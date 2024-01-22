News
- By Reuters
Ukraine, Poland Able To Resolve Problematic Issues, Zelenskiy Says
Ukraine and Poland will be able to resolve problematic issues between the two countries, including matters relating to recent Polish border protests, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said. Relations between the two countries had deteriorated in recent months amid blockades by Polish truckers at the Ukrainian border, which threatened to hurt Ukraine's economic growth. "We discussed with the prime minister that all critical issues that exist can be resolved at the level of governments, and work on this will begin shortly," Zelenskiy said at a joint news briefing after talks with Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk in Kyiv on January 22.
More News
Protesters In Iraqi Kurdistan Condemn Deadly Iranian Strikes
Protesters in Iraq's semiautonomous Kurdistan have condemned last week’s strikes on Irbil by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC). Protests took place in the cities of Zakho and Akre on January 22, a day after demonstrators took to the streets in Irbil. An Israeli businessman, his wife, and two children were killed in the attack. The IRGC claimed to have struck an Israeli "spy headquarters." Irbil's chamber of commerce has also called for a boycott of Iranian products. Baghdad recalled its ambassador and lodged a complaint with the UN Security Council. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, click here.
Trial In Absentia Of Former Belarusian Police Starts In Minsk
The trial in absentia of six former Belarusian law enforcement officers who left the country after taking the side of protesters in 2020 challenging the official results of a presidential election that named authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka the winner began behind closed doors on January 22.
Alyaksandr Azarau, Matsvey Kupreychyk, Ihar Loban, Andrey Astapovich, Uladzimer Zhyhar, and Aleh Talerchyk are being tried in the Minsk City Court on charges of inciting social hatred, plotting to forcibly seize power, and the creation of an extremist group.
Although the Belarusian authorities had said the trial would be open to the public, the court said some parts of it will be held behind closed doors, citing "classified data."
The charges stem from the defendants' role in the creation abroad of ByPol, a group uniting former law enforcement officers who support opposition politicians.
In August 2022, ByPol was designated a terrorist organization by Belarus's Supreme Court.
A year later, ByPol split into two groups -- ByPol and BelPol -- following disagreements within the organization and with the Belarusian opposition in exile led by Svyatlana Tsikhanouskaya.
If convicted, the six former law enforcement officers may be sentenced in absentia to dozens of years in prison.
Thousands have been detained during countrywide protests over the election results and there have been credible reports of torture and ill-treatment by security forces. Several people died during the crackdown.
Lukashenka, who has ruled the country with an iron fist since 1994, has refused to negotiate with the opposition and many of its leaders have been arrested or forced to leave the country.
Also on January 22, the Vyasna human rights center said that the Brest regional court in the country's west sentenced local resident Alyaksandr Boyka to 2 1/2 years in prison for taking a video of unspecified military equipment and posting it on an unspecified online chat room.
Judge Dzmitry Karasinski sentenced Boyka after finding him guilty of taking part in an extremist group's activities.
Lukashenka has supported Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine launched in February 2022 by allowing Russian troops to use Belarusian territory. Moscow also sent tactical nuclear weapons to be stationed in Belarus.
- By AP
Taliban Enforcing Restrictions On Single, Unaccompanied Afghan Women, UN Says
The Taliban is restricting Afghan women's access to work, travel, and health care if they are unmarried or don't have a male guardian, according to a UN report published on January 22. There are no official laws about male guardianship in Afghanistan, but the Taliban has said women cannot move around or travel a certain distance without a man who is related to her by blood or marriage. The Taliban's chief spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, said the UN report was based mostly on misunderstandings and accused the mission of ignoring or criticizing Islamic law, or Shari'a.
Kremlin-Friendly Russian Journalist Banned From Entering Kazakhstan Over Online Post
Kazakh Foreign Ministry spokesman Aibek Smadiyarov said on January 22 that Kremlin-friendly Russian journalist Tina Kandelaki has been banned from entering the country over a post she made online, alleging that the Russian language was being discriminated against in the Central Asian country. Kandelaki had criticized Kazakhstan's plan to replace the Russian names of railway stations with Kazakh ones, which caused outrage in Kazakhstan, where many reminded the reporter that the country is an independent state. Last year, Kazakh officials banned Russian propagandist Tigran Keosayan from entering Kazakhstan over threats to the country online. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Ukraine Tops Agenda As EU Foreign Ministers Gather In Brussels
Ukraine's defense against Russia's full-scale invasion remains a priority for the European Union and conflicts in the Middle East will not distract it, according to the bloc’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell.
