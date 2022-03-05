A Ukrainian Governor Tries To Keep Up His Region's Spirits

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Vitaliy Kim, governor of the region of Mykolayiv, has been updating his audience on the situation on his Telegram channel. He tries to do it in a humorous way, to cheer up his constituents in these difficult times. This is his address of March 5. RFE/RL can’t verify his claims but many sources on social media confirm that there was a battle near the southern city that ended in defeat for the Russians.