Ukrainian Lawmakers Vote To Remove Parliament Speaker Razumkov

KYIV -- Ukrainian lawmakers have voted to remove parliament speaker Dmytro Razumkov, amid differences between him and the ruling Servant of the People party.



A total of 284 lawmakers, including 215 lawmakers from the ruling party, voted to dismiss Razumkov on October 7.



Razumkov was a member the Servant of the People party until he assumed the post of parliament speaker in 2019, months after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was elected.



He has openly opposed the quick passing of legislation intended to limit the influence of oligarchs on politics and business.



On October 3, Zelenskiy publicly criticized Razumkov, saying that he was "not a member of our team anymore," and the ruling party started the process to remove him from his post.