The EU’s 27 foreign ministers held their first meeting of the year in Brussels on January 22, with the battles in Ukraine and the Middle East key items on the agenda.
Ukraine “is the first item on the agenda,” Borrell told reporters ahead of the meeting.
“The fact that we are engaged in looking for a solution in the Middle East does not mean that we are not continuing supporting Ukraine.”
The war between Israel and Hamas, which has been designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the EU, has been a focus for Brussels since the conflict broke out after Hamas extremists launched a cross-border attack on October 7, killing just over 1,100 Israelis, mainly civilians.
Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz and Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al-Maliki were scheduled to make separate appearances at the EU meeting on January 22.
Hours before the ministers’ meeting, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, who was president of the European Council from 2014 to 2019, arrived in Kyiv, where he will meet President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and commemorate Ukrainian soldiers killed in the war. Poland is one of Ukraine’s staunchest allies and has provided it with military support to fend off the Russian invasion.
While the EU says Ukraine is a priority, some members have made statements in recent months questioning whether such staunch support should continue.
Ahead of the meeting in Belgium, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto criticized the “pro-war party in Brussels” for seeking to supply $5 billion in military aid to Ukraine.
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said on January 22 that he will tell his Ukrainian counterpart in Kyiv later this week that his country plans to veto Ukraine joining NATO because its membership would mean “nothing other than a basis for World War III."
Slovakia, which has been a member of NATO since 2004, was long one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters in its defense against Russia’s full-scale invasion. But when Fico's left-wing nationalist government took power in October, the country, which shares a border with Ukraine, decided to no longer supply Kyiv with weapons.
With reporting by DPA
Islamabad, Tehran Announce Return Of Ambassadors, Visit By Iranian Foreign Minister
Iran and Pakistan have announced in a joint statement that their respective ambassadors will return to their posts and that Iran's foreign minister will visit Islamabad next week in a sign the neighboring states are rebuilding strained ties. Pakistan recalled its ambassador to Tehran and had not allowed his counterpart to return to Islamabad after Iran and Pakistan exchanged missile strikes last week at what they said were militant targets. The joint statement, issued on January 22, said Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's visit will take place on January 29. To read the original story by Radio Mashaal, click here.
Navalny Back In Russian Solitary Confinement Again
Associates of imprisoned Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny say the outspoken Kremlin critic was placed in punitive solitary confinement for 10 days for "failing to promptly introduce himself to a prison guard."
It's Navalny's second placement in solitary confinement at the Polar Wolf prison in Russia's Arctic region, where he was transferred last month.
The January 22 news about Navalny's return to solitary confinement comes a day after supporters rallied in dozens of cities across the world to mark the third anniversary of his arrest and to demand his immediate release.
In the Czech capital, Prague, about 50 activists, including several Belarusians and Ukrainians, rallied on Old Town Square, reading out messages from Navalny and other opposition politicians and activists incarcerated in Russia. The demonstrators chanted "Free all political prisoners," "Free Aleksei Navalny," "Russia without Putin," and "Russia will be free!"
Navalny, who nearly died from a poisoning with Novichok-type nerve agent in 2020, which he blames on Russian agents acting at the behest of President Vladimir Putin, was detained on January 17, 2021, at a Moscow airport upon his arrival from Germany, where he was treated for the poisoning.
He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during his convalescence abroad. The Kremlin has denied any involvement in Navalny's poisoning.
The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March 2022, Navalny was handed a nine-year prison term on charges of contempt and embezzlement that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Later, Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation and his network of regional offices were declared "extremist" organizations and banned after his arrest, which led to another case against him on extremism charges.
In August last year, a court extended Navalny's prison term to 19 years and sent him to a harsher "special regime" facility from the maximum-security prison where he was held.
Last month, Navalny was transferred to such a prison in Russia's Arctic region.
