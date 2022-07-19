Accessibility links

Ukrainian Volunteers Are A Lifeline For Frontline Village
Residents of the Ukrainian village of Plavni in the Zaporizhzhya region have found themselves living in a combat zone -- Russian attacks have cut off water, electricity, food, and medical supplies. Volunteers, accompanied by a soldier from the Ukrainian Territorial Defense Forces, bring critical deliveries via a dangerous route to desperate locals. Driver Stanislav Stoykov explains how essential it is to get aid to residents hanging on in Plavni, despite the risks.

