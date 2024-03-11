Director Hopes Ukrainians Will Be 'Inspired' By Oscar Win For Mariupol Film

The Ukrainian director of 20 Days In Mariupol, Mstyslav Chernov, says he hopes his Academy Award for best documentary will be an inspiration to other Ukrainians, including filmmakers in his war-torn country. Speaking to journalists on March 10, Chernov said he hopes his win will bring "more stories" about the "humanitarian catastrophe" in Ukraine to international audiences. Chernov's documentary is a harrowing chronicle of the besieged Ukrainian city and the experiences of the international journalists who remained there after Russia's invasion.