump's recent comment calling into question U.S. willingness to support members of NATO if they were attacked. "I consider those remarks to be highly irresponsible," Yellen said. She also urged members of the U.S. House of Representatives to approve a Senate-passed $95.34 billion military aid package for Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.
- By AFP
Putin Says He Prefers More 'Predictable' Biden Over Trump
Russian President Vladimir Putin described U.S. President Joe Biden as more "predictable" than former President Donald Trump, but said the Kremlin is prepared to work with whoever wins the 2024 U.S. presidential election. Asked in an interview broadcast on February 14 who Russia would like to see win -- the 81-year-old Democratic incumbent or Trump, 77 -- Putin said Biden is more experienced and predictable -- “an old school politician." He brushed aside questions about Biden's age and health, saying people were already talking about his "inabilities" when he met him three years ago, but he saw “nothing of the sort.”
Ukraine, Russia Exchange Missile Strikes With Both Sides Reporting Deaths
Ukraine and Russia on February 15 both reported missile and drone strikes that caused deaths and injuries among civilians and caused material damage.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Ukraine declared an all-out air-raid alert for the second time on February 15 after Russian MiG-31 warplanes were detected after taking off from military airfields inside Russia.
Oleh Synyehubov, the governor of Ukraine's eastern region of Kharkiv, said that the number of people killed in an overnight Russian missile strike on the village of Velikiy Burluk near the Russian border has risen to five, after the body of a 27-year-old woman was pulled from under the rubble.
"As of now, five civilians are known to have been killed -- three women aged 74, 54, and 27, and two men aged 41 and 53," Synyehubov wrote on Telegram.
Local authorities said Russian S-300 guided missiles hit a two-story residential building and another one next to it.
Serhiy Popko, the head of the Kyiv's military administration, said all missiles targeting the city were shot down and there were no casualties after a first air-raid alert that lasted for more than two hours in the morning.
In Lviv, Mayor Andriy Sadovy said the windows of several buildings were blown out by explosions, but there were no casualties. Zaporizhzhya Governor Ivan Fedorov said an infrastructure objective was hit in the city and one person was wounded.
The air defense of the Ukrainian military reported that it shot down 13 out of the 26 missiles launched by Russia in the latest wave of strikes on February 15.
Meanwhile, Russian state media reported Ukrainian missiles struck a shopping center in the western city of Belgorod, located some 30 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
Vyacheslav Gladkov, the governor of the Belgorod region, said at least five people were killed and that there was considerable material damage.
WATCH: Two Russian prisoners, Vladislav and Mikhail, joined mercenary groups when they were given the chance to fight in Ukraine rather than serve out their sentences. After fighting in conditions that seemed to promise certain death, both surrendered to Ukrainian forces -- then returned to battle as part of the Russian Volunteer Corps, a paramilitary unit fighting for Ukraine.
"According to preliminary data, five people were killed in Belgorod, including one child, another 18 people were injured, five of whom were children. Ambulance crews transport victims to medical facilities. All necessary assistance is provided," Gladkov wrote on Telegram.
Videos showing a damaged shopping center are circulating on social media.
Russia's Defense Ministry said its air-defense forces had shot down 14 Ukrainian missiles over the Belgorod region. The ministry did not mention any casualties or damage.
An oil depot near the western Russian city of Kursk close to the border with Ukraine caught fire after being hit by Ukrainian drones early on February 15, regional Governor Roman Starovoit said on Telegram, adding that there were no casualties.
Ukraine has not commented on the Russian claims, which could not be independently verified immediately.
Chairman Of U.S. House Intelligence Committee Warns Of 'Serious National Security Threat'
The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives' intelligence committee issued a statement on February 14 that referred to a "serious national security threat," which sources quoted in U.S. news reports said was related to Russia. In the statement, representative Mike Turner (Republican-Ohio) requested that President Joe Biden declassify all information relating to the danger "so that Congress, the Administration, and our allies can openly discuss the actions necessary to respond to this threat." He provided no further information. Two sources familiar with the issue said Turner's statement was related to Russia and operations in space.
U.S. Slaps Sanctions On Subsidiary Of Central Bank of Iran, Other Entities And Individuals
The United States on February 14 said it had imposed sanctions on an Iranian subsidiary of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), two entities based in the United Arab Emirates, one based in Turkey, and three individuals for smuggling U.S. technology. The Treasury Department named the entities as CBI subsidiary Informatics Services Corporation, the U.A.E.-based Advance Banking Solution Trading DMCC, the U.A.E.-based Freedom Star General Trading, and the Turkish-based Ted Teknoloji Gelistirme Hizmetleri Sanayi Ticaret Anonim Sirketi. The Treasury Department said the CBI has played a critical role in providing financial support to the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps-Quds Force and Hizballah.
Russians Living In Bosnia Will Be Able To Vote In Presidential Election Next Month
Russian citizens living in Bosnia-Herzegovina will be able to vote in the Russian presidential election next month, the Balkan country’s Council of Ministers said on February 14.
The council granted consent for voting at two polling stations following a request by the Russian Embassy in Sarajevo.
Russian citizens will be able to vote for 12 hours at the main polling station in the Russian Embassy in the Bosnian capital starting at 8 a.m. on March 17, the final day of voting in Russia. Earlier in the month, on March 9, Russians will be able to cast ballots for four hours starting at 11 a.m. in the building of the company Optima Group in Banja Luka.
The owner of Optima Group is the Russian company NeftegazInKor, an affiliate of Zarubezhneft, a Russian state-owned oil and gas company that operates in Bosnia as Nestro company, running oil refineries in Brod and Modrica as well as a cluster of gas stations across Bosnia.
It is not known how many Russian citizens will vote in Bosnia.
The Russian Embassy in Albania has also confirmed that it will have a polling station for the upcoming presidential elections in Russia. Russian citizens will also be able to vote in Russian embassies in North Macedonia, the country's Foreign Ministry confirmed earlier to RFE/RL.
RFE/RL couldn’t confirm whether it will be possible for Russians to vote in Montenegro and Serbia. About 25,000 Russian citizens live in Montenegro and 30,000 live in Serbia, according to official sources.
Russian citizens residing in Kosovo will most likely be able to vote online, the Russian government's office in that country confirmed to RFE/RL.
The presidential elections in Russia are scheduled to take place on March 15-17. Incumbent Vladimir Putin, who has run the country as president or prime minister since 1999, is expected to win another six-year term. No serious challenger to Putin has emerged amid an ongoing crackdown on dissent and opposition.
The 71-year-old Putin, who gained the right to seek two more six-year terms under constitutional amendments passed in 2020, is already the longest-serving Kremlin leader since Soviet dictator Josef Stalin, who died in 1953 at the age of 74.
In addition to Putin, the Russian Central Election Commission (TsIK) confirmed the names of three other candidates -- Liberal Democratic Party leader Leonid Slutsky, State Duma Deputy Speaker Vladislav Davankov of the New People party, and State Duma lawmaker Nikolai Kharitonov of the Communist Party -- all of whom support the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
The TsIK last week refused to register Boris Nadezhdin, the only candidate who openly advocates ending the war in Ukraine and who speaks against Putin's policies.
The TsIK, which routinely refuses to register would-be opposition candidates on the pretext that they submitted an insufficient number of valid signatures, ruled on February 8 that only 95,587 signatures collected by Nadezhdin's supporters were valid, while 100,000 signatures must be collected to register a presidential candidate.