Russia Blames Ukraine For Gas Depot Blaze
The Kremlin has blamed Ukraine for a blaze at a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Russian Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga that broke out on January 21.
Asked about the fire, which led to the suspension of some operations at the terminal near Russia's border with Estonia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Ukraine was "striking civil infrastructure, people."
The fire at the terminal operated by the Russian energy company Novatak erupted following reports of drone sightings in the area.
The fire was caused by two explosions, state-run Russian news agency RIA Novosti cited local officials as saying.
The agency said on January 21 that the fire had been contained to a 100-cubic-meter fuel depot at the terminal, located about 110 kilometers west of St. Petersburg.
Leningrad regional Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said on Telegram that there were no casualties as a result of the blaze and that the local fire service and the Emergency Situations Ministry were involved in the effort to extinguish it.
The incident comes amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, which has been marked by frequent drone attacks by each side.
Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of targeting energy and other key infrastructure during the winter cold in an effort to break the Ukrainian people's will to fight following Moscow's unprovoked full-scale invasion in February 2022.
Moscow claimed on January 19 that a Ukrainian drone attack had hit an oil depot in Russia's western Bryansk region. One day earlier, Russian officials claimed that an attempted attack on a Baltic Sea oil terminal was unsuccessful.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry traditionally does not comment on or claim responsibility for attacks Moscow claims Kyiv has carried out on Russian territory.
Russian Lawmakers To Discuss Bill On Confiscating Property Of Those Convicted Of Distributing 'False' Information About Military
The Russian parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, has registered a bill for debate on confiscating the property and assets of individuals convicted of distributing "false" information about Russia's armed forces, calls to violate Russia's territorial integrity, calls for sanctions against Russia and its citizens, collaborating on the implementation of decisions by international organizations Russia does not take part in; rehabilitatng Nazism -- all charges related to laws Russia adopted after it launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said earlier that the bill targets assets which could be used "to finance criminal efforts against Russia's security." To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Zelenskiy Proposes Ukrainian Citizenship For Foreign Fighters
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced draft legislation on January 22 that could pave the way for foreigners fighting against Russia in his country to receive Ukrainian citizenship. Thousands of foreigners rushed at the beginning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine to help fend off Moscow's forces trying to wrest control of the country and topple Ukraine's leadership. Zelenskiy wrote on social media that proposed legislation would formally allow Ukrainians to gain dual citizenship, with the exception of Russia. Zelenskiy also said he had signed a decree titled "On the Territories of the Russian Federation Historically Inhabited by Ukrainians," without providing details.
Russia Charges 4 After Protests Spark Police Clash
Four people have been charged over rare demonstrations in the Russian region of Bashkortostan, a monitoring group said on January 22, after police and protesters clashed last week over a local activist's imprisonment. Thousands took to the streets of the small town of Baimak on January 19 to support Fail Alsynov, a local activist who campaigns for the protection of the Bashkir language and was sentenced this month to four years in prison for "inciting hatred." The OVD-Info rights monitoring group said the four were charged in connection with "mass riots" or with using violence against law enforcement.
- By dpa
Pakistani Capital Closes Schools, Universities Amid Attack Threat
Schools and universities in Pakistan's capital, Islamabad, were closed on January 22 due to the threat of a possible terrorist attack amid a surge in violence ahead of national elections. Sources told the dpa news agency that there were specific threats of attacks on three universities run by the military. The universities have been closed indefinitely. Violence by Islamist militants has surged in Pakistan in recent months ahead of national elections set for February 8. Security has been a cause of concern for some politicians in the run-up to the polls.
UN Panel To Grill Russia On Fate Of Ukrainian Children
Moscow will be asked to explain at the United Nations on January 22 what has happened to thousands of Ukrainian children believed to have been forcibly sent to Russia since its 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child -- 18 independent experts -- is set to examine Russia's record over two days, as part of a regular review. A list of concerns was sent to Moscow in the first half of 2023. The committee wants to know how many children have been "evacuated" to Russia or to places within Russian-occupied parts of Ukraine.
