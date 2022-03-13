Odesa Artists Call For A No-Fly Zone

Ukrainian musicians and opera singers performed in Odesa on March 12 to call for the imposition of a no-fly zone over Ukraine. Members of the Odesa National Academic Theater of Opera and Ballet staged an open-air concert outside the theater building. They performed Ukraine's national anthem, a fragment from Nabucco by Giuseppe Verdi, and the patriotic hymn Prayer for Ukraine by Ukrainian composer Mykola Lysenko. The Black Sea port city is bracing for a Russian attack. The eastern cities of Kharkiv and Mariupol have been heavily hit by Russian air and missile strikes.