How NATO AWACS Reconnaissance Planes Keep An Eye On Russian Forces
NATO reconnaissance planes patrol the airspace near the alliance's eastern borders almost daily, watching for activity by Russian military aircraft. RFE/RL correspondent Zoriana Stepanenko and cameraman Marek Hajduk joined the crew of a NATO jet on July 25 for flights over Romania and Poland. Refueling in flight to allow the plane to patrol for 12 hours, the crew, from a mix of NATO nations, described their determination to see and be seen by any potential Russian aggressor.