Iranian Soldier Suspected Of Killing 5 Fellow Troops In Southeastern City Arrested
An Iranian soldier accused of opening fire on fellow troops at a military base in the southeastern Kerman Province on January 21, killing five of them, has been arrested. Base commander Amir Gholamalian said on January 22 that the unidentified soldier was arrested in Zarand, a small city northwest of Kerman, where the shooting took place. Kerman Province police said that two assault rifles and ammunition were confiscated during the arrest. Kerman was the site of bombings claimed by the Islamic State extremist group that killed 94 people earlier this month. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Radio Farda, click here.
Slovakia Would Veto Ukrainian Membership In NATO, PM Says Ahead Of Kyiv Visit
Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico says he will tell his Ukrainian counterpart that Slovakia would reject Ukraine joining NATO because its membership would mean "nothing other than a basis for World War III."
Fico is preparing to travel to Ukraine on January 24 to meet Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal for talks in the border city of Uzhhorod.
One reason for the visit is to present a further aid package, but Fico said in an interview on January 20 with a Slovak public broadcaster that he would also make clear the Slovak position on Ukraine's desire to join NATO.
"I will tell [Shmyhal] that I am against the membership of Ukraine in NATO and that I will veto it," Fico said, adding that if Ukraine were in NATO, “some conflicts will be constantly instigated there,” and “once a clash happens between Russia and a NATO member state, we will have a world war."
NATO in July reaffirmed its position that Ukraine will one day become a member of the alliance, and members voted to simplify Ukraine's path to accession, such as the removal of the requirement for a Membership Action Plan. NATO has also formed the NATO-Ukraine Council to improve relations. However, NATO members are torn over when to admit Ukraine, and no vote or decision on membership is imminent.
Slovakia, which has been a member of NATO since 2004, was long one of Ukraine's staunchest supporters in its defense against Russia’s full-scale invasion. But when Fico's left-wing nationalist government took power in October, Slovakia decided to no longer supply Kyiv with weapons.
Fico also asserted in the interview that Ukraine is not an independent and sovereign country, saying it is "under the total influence and control of the United States." The remark repeated a baseless claim that Russia has made repeatedly.
Fico said the trip was very important to him and he will be interested to hear what kind of solution Ukraine has to end the war, adding that in his view current policies mean "having 200,000 more people dead."
He believes that some kind of a compromise will be necessary to end the fighting and “it will be very painful for both sides."
During his visit he will offer humanitarian aid -- Bratislava continues to send mine-clearing systems and diesel generators -- but no weapons from the army or state reserves of Slovakia.
Fico also said Slovakia was in favor of Ukraine joining the European Union as long as the country fulfills the same conditions as other candidates.
“I will tell [Shmyhal] that we respect them, but they must meet the conditions,” he said, adding that in his view there cannot be a political accession to the EU “by a country that absolutely doesn't meet any requirements.”
He said he will tell Ukrainian officials that their country is “one of the most corrupt countries in the world” and questioned how much of the aid the country receives “gets lost or channeled toward some criminal structures.”
With translation of Fico's remarks by Petr Kubalek and reporting by dpa and AFP
Ukraine Prepared For 'More Interaction' With Partners, Zelenskiy Says After More Than 100 Ukrainian Towns Hit In One Day
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said there will be more interaction and communication with the European Union and Ukraine's closest neighbors in the coming weeks.
"We have already determined our Ukrainian priorities for the coming weeks. We clearly see the task -- both in terms of packages that will strengthen our positions at the front, and in terms of political interaction with partners, and in terms of what is needed for the financial stability of Ukraine,” Zelenskiy said on January 21 in a video address posted on X, formerly Twitter.
“We are preparing more interaction and new communication, new important negotiations," Zelenskiy said.
He also said that on January 21 there had been about 60 battles on the front, describing the fighting near Avdiyivka as the most intense, but also mentioning clashes near Bakhmut, Maryinka, and Kupyansk.
"In one day, the inhumane Russians shelled more than a hundred cities, towns, and villages in nine regions: from the Chernihiv and Sumy regions to the Mykolayiv and Kirovohrad region, he said, referring to regions in northeastern and southern Ukraine.
“Russian strikes are particularly brutal in the Donetsk region. Unfortunately, there are wounded, there are dead. My condolences to all those who have lost family and friends," Zelenskiy said.
