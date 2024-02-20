Polish Farmers Spill Ukrainian Grain In Protest Over Imports

Polish farmers resumed their blockade of roads along the Ukrainian border as they protested against cheaper imports from their war-torn neighbor. Dozens of tractors jammed transport routes on February 20 as Ukrainian grain was dumped on railroad tracks. Ukrainian truckers held a counterdemonstration demanding the blockade be lifted so they can return to their country. Ukrainian Agriculture Minister Mykola Solskiy said Ukraine "strongly condemns such forms of protest," adding that the corn spilled on tracks was being exported to Germany, not Poland.