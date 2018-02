Ukrainian Olympic Committee President and pole-vaulting legend Sergey Bubka carried the Olympic flame in the South Korean city of Gangneung on February 8, a day before the opening ceremony for the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. The six-time world champion and former world-record holder, who won Olympic Gold in 1988, was taking part in the torch relay for the twelfth time. (RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service)