He expressed confidence that Russia will be held accountable for such actions.
"Russia must feel and remember forever that the aggressor himself loses the most from aggression,” he added, saying that he is grateful to everyone who “brings Russia closer to responsibility in all ways,” whether this is though military assistance, sanctions, or legal and political means.
Zelenskiy did not mention an attack on a market area in a suburb of the Russian-occupied city of Donetsk that a Russian-installed authority said killed 27 people and injured 25. Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed head of the Donetsk region, said Ukrainian forces used artillery to carry out the attack.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff said earlier that Russian forces launched four missile and 69 air strikes, carried out 50 attacks from rocket salvo systems on Ukrainian troop positions and populated areas.
According to the General Staff, the Ukrainian military repelled attacks by Russian forces in seven directions, mostly in Lyman and Avdiyivka.
The General Staff said in its daily assessment that the Russian military actively uses aviation and first-person view drones and conducts assault operations with the support of armored vehicles.
Amid Rising Tensions With Iran, Pakistani Police Say Member Of Iranian-Backed Militant Group Arrested In Karachi
The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Pakistan's southwestern Sindh Province has said it has arrested a suspect in the 2019 attempted assassination attempt on a top Pakistani cleric, accusing the arrested man of being a "trained terrorist" who belongs to the Zainebiyoun Brigade, a militant group allegedly backed by Iran.
The CTD said in a January 20 statement that Syed Mohammad Mehdi was arrested in an operation at a bazaar in Karachi. The CTD accused Mehdi of targeting clerics in the provincial capital and of working for Iranian intelligence.
Khuram Waris, who heads the CTD in Karachi, told Radio Mashaal on January 21 that Mehdi is a Pakistani citizen who received training in a "neighboring country."
"He is a member of the Zainabiyoun Brigade. He was involved in many attacks, including the attack on Mufti Taqi Usmani in Karachi."
Usmani, a religious scholar and former top court judge in Pakistan, narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Karachi in 2019. Two of Usmani's bodyguards were killed in the attack, for which no group claimed responsibility.
Waris claimed two associates of Mehdi's were also involved in recent attacks against clerics in Karachi.
The Zainabiyoun Brigade is alleged to have been formed by Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and believed to have up to 1,000 fighters.
The arrest comes amid heightened tensions between Islamabad and Tehran after the IRGC on January 16 launched unannounced missile and drone attacks against targets in Pakistan's southwestern province of Balochistan.
The attacks against Jaish al-Adl, a U.S. designated terrorist group targeted that has been accused by Tehran of carrying out deadly attacks in Iran, were justified by Tehran as its "legitimate and legal right to deter national security threats."
Pakistan condemned the strike on its territory and responded on January 18 with air strikes against separatist groups allegedly hiding out on Iranian territory.
Strike On Market In Russian-Occupied Donetsk Kills 27, De-Facto Official Says
At least 27 people were killed on January 21 by shelling at a market on the outskirts of the city of Donetsk in Russian-occupied Ukraine, the head of the Russian-installed authority in Donetsk said.
An additional 25 people were injured in the strike on the suburb of Tekstilshchik, including two teenagers, said Denis Pushilin, who accused the Ukrainian military of firing the shells.
He blamed Ukraine for the attack, calling it a "horrific" artillery strike on a civilian area.
Ukrainian shelling of a separate neighborhood in the city killed one person, Pushilin said, bringing the total number of dead in occupied Donetsk to 28.
According to Aleksei Kulemzin, Donetsk city's Russian-installed mayor, Ukrainian forces bombarded a busy area where shops and a market are located.
Pushilin announced a day of mourning on January 22 in the so-called Donetsk People's Republic, the name given to the part of the region Russia says it has annexed.
Kyiv has not commented on the event, and the claims of the Russian-installed officials in Donetsk could not be independently verified.
The Russian Foreign Ministry blamed the strike on Ukraine and described it as a “terrorist attack.”
“These terrorist attacks by the Kyiv regime clearly demonstrate its lack of political will toward achieving peace and the settlement of this conflict by diplomatic means,” it said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy posted a message on X, formerly Twitter, saying that thousands of people would still be alive today if Moscow had not launched the war but did not mention the strike against occupied Donetsk.
