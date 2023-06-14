Accessibility links

'Everything Turned Red': Russia Launches Deadly Cruise Missile Attack On Odesa

'Everything Turned Red': Russia Launches Deadly Cruise Missile Attack On Odesa
'Everything Turned Red': Russia Launches Deadly Cruise Missile Attack On Odesa

A Russian cruise missile attack killed at least three people and injured 13 others in Ukraine's southern port city of Odesa. The strike destroyed civilian infrastructure, including a residential complex and a food warehouse. The onslaught comes as Russian forces have stepped up aerial assaults across Ukraine in recent weeks. Before this attack, the Black Sea city had enjoyed relative calm when compared to other major Ukrainian urban centers.

