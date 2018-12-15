Ukraine Orthodox Priests To Hold Historic Meeting In Kyiv

Senior Ukrainian Orthodox priests are due to hold a historic council on December 15 in a bid to form a new, unified, independent Ukrainian Orthodox Church and elect a leader, known as a primate.

The meeting in the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, could be a crucial step in years of efforts to create a church in Ukraine that is independent of Moscow.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate said on December 13 that Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew of Constantinople, the "first among equals" in the global Eastern Orthodox faith, will hand over a "tomos" -- a decree granting autocephaly, or independence -- to the future head of the local Orthodox Church in Ukraine on January 6.

Ukraine currently has three main Orthodox denominations: the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate, which remained subordinate to Russia after the breakup of the Soviet Union, and two breakaway entities -- the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Kyiv Patriarchate and the Ukrainian Autocephalous Orthodox Church.

Bartholomew announced the decision to recognize Ukraine's request for an autocephalous church in October.

The announcement by Bartholomew, who is considered the leader of the 300-million-strong worldwide Orthodox community, came amid deepening tension over efforts by Ukrainian Orthodox churches to formally break away from Russia’s orbit.

It also prompted the Russian Orthodox Church to announce days later that it was ending its relationship with the Ecumenical Patriarchate in protest.

The developments have added to tensions between Kyiv and Moscow, already high since Russia's 2014 seizure of Crimea and the war in eastern Ukraine between government forces and Moscow-backed separatists.

The Moscow Patriarchate has announced that its representatives will not attend the December 15 gathering.

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is expected to be an honorary guest at the council that will be held in the ancient St. Sophia's Cathedral in Kyiv.

Poroshenko has made an independent church a campaign pledge as part of his campaign for reelection in 2019.

Ahead of the meeting, the Russian Orthodox Church called on international leaders to "protect" its followers in Ukraine in the face of what it called official pressure on Moscow-appointed clerics.

With reporting by AFP and dpa