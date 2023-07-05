Ukraine Emergency Crews Train For Nuclear Incident Amid Zaporizhzhya Plant Fears
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy repeated his warning that Russia is planning "dangerous provocations" at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. In a recent training scenario, local emergency crews prepared for large-scale radiation decontamination measures and the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of residents from four Ukrainian regions. Safety breaches have been a constant fear since Russian forces occupied the power plant in March 2022.