"Russia must feel and realize forever that the aggressor loses the most as a result of aggression," he said, adding that on January 21 more than 100 Ukrainian cities, towns, and villages in nine regions had been shelled and, unfortunately, there were dead and wounded.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres “strongly condemns all attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure, including today’s shelling of the city of Donetsk in Ukraine,” according to a UN spokesperson, adding that all such attacks are prohibited under international humanitarian law.
The Donetsk regional military administration, meanwhile, said one person was killed and another was wounded as a result of shelling by Russian troops of Kurakhovo on January 21.
Vadym Filashkin accused the Russian troops of aiming at residential buildings, adding that a 31-year-old man died at the scene.
A kindergarten and several private houses were damaged by the impact, and a fire broke out, which the rescuers have already extinguished, Filashkin said on Telegram.
Earlier on January 21, the Russian Defense Ministry announced a missile attack on the occupied Crimea.
Russian anti-aircraft missiles allegedly shot down three missiles over the Black Sea near the western coast of the Russian-occupied peninsula, the ministry said on Telegram.
Mikhail Razvozhayev, the Russian-installed governor of the Ukrainian peninsula seized by Moscow in 2014, said at the time that air-defense forces had "shot down an aerial target" over the Black Sea.
Prior to the statement, an RFE/RL correspondent reported an air raid and three explosions in Sevastopol.
On the front line, Russian forces took control of the village of Krokhmalne in Ukraine’s Kharkiv region, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on January 21.
Ukrainian forces confirmed that the settlement had been occupied, but Volodymyr Fityo, spokesman for Ukrainian Ground Forces Command, said Kyiv’s troops had been pulled back to pre-prepared reserve positions.
He said Krokhmalne had a population of roughly 45 people before the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022. “That’s five houses, probably,” he was quoted as saying by Ukrainian news outlet Hromadske. “Our main goal is to save the lives of Ukraine’s defenders.”
With reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP
U.S. Blames Iranian-Backed Militants For Attack On American Base In Iraq
As heightened tensions in the Middle East raise the risk of a broader regional conflict, the United States has blamed Iranian-backed militants for an attack on a U.S. military base in Iraq, Israel has been accused of killing members of an Iranian-backed extremist group in Lebanon, and Tehran has accused Israel of killing members of the Iranian military in Syria in an incident Tehran says will not go unanswered.
U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, said on January 20 that "multiple ballistic missiles and rockets were launched by Iranian-backed militants in western Iraq targeting the Al-Assad Air Base," which is one of the largest U.S. military bases in Iraq.
CENTCOM said most of the missiles were intercepted but some had hit the base, at which about 2,500 U.S. soldiers are currently stationed.
"A number of U.S. personnel are undergoing evaluation for traumatic brain injuries," CENTCOM said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "At least one Iraqi service member was wounded."
The attack comes as Iranian-backed proxies and partners have stepped up their strikes on U.S. bases in Iraq and Syria amid Israel's ongoing war against Iranian-backed Hamas -- which has been designated as a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union -- in the Gaza Strip.
Iranian officials have said that attacks by members of its "axis of resistance" against Israel and the West -- including Hamas, Lebanese Hizballah, and Yemen's Huthi rebels -- will not cease until a cease-fire is worked out halting ongoing fighting in the Gaza Strip.
Iranian state media reporting on the CENTCOM statement described the attack as having been carried out by "Iraqi resistance" forces, while saying the Islamic republic has denied using proxy forces in the Middle East.
Israel launched its military campaign against Hamas after it and other Palestinian extremist groups carried out a deadly surprise assault on Israel on October 7 that killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians.
The resulting three months of war have left more than 20,000 Palestinians dead, according to observers. Iran, which fails to recognize Israel as a state and considers it one of its greatest enemies along with the United States, has positioned itself as one of the leading voices against Israel and for the Palestinian cause since the war in Gaza began.
Tehran has also accused Israel of involvement in twin bombings in Iran early this month despite the Islamic State (IS) extremist group, which Iran has fought in Syria and Iraq, claiming responsibility. Israel has denied any role in the bombings in the southeastern city of Kerman that killed nearly 100 people.
