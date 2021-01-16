Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Subscribe
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Ukraine

Ukrainians Sing And Dance The Old Year Out And The New One In

Ukrainians Sing And Dance The Old Year Out And The New One In
Embed
Ukrainians Sing And Dance The Old Year Out And The New One In

No media source currently available

0:00 0:01:00 0:00

Old and young danced, sang, and marched from morning till morning in Krasnoyilsk, a village in southern Ukraine close to the Romanian border, to see in the new year according to the popular Malanka tradition -- sometimes referred to as the Ukrainian Mardi Gras. Falling near the end of the month-long holiday season, Malanka is how Ukrainians celebrate Old New Year, according to the Julian calendar, on January 13-14. Although details differ from region to region, generally it entails lots of food, drink, caroling, concerts, parades, good-natured pranks, and garish costumes.

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG