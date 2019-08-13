Ukraine's New Parliament To Be Sworn In On August 29

Ukraine’s new parliament will get sworn in on August 29, Kyiv-based Dragon Capital investment bank wrote in a note to investors, citing the national legislature’s website.



President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to deliver his first state of the nation speech to the 424 elected lawmakers that day. As required by law, the president addresses parliament after it appoints the speaker and two deputy speakers.



A plenary session will be held on the same day as well.



Since Zelenskiy’s Servant of the People party won an outright majority of 254 seats on July 21, no delays are expected regarding the formation of a new Cabinet of Ministers.



A new government will likely be formed by the first week of September, Dragon Capital said.



This will be Ukraine’s ninth parliamentary convocation.



Twenty-six seats are still vacant because those mandates are in Russia-annexed Crimea and parts of the easternmost regions of Luhansk and Donetsk, which are controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists.



Half the parliamentary seats get distributed proportionally based on party lists and the other half in single-mandate election districts based on simple-majority voting.