Accessibility links

Subscribe
All RFE/RL sites
site logo site logo
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

A Ukrainian Governor Tries To Keep Up His Region's Spirits

A Ukrainian Governor Tries To Keep Up His Region's Spirits
Embed
A Ukrainian Governor Tries To Keep Up His Region's Spirits

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:04 0:00

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Vitaliy Kim, governor of the region of Mykolayiv, has been updating his audience on the situation on his Telegram channel. He tries to do it in a humorous way, to cheer up his constituents in these difficult times. This is his address of March 5. RFE/RL can’t verify his claims but many sources on social media confirm that there was a battle near the southern city that ended in defeat for the Russians.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG