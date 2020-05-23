Ukrainian Lawmaker Found In Office With Fatal Gunshot Wound

A Ukrainian lawmaker was found dead in his office with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

Valeriy Davydenko, 47, was found dead by a cleaner in the restroom of his office in central Kyiv on May 23.

Deputy Interior Minister Anton Herashchenko said on Facebook a comprehensive investigation would be carried out.

“The police and prosecutors will check all possible versions of the tragedy,” he wrote.

Zoryan Shkiryak, an Interior Ministry official, said a preliminary investigation suggests he may have committed suicide.

Davydenko ran as an independent from the northern Chernihiv Oblast in the 2019 parliamentary elections. He later joined the Dovira parliamentary group.

From May 2013 to March 2014, he was deputy agriculture minister.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, and 112 UA