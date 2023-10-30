News
Ukraine Says Russian Missile Attack On Odesa Shipyard Injures Two
Ukraine's southern Odesa region came under attack early on October 30, with Russian missiles striking a ship repair yard, regional Governor Oleh Kiper said. "As a result of the attack, a fire broke out...the administrative building and equipment of the enterprise were damaged," he said in a post on Telegram, adding that two people were injured in the attack and taken to hospital.
Imprisoned Russian Politicians, Activists Hold One-Day Hunger Strike
Several imprisoned Russian politicians and activists are holding a one-day hunger strike on October 30 to mark a day of remembrance for political prisoners. The hunger strike was initiated earlier in October by imprisoned opposition politicians and activists -- Aleksei Navalny, Ilya Yashin, Vladimir Kara-Murza, Lilia Chanysheva, Daniel Kholodny, Vadim Ostanin, and Mikhail Kriger -- all of whom have been recognized as political prisoners by Russian human rights groups. The Day of Remembrance for the Victims of Political Repressions was first held in October 1974 by imprisoned Soviet dissidents Kronid Lyubarsky and Aleksei Murzhenko to demand that their rights be respected by prison guards. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Body Of 46th Victim From Kazakh Mine Fire Recovered
The body of a 46th victim from a coal mine fire in the central Qaraghandy region has been recovered, according to the HOLA news agency. Some 252 people were underground at the Kostenko mine when the fire struck in the early hours of October 28, said the operating company ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steel producer. Of those, 206 came to the surface on their own. DNA testing is under way to determine the identities of the bodies found in the deadliest such accident in the country’s post-Soviet history. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Ukraine Says It Downed All 12 Drones Launched By Russia Overnight
Russian troops launched another air strike overnight against Ukraine using 12 Shahed attack drones, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on October 30, all of which "were destroyed by antiaircraft defenses." The General Staff added in its daily briefing note that over the previous 24 hours about 60 combat clashes took place on the front lines in Kupyansk, Lymansk, Avdiyivka, Maryinsk, Shakhtarsk, and Zaporizhzhya. "As a result of the...attacks, unfortunately, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, click here.
More Than 20 Injured As Anti-Israel Mob Storms Airport In Russia's Daghestan
More than 20 people were injured -- two critically -- when a mob of hundreds of people shouting anti-Jewish epithets stormed and shut down the airport in the Russian city of Makhachkala in the predominantly Muslim region of Daghestan after a flight arrived from Israel on October 29.
Daghestan’s Health Ministry said on October 30 that 10 of those injured needed hospital attention, while the Baza Telegram channel said six police officers were among the casualties.
Riot police were called to the scene after disturbances broke out when the aircraft arrived, prompting the Interior Ministry office in Makhachkala to send for reinforcements, including National Guard units, to “ensure the safety” of arriving passengers, according to the Baza Telegram channel.
The RIA Novosti news agency reported on October 30 that 60 people have been detained at the airport.
Russia's aviation authority later said the airport would remain closed until November 6.
Anti-Jewish protests have broken out in several cities in the region in the face of Israel’s war with Hamas, rulers of the Palestinian-controlled Gaza Strip.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry on October 29 demanded that Russia protect Israelis and Jews and to apprehend anyone threatening them.
"Israel expects the Russian authorities to protect all Israeli citizens and all Jews, and to act decisively against the rioters and against incitement to violence against Jews and Israelis," a statement said.
Late on October 29, videos and photos from the scene published by RFE/RL’s Caucasus.Realities indicated that protesters had stormed onto the Makhachkala runway, attempting to gain entry to the incoming plane.
Authorities said the airport was immediately closed for incoming and outgoing flights, while police reportedly began jamming communications in the airport area to prevent the crowd from coordinating further actions.
A local news Telegram channel reported that protesters were attempting to check the identities of arriving passengers, seeking to prevent Jews from leaving the airport, including searching police vehicles.
A protester was seen in one unconfirmed video carried a sign saying, "Child killers have no place in Daghestan."
Daghestani officials accused "enemies of Russia" of instigating the anti-Semitic sentiments after the Coordination Center of Muslims of the North Caucasus called on authorities to prevent refugees from Israel from entering the republic, according to the Caucasian Knot news website.
The Internal Affairs Ministry said that, "against the background of the situation in Makhachkala, the identities of all those who take part in the riots will be established, since video surveillance works at the airport."
"We recommend that all persons who have violated the operating procedures of the [airport] to cease the illegal actions and to not interfere with the work of airport employees," a Telegram statement said.
"It is not easy for each of us to stand and watch the inhumane massacre of a civilian population -- the Palestinian people,” the government statement said.
"Still, we urge residents of the republic not to succumb to provocations of destructive groups and not to create panic in society."
Anti-Semitic rallies took place over the weekend in other cities of the North Caucasus protesting against Israel’s military campaign.
The Middle East conflict broke out after Hamas militants stormed Israel on October 7, killing hundreds of people and taking more than 200 hostage. Israel retaliated with a military campaign against Gaza, leading to the deaths of some 8,000 people and the destruction of much of Gaza City.
On October 28, a rally was held in Cherkessk, the capital of the Karachayevo-Cherkessia Republic, demanding that residents of Israel not be allowed into the republic.
On the night of October 29, residents of Derbent in Daghestan protested after false reports of the settling of refugees from Israel in local hotels.
With reporting by AFP and RIA Novosti
Russians, Diplomats Honor Soviet-Era Victims Under Watchful Eyes Of Security Forces
Russians throughout the country on October 29 commemorated the victims of Soviet repression with an annual event organized by the Memorial human rights group, which itself was banned and shut down by the increasingly repressive government of President Vladimir Putin.
"Against the backdrop of mass killings and arrests, wherever they occur, the reminder of the cost of each individual life is felt all the more poignantly,” the Nobel Peace Prize-winning rights organization said in an online statement.
It remains “important today, for a variety of reasons, to preserve the memory of the victims of Soviet state terror," it added about the event, which takes place on the eve of Russia's traditional Remembrance Day For The Victims Of Political Repression, which was first sanctioned by the authorities in 1991 after the fall of communism.
Memorial has since 2006 organized the Returning Of The Names event at which people read out the names of victims of repression under Soviet dictator Josef Stalin. The authorities since 2020 have denied permission for the event.
In Moscow, the commemoration took place under the watchful eyes of security forces at the Solovetsky Stone memorial on Lubyanka Square, where police cordoned off the square in the morning hours.
Memorial said two police wagons and police cars were parked at the square as only groups of three or fewer people were allowed to pass through.
"For the first time, perhaps, when we came to the Solovetsky Stone, we saw that the square was cordoned off. Today, this is the attitude toward the memory of the victims of repression. Not to gather more than three -- it looks like a mockery of the memory of the victims," veteran human rights defender Yan Rachinsky said.
Rachinsky, Memorial co-chairman Oleg Orlov, and diplomats -- including the U.S. and U.K. ambassadors -- were among those who solemnly placed flowers at the site as names were read out.
OVD-Info, which monitors repression in Russia, said security forces detained photographer Danila Gulin, who was taken to a local police station but later released without charges.
Similar events were reported in several other Russian cities and in a variety of countries throughout the world as well.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement that “the European Union honors the victims of political repression in Russia and commends those who continue to work on the remembrance of past victims and against attempts to manipulate and erase the historical memory of political repression in the country.“
“Over recent years, we have witnessed an unprecedented disrespect for human rights in Russia. The dismantling of organizations like Memorial is an irreplaceable loss for the Russian people and the rest of Europe,” the statement added.
Under Stalin, millions of Soviet citizens were killed, tortured, imprisoned, or exiled by the Soviet state. Nostalgia for Stalin and for the Soviet Union has flourished under Putin, a former KGB officer who has praised the dictator as an “effective manager.”
The October date for the event was chosen to honor gulag inmates in the Russian regions of Mordovia and Perm who started a mass hunger strike on that day in 1974, protesting political persecutions in the Soviet Union.
In October 1991, after the fall of communism, Russian authorities adopted a resolution On The Establishment Of The Day Of Remembrance Of The Victims Of Political Repression, after which it became the officially recognized Day of Remembrance before running afoul of authorities in recent years.
Memorial, founded in 1987 to remember victims of Soviet repression, was closed down by Russia’s Supreme Court in November 2021 -- citing the so-called "foreign agents" law -- although it still functions outside the country and has managed to continue some activities inside Russia.
Amnesty International at the time called the shutdown of Memorial an "insult" to the memory of the victims of Soviet gulags.
Memorial was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2022 for its longtime "fight for human rights and democracy."
Four Ukrainian Police Officers Wounded In Russian Shelling, Kyiv Says
Four Ukrainian police officers were wounded on October 29 when a shell fired by Russian forces exploded by their vehicle in the frontline city of Siversk in the eastern Donetsk Province, Kyiv said.
“The condition of the law enforcement officers is satisfactory. They are receiving outpatient medical treatment,” the Interior Ministry said in a Telegram post.
“The officers’ vehicle was damaged” in the attack, it added.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
Earlier on October 29, Ukraine’s Air Force said it had shot down five Iranian-made Shahed drones launched by Russian forces overnight. The attacks targeted Ukraine’s Khmelnitskiy, Mykolayiv, Poltava, and Zaporizhzhya regions, authorities said.
In Moscow, Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Telegram that its air-defense systems shot down some 30 Ukrainian drones over the Black Sea and the Crimean Peninsula overnight.
Authorities in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region bordering the Black Sea said a fire broke out at an oil refinery in the early hours of October 29. They didn’t specify the cause, but local media outlets claimed that the fire had been caused by a drone strike or debris from a downed drone.
Drone strikes and shelling on the Russian regions bordering Ukraine as well as in Moscow-annexed Crimea have become a regular occurrence. Kyiv never publicly acknowledges responsibility for attacks on Russian territory or the Crimean Peninsula.
Also on October 29, a top ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin said Russia will confiscate assets belonging to European Union states it deems unfriendly if the bloc "steals" frozen Russian funds to help Ukraine.
Vyacheslav Volodin, the chairman of the State Duma, made the comment after Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said on October 27 that the EU executive was working on a proposal to pool some of the profits derived from frozen Russian state assets to support Ukraine and its postwar reconstruction.
Volodin responded that "such a decision would require a symmetrical response” from Russia.
“In that case, far more assets belonging to unfriendly countries will be confiscated than our frozen funds in Europe," he said.
Von der Leyen said the value of frozen Russian sovereign assets was $223.15 billion, and recalled that the bloc had decided that Russia must pay for Ukraine's reconstruction.
With reporting by AP and Reuters
- By AFP
Iran's Raisi Says Israeli Actions In Gaza 'May Force Everyone' To Act
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on October 29 said Israel's ongoing bombardment of Gaza "may force everyone" to act, in the latest warning issued by the Islamic republic since the start of the Israel-Hamas conflict. Israel has been pounding the tiny Palestinian territory since Hamas gunmen stormed across the border on October 7 and, according to Israeli officials, killed more than 1,400 people, most of them civilians. Iran, which financially and militarily backs Hamas, hailed the October 7 attacks as a "success." But it has insisted it was not involved in the onslaught.
Sharp Increase In Afghans Leaving Pakistan Due To Migrant Crackdown, UN Says
UN agencies have reported a sharp increase in Afghans returning home since Pakistan launched a crackdown on people living in the country illegally. They urged Pakistan to suspend the policy before it was too late to avoid a “human rights catastrophe.” Pakistan earlier this month said it will arrest and deport undocumented or unregistered foreigners after October 31. Two provinces bordering Afghanistan have set up deportation centers. The government says the campaign is not aimed at a particular nationality, but it mostly affects Afghans who make up the bulk of foreigners living in the country.
- By Reuters
Moscow Will Confiscate EU Assets If Brussels 'Steals' Frozen Russian Funds, Putin Ally Threatens
Russia will confiscate assets belonging to European Union states it deems unfriendly if the bloc "steals" frozen Russian funds in a drive to fund Ukraine, an ally of President Vladimir Putin said on October 29. Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said on October 27 that the EU executive was working on a proposal to pool some of the profits derived from frozen Russian state assets to help Ukraine and its postwar reconstruction. Vyacheslav Volodin, the State Duma chairman, said Moscow would retaliate in a way that would be more costly to the bloc if the EU moved against Russian assets.
Kazakhstan Holds National Day Of Mourning For More Than 40 Miners Killed In Fire
Kazakhstan held a national day of mourning on October 29 for more than 40 people killed in a coal mine fire in the central Qaraghandy region, the deadliest such accident in the country’s post-Soviet history.
The death toll rose to 45 with the recovery of two additional bodies, rescue official Gennady Silinsky said, adding that the search-and-rescue operations continued for a final remaining missing miner.
"The search operation is hampered by the presence of destroyed mining equipment, as well as rubble in some places,” the Ministry for Emergency Situations said in a statement.
Some 252 people were underground at the Kostenko mine when the fire struck in the early hours of October 28, said the operating company ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steel producer.
Authorities said an evacuation had been ordered after a fire broke out but that an explosion occurred before many workers could be led away. The blast could be felt more than 2 kilometers away, Silinsky earlier told a news briefing.
The Kazakh government on October 28 confirmed the nationalization of the local branch of the steel giant, ArcelorMittal Temirtau, which operates the country’s largest steel plants and several coal and ore mines.
WATCH: Relatives of miners employed at a Kazakh coal mine came to its offices on October 29 to ask about their loved ones. More than 40 miners died after a fire and an explosion inside the Kostenko mine, near the city of Qaraghandy, early on October 28.
Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov said in a statement that the government had reached a preliminary agreement with the company's shareholders and was now in the process of “formalizing” the nationalization.
ArcelorMittal confirmed it had signed “a preliminary agreement for a transaction that will transfer ownership to the Republic of Kazakhstan.”
The company said it "will commit to finalizing this transaction as soon as possible.”
The office of Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor-General announced a probe into potential safety violations at the Kostenko coal mine.
It was the second deadly incident at an ArcelorMittal site in Kazakhstan this year, after five miners were killed in an accident at a mine in the same region in August.
ArcelorMittal's operations in the resource-rich Central Asian country have regularly been accused by authorities of failing to respect safety and environmental regulations.
After the August incident at an ArcelorMittal coal mine, Toqaev denounced the "systemic character" of accidents involving the company that he said had left more than 100 people dead in Kazakhstan since 2006.
In December 2022, Astana had threatened to ban ArcelorMittal from operating in the country after a worker died in what the company called an "accident" at its factory in Termitau.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Hamas Reportedly Looking To Track Down Eight Russian-Israeli Hostages
The Hamas militant group -- which is holding more than 200 hostages seized in its October 7 attack on Israel -- is attempting to locate eight Russian-Israeli dual citizens following a request from Moscow to free them, Russian news agencies reported on October 28.
Moussa Abu Marzouk, a member of Hamas's political bureau, was quoted as saying the Russian Foreign Ministry had sent the militants a list with the names of eight people who have dual citizenship and are being held hostage in the Gaza Strip.
"We are very attentive to this list and will carefully process it, because we look at Russia as our closest friend," RIA Novosti quoted Marzouk as saying.
Hamas has freed a small number of hostages seized on October 7, some with dual U.S.-Israeli citizenship. Among the latest freed hostages was Israeli grandmother Yocheved Lifshitz, 85, one of two women released late on October 23. Lifshitz told reporters she had been held in a network of tunnels within Gaza.
The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed on October 26 that a delegation from the militant group had visited Moscow to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip.
The ministry said it discussed the release of hostages in the Gaza Strip and the evacuation of foreigners, including Russian nationals, with a Hamas representative.
The Israeli Foreign Ministry reacted angrily to the October 26 visit, calling Russia’s invitation to the Hamas delegation "deplorable" and saying the organization is worse than Islamic State.
Iran-allied Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union along with some other Western countries, took more than 200 hostages, some of them infants, during the assault.
Russia has good relations with the Palestinian militant group, which it does not consider a terror group, and has launched a diplomatic effort to try to free hostages held in Gaza.
Israel launched a withering bombardment of Gaza after Hamas gunmen stormed across the border, killing 1,400 people, mostly civilians, and taking nearly 230 others hostage, according to Israeli officials.
Health officials in the Gaza Strip on October 28 said Israeli strikes had killed 7,703 people, including more than 3,500 children.
The information could not independently be verified.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Iranian Security Forces Keep Family From Grave Of Son Killed In Protests
Iranian security forces have prevented the public from visiting the grave of Ali Rouzbahani, a protester killed last year, and detained two family members for several hours on October 26 before releasing them.
The security apparatus also obstructed memorial services for other protesters killed on October 26 in various Iranian cities including Arak, Sanandaj, Mahabad, Rasht, Tehran, and several others, activists reported.
The security forces detained the father and brother of Roozbehani, preventing them from holding a memorial and birthday ceremony, while Fatemeh Heydari, the sister of another protester killed by security forces, Javad Heydari, also reported on X, fomerly known as Twitter, that police had detained the two men.
According to Heydari, security forces told Rouzbahani's father and brother that they "do not have the right to hold a memorial." They also forced Mohammad Rouzbahani, Ali's brother, to delete a social media post about the anniversary and birthday of his deceased brother. Mohammad had previously asked people on X to commemorate his brother's life on October 26.
Security forces also said that "only" Ali's father, brother, and sister are allowed to visit his grave.
Numerous protesters were killed on October 26, 2022, in various cities of Iran. Most were either shot by government forces or died due to injuries inflicted by them during protests sparked by the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody for allegedly breaking the country’s hijab rule.
In addition to preventing the memorial for Ali Rouzbahani in Tehran, security forces refused to allow other families of protesters killed during the unrest to hold memorial services. In some cases, families were allowed to visit the graves for a few minutes as long as they did not hold any ceremonies or host gatherings.
Pressure on the families seeking justice for the deaths of their loved ones as a result of clashes with security forces during the demonstrations has intensified in recent months. Ahead of the anniversary of Amini's death, dozens of family members of killed protesters were detained or summoned, and security forces prevented them from holding memorial services.
Amnesty International has said that Iranian authorities, by hiding burial locations and preventing mourning ceremonies, are violating the rights of the families and Article 15 of the International Covenant on Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
North Macedonia Police Intercept Group Of 77 Migrants, Arrest Seven Pakistanis
Police in North Macedonia on October 28 said they found 77 migrants in the country’s south and arrested seven Pakistanis suspected of human trafficking. Police said the arrests took place late on October 26 near the southern town of Negorci when they responded to reports of a large group of people on the move. The 77 consisted of 52 Syrians, 13 Pakistanis, five Iraqis, five Turks, and two Indians. Seven of the Pakistanis, believed to be the organizers of the group’s illegal entry into North Macedonia from neighboring Greece, were arrested and criminal charges were filed against them.
Russia Suffers Heavy Losses Near Avdiyivka, U.K. Says, As Kyiv-Backed Peace Talks Begin In Malta
Heavy fighting continued around the eastern Ukrainian city of Avdiyivka on October 28, even as representatives from dozens of nations met in Malta to discuss Ukraine-driven peace proposals and while Kyiv and Moscow exchanged accusations of attacks near nuclear-related sites in each country.
Live Briefing: Russia's Invasion Of Ukraine
RFE/RL's Live Briefing gives you all of the latest developments on Russia's full-scale invasion, Kyiv's counteroffensive, Western military aid, global reaction, and the plight of civilians. For all of RFE/RL's coverage of the war in Ukraine, click here.
British intelligence, in its latest update, said Moscow had likely committed elements of up to eight brigades to the sector around Avdiyivka and probably had “suffered some of Russia’s highest casualty rates of 2023 so far,” appearing to back up remarks by Ukrainian leaders who claimed Kyiv’s forces had repelled multiple Russian attacks in the area.
Earlier this week, White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said that, since October 11, Russia has suffered significant losses, including at least 125 pieces of armored vehicles and military equipment in and around Avdiyivka.
Battlefield claims in the war cannot be immediately confirmed, and Ukrainian losses in the fighting could not immediately be determined..
Meanwhile, Moscow on October 28 accused Ukraine of deliberately attacking a nuclear-waste facility near the Russian city of Kursk, claiming Kyiv knew the action could have caused a major nuclear disaster.
A day earlier, Russia said it had thwarted a drone attack there, with Russian news outlets saying an explosion had damaged a warehouse storing nuclear waste, although no injuries were reported.
"According to preliminary data, the drones used in the attack on the nuclear power plant used components supplied by Western countries," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.
Kyiv generally does not confirm or deny operations inside Russian territory.
That incident came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said a Russian drone attack in the Khmelnitskiy region of western Ukraine likely had targeted the area's nuclear power station.
The UN nuclear watchdog said the attack blasted out "numerous windows" at the site, but it added that it hadn't disrupted the plant's operations or its connection to Ukraine's electricity grid.
On the Mediterranean island EU nation of Malta, representatives from more than between 50 countries were holding a third round of closed-door peace talks pushed by Ukraine but which Moscow dismissed as a "blatantly anti-Russian event” that had "nothing to do with the search for a peaceful resolution."
Zelenskiy praised the meeting in Malta as a sign of unity that could bring about an end to the war with Russia.
"The unity of all those in the world who work with us and all our partners to restore the strength of international law and the real weight of UN principles and norms" will certainly be effective, Zelenskiy wrote in a post on X.
Previous sessions were held in Saudi Arabia and Denmark over the summer.
"This meeting is a powerful signal that unity is preserved around Ukraine," Andriy Yermak, the head of Ukraine's presidential office, said earlier in the week.
With reporting by Reuters and AFP
Germany Supplies Third Advanced Air-Defense System To Ukraine
Germany has supplied a third powerful IRIS-T air-defense system to Ukraine as the country braces for another possible Russian missile onslaught this winter. The system was handed over this week, the Defense Ministry in Berlin said on October 27. Defense Minister Boris Pistorius stressed Germany's continued support for Ukraine in its fights against invading Russian forces. In his evening video address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy expressed gratitude for the "very strong package from Germany,” saying it will “greatly help our soldiers and the defense of our cities."
Roadside Bomb Kills Two Soldiers; Troops Kill One Militant In Northwest Pakistan
Two Pakistani soldiers and one militant were killed in a roadside bomb explosion and in a separate shoot-out during an overnight military operation against militant activity in the northwest along the border with Afghanistan, the military said on October 28. An army statement said an intelligence-based operation was conducted in the Tirah valley of Khyber district. One militant was killed and two others were wounded and arrested. The military said two of its soldiers were killed when a roadside bomb exploded while a security patrol was passing by in South Waziristan overnight.
Another Earthquake Hits Western Afghanistan Disaster Zone
Another earthquake has hit western Afghanistan, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), weeks after a series of deadly quakes rocked the area. The quake on the morning of October 28 had a magnitude of 4.5 and occurred at a depth of around 10 kilometers, the USGS posted on its website. There were no immediate reports of any damages or casualties. Earlier in October, a series of quakes with magnitudes of up to 6.3 rocked Afghanistan's western province of Herat. According to the United Nations, the quakes killed around 1,500 people and injured nearly 2,000 others.
Serbian Police Detain Six After Deadly Shooting Between Migrants Near Hungarian Border
Serbian police have arrested six people and seized automatic weapons after a shooting between migrants near the country's tense border with Hungary killed three people and injured one. Police said late on October 27 that they had detained four Afghan and two Turkish nationals suspected of unlawful possession of guns and explosives. It was not immediately clear whether they would be charged with the shooting as well. The suspected clash between groups of migrants happened early on October 27 in abandoned farming warehouses near the village of Horgos.
Kazakhstan To 'End Cooperation' With Steel Giant ArcelorMittal After 33 Killed In Mine Fire
The death toll in a coal mine fire in central Kazakhstan has risen to 33, authorities said on October 28, adding that the chances of survival are slim for another 13 people who remained missing.
Some 252 people were underground at the Kostenko mine in the Qaraghandy region when the fire struck, said the operating company ArcelorMittal, the world’s second-largest steel producer.
Hours later, authorities said an evacuation had been ordered after a fire broke out but that an explosion occurred before many workers could be led away. The blast could be felt more than 2 kilometers away, rescue official Gennady Silinsky told a news briefing.
Following the deadly incident, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev ordered his government to end “investment cooperation” with the steel giant and take control of the local branch of the company, ArcelorMittal Temirtau.
Within hours, ArcelorMittal --- which operates around a dozen mines in Kazakhstan -- confirmed it had signed a preliminary deal on the nationalization of its mining operations in the country.
"ArcelorMittal can confirm that the two parties have...recently signed a preliminary agreement for a transaction that will transfer ownership to the Republic of Kazakhstan," the global steel giant said in a statement.
The company said it "will commit to finalizing this transaction as soon as possible.”
The office of Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor-General announced a probe into potential safety violations in the Kostenko coal mine.
It was the second deadly incident at an ArcelorMittal site in Kazakhstan this year, after five miners were killed in an accident at a mine in the same region in August.
ArcelorMittal's operations in the resource-rich Central Asian country have regularly been accused by authorities of failing to respect safety and environmental regulations.
After the August incident at an ArcelorMittal coal mine, Toqaev denounced the "systemic character" of accidents involving the company that he said left more than 100 people dead in Kazakhstan since 2006.
In December 2022, Astana had threatened to ban ArcelorMittal from operating in the country after a worker died in what the company called an "accident" at its factory in Termitau.
With reporting by AFP and AP
Iranian Teen Who Died After Alleged Incident With Morality Police Buried Amid Tight Security, Detentions
Armita Garavand, the 17-year-old girl fatally injured in an alleged confrontation with Iran's morality police over a head-scarf violation, was buried amid tight security in Tehran on October 29.
Unconfirmed reports say several people, including two of Garavand’s relatives, were arrested during the ceremony at the Behesht-e Zahra cemetery in southern Tehran.
Civil rights activist Reza Khandan told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that his wife, prominent human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, was beaten and detained at the funeral.
"A number of participants were arrested and beaten up. Nasrin was among them," Khandan said by phone from Tehran.
WATCH: Scores of mourners attended the burial of Iranian teenager Armita Garavand on October 29 in Tehran. Amateur video obtained by RFE/RL shows raw emotions on display at the Behesht-e Zahra cemetery and at a separate funeral ceremony in the Jaberi mosque. A heavy police presence was observed at both places.
He added that a number of those detained had been released, although others, including Sotoudeh, remained in detention. He said he hasn't been able to contact her.
Iran’s semiofficial Fars news agency later confirmed that Sotoudeh had been detained, charged with violating the conservative Islamic nation's head-scarf law.
Sotoudeh has previously been arrested and jailed after representing opposition activists, including women prosecuted for removing their mandatory headscarves.
Video clips published on social media showed a large crowds of people -- both men and women -- attending the burial ceremony.
Iran’s state media had reported Garavand’s death on October 28, nearly a month after she fell and went into a coma in the Tehran subway.
Garavand was reportedly confronted by the morality police in the subway at the start of October for failing to wear a hijab.
The news of Garavand's death came just over a year after the death of Mahsa Amini following her arrest by Iran’s morality police for an alleged head-scarf violation sparked nationwide protests and international condemnation.
A relative told Radio Farda that “security agents” had told the family they would be given Garavand's body under the condition that the burial be held in Tehran and not in their native village in the western province of Kermanshah.
"We live in Tehran, but we don't bury our dead [here]. We hope to receive Armita's body,” the family member had said.
Shortly after the subway incident, authorities isolated Garavand family members and attempted to prevent journalists from reaching them. Security measures were still being enforced as of October 28, fueling speculation that authorities were worried about renewed protests in the country.
Rights groups and journalists say Garavand and two of her friends were confronted on October 1 by police officers for not wearing the mandatory hijab as they tried to enter a Tehran subway station.
One of the friends has said the officers physically assaulted Garavand, who later fell unconscious after entering a subway carriage. Officials have said Garavand suffered a sudden drop in blood pressure, fainted, and fell to the floor, hitting her head.
A source at Fajr Hospital, who spoke to Radio Farda on condition of anonymity due to security reasons, said shortly after the incident that Garavand suffered internal bleeding in the brain.
"Unfortunately, she went into a coma for some time after suffering from brain damage. She died a few minutes ago," the official government news agency IRNA said on October 28.
Garavand's condition triggered concerns in the West and among international rights groups after a purported video of the incident circulated on social media. The video shows Garavand entering the subway car, but it does not show what exactly transpired in the seconds before her body is shown being carried back out of it.
Amnesty International has issued a statement saying authorities should allow an independent international delegation, including UN experts, to investigate the circumstances leading up to Garavand's hospitalization. Tehran has left the request unanswered.
The United States on October 29 said it was “deeply saddened” by the death of Garavand after she was “beaten by Iran's morality police for not wearing a hijab in public."
“Iran's state-sponsored violence against its own people is appalling and underscores the fragility of the regime,” White House national-security adviser Jake Sullivan wrote on social media.
Garavand’s case, and suggestions of a cover-up by the authorities, has drawn parallels with the events leading up to the death of 22-year-old Amini last year.
Amini’s death soon after she was arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s hijab law triggered the greatest threat to the Islamic republic's leadership since the 1979 revolution.
State media has shown Garavand's parents speaking of various potential causes for their daughter's fall and injury.
It is not clear if the statements were made under duress, but the Hengaw human rights group, which first reported the incident, said on October 5 that Garavand's mother, Shahin Ahmadi, had been detained temporarily by Iranian government security forces.
Earlier this month, Amini and the Women, Life, Freedom movement in Iran that was triggered by her death were awarded this year's Sakharov Prize, the European Parliament’s top rights award, the second honor bestowed upon Iranian women this month for their sometimes deadly struggle for human rights after activist Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize.
With reporting by dpa
Banjska Attack Has Been Setback For Serbia-Kosovo Dialogue Process, U.S. Ambassador Says
The U.S. ambassador to Serbia says an attack last month by armed Serbs on a village in northern Kosovo has proved “quite harmful” to the dialogue process between Serbia and Kosovo, but he says investigations into the attack are under way and there is still an opportunity to get the process back on track.
Ambassador Christopher Hill spoke with RFE/RL on October 27, one day after the leaders of Kosovo and Serbia met separately with EU leaders in Brussels but failed to make any progress on restarting the dialogue process.
Hill said the attack on September 24 in Banjska had interrupted the dialogue process and compounded an already difficult situation.
The attack involved some 30 armed Serbs who stormed the village and barricaded themselves in a Serbian Orthodox monastery. Police recaptured the monastery after a shoot-out in which three attackers and a Kosovar police officer were killed.
Hill said he had not expected the talks in Brussels to achieve great success, but he had anticipated an effort to get back to the essential elements of the dialogue.
“Right now, though, it's clear it has not solved all the problems that remain in the dialogue,” he said.
Asked whether a new dialogue process should be implemented, Hill said he would not second guess the process that the European Union has established, noting that it has receive a lot of attention from senior leadership within the EU.
"The real question is the substance of the dialogue. Can we get to a situation where Serbs in Kosovo feel comfortable with their surroundings and have some kind of association of Serb municipalities? And secondly, can Pristina achieve what they want, which is a clearer path to more internationalization?" Hill said.
He said he hoped the talks that took place in Brussels will provide an inspiration for the future, adding that it's "too early to claim somehow failure in this.”
Hill also praised EU Special Envoy Miroslav Lajcak for his efforts to foster the dialogue process.
He said he was pleased that Lajcak was able to get the attention of senior EU officials, adding that the best approach is to support Lajcak to make sure his efforts are ultimately successful.
“These things don't happen in the time frame that everyone wants them to happen, and especially when you have major impediments such as what happened in Banjska,” Hill said.
Since the events of September 24, Kosovo has accused Serbia of orchestrating the “act of aggression” and claims that Belgrade intended to annex northern Kosovo after the attack. Serbia has denied the allegations and said it suspected an ethnic Serb leader from Kosovo, Milan Radoicic, was responsible for the clashes.
Hill noted that Radoicic through his attorney has taken some responsibility for what happened. He said he understands that Radoicic is in Serbia and has been told not to leave and to expect a criminal process. Both sides have launched investigations, Hill said, adding that there “needs to be a full accounting of what happened.”
Kosovar Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic traveled to Brussels on October 26 for separate talks with European leaders that ended with no sign of progress despite efforts from France, Italy, and Germany to help them bridge their differences.
Shortly after the talks ended, Kurti and Vucic began trading blame for the lack of progress. Kosovo said Kurti was ready to sign the Basic Agreement for the normalization of relations with Serbia reached in February, but Serbia was not. The agreement includes the formation of the Association of Serb-Majority Municipalities.
Vucic said there had been "no question of signing or not signing” at the Brussels meeting and said Serbia wants to implement all the agreements signed with the authorities in Kosovo.
Serbia is ready for the formation of the association, Vucic said, but Serbia still does not accept Kosovo's membership in international organizations, including the United Nations, nor its independence.
Ukraine Says It Has Exported 1.3 Million Tons Of Products Through Black Sea Corridor
Ukraine said on October 27 that it has exported 1.3 million tons of products through a Black Sea corridor, despite Russian threats against ships using it. Ukraine set up the corridor between its Black Sea ports and the Bosphorus in August, weeks after Russia refused to renew a deal that had allowed the safe export of grain. Infrastructure Minister Oleksandr Kubrakov said that a total of 62 vessels have used the entry corridor and 37 have already exported more than 1.3 million tons of Ukrainian products. Four ships currently are en route and 11 are in Odesa for loading, he added.
Lukashenka Asks Hungary's Orban To Visit, Seeks Dialogue With EU
Authoritarian Belarusian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka has invited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to visit Belarus, which has faced increasing isolation over the government's crackdown on dissent and its support of Russia's war with Ukraine. Lukashenka extended the invitation during a meeting with Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto, who arrived in Belarus earlier this week. Lukashenka expressed readiness “for a dialogue with European countries” and invited Orban “to discuss serious matters.” Orban’s press chief said the prime minister would consider the invitation once he returns from a European Union summit in Brussels.