On January 15, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) carried out Iran's longest-ever strike by firing multiple ballistic missiles into northwestern Syria to attack what it called "terrorist bases" of IS and other extremist groups.
The same day, the IRGC launched ballistic missiles into Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region that targeted what it claimed was a "spy headquarters" operated by Israel. Israel has not commented on the allegation.
On January 20, Iran accused Israel of striking a building in the Syrian capital, Damascus, used by the IRGC. The strike, according to the IRGC, killed five of its members.
Various media reported that a senior officer the IRGC's elite foreign arm, the Quds Force, was among those killed, which reportedly included three Syrians, one Lebanese, and one Iraqi.
Reports also suggested a senior member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad Organization that took part in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7 was killed.
Israel has not commented on the incident.
On January 20, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi threatened Israel with retaliation, saying it would not let the alleged attack go unanswered.
The next day, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf accused Israel of carrying out the attack in Syria in an act of "desperation" due to alleged battlefield defeats and embarrassment related to the Gaza war.
Later on January 21, security sources in Lebanon said two Lebanese Hizballah fighters were killed in what they called an Israeli drone strike in southern Lebanon, in what would be the latest to target Lebanese Hizballah fighters in the area.
Four Survivors Found After Rescuers Reach Remote Site Of Plane Crash In Northern Afghanistan
Four people survived the crash of a Moscow-bound chartered ambulance flight in a mountainous area of northeastern Afghanistan, according to the Russian aviation authority on January 21.
Six people were aboard the flight, and four of them were found alive with various injuries when rescuers reached the remote site of the crash, said Rosaviatsia, Russia's Federal Air Transport Agency in a statement quoted by TASS. It said the fate of the two other people was "being clarified."
The Russian-registered charter plane disappeared from radar screens on January 20, Rosaviatsia said. The ambulance flight originated in Thailand and made stops in India and Uzbekistan before crashing, Rosaviatsia said.
The four survivors were found by rescuers who reached the remote site of the crash on January 21, according to the Taliban-led government in Afghanistan. Two people died, according to provincial officials.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman for the Taliban-led government, said the pilot of the plane, which Rosaviatsia said was a French-made Falcon 10 jet manufactured in 1978, was among the survivors.
The Afghan Islamic Press news agency quoted Zabihullah Amiri, head of the provincial information department, as saying the plane went down between the Karan wan Munjan and Zebak districts of Badakhshan Province.
Initial reports about the crash indicated that it was an Indian passenger plane, but the Indian Ministry of Aviation said the aircraft was neither scheduled nor chartered in India.
The flight was a private medical evacuation from Thailand's Pattaya, a popular tourist destination for Russians, TASS reported, citing the Russian Embassy in Bangkok.
"On board was a bedridden patient in serious condition, a Russian citizen, who was transported from one of the hospitals in Pattaya to Russia," the RIA news agency reported, citing a source at Thailand's Utapao International Airport.
With reporting by Reuters
Russian Energy Company Suspends Some Operations At Baltic Sea Terminal After Fire
The Russian energy company Novatak suspended some operations at its liquified natural gas (LNG) terminal in the Russian Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga after a fire erupted early on January 21 following reports of drone sightings in the area.
Novatek, which is partially owned by Gennady Timchenko, a close associate of Russian President Vladimir Putin, said it had been forced to suspend unspecified operations at the huge fuel export terminal due to the fire.
The fuel export terminal that is used to ship oil and gas products to international markets, including to Europe.
It was not clear how long the disruption would last, how many tankers would have to wait outside the port, and what the knock-on effect would be on international energy markets.
Timchenko owns 23.49 percent of Novatek, according to data quoted by Interfax at the time of the company's annual meeting in April 2023. The largest shareholder is Leonid Mikhelson with 24.76 percent, Interfax said.
The fire at a terminal belonging to Russia's largest LNG producer, Novatek, was caused by two explosions, state-run Russian news agency RIA Novosti cited local officials as saying.
The agency said the fire has been contained to a 100-cubic-meter fuel depot at the terminal, located about 110 kilometers west of St. Petersburg and near the Estonian border.
Russian media said earlier the fire followed reports of explosions and drone sightings in the area.
Leningrad regional Governor Aleksandr Drozdenko said on Telegram that there were no casualties as a result of the blaze and that the local fire service and the Emergency Situations Ministry was involved in the effort to extinguish it.
The fire was reportedly contained by 9 a.m. local time.
The outlet 47 News published videos and photographs it said showed a "large reservoir" at the Ust-Luga facility on fire. The outlet said that the Russian Defense Ministry had early on January 21 reported the appearance of two drones flying toward St. Petersburg.
The incident comes amid Russia's ongoing war against Ukraine, which has been marked by frequent drone attacks by each side.
On January 20, Ukraine declared an air-raid alert for its entire territory after Russia launched seven drones and three guided missiles at Ukrainian targets. Ukrainian officials have accused Russia of targeting energy and other key infrastructure during the winter cold in an effort to break the Ukrainian people's will to fight following Russia's unprovoked invasion in February 2022.
Moscow on January 19 claimed a Ukrainian drone attack had hit an oil depot in Russia's western Bryansk region. A day earlier, Russian officials claimed an attempted attack on a Baltic Sea oil terminal was unsuccessful.
The Ukrainian Defense Ministry traditionally does not comment on or claim responsibility for attacks Moscow claims Kyiv carries out on Russian territory.
Russia Seeks To Rip Up 1956 Agreement With Britain On Fishing Rights
The Russian government has submitted a bill to parliament to annul a 1956 agreement on fishing rights between the Soviet Union and Britain. The agreement granted British fishing vessels the right to operate in certain areas of the Barents Sea in Russia’s North. Russia wants to annul the agreement in retaliation for Britain’s decision to end most-favored trading status for Russia following its invasion of Ukraine. Britain's National Federation of Fishing Organizations said the decision would not affect the industry as British fishermen have not been operating in the region lately. To read the full story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, please click here.
Slovakia To Resume Cultural Cooperation With Russia
Slovakia’s Culture Ministry said on January 20 that it will resume cooperation with Russia and Belarus. Along with other EU nations, Slovakia suspended cooperation in March 2022 after Russia's large-scale invasion of Ukraine. Culture Minister Martina Simkovicova, a member of the Slovak National Party, made the decision. The Slovak National Party, a part of the ruling coalition, has echoed Moscow’s position on some international issues. In announcing the decision, Simkovicova's press spokesperson said there are many conflicts around the world and artists and culture shouldn’t suffer because of them. To read the full story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, please click here.
Russia Overtakes Saudi Arabia To Become Largest Supplier Of Oil To China
Russia last year overtook Saudi Arabia to become the largest supplier of oil to China, Reuters reported, citing Chinese import data.
Russia supplied 107 million tons of oil to China in 2023, the equivalent of 2.1 million barrels a day, the agency said.
Saudi Arabia, China’s top supplier for many years, delivered 86 million tons, a 2 percent drop compared with the previous year.
China is the world's largest net importer of oil, having overtaken the United States in 2017.
Western sanctions imposed on Russia for its February 2022 invasion of Ukraine has upended global trade, including the shipment of fossil fuels.
Europe, the biggest buyer of Russian oil prior to the war, banned imports of the fossil fuel, and, along with the United States, imposed a $60 price cap on Russian oil shipped using EU and U.S. services, such as transportation insurance.
The price cap was designed to keep Russian oil flowing to global markets to prevent a price spike while also limiting Russian budget revenue. Oil exports account for more than 30 percent of Russian federal budget revenues.
The Western oil ban forced Russia to pivot east to sell its oil. China and India willingly snapped up Russian crude sold at a discount to global prices.
Russia also became the biggest supplier of oil to India last year, accounting for nearly a third of its import demand.
Meanwhile, to offset lower sales to China, Saudi Arabia began shipping more of its oil to Western markets.
Russia and Saudi Arabia are the second- and third-largest oil producers in the world, trailing the United States.
Increasing U.S. oil production has offset attempts by Russia and Saudi Arabia to prop up the price of the fossil fuel via output cuts.
The European crude benchmark Brent is down nearly 8 percent over the past year to $77.75 a barrel.
