Ukrainian Truckers Still Stuck At Polish Border After Weeks Of Blockades
A group of Polish truckers is in its fourth week of blockading freight vehicles at four checkpoints on the Ukrainian border. Some 4,000 trucks are stuck on roads and drivers are struggling to keep warm while parked in huge lines. The protesters claim Ukrainian cargo companies are competing unfairly and demand they be required to have entry permits for transport to EU countries. That rule was waived for Ukrainian trucks after Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